Over time, new and different trading instruments appear. Some of them seem very promising for use in binary options , some not. Promising trading assets at the moment can safely include cryptocurrencies and the main coin among them - Bitcoin . Next, we will look in detail at what cryptocurrencies are, what benefits they can bring in binary options trading, and what binary options brokers with cryptocurrency exist at the moment.

Development of binary options brokers with cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrencies today are considered one of the most popular and promising financial instruments for investors. This asset can bring good profits in a relatively short period of time. Therefore, binary options on cryptocurrency are gaining popularity.

Although the legal status of cryptocurrencies is questioned, their use is permitted in most countries of the world. Russia is no exception. Such coins have long entered the sphere of binary options and the Forex market . Their popularity has been steadily growing for several years. When trading binary options with cryptocurrency with brokers, you can make good money, but you should understand its specifics in order to correctly compile a list of tools for analyzing price movements.

The number of binary options transactions is increasing every year due to the emergence of new brokers on the market providing brokerage services, as well as trading platforms that open up greater opportunities for traders in terms of market analysis. In the field of trading, new indices, stocks, currency pairs , cryptocurrencies and other trading instruments are constantly appearing that were unavailable some time ago. One of these currency assets is the Bitcoin cryptocurrency. Some binary options traders have decided to switch to trading it. The benefit of this electronic currency is that it is suitable for transactions of any duration (both short-term and long-term).

Before you start trading with binary options brokers with cryptocurrency, you need to understand what they are and find out the factors that can affect their quotes. Next, we will consider the principle of operation of cryptocurrencies using Bitcoin as an example.

What is Bitcoin

So, Bitcoin (BTC) is a deeply encrypted cryptocurrency that works according to the following principle:

Its popularity is due to the fact that recently the number of transactions carried out via the Internet has increased significantly. Consequently, there was a need for a safe currency. Due to the demand for Bitcoin, some brokers have decided to add it to their list of trading instruments.

It is also worth noting that Bitcoin is considered a decentralized currency, which is completely independent of financial structures and world politics. This network has no central authority. Its users act as a regulatory body. Nothing similar is observed in other financial structures.

The first version of the cryptocurrency was created in 2009. At that time, the number of online transactions was significantly lower than today. But thanks to the development of binary options, the Forex market and online stores, Bitcoin received a serious impetus for development.

Decentralization of BTC

There are several differences between cryptocurrency and classical currency. It was previously mentioned that Bitcoin does not have an owner, and control is exercised by system participants, and not by companies or banks. Simply put, quotes and some other parameters of Bitcoin are affected by each transaction performed with another currency.

Some developers began to create special software for working with coins and tokens . But none of them are able to impose their tools for working with cryptocurrencies. Its existence is possible only as long as there is full consensus between the participants in the system.

How cryptocurrencies and blockchain work

If you look at Bitcoin through the eyes of a user, you can highlight a number of features:

The entire system is a program that can be installed on a PC or mobile device. Using the application, the user has the opportunity to create his own cryptocurrency wallet . This is where all funds will be stored. The functions of the wallet are quite standard: the user can send and receive coins from other participants in the system.

But everything is not as simple as it might seem at first glance. Each transfer must be confirmed. For these purposes, an electronic ledger is maintained. It is also called blockchain. It contains information about all transactions performed. Records are protected using digital signatures:

Using Cryptocurrency

Just a few years ago, Bitcoin was not so popular. This currency was practically not used by individuals. Today, the volume of transactions is growing at an incredible pace. The following organizations use Bitcoin:

Online services.

Real estate agency.

Legal companies.

Restaurants.

Construction companies.

At the moment, Bitcoin's capitalization is in the region of one trillion dollars:

Anyone can purchase cryptocurrency. It is sold on cryptocurrency exchanges , where its price is formed thanks to traders and investors. One of the largest such exchanges is Binance . In addition to the above-mentioned organizations, a number of establishments have begun to accept Bitcoins as payment for their services.

Benefits of trading cryptocurrency with binary options

Cryptocurrency, due to its high volatility, allows you to get high profits in a relatively short period of time. Trading binary options based on this asset has the following advantages:

you can trade at any time and day of the week, since the exchanges operate without interruption;

When making forecasts, you can use technical analysis tools;

Profits from cryptocurrency trading can be withdrawn to bank cards.

In addition, you can get big profits when trading Bitcoin if you initially invest a large amount. But binary options offer to make money on this asset, starting from 5-10 dollars. And thanks to the possibility of accelerating the deposit, this amount can be increased in a short time.

There are many reliable binary options brokers . Therefore, by following the rules for selecting a company, the risk of encountering scammers is minimized. In the cryptocurrency market, the number of attackers is significantly greater due to the high popularity of this trading instrument.

