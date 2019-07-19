Articles for traders

    Registration
        WinOptionGame - #1 Online Game for Traders
        27.06.2024

        Make the right forecast and earn money without a broker. An innovative game especially for traders. The better your trading skills, the more chances you have to win. Try it today!

        How well do you know trading classic movies and books? Trader's Quiz.
        01.10.2024

        Test your knowledge of cinematgraphy and literature related to trading! Take our exciting quiz and find out how well you understand the financial plots of popular movies and books — from The Great Gatsby to The Wolf of Wall Street.

        Free Binary Option
        23.09.2024

        Brokers lure traders with bonuses like chests of gold. Don't give in to the hype. Read this review before you get involved.

        Having trouble making money with binary options?
        30.07.2024

        Stop losing! Uncover the most practical secrets of psychology and successful trading skills. Don't miss the opportunity to become the #1 trader.

        Binary options scam
        05.07.2024

        Don't believe sweet promises! We reveal the truth about cunning binary options scams.

        Binary options: all the most important!
        10.05.2022

        Everything you need to know about this tool to get started. We'll explain all the complexities in a simple way and tell you how to avoid common mistakes.

        Are binary options a scam?!
        23.09.2022

        Are binary options a scam? How not to lose all your money trading binary options and why you are likely to lose money if you do not read this article.

        The whole truth about the Pocket Option broker
        Pocket Option scam or not? Should you trust it? How to top up your account and withdraw money? Where to get promotional codes and much more

        The whole truth about the broker Quotex
        10.03.2021

        Quotex scam or not? Should you trust it? How to top up your account and withdraw money? Where to get promotional codes and much more.

        The whole truth about the Binarium broker
        Can you trust the Binarium broker? How to top up your account and withdraw money? Where to get working promotional codes and much more

        5 Tips That Will INSTANTLY Improve Your Binary Options Trading
        04.06.2024

        Over many years of work, WinOptionCrypto has accumulated a wealth of experience in binary options trading. However, we honestly admit that our path was not ideal and smooth. We also, like many newbies, made annoying mistakes at first that should have been avoided.

        How to Add a Custom Indicator to TradingView
        09.10.2024

        Tradingview is a powerful trading platform, the capabilities of which can be seriously increased by adding custom scripts.

        How to access the website of any broker blocked in Russia
        09.10.2023

        How to access the website of your favorite broker without a VPN? Read our article for the easiest ways to bypass blocking.

        The best binary options broker! Who is he?
        30.06.2024

        Looking for the best binary options broker? We have already found it for you, unique functionality of which you have not yet seen from other brokers and high payouts on transactions

        What is the best way to fund your account with a broker? TOP 10 ways
        23.03.2023

        Not everyone knows that replenishing a brokerage account using a card can entail many problems. How to avoid this and in what ways can you safely fund your account with any broker?

        Types of binary options
        09.02.2023

        What types of binary options exist and how can a beginner choose the right option type in order to get a stable profit?

        The broker closed my trade in the red, what should I do?
        23.03.2023

        What to do if the broker closed your trade with a minus of only 1 point? Are you trading with a scam broker?

        Robots for trading binary options: benefit or harm?
        17.03.2023

        Pros and cons of using robots in binary options trading.

        Trading on binary options news
        09.02.2023

        Do you know how to trade binary options using news signals?

        Is it worth buying trading signals for binary options?
        01.03.2023

        What should you know before using binary options signals to avoid losing your deposit?

        TOP 7 rules for trading binary options
        09.02.2023

        What rules should you follow when trading binary options to start making stable profits?

        Dow theory in binary options
        10.03.2023

        How to correctly use the Dow Theory in binary options trading?

        List of fraudulent brokers
        10.02.2023

        There are a lot of brokers out there, and before choosing a decent binary options trading company, you need to know which brokers to stay away from...

        Early closing of transactions in binary options
        23.03.2023

        How and from which brokers can you get back up to 50% of the amount for any losing trade?

        How often should you withdraw money from a binary options broker?
        11.03.2022

        Why does profit need to be withdrawn at least once a month and how to increase the deposit and still withdraw money from the account?

        MT4 for Android: detailed review of the application
        09.02.2023

        A detailed overview of the functionality of the MetaTrader 4 terminal for Android, which allows you to analyze and monitor markets on a smartphone or tablet.

        MetaTrader 4 web version
        09.02.2023

        How to properly use all the functionality and capabilities of the MetaTrader 4 web version for more profitable binary options trading?

        Technical analysis in binary options trading
        06.12.2023

        Technical analysis allows you to predict the direction of prices in the future. Market dynamics are studied using technical indicators and charts of changes in currency prices in a specific period of time.

        Tips for traders from the pros
        09.02.2023

        Why can professional binary options traders make stable profits over a long period of time?

