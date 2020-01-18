Minimum deposit and bonuses at the binary options broker Pocket Option

Binary options broker Pocket Option is a company that provides binary options trading services and provides a platform with useful functionality. In addition to many trading assets and services important for trading, the platform also has other useful functionality. These include free trading signals, trading training in various formats, and social trading . To start real trading on the platform, you need to fund your account. But you will not be able to top up your account with any amount, since there is a minimum amount of funds that can be deposited.

What is the minimum deposit amount in dollars for the binary options broker Pocket Option?

The binary options broker Pocket Option has a minimum deposit amount of $10. But the minimum volume for making transactions is only $1. Accordingly, by replenishing the account with the minimum allowable amount, any trader will immediately be able to carry out transactions with trading assets and make a profit. In addition, Pocket Option has a bonus program that allows you to receive additional funds to your account when replenishing.

The money you deposited can be withdrawn at any time. But bonus funds cannot be withdrawn, but any money earned in excess of the bonus amount will be available for withdrawal.

What is the minimum deposit amount in rubles at the binary options broker Pocket Option?

The minimum deposit in rubles, as in any other currency, will always be equal to the equivalent of $10. At the moment, the minimum amount for replenishment will be about 600 rubles.

As soon as you choose the method you like to deposit funds into your account, the system will automatically calculate the minimum amount. Conveniently, the Pocket Option broker system automatically converts the deposit currency into dollars.

Currencies for replenishing your binary options broker account Pocket Option

The following currencies are suitable for replenishing your account:

Russian rubles.

Ukrainian Hryvnia.

American Dollars.

Euro.

English Pounds Sterling.

In addition to standard currencies, you can also top up your account using cryptocurrencies.

Features of a deposit with the binary options broker Pocket Option

When making a deposit, each trader will have the opportunity to take advantage of bonuses. At Pocket Option, the amount of bonus funds you receive depends on your account status. The higher status a client has, the better bonuses he can receive. The account status can grow the faster the more funds appear in the account and the more transactions are made.

Receiving bonus funds is also affected by the amount you top up your account. The maximum possible bonus that you can receive is 100% on your first deposit (that is, if you are a new client). All subsequent deposits will allow you to receive a bonus of up to 50%. When you top up your account with $50, you can get a 20% bonus.

You can also use promotional codes when replenishing your account and receive additional bonuses.

Pocket Option binary options broker bonus program

In addition to promotional codes, the binary options broker Pocket Option has other gifts and bonuses . By upgrading their account level, customers will have the opportunity to use services such as risk-free trades, rate extensions and more. With active trading and use of the platform, your account level will grow regardless of your actions.

The maximum possible level is sixth. The levels are called like this:

Wanderer. Newbie. Beginning. Experienced. Master. Professional. Guru.

Whatever level the client is at, he will receive a special currency that can be spent on additional services. You can also make more cashback using a special currency.

To get the minimum first level, you just need to top up your account with a minimum amount and make one trade on any trading instrument.

Methods for replenishing your account at the binary options broker Pocket Option

You can fund your account with the binary options broker Pocket Option in more than 50 ways. Here are the most popular ones:

Bank cards: Visa, Maestro, MasterCard.

Electronic wallets: Qiwi, Yandex.Money, WebMoney, Skrill.

Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Litecoin, Etherium.

From an MTS and Beeline phone number account.

You can also make deposits through payment terminals. There are no internal commissions in the system for depositing and withdrawing funds.

You can withdraw all earned funds from the Pocket Option broker using the services through which your account is replenished. That is, if you topped up your account from your card, then only to it you can withdraw the funds you earned. And in order to be able to withdraw your earnings, you will need to go through account verification.

The withdrawal request is processed within 24 to 72 hours. The minimum available for withdrawal is $10.

Trading conditions at the binary options broker Pocket Option

The profitability per transaction depends on the trading asset you choose. The maximum percentage of profitability can be 97%. If the transaction turns out to be unprofitable, then it is possible to return up to 10% of the transaction volume.

When starting trading, you can choose options expiration from 30 seconds to 4 hours.

You can also carry out trading operations on weekends . For this purpose, OTC price rates are used.

Of the trading assets available for trading, the platform contains all popular currencies, cryptocurrencies, as well as raw materials and shares. Speaking of quantity, there are more than 80 instruments for trading.

Conclusion

The binary options broker Pocket Option offers many ways to replenish your account and withdraw funds, which allows each trader to choose the most convenient option for themselves. In addition, the minimum replenishment amount is available for most and is only $10. And the trading conditions provided make it possible to carry out trading operations even with a minimum deposit.

Also, each client of the company can upgrade the level of their account in order to receive more favorable conditions for trading binary options and be able to reduce risks thanks to convenient services.

Open an account with PocketOption

See also:

The best binary options broker! Who is he?

Free robot for Pocket Option

How to trade from mobile devices on the Pocket Option platform

Pocket Option Broker Platform for Windows

How to trade express orders with the Pocket Option broker

How to participate in tournaments on the Pocket Option platform

How to use signals on Pocket Option

Pocket Option Broker Affiliate Program