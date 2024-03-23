Pocket Option review

Many novice traders search for a reliable broker to trade binary options. Beyond regulatory concerns, they seek a user-friendly platform with currency pairs, stocks, commodities, indices and cryptocurrencies. Pocket Option offers all of this and more. In addition to binary options, clients can also trade in the Forex market. Additionally, the broker provides a demo account and various training programs to help beginners learn the fundamentals of trading.

You'll find numerous reviews online about Pocket Option; not all are positive. Many novice traders ask: is Pocket Option a scam? In this review, we'll answer that question and cover the critical aspects of its services: deposit and withdrawal of funds, commissions, conditions of the affiliate program and much more. Time's running out! Discover a secret profit-boosting technique exclusively for readers who finish this article.

Table of contents:

Is Pocket Option Legit?

Pocket Option is a reliable and legitimate binary options broker offering its clients such modern technologies as artificial intelligence and automatic trend direction analysis. The platform stands out with exceptionally high trade payouts – up to 96%, which is nearly a record in the industry. You can start trading with as little as $50; the minimum trade size is just $1.

It is very easy to deposit to your account, as the broker supports more than 50 payment systems, including traditional bank transfers, Visa plastic cards, AdvCash, Payeer and WebMoney payment systems, as well as cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether and many others. Once you've completed your profile and verified your account, withdrawals typically take no more than two days, depending on the payment method. Numerous positive reviews reinforce Pocket Option's reputation as a reliable broker, making it a strong recommendation for binary options trading in 2024!

What is Pocket Option?

The entrance of Pocket Option to the market of binary options happened in 2017. Since that time, the service has been recognized in 95 countries. By the end of the first year of entering the market, its turnover exceeded $500 million, and the active user base swelled over 100,000.

Pocket Option has attracted the audience of binary options traders pretty fast for a number of reasons. Among them are constant development, innovation, and control by IFMRRC. While it is not one of the more well-known regulators, the long-standing history in the financial markets provides confidence to Pocket Option users regarding the company's level of transparency.

One of the leading attractions to traders is that Pocket Option offers a variety of trading instruments, which can be found within its web-based platform and its desktop applications for Windows and Mac. For experienced traders, the support for unconventional trading strategies - 'Express,' 'Copy Trading,' 'Social Trading’ – further enhances the appeal.

We draw your attention to the fact that the specific method of withdrawal will depend on your country of residence. So, always check the available withdrawal methods before topping up your deposit to ensure everything goes smoothly during trading.

History and statistics of the Pocket Option broker

Pocket Option actively evolves each year by adding new features to its platform and expanding its services for clients.

Year Upgrades 2017 Launched the trading platform, introduced social trading, and implemented an affiliate program. Added tournaments and a marketplace with achievements. 2018 Developed mobile applications for Android and iOS. Expanded the trading platform’s functionality by adding pending trades and a crystal lottery. Adapted the broker’s website for mobile devices. 2019 Added new indicators and trading tools, launched crystal mining. Introduced the MT5 platform for the forex market and multigraph functionality. Implemented strike price for binary options. Updated the interface with new color themes and improved conditions for VIP clients. 2020 Added new interface color themes. Introduced fast trading. Launched a section for client and trader reviews. Updated the support team. 2021 Optimized the trading platform and increased trade execution speed. 2022 Added the 'Safe' service. Traders can now earn rewards for having others copy their trades through social trading. OTC quotes are available around the clock. Updated fast trading. Expanded the section of free signals. Added fast deposits. Increased the range of bots in the marketplace. Enhanced financial history allows clients to view all transfers, deposits, and withdrawals. Introduced new ways to earn rewards for reviews. 2023 The range of financial instruments has increased. 2024 Artificial intelligence-based trading has emerged as a valuable tool in modern online trading.

Regulation

An international non-profit organization, the International Financial Markets Regulatory Center (IFMRRC), regulates relationships between participants in financial markets including binary options broker Pocket Option. This organization monitors compliance with laws and regulations, as well as stands guard over the interests of investors and protects them from unscrupulous brokers who manipulate prices, do not withdraw profits, illegally block accounts, etc.

Gembell Limited previously owned the 'Pocket Option' trademark. Infinite Trade LLC, a Costa Rican company with registration number 4062001303240, now owns it. Infinite Trade LLC has a certificate from the Mwali International Services Authority, which confirms compliance with the law regarding international business companies. Even though these regulators are not as prominent as the SEC or FCA, certificates and a long period of trading activities confirm that Pocket Option is a legit broker.

