The Forex Gump binary options strategy is a semi-automated trading system well-known in trading circles. Market entry signals (Call and Put) are generated using a proprietary indicator and displayed directly on the chart. Everything is simple and clear: clear signals , understandable rules, and minimal analysis make the system suitable not only for binary options but also for the Forex market.

In this review, we'll discuss which timeframes allow you to earn hundreds, and sometimes even thousands, of points on this strategy's signals.

Content:

Forex Gump Binary Options Strategy Features

Setting up the Forex Gump binary options strategy

Forex Gump strategy indicators are installed in MetaTrader 4 using the standard method. First, open the terminal and select "File" → "Open Data Folder" from the top menu. In the window that appears, navigate to the MQL4 → Indicators folder and copy all indicator files there.

If the package contains templates, they need to be moved to the templates folder in the root directory of the terminal.

After this, restart the platform for the new indicators and templates to appear in the list. For more detailed instructions, watch our video:

Forex Gump Binary Options Strategy Review and Settings

Visually, the Forex Gump indicator lines resemble the well-known technical analysis tool, Super Trend. We previously discussed it in the " Binary Options Super Trend Strategy " review. Both indicators work to determine the current trend—upward or downward.

But there's an important difference: Forex Gump provides signals significantly earlier. This gives traders the chance to enter the market early and open a trade in a promising direction—even before the trend becomes obvious to most.

Like Super Trend, the Forex Gump indicator marks entry points with arrows: red arrows indicate a signal to buy a Put option, and blue arrows indicate a signal to buy a Call option. Forex traders also see a color-changing line on the chart, which indicates how long to hold a position depending on the current trend.

For those who trade binary options, entry points are a priority. These are provided by the system's basic indicator, as the trade duration is determined by the expiration time , not by technical levels .

As for the name of this trading strategy, its creators were likely inspired by the protagonist of Winston Groom's novel of the same name. Indeed, simplicity and persistence can work wonders, and the iconic phrase "Run, Forrest, Run!" perfectly resonates with trend trading. Thus, the strategy's developers wanted to emphasize that you don't have to be a genius to make money trading. All you need to do is persistently follow a simple strategy and let your profits run—run, profit, run.

Let's move on to the Forex Gump strategy settings. All its parameters are divided into four groups: moving average calculation period, signal settings, offset, and channel boundaries. These should be selected based on the specific asset, the selected timeframe, and the expected profit—which, by the way, is displayed in the upper right corner of the chart.

To enable this information panel, simply set the "inform" parameter to true. It will help you navigate and select the appropriate parameters for your currency pair or cryptocurrency.

As for the signals themselves, it's simple. The blue arrow is a signal to buy a call option, the red one is a put.

If you'd like to gain a deeper understanding of how trend indicators work, check out the collection of materials on our website:

There you will find detailed reviews and practical examples.

Forex Gump Trading Rules

It's time to move on to the most interesting part – the rules for trading with the Forex Gump strategy. During testing, we confirmed that this system has everything necessary for consistently generating profits. So, we won't complicate things or add any additional indicators – we'll simply explain how to trade using a ready-made strategy.

Opening a Call Option

A blue arrow appeared under the candle. At the opening of a new candle, we buy a Call option.

Opening a Put Option

A red arrow appeared above the candle. At the opening of a new candle, we buy a Put option.

We recommend setting the expiration time to three candles. However, the optimal holding period depends on the specific asset and should be determined by you based on historical data testing results. This approach will help tailor the strategy to the specifics of the chosen instrument and improve its effectiveness.

Specifics of using the Forex Gump binary options strategy

The strategy's developers believe that the best results with this system can be achieved on higher timeframes—from H1 to daily. For the Forex market, this is entirely appropriate. However, if you're trading binary options, such intervals are not at all necessary.

Properly configured parameters are crucial – they largely determine the quality of trading signals . Fortunately, choosing the optimal values ​​for a specific asset is not difficult: just refer to the potential profit data displayed in the dashboard.

Don't forget to take market activity into account. Like most trend-following strategies, Forex Gump performs best during periods of high volatility —during major trading sessions .

Benefits of the Forex Gump Strategy

One of the key advantages of the Forex Gump strategy is its simple and frequent signals, clearly visible directly on the chart. This makes the system suitable not only for experienced traders but also for beginners just starting to explore the binary options market.

Everything is extremely clear: the signals are easy to read and don't require complex analysis. Even a novice trader can quickly understand and begin applying the strategy in practice.

Cons of the Forex Gump Strategy

As for the downsides, they are quite typical for trend-following strategies. During flat periods and in low-volatility markets, false signals may appear—this is a problem faced by virtually all systems based on trend analysis.

Another point is the rather large number of settings. This can be overwhelming for beginners, especially since the developers haven't provided clear recommendations for optimal selection. Therefore, you'll need to experiment a bit at first to fine-tune the strategy's main indicator for a specific asset.

Conclusion

The Forex Gump binary options strategy can generate quite a few signals throughout the day, especially during active trading. To improve their accuracy, it's worth paying attention to adjusting the main indicator's parameters. Choose them based on the timeframe, asset, and your trading style.

The "Moving Period" and "Signal Settings" blocks are particularly sensitive to changes. These are the areas where you should begin adjusting your settings. The information panel will help you with this: it displays the potential profit for all signals and makes it easier to select the optimal values.

Before moving on to real binary options trading, be sure to test your strategy on a demo account , preferably with a broker with a minimum deposit . And, of course, don't forget about risk and money management . Happy trading!

Download Forex Gump

Download

Try it on demo

See also: