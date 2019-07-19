The Traders Union binary options strategy consists of two basic components, the combination of which allows you to determine not only the trend direction but also the optimal moment to open a trade. All of this is combined in a single universal indicator , which you can download from our website. This combination of technical analysis tools is often used by binary options traders to assess the prospective trading direction and overall market trends. In this review, we'll discuss which combination of parameters provides effective trading signals .

Characteristics of a binary options strategy

Setting up a strategy for binary options

You can download the indicators for this strategy from our website and install them in your MetaTrader 4 terminal using the standard method. First, open the terminal and select "File" → "Open Data Folder" from the top menu. In the window that appears, navigate to the MQL4 → Indicators folder and copy all the indicator files there.

If the package contains templates, they need to be moved to the templates folder in the root directory of the terminal.

After this, restart the platform for the new indicators and templates to appear in the list. For more detailed instructions, watch our video:

Binary Options Strategy Overview and Settings

The Traders Union binary options strategy is based on the trend detection indicator . It makes it easy to identify the best direction to open trades. If its stepped line is blue, buyers dominate the market, and only call options should be opened. If the line turns red, this indicates a predominance of sellers, and put options should be preferred. It's all simple and straightforward.

However, this step indicator isn't as simple as it might seem at first glance. It all comes down to the length of its steps. An attentive reader will likely have already noticed that as the price movement accelerates, the size of the steps decreases, while during periods of market stabilization— flat trading —they increase. This alerts the trader that the trend is losing strength and the price movement in the previous direction is slowing.

This is a crucial component of trend analysis. Most traders focus exclusively on its direction, overlooking such a significant characteristic as the rate of price change. This helps identify the assets that are easiest to trade at the current moment. Conversely, it allows you to avoid entering trades in the direction of an aging trend that is losing momentum.

In addition to the trend indicator, this strategy uses an arrow indicator. Its purpose is very simple: to indicate the optimal moment to open trades. Blue arrows signal the purchase of call options, and red arrows signal the purchase of put options.

Considering the trading system consists of a single advanced custom indicator, its settings are extremely simple. The only key parameter that influences the frequency of trading signals is Frequency. The default value is 25.

If you'd like to learn more about trend indicators and how to use them correctly in binary options trading, check out our collection of articles on this topic:

It contains a lot of useful materials that will help you better understand the techniques and improve your skills.

Traders Union Trading Rules

As you might expect, trades using this trading method should be opened in the direction of the step indicator at times when the current trend is gaining momentum, as determined by the size of the steps. The shorter the steps, the faster the trend moves in the given direction. This is precisely the moment when trades should be opened based on the arrow indicator's signals. Assessing the trend's strength based on the step length allows you to filter out weak movements and avoid entering the market at the end of a price impulse, when the previous trend is coming to an end.

Opening a Call Option

Make sure there is a bullish trend - blue step indicator. Wait for short blue steps to appear - the trend has gained the necessary speed. Wait for the blue arrow to appear under the candle. At the opening of the next candle, open a Call option.

Opening a Put Option

Make sure there is a bearish trend - the step indicator is red. Wait for short red steps to appear - the trend has gained the necessary speed. Wait for the red arrow to appear above the candle. At the opening of the next candle, open a Put option.

We recommend setting the expiration time to three candles. However, the optimal holding period depends on the specific asset and should be determined by you based on historical data testing results. This approach will help tailor the strategy to the specifics of the chosen instrument and improve its effectiveness.

Specifics of application

The best results with this trading method can be achieved by opening trades on assets that are clearly trending. In this case, the binary options trader only needs to wait for the arrow to appear, indicating the optimal moment to buy an option in the direction of the trend. If for some reason the built-in arrow indicator doesn't suit you, you can always replace it with any signal indicator from our website.

Advantages of the strategy

The strategy's advantages include clear and unambiguous trading signals, as well as the ability to visually assess the strength of the current trend and promptly recognize its end. The stepped moving average makes it impossible to confuse the most promising trading direction. An arrow indicator and built-in pop-up notifications help traders never miss signals from this trading strategy.

Disadvantages of the strategy

The disadvantages of the system include relatively rare entry points, since, despite the abundance of signals from the arrow indicator, many of them are filtered out by the rule for the size of the steps of the main trend moving average.

Conclusion

The Traders Union binary options strategy provides traders not only with information on trend direction and strength, but also with high-quality signals for buying Call and Put options. Thanks to an advanced alert system, which can be received via push notifications, email, and pop-up messages, traders won't miss the next signal to open a trade or a change in trend direction.

However, before using this system in real binary options trading, we recommend testing it on a demo account with a reputable broker . Best wishes!

