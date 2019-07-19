The Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) binary options indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool that provides traders with a comprehensive understanding of the market, including trend direction, momentum strength, and volatility. This review explains how to properly use its signals in binary options trading.

Characteristics of the Traders Dynamic Index Binary Options Indicator

Installing the Traders Dynamic Index Indicator for Binary Options

The Traders Dynamic Index indicator is installed standardly on the MetaTrader 4 platform. To do this, add it to the terminal's root folder by selecting "File" in MetaTrader 4 and then "Open Data Folder." In the folder that opens, navigate to the "MQL4" folder, then "Indicators," and move all files there. Templates are installed in a similar manner, but placed in the "templates" folder. For more detailed installation instructions, watch our video:

Review and Settings of the Traders Dynamic Index Indicator for Binary Options

The well-known RSI indicator has a more complex and multi-functional analogue – the Traders Dynamic Index (TDI), based on the Relative Strength Index. Unlike the standard RSI, which is built into most trading platforms, the TDI additionally uses two moving averages – a simple moving average and an exponential moving average – to determine the trend.

The indicator also features a volatility channel, similar in appearance to Bollinger Bands. It is used to assess price volatility and identify reversal points — exactly what binary options traders need.

As the image above shows, the TDI is not one, but several lines located at the bottom of the chart, where oscillators are typically found. The green line, which acts as a fast moving average, represents the RSI itself, calculated with the period specified in the settings. The red line, the slow moving average or signal line, indicates the direction of the medium-term trend. The yellow line, called the base line, helps determine the overall trend. The blue dotted lines form a volatility channel, displaying the range of price fluctuations of the analyzed asset.

Now a few words about the settings of this indicator: there are quite a lot of them.

However, the most important factors are the calculation parameters of the main indicators and the activation of alerts when different moving averages cross. Notifications can be enabled for crossings of the red line with the yellow line, the green line with the red line, and the green line with the yellow line.

In additional settings, the trader can specify the size and color of the signal arrows.

Rules for Trading Using the Traders Dynamic Index Indicator for Binary Options

There are several trading options for this instrument: by crossing the red and green lines, by crossing the red and yellow lines, or by the green line returning to the volatility channel. You can choose any approach depending on the asset being traded and the timeframe. In this review, we'll look at trading using volatility bands.

Price Action patterns, which we discussed in a special collection of articles on this topic, will further enhance trading using this indicator:

Opening a Call Option

We wait for the green line to cross the lower volatility band from bottom to top At the opening of a new candle, we buy a Call option

Opening a Put Option

We wait for the green line to cross the upper volatility band from top to bottom At the opening of a new candle, we buy a Put option

We recommend setting the expiration time to three candles. However, the optimal holding period depends on the specific asset and should be determined by you based on historical data testing results. This approach will help tailor the strategy to the specifics of the chosen instrument and improve its effectiveness.

Specifics of Using the Traders Dynamic Index Indicator for Binary Options

The key feature of this indicator is its comprehensiveness. It combines several technical analysis tools. Instead of using RSI, moving averages, and Bollinger Bands separately, the Traders Dynamic Index combines their signals to create a more complete picture of the market. This approach allows for simultaneous assessment of trend, momentum, and volatility, significantly simplifying the binary options trading process.

Advantages of the Traders Dynamic Index indicator

The main advantage of this indicator is that it provides comprehensive market information and generates multiple entry signals. Traders can focus on moving average crossovers, the green RSI line breaking beyond the volatility bands, and divergences between price and TDI, which provide early warning of a potential trend reversal.

Disadvantages of the Traders Dynamic Index Indicator

This indicator's versatility can be considered not only an advantage but also a disadvantage. The large number of lines and trading signals often confuses beginners, and signals based on moving averages are often lagging. In flat trading conditions, the tool can generate false signals. Furthermore, the default settings are not suitable for all currency pairs and timeframes, so traders will have to experiment on a demo account.

Conclusion

The Traders Dynamic Index binary options indicator is a versatile tool that, when used correctly, can improve trading. It provides traders with a comprehensive picture of the market, taking into account the current trend, price momentum, and volatility. To successfully use this tool in binary options trading, it's important to understand its logic and always employ sound risk and money management. We recommend starting by opening a demo account with a broker with a minimum deposit. Good luck with your trading!