Security

Pocket Option is a legitimate and reliable broker that takes client security seriously. The company uses modern SSL encryption. The essence of this technology is that a secret key 256 bits long is applied to each data block. Then this data goes through multiple mathematical transformations, and the output is a block of encrypted information that cannot be hacked even on the most powerful computers. In addition, the platform supports two-factor authentication. To access trading accounts, users must enter a secret code, which they receive via SMS or a particular Google Authenticator program.

Assets

Clients of Pocket Option have access to over 100 financial instruments for trading. These include currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. The assets fall into two categories: regular instruments and the OTC market, where trading occurs during the closure of major markets.

Assets for trading differ in terms of payout percentage. Before choosing an instrument to trade, evaluate its payout. The payout percentage should be at least 75%. Use the “Payout” button to sort the list of assets into the desired category. The table below shows how many assets are in each category.

Category Quantity Currencies 76 [ordinary-21] [OTC-55] Cryptocurrencies 16 [ordinary-2] [OTC-14] Commodities 7 [ordinary-0] [OTC-7] Stocks 19 [ordinary-0] [OTC-19] Indices 15 [ordinary-5] [OTC-10]

As a rule, the biggest payouts are for currency pairs. They can reach a record 96%. In addition to high payouts, the Pocket Option broker attracts traders with many free tournaments.

Types of binary options on the Pocket Option platform

The Pocket Option trading platform has a user-friendly interface with many binary options. Users can access different types of options with just a couple of clicks. The platform provides classic binary options, turbo options, and options with strike prices – pending orders. You can set the expiry time from 30 seconds to 4 hours.

Types of binary options Description Classic Binary Options Regular upside or downside options Turbo options It is conducted in the interval from 30 seconds to 1 minute. At other brokers - from 1 to 5 minutes. Strike price options – pending orders You can set pending orders by time and asset price. Express options Express options with returns of up to 700% per trade allow traders to make forecasts on several trading assets simultaneously, which increases the payout percentage. Forex trading Trading via broker's web browser or MetaTrader 5 terminal

Deposit and Withdrawal

E-wallets and cryptocurrencies are especially popular among Pocket Option clients. The minimum deposit amount is $5. The minimum deposit requirement depends on your country of residence. Before funding your account, familiarize yourself with the deposit and withdrawal terms. Choose only the payment method that suits your needs.

If you have questions or need help, the broker's support service is always ready to help you choose the best withdrawal method for your region. Remember that you should always use the same payment method. The broker withdraws funds only to the account details from which you initially funded your account. This policy helps to prevent abuse by unscrupulous clients and fight money laundering.

Payment Methods Country Currencies Processing Time Bank Wire Transfer All Multi-currency 5 minutes – 3 days Credit/Debit Cards All Multi-currency 15 minutes – a few days Perfect Money All Multi-currency Less than a minute WebMoney All Multi-currency 1 minute – a few hours Payeer All Multi-currency 1 minute Cryptocurrencies All Multi-currency 3-30 minutes

Some traders needed help withdrawing large sums via bank transfers. Sometimes, the broker required additional verification. However, clients themselves are most often to blame for such problems. The reason for the delay is usually incorrect personal data in the profile or failed verification. Despite these sometimes-arising difficulties, most clients do not experience any problems with withdrawing funds.

Technical platform issues

Active development of Pocket Option software sometimes leads to malfunctions. Traders report such technical problems:

The site does not work during the release of important economic news, such as Non-Farm Payrolls

There is a mismatch of balance values in the personal account and the trading terminal

Delays in updating balance values after closing a trade

Excessive imposition of game mechanics into the binary options trading process makes the broker's trading platform more like a casino

The active implementation of new technologies in the company initially caused some difficulties in the operation of the trading platform. However, as a result of thorough testing and error correction, they were eliminated.

AI Trading with Pocket Option

Recently, the Pocket Option broker stunned users with its latest innovation! In the trading terminal, another one appeared between the buy and sell buttons – AI trading. Artificial intelligence now literally takes control into its own hands. It analyzes the market, carefully evaluates strategies, conducts technical analysis, monitors signals, and even enables traders to use the experience of their colleagues. Thus, the new robot assistant will not just tell you: "Buy!" or "Sell!" but will select and set the expiration time and open a deal based on a comprehensive analysis of the market and financial risk.

With the help of the new tool, pocket options traders gain confidence in trading and do not puzzle over charts and trends. Now, all critical aspects of market analysis are decided for them by artificial intelligence. You only need to choose the bet size, and AI Trading will do everything to ensure the effective placement of invested capital!

As we can see, Pocket Option's trading bots have reached a completely new level. Now, each company client has the opportunity to go on an amazing trading journey hand in hand with the artificial intelligence algorithm on the Pocket Option platform. Will the new feature be able to replace human trading skills, or is the broker playing a dangerous game with technology? Time will tell!

Pocket Option Fees & Commissions

Pocket Option's revenue model relies on traders' losses. Pocket Option earns money on unprofitable trades and users' purchases of precious stones in the market. Pocket options do not charge commissions for deposit methods and withdraw money.

Although the brokerage company itself does not charge fees for fund transfers, payment services do. Therefore, before sending money, we recommend that you carefully study the cost of their services so that you have a comprehensive understanding of this process.

We also learned that the broker charges commissions for converting currencies other than the US dollar. Therefore, if you do not plan to use dollars, inquire in advance how much the currency exchange will cost you.

Mobile App

The Pocket Option mobile application allows the company's clients to quickly monitor what is happening in the stock, currency, and cryptocurrency markets. The application is designed for devices with Android and iOS operating systems. This is a simple and convenient program, very similar to the trading terminal's browser version. It makes virtually no difference what you use—the browser terminal or its version on a smartphone.

The trading platform's primary functions are accessible from both devices, which is very convenient. The disadvantage of the mobile application is the small screen size, which can be a problem when conducting technical analysis. In addition to the mobile trading application, the company has developed several others: a Telegram bot, PO Affiliate, Analytics, Signals, and Trading Strategies.

Account Types

The Pocket option's accounts are divided into four types: Standard, Pro, VIP, and DEMO. The table below describes each type.

Account type Description Standard Minimum deposit - $50, Minimum transaction size - $1, Account currency - USD, No fees and commissions for trading, No deposit and withdrawal fees, You can trade: currencies, cryptocurrencies, commodities, stocks and indices, You can use: Social trading, Support service, Welcome bonus for new clients. Pro Minimum deposit - $1000 to $2,500, Minimum transaction size - $1, Account currency - USD, No fees and commissions for trading, No deposit and withdrawal fees, You can trade: currencies, cryptocurrencies, commodities, stocks and indices, You can use: Social trading, Support service, Leverage - 1:1000 VIP Minimum deposit - $5000, Minimum transaction size - $1, Account currency - USD, No fees and commissions for trading, No deposit and withdrawal fees, You can trade: currencies, cryptocurrencies, commodities, stocks and indices, You can use: Social trading, Support service, Leverage - 1:1000 DEMO Minimum deposit - any size, Minimum transaction size - $1, Account currency - USD, No fees and commissions for trading, You can trade: currencies, cryptocurrencies, commodities, stocks and indices, No Social trading, You can use: Support service, Leverage - 1:1000

You can open a Standard account for $50. It is ideal for beginner traders or those who prefer to take only a few risks. It offers Pocket Option users everything they need to trade without significant financial risks.

The Pro account is suitable for experienced traders with a large capital of up to $2,500. Unlike the standard account, it has improved trading conditions and access to advanced trading terminal functions. In addition, users receive a leverage of 1:1000 and individual support.

The VIP account for premium clients with deposits starting from $5,000. This type of account is for experienced traders with special privileges: priority customer support options, personal managers, and exclusive services.

The demo account closely resembles a real account. It is designed to test a trading strategy, develop a trading plan, and learn how to manage capital.

In addition to the main accounts, traders can open an Islamic account. Pocket Option has specially developed this type of account to comply with Sharia law. As is known, they prohibit usury. As a result, the platform does not charge interest on transactions that last more than 24 hours.

Demo Account

The demo account is a free virtual tool that lets both new and experienced traders learn the intricacies of trading without risking real funds. Pocket option's risk-free environment allows you to test trading strategies for scalping, swing trading and many popular trading styles and explore the platform's interface using virtual funds.

The account provides up-to-date market quotes for various assets, including stocks, currency pairs, and commodities, and simulates real trading conditions. It is also possible to trade on weekends with OTC quotes.

Bonuses and Promotions

In 2024, new Pocket Option clients will enjoy a deposit bonus to increase their trading capital by 50%. But that's not all. You can increase your profit with a bonus of up to 150% of your deposit. You can do this in the crystal e-trading platform. The article ‘Promo Codes for Pocket Option’ will help you.

