Anti-Martingale calculator for binary options

Before using our online calculator, please note that Antimartingale is not a set of specific rules, but a concept of calculating the size of a trade, in which its volume is increased after a profit and decreased after a loss. How much to increase the bet in a profitable series of deals, as well as how and how much to decrease it in a losing series - depends on the risk tolerance and preferences of a particular trader.

Algorithm for calculating trades using the Anti-Martingale strategy Now let's talk about the algorithm of the Antimartingale calculator presented on this page. First of all, you need to decide on the size of the first deal. If your deposit with a binary options broker is only $100, its size should not exceed $2. We strongly recommend not to use more than 2% of your initial deposit for one trade, as it is too risky and can lead to significant losses in the long term.

Step 1

So, in the first trade our risk will be only $2. If it ends in a loss, it's okay - we didn't lose much. We still have enough capital to continue trading. We wait for the next trading signal and open a new deal with the same volume of $2. But it becomes much more interesting when we make a profit. It is always more pleasant, isn't it?

Step 2

Having made a profit in the first trade, the volume for the second trade will be the sum of the initial bet and 80% of its profit. Let's imagine that the percentage of payouts on options is fixed and is 70%. Then the second trade should be entered with the volume: 2 + 2 * 0.7 * 0.8 = 3.12 ($).

Note that in the second trade we do not invest all the profit from the first one, but only 80% of it. This is done so that in case of failure at least a small part (20%) of the initial profit remained on our account.

If the second trade ends in a loss, we go back to step 1 and start all over again.

Step 3

Having made a profit in the second deal, the volume for the third deal will be half of the profit from the first two: (2 * 0.7 + (2 + 2 * 0.7 * 0.8) * 0.7) * 0.5 = 1.79 ($).

Explanation of the formula:

In the first trade there was a profit: 2 * 0.7 = 1.4 ($), in the second trade there was a profit: (2 + 2 * 0.7 * 0.8) * 0.7 = 2.18 ($). It remains to add and divide in half: (1.4 + 2.18) / 2 = 1.79 ($).

Thus, in the third deal should be invested 1.79 ($), which is much less than the previous step. This is done so that in case of a loss at least half of what was earned in the previous operations remains on the trader's account. In case of any outcome of the third trade (profit or loss) we return to step 1 and start all over again. The algorithm described above is implemented in our anti-martingale calculator.

Online calculator for calculating Anti-Martingale

Initial deposit: Payout percentage: Risk per trade in %: 5 % Available deals: 20 First trade: Size:

Potential profit: 5

3.5 Second deal: Trade size if 1st trade is in profit:

...if in the red:

Total potential profit:

Profits already received: 7.8

5

6.16

0.7 Third deal: Trade size if the 2nd trade is in the black:

...if in the red:

General sweat. profit:

Profits already received: 4.48

5

12.1

4.48

How to use the Anti-Martingale calculator:

Before using the online calculator, you need to set:

Initial deposit

Payout percentage

Risk per trade

The initial deposit is the capital available with your binary options broker for trading. The payout percentage is the return on your options. The risk per trade determines the size of the initial bet for an anti-martingale strategy and the total number of possible losing trades in a row when trading fixed volume.

As already mentioned, we recommend setting the risk per trade within 1-2%. When setting this parameter, be sure to take into account the number of losing trades in a row on your strategy. However, keep in mind that this value is not a dogma and can vary depending on the current situation on the market of the selected asset. Always choose the number of losing trades in a row with a margin.

