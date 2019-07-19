The Low-Trace Signal binary options strategy is suitable even for absolute beginners, as it doesn't require in-depth knowledge of market structure or complex concepts. The arrow signals of its main indicator promptly indicate the right moment to open binary options trades. However, some of these signals are ineffective. In this review, we'll explain how to filter these signals using the technical analysis tool available in any trading terminal.

Characteristics of the Low-Trace Signal binary options strategy

Setting up the Low-Trace Signal binary options strategy

Low-Trace Signal strategy indicators are installed in MetaTrader 4 using the standard method. First, open the terminal and select "File" → "Open Data Folder" from the top menu. In the window that appears, navigate to the MQL4 → Indicators folder and copy all indicator files there.

If the package contains templates, they need to be moved to the templates folder in the root directory of the terminal.

After this, restart the platform for the new indicators and templates to appear in the list. For more detailed instructions, watch our video:

Low-Trace Signal Binary Options Strategy Review and Settings

The Low-Trace Signal strategy uses a custom arrow indicator to indicate the optimal moment to open trades. Green arrows below the candlestick indicate a favorable moment to open call options, while red arrows above the candlestick indicate the best time to open put options.

However, relying solely on arrow indicator signals would be reckless. Therefore, an exponential moving average with a 9-candle averaging period has been added to the system. Unlike standard practice, where traders use moving averages based on closing prices to analyze trends, the Low-Trace Signal strategy uses a moving average based on price lows.

It functions as a dynamic support and resistance level . When the moving average moves upward and the arrow indicator generates buy signals when candles are above the Low MA, call option trades become more reliable. At the same time, the moving average itself helps to eliminate signals that appear during corrections or flats .

If the arrow indicator in the Low-Trace Signal strategy generates a buy signal, but the candle closes below the moving average, as in the image above, this indicates an end, pause, or short-term pullback within the downward movement. In such situations, the moving average helps ignore such signals and reduces the number of losing trades.

To open Call options, you need to wait for the arrow signal to appear and ensure the price is above the Low MA. Only this combination confirms sufficient upward momentum.

The trading system settings remain extremely simple. The basic FractalE3 indicator has only a few parameters, the key ones being shown in the image below.

The position of the arrows on the chart depends on the FractalLvl parameter, which specifies the candlestick number within the fractal pattern. The higher the value, the larger the fractal structure and the less frequently signals appear.

The moving average settings are familiar and are determined by three parameters: Period, MA Method, and Apply to. These allow you to select the averaging period, calculation method, and price type used to plot the moving average.

If you'd like to learn more about trend indicators and how to use them correctly in binary options trading, check out our collection of articles on this topic:

It contains a lot of useful materials that will help you better understand the techniques and improve your skills.

Low-Trace Signal Trading Rules

Trades using this strategy should be opened based on signals from the FractalE3.ex4 arrow indicator and the position of price candles relative to a 9-period exponential moving average plotted on the lows. This combination allows for more accurate determination of price movement direction and filtering out false signals.

Opening a Call Option

Make sure there is a bullish trend - the candle closed above the EMA-Low. Wait for the green arrow to appear under the candle. At the opening of the next candle, open a Call option.

Opening a Put Option

Make sure there is a bearish trend - the candle closed below the EMA-Low. Wait for the red arrow to appear above the candle. At the opening of the next candle, open a Put option.

We recommend setting the expiration time to three candles. However, the optimal holding period depends on the specific asset and should be determined by you based on historical data testing results. This approach will help tailor the strategy to the specifics of the chosen instrument and improve its effectiveness.

Specifics of using the Low-Trace Signal binary options strategy

The Low-Trace Signal strategy is best used on trending assets to avoid prolonged flat periods. In such zones, the risk of getting caught in a "saw" increases, where the direction constantly changes and the system produces unstable results.

Pros of the Low-Trace Signal Strategy

The advantages of this system include clear interpretation of trading signals and the ability to enter trades when the market maintains previous lows above the moving average. This price action highlights the strength of buyers and increases the reliability of entry.

Disadvantages of the Low-Trace Signal Strategy

The trading system's drawbacks include the lagging nature of its main indicator. For some assets, it's difficult to find the optimal Low MA calculation period. Traders are forced to find a compromise: too short a period makes the moving average overly sensitive to market fluctuations, while too long increases signal lag and reduces the filter's effectiveness.

Conclusion

The Low-Trace Signal binary options strategy is a combination of a standard moving average and a custom arrow indicator. Its uniqueness lies in its special approach to moving average calculation, which significantly reduces the number of false signals generated by the arrow indicator.

Before using this system in real binary options trading, we recommend testing it on a demo account with a reputable broker . Best wishes!