        How to withdraw money from a fraudulent broker?
        09.02.2023

        What to do if the broker does not withdraw money and what actions will help you get your deposit back?

        How to create your own trading strategy for binary options
        05.03.2022

        How to independently create your own binary options strategy that will bring stable profits?

        How to install 2 MetaTrader 4 terminals from one broker
        26.02.2022

        How to install several MetaTrader 4 terminals from one broker in order to use them on several monitors simultaneously?

        Patterns of binary options
        09.02.2023

        How to correctly use the patterns of binary options to get constant and stable profits in trading?

        Where to start trading binary options? Important rules!
        15.03.2023

        What is the best way for beginners to start trading binary options and what is needed for an effective start in binary options.

        Types of licenses for binary options brokers in 2023
        17.03.2023

        What license should a binary options broker have in 2023?

        How to install an indicator in MT4
        04.09.2024

        Simple and clear instructions on how to install an indicator, advisor and script in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

        TOP 8 secrets of profitable binary options trading
        05.07.2022

        The most important secrets, knowledge of which will allow you to start making profits from binary options trading.

        Types of binary options scams
        29.06.2022

        In any financial sector you can always meet scammers. What methods do fraudulent brokers use to cheat and are there trusted binary options brokers?

        Binary options trading methods
        15.02.2023

        There are many methods of trading binary options, but how to choose the one that will bring maximum profit and at the same time be simple and understandable?

        The Binary Options Grail
        29.03.2023

        Where to find the "Grail" for binary options? What is this strategy and how to use it?

        The Most Effective Trading Platforms for Binary Options
        27.01.2023

        How to choose the right trading platform for trading binary options and what should you pay attention to when researching brokers?

        How to choose a binary options broker?
        17.03.2023

        10 most important points when choosing a binary options broker, be sure to read and don’t say you weren’t warned!

        How to make money on binary options
        17.07.2023

        How to make money on binary options for beginners or without investments in 2023?

        Who invented binary options?
        20.06.2023

        When did the first binary options appear and what is the history of binary options?

        The Best Currency Pairs for Binary Options Trading
        23.09.2022

        What currency pairs are considered the most profitable in binary options and how to choose a currency pair for trading for a beginner?

        What are American binary options?
        21.06.2022

        What are foreign binary options and what do you need to start trading binary options in the US?

        The main reasons for blowing a deposit in binary options trading
        23.03.2023

        The main reasons for losing a deposit on binary options are almost always greed, neglect of risks and the pursuit of profit. What should you do to avoid losing your deposit?

        Investments in binary options
        02.03.2023

        What are the types, features and risks of investing using binary options and how to start investing yourself?

        Boosting your deposit in binary options trading
        21.03.2024

        How to safely increase your deposit on binary options and what methods work best today?

        What is better Forex or Binary options
        10.02.2023

        Where is the best place to start trading and where can you earn more, forex or binary options?

        The difference between binary options and stock options
        26.02.2022

        What is the difference between binary and stock options and which type of options is better for a novice trader?

        Candlestick analysis in binary options trading
        23.09.2022

        Candlestick analysis in binary options trading helps you trade without using indicators, using effective candlestick formations and patterns.

        How to trade binary options medium-term?
        04.03.2024

        Why does medium-term trading have many more advantages compared to turbo options and how to trade binary options correctly in the medium term?

        Scalping on binary options
        20.05.2022

        Binary options scalping is one of the most profitable and high-risk trading approaches, but it cannot be profitable if you do not know some important rules.

        Current bonuses and promotional codes for 2023
        10.01.2024

        What bonuses are the most profitable in 2023 and what do you need to know before you start using bonuses from binary options brokers?

        No deposit bonus in binary options
        19.03.2024

        How to get no deposit bonuses to your account from different binary options brokers and start trading without investment?

        Graphical analysis of binary options
        31.01.2023

        Graphical analysis of binary options allows you to trade without using complex indicators and is successfully used by many traders around the world.

        What are binary auctions?
        08.09.2022

        Many newbies often wonder what binary auctions are, but do binary auctions exist or is it something else?

        Price Action in Binary Options Trading
        12.05.2022

        Price Action is an indicator-free technique that allows even beginners to make profitable transactions, as it has easy-to-understand rules and elementary patterns.

        What is the best time frame for binary options?
        23.09.2022

        The timeframe is one of the most important components of binary options trading. What is the best way to choose the time frame for binary options?

        Binary options and Islam
        27.06.2022

        Is it possible to trade binary options without violating Sharia law and how to start trading?

        Benefits of trading binary options on smartphones
        29.03.2023

        Why trading binary options from smartphones is becoming more and more popular and what advantages can be gained from mobile trading.