Cryptocurrency trading through binary options brokers

Today, almost all brokers offer the opportunity to trade cryptocurrencies. The remaining part only watches how the volume of transactions on this instrument grows.

Cryptocurrencies, like other assets, can be used in binary options trading. As in the case of classic trading assets, when trading with binary options brokers, bets are placed on cryptocurrencies. It is necessary to predict whether the price of a given asset will increase or decrease over a certain time. But not all trading participants find it advisable to switch to cryptocurrency trading. If this asset suits you, then you can find it at most brokers in the additional window of the terminal, which contains all stocks, cryptocurrencies, indices and currency pairs available for trading:

Also, some brokers allow you to open accounts in cryptocurrency and all traders are encouraged to use cryptocurrencies as the main currency of their account. You can also top up your account with this cryptocurrency. This approach allows you to reduce the commission charged by exchanges when making an exchange. It is better to withdraw in cryptocurrencies when their price rises. In a similar way, you can earn a little more on the exchange rate.

The best binary options brokers with cryptocurrency

Forex brokers provide cryptocurrency quotes somewhat more actively than representatives of binary options. But despite this, some of the best brokers that allow you to trade coins are the following:

Broker/Terms Profitability Cryptocurrencies Pocket Option up to 50% BTC, ETH, LTC, DASH Quotex up to 50% BTC, ETH Deriv more than 100% BTC, ETH Binarium up to 89% BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP Alpari up to 55% BTC, ETH, LTC, DASH, XRP

Almost all brokers that provide the opportunity to trade binary options with cryptocurrency support working with Bitcoin. However, you need to keep in mind that not all companies offer attractive conditions. You can only work with reliable binary options brokers. Almost all of the brokers presented above and below support replenishing your balance by transferring cryptocoins from your wallet. And some companies even allow you to open accounts in cryptocurrency.

Broker Pocket Option and cryptocurrencies

Thus, the Pocket Option broker supports replenishing a real account through a variety of cryptocurrencies, and the minimum deposit in Pocket Option is only $5:

You can trade BTC, ETH, LTC and Dash.

Broker Quotex and cryptocurrencies

Quotex is also not far behind and allows you to fund your account with a variety of crypto coins with a minimum deposit of $10:

Bitcoin and Ethereum are available for trading.

Broker Deriv and cryptocurrencies

Deriv allows you to open client accounts not only in the base currency, but also in cryptocurrency:

You can also top up your account with cryptocurrencies:

BTC and ETH are available for trading.

Broker Binarium and cryptocurrencies

Binarium, like the previous company, makes it possible to open an account for its clients in crypto coins:

Of course, a real account can be replenished with cryptocurrencies:

You can trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Ripple.

Broker Alpari and cryptocurrencies

Alpari allows you to open accounts only in standard currencies, but you can top up your account for trading with coins:

The Alpari broker stands out because through it it is possible to trade not only cryptocurrencies against USD, but also against EUR, GBP and JPY. And for trading, for example, BTC/GBP, ETH/EUR and other pairs are available.

Available cryptocurrencies from binary options brokers

The list of cryptocurrencies for which binary options can be purchased varies depending on the trading conditions offered by brokers. The type of asset is selected mainly based on the popularity (or level of demand) of a particular digital coin. The capitalization of the cryptocurrency is also assessed.

Changes in these parameters can be monitored daily on specialized sites. The TradingView and Coinmarketcap platforms are the most popular among traders:

Despite the variety of offerings, most brokers support trading in the following cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC). This is the first cryptocurrency that remains the most popular among investors. Bitcoin appeared in 2009 and since then has both risen in price and fallen rapidly several times. Despite this, BTC continues to be in demand. You can trade Bitcoin in pairs with the dollar. Like other cryptocurrencies, BTC is highly volatile . Litecoin (LTC) . This cryptocurrency is considered one of the most popular alternatives to Bitcoin. Litecoin is easier to mine due to its less complex algorithm. But the price of LTC is significantly lower than the cost of BTC. The maximum price set for LTC exceeded $300. Due to lower volatility (compared to BTC), the Litecoin exchange rate is better predictable using technical analysis. Binary options brokers offer trading in LTC/USD pairs. Ethereum (ETH) . This coin is today the second largest among cryptocurrencies by capitalization. ETH is traded in pairs with USD. As is the case with Bitcoin, the price of ether is highly influenced by news.

Some binary options brokers support trading Ripple or Dash, which are also on the list of the most popular coins.

You can also earn money by buying digital contracts on the crypto index. The latter is based on different cryptocurrencies. Some brokers include Bitcoin in the crypto index, others calculate it using alternative coins (altcoins).