In addition to promo codes, the brokerage company offers bonuses to increase trading advantages. These include risk-free trading, cancellation of losing trades, and other bonus programs. However, experienced traders recommend carefully studying the training materials on bonuses to avoid violating the rules and not losing the right to use them. Also, be sure to go through verification.

Pocket Option Affiliate Program

If you want to receive long-term passive income, consider the affiliate program. It offers regular weekly payments of up to 80% of the company's profit. Your commission will depend on the trading volume of your clients who open an account using your affiliate link.

In addition, the company raffles off valuable prizes among its partners. Become one of the lucky ones! The brokerage company provides high-quality advertising materials to each partner. By attracting referrals, you will increase your income even more. The more partners you attract, the higher your overall income.

There are two partnership options: a commission on profit and a commission on the CPA model. In the commission on profit model, you earn on the company's income and the turnover of your clients. In the CPA model, you gradually increase the commission by attracting active clients, with income depending on their GEO and first deposit. Your profile level and the amount of payments will be adjusted as you fulfill the conditions.

Your profile level and payout amount will adjust as you meet the conditions.

Customer Support

We spoke with a representative from the company's customer service, and here's what we found out. The support team assists all traders, regardless of their experience level. Most users contact the support service for help with platform setup, technical issues, or financial inquiries. Clients always receive a timely response to their questions.

At Pocket Option, they value every client. That’s why the company invests heavily each year in the development of its trading platforms and communication tools. The primary communication channels include:

Live Chat – the easiest and fastest way to reach support

– the easiest and fastest way to reach support Email – response time is within 24 hours

– response time is within 24 hours Phone

Social media (Facebook and Instagram)

(Facebook and Instagram) Website contact form

Customer service operates 24/7 in 24 languages, which sets this company apart from its competitors. As we can see, the customer support options are excellent.

User Satisfaction

To form our unbiased opinion about the company, we decided to see what users say on reputable platforms likeTrustpilot and Babypips. Here’s what we found out.

Who Should Consider Using Pocket Option?

Experienced traders advise beginner traders to open an account with this binary options broker. Why do they do this? It's very simple. Thanks to the comprehensive educational resources of this company, even a beginner can quickly learn the basics of full trading. The company's numerous educational resources help him create his own trading situation and correctly accept risks, which will allow him to avoid risky trading.

Pros and Cons of Pocket Option

Pros:

Minimum deposit: $5.

Educational materials.

Modern trading platform, mobile applications.

More than 100 assets for trading

Trading on weekends and holidays

Good customer support in various ways, including live chat

More than 50 payment methods

Free tournaments.

Promotions, Promo codes, Bonuses.

Cons:

A small number of cryptocurrencies and promotions.

Mandatory verification.

Emphasis on short-term trading – maximum expiration period of only 4 hours.

Should You Trade Binary Options?

Many binary options traders choose the Pocket Option for a reason. The platform has a user-friendly interface for browsers and mobile devices, providing a seamless trading experience. Another plus is the high payouts on transactions – perhaps one of the highest in the industry. However, despite all the obvious advantages of the broker, always remember about risk and capital management. We recommend practicing on a demo account. Only after receiving stable results should you proceed to real trading. We wish everyone successful trading!

FAQ

Is Pocket Option regulated?

Yes, an international non-profit organization, IFMRRC, regulates it. Additionally, the Mwali International Services Authority has issued a certificate that confirms the broker's reliability.

How long does it take to withdraw funds?

The withdrawal time depends on the amount and payment method, and it can take a few minutes to several days.

Can I trade on Pocket Option from my country?

It depends on which country you live in. The company operates in 95 countries worldwide. We recommend checking with customer support before opening a trading account, as service conditions may change over time.

What is the minimum deposit?

The minimum deposit amount is $5. However, this amount can vary depending on your country and payment method.

How does Pocket Option compare to other binary options brokers?

Pocket Option is competitive with other binary options brokers, particularly with its high payouts, diverse asset selection, and strong customer support. However, the best choice of broker depends on individual trading needs, preferences, and regulatory concerns.

Read also:

The best binary options broker! Who is he?

Free robot for Pocket Option

How to trade from mobile devices on the Pocket Option platform

Pocket Option Broker Platform for Windows

How to use signals on Pocket Option

Affiliate program of broker Pocket Option