        How to Use Volume in Binary Options Trading
        10.09.2024

        Why are volumes needed in binary options trading and how to use them effectively to make a profit?

        How to correctly determine a flat in the market?
        23.09.2022

        How can you easily and without auxiliary tools learn to identify a flat in the market and use it in binary options trading?

        How to correctly determine trend phases?
        22.04.2022

        In trading, it is important to be able to determine not only the trend, but also the current phases of the market. How can even a beginner learn to do this without using aids?

        Identifying and Using Bearish and Bullish Trends
        01.12.2023

        How to easily and quickly identify bullish and bearish trends in any market using simple trend lines without using indicators?

        Overview of the TradingView trading platform
        18.03.2024

        The TradingView platform allows every beginner and professional to conduct high-quality analysis, communicate with other traders and keep abreast of the latest news from the world of trading.

        Pros and cons of trading binary options
        20.04.2022

        What does a beginner need to know about binary options and what are the pros and cons of this type of trading?

        Risk management in binary options trading
        09.02.2023

        Risk management and compliance are the basis of profitable trading. What should you know about the risks and how to comply with them when trading binary options?

        Money management in binary options trading
        23.09.2022

        How and why will the rules of money management lead any trader to make a profit even with the most unprofitable strategy?

        MetaTrader 4 - instructions for use for dummies
        22.04.2023

        This instruction for dummies will help you understand how the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal works and will give you the opportunity to understand many of its functions.

        How to trade on weekends. What are OTC quotes?
        27.02.2022

        Not all traders know that binary options can be traded on weekends. What do you need to start earning money on Saturday and Sunday using OTC quotes?

        Official binary options brokers in Russia 2023
        10.02.2023

        Who are regulated binary options brokers in Russia? And should we trust these regulators? Alternative options and tips for finding the best broker.

        Deposit at 10% per annum in currency from World Forex
        How to receive 10% per annum in any currency and fully automatically with the World Forex broker?

        Psychology of binary options
        28.04.2022

        How to eliminate emotions from binary options trading, which prevent you from making a stable profit?

        How to make a profit by trading on clean charts
        30.03.2023

        An important part of successful binary options trading is understanding the basic principles of reading a chart, because you can make money even without using indicators. How to read them correctly?

        How to correctly determine the trend in the market?
        01.03.2022

        How and why do you need to determine trends in financial markets? How can this help in Forex or binary options trading?

        Are there new reliable binary options brokers in 2023?
        09.02.2023

        Why are there no new reliable brokers offering Forex and binary options trading services in 2023?

        How to install MetaTrader 4 on MacOS
        17.03.2022

        Detailed instructions on how to correctly and quickly install the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal on a computer with the MacOS operating system.

        How to trade binary options in the MetaTrader terminal
        17.05.2023

        MetaTrader 4 - as a terminal for trading binary options. How to open trades directly in the broker's terminal

        Experts' opinions on binary options
        21.02.2024

        Binary options are high-risk income instruments, but they can significantly increase your total income. Let's find out what binary options experts think about it.

        Do you make money on binary options?
        17.03.2023

        The article describes how to make money on binary options, what novice traders should be wary of, and what can help in trading.

        How do binary options brokers make money?
        22.02.2022

        Who are brokers, how and what do they earn from? What is the difference between real brokers and bookmaker brokers?

        Chargeback. Is it possible to get money back from the broker?
        24.02.2021

        How do scammers scam traders when they try to return money through chargeback operations and is it possible to get money back from a scammer’s broker?

        Verifying your account with a binary options broker
        01.03.2024

        Why do you need to verify documents at a binary options broker and does this procedure really make trading safer?

        How is the deposit bonus calculated?
        27.02.2022

        Surely many are tempted by the opportunity to instantly double their deposit with a broker by receiving a welcome bonus. Let's look at what the welcome bonus from a binary options broker promises and how it is calculated

        Binary options brokers with cryptocurrency
        10.02.2023

        How to trade binary options on cryptocurrency and which binary options brokers are best for this?

        PAMM accounts
        04.03.2024

        General information about PAMM accounts. What it is? how to choose a broker? criteria for choosing a PAMM account manager

        How to adapt a Forex strategy to Binary Options?
        27.02.2022

        Many Forex market strategies have proven their reliability and effectiveness over time. Let's look at ways to adapt them to binary options.

        How to trade binary options with the Alpari broker?
        23.03.2023

        How to start trading binary options with the Alpari broker and which options to use to get up to 500% profit from one trade?

        The best brokers with a demo account without registration (TOP3)
        09.02.2023

        Why do you need a demo account in binary options and how can it help beginners so much?

        Binary options: can you make money quickly with this?
        09.02.2023

        Is it possible to get rich quick by trading binary options? Useful tips for making money on binary