Features of cryptocurrency trading

Cryptocurrency trading has a number of important nuances that must be taken into account when working with this asset:

Cryptocurrency binary options brokers work seven days a week. Profitability on binary options on cryptocurrency varies from 10% to 80% depending on the timing of transactions and the conditions of the broker. The cryptocurrency rate is determined by the relationship between supply and demand. Altcoin prices are also often dependent on BTC. The exchange rate of each crypto coin is highly volatile. Therefore, the direction of the trend, as well as the value of the asset, can change dramatically during the day or week.

The issue of electronic coins is not controlled by any state. Therefore, the cryptocurrency rate does not depend on the events indicated in the economic calendar . However, news has an impact on the volatility of digital coins, including the following publications:

conducting an ICO (analogous to an IPO);

release of new tokens and forks;

changing the code of popular crypto coins;

listing and delisting of coins on popular crypto exchanges;

new legal provisions affecting the circulation of cryptocoins;

events related to the operation of crypto exchanges.

Experienced traders do not recommend trading cryptocurrency based on the results of fundamental analysis or using a news strategy. Several approaches should be used to address these assets. In particular, trading that uses analysis of recent events related to the crypto world and technical tools is considered the best option.

How to trade binary options on cryptocurrency

Trading binary options on cryptocurrency is now considered a less popular way of making money than mining. However, this method of making a profit is less risky compared to traditional investments in digital coins. In the second case, traders seek to make a profit by waiting for the moment when the cryptocurrency reaches its maximum price. And at this stage, investors sell the purchased coins.

Trading binary options on cryptocurrency comes down to the following algorithm:

Choosing a cryptocurrency from a binary options broker. Determining the exact price that an asset will reach within a given time interval ( expiration date ). Buying a binary option Call (price goes up) or Put (price goes down).

If the forecast is successful, the trader makes a profit from cryptocurrency trading. Long-term investments in digital coins can bring significant income. But cryptocurrency is characterized by high volatility. That is, the price can change and fall sharply at any moment. Trading binary options based on cryptocurrency can bring equally large profits.

Cryptocurrency binary options broker platforms allow you to trade different types of assets, not just cryptocurrencies. The money earned in this way can be withdrawn to bank cards or electronic wallets.

Analysis of the cryptocurrency market from binary options brokers

Each currency has a number of nuances that should be taken into account during the analysis process. Cryptocurrencies are no exception. When considering these tools, the most significant factors should be noted:

Global trends . If you move to high timeframes, you can see that most cryptocurrencies are experiencing global bullish trends . This is due to the fact that coins are fairly young trading assets. But this nuance is of greater importance specifically for Forex, and not for BOs, which tend to hold a position for just a few hours. However, in the process of developing a trading strategy, it is worth considering the fact that most market participants buy cryptocurrencies rather than sell them.

Cryptocurrencies are available for trading around the clock . This fundamentally distinguishes coins from other currencies. Some traders advise not to trade cryptocurrency on weekends and holidays, since at this time the likelihood of false signals occurring is highest due to a large number of speculative transactions.

Influence of fundamental factors . Considering the fact that cryptocurrencies do not depend on politics and the economic situation in the world, sometimes you can observe the influence of news on their rate. Therefore, a trading strategy must be developed taking into account fundamental analysis . For example, a serious price jump can be observed on the day when one of the investment funds decides to invest a large amount of its money in Bitcoin. You can also play short in a similar way. For example, the government of a country decides to ban cryptocurrency, or information has been received about a hacker attack on one of the online exchanges that provide currency exchange services.

Technical analysis . You can predict the direction of movement of cryptocurrencies using technical analysis , since sharp jumps are possible only at the time of the release of important news. In most cases, there is a clear trend, determined using the usual MA (Moving Average) . However, using exclusively technical analysis tools may not be a sufficient condition for making a profit.

. You can predict the direction of movement of cryptocurrencies using technical analysis , since sharp jumps are possible only at the time of the release of important news. In most cases, there is a clear trend, determined using the usual MA (Moving Average) . However, using exclusively technical analysis tools may not be a sufficient condition for making a profit. Frequent gaps . Even though there are no investment or time restrictions on BO when trading cryptocurrencies, gaps between quotes ( GAPs ) very often appear. That is, the opening price of a candle (bar) differs significantly from the closing price of the previous one. Sometimes the gap size can reach several hundred points. Most often they are formed when economic news is released or when market liquidity decreases.

. Even though there are no investment or time restrictions on BO when trading cryptocurrencies, gaps between quotes ( GAPs ) very often appear. That is, the opening price of a candle (bar) differs significantly from the closing price of the previous one. Sometimes the gap size can reach several hundred points. Most often they are formed when economic news is released or when market liquidity decreases. Activity around the clock . For example, for euro pairs, the period of activity occurs when the exchange opens in London. In the case of Bitcoin, activity is observed all the time, regardless of which exchange is currently open. Therefore, traders are required to be careful, since the price can start a strong movement at any moment.

Strategies for trading with binary options brokers with cryptocurrencies

There are several trading strategies that allow you to make a profit when trading cryptocurrency:

Trend strategies . Trading is carried out on the H1 timeframe. All contracts are opened exclusively in the direction of the trend. This strategy requires plotting support/resistance lines on the chart, which form a price corridor. Some trend indicators are also used. Breakout strategies . With such trading, it is necessary to monitor the price near important levels, waiting for their breakdown. If the price breaks through this level, then the movement is quite strong. Indicator strategies . These are strategies that are built using indicators for binary options .

Let's look at an example of using several strategies.

Strategy for trading cryptocurrencies using Moving Average and Stochastic Oscillator

To find the entry point, we need two indicators: EMA (period “100”) and Stochastic (main parameters “14”, “3”, “3”):

Select chart H1. If the price is currently below the EMA, then we will consider transactions exclusively for sale (Put), if higher - only for purchase (Call):

You need to open a trade when Stochastic is below/above the “20” and “80” zones. If it breaks from top to bottom, then we buy a Put option. If the breakout is from bottom to top, then we buy a Call option:

Now let’s touch a little on the issue of choosing the expiration date. When trading on BO it will be fixed. Some brokers provide the opportunity to close a transaction early. The optimal expiration date can only be determined by testing based on the developed strategy. For the strategy under consideration, expiration should be within 2-4 hours.

Strategy for trading cryptocurrencies using RSI, MACD and Moving Average

When trading cryptocurrency options, you can use almost any strategy. In this case, when developing the method, it is necessary to take into account the following circumstances:

Due to the high volatility of cryptocurrencies, it is not worth trading these assets on short time frames. In such conditions, it is difficult to make a correct forecast of exchange rate movement. Before starting trading, it is recommended to analyze the charts and determine the direction of the global trend (that is, in which direction the bulk of crypto coins is moving).

It is recommended to trade cryptocurrency in the direction of the trend. To determine the latter, a strategy is used using the RSI , MACD and SMA indicators. For the first indicator, it is recommended to set parameters above “70” (overbought zone) and below “30” (oversold zone); for the second – “5”, “10” and “9”; for the third – periods “5” and “10”:

Call options should be purchased within the framework of this strategy when the following conditions arise:

there is an intersection of the SMA “5” and SMA “10” lines;

the fast MACD line broke through the slow one from bottom to top;

the RSI line is near the “30” level and continues to move upward.

It is recommended to buy a Put option within the framework of the described strategy when:

there is an intersection of the SMA “5” and SMA “10” lines;

the fast MACD line broke through the slow one from top to bottom;

the RSI line is near the “70” level and continues to move down.

Regardless of the strategy, due to the fact that news that has a significant impact on cryptocurrency quotes rarely appears, you can trade digital coins profitably by focusing only on support/resistance lines and technical analysis .

Bitcoin rate chart

If you need an online Bitcoin chart, you can find it on our website, in the “Bitcoin rate ” section. As was written earlier, Bitcoin has the designation BTC, that is, to select this currency on the chart, we will need to enter BTCUSD in the currency line, after which you will be able to see all the dynamics of the growth of the cryptocurrency, as well as plot indicators and do your analysis

If you want to trade Bitcoin on binary options, then the same chart can be found from the brokers themselves who offer BTC trading on their website. Also, you can find a Bitcoin chart in almost all trading platforms, such as MetaTreader 4 .

Conclusion

Cryptocurrency is a young and quite promising asset for both Forex market participants and fans of binary options. However, we should not forget that this system, like the currency itself, was created without following world rules. The accounts of its participants are confidential, no restrictions are imposed on the accounts, and in some countries it is completely contrary to current legislation.

Considering the fact that electronic currency is a serious competitor to the national one, the governments of most countries do not allow its exchange operations. Paying for services with Bitcoin in their territories is considered illegal. The MTC exchange rate does not depend on regular economic crises, so it is quite difficult to predict its movement.

If we consider issues related to opening positions and analyzing the Bitcoin market, then everything is very simple: for these purposes, any indicators that are commonly used for USD or any other currency can be used. Naturally, without changing the settings you won’t be able to consistently make a profit. It is necessary to take into account the frequent occurrence of gaps and high market liquidity even on non-working days. There is a low correlation between BTC and other instruments, which can be used as an argument for deciding to add cryptocurrency to an investment portfolio in order to diversify risks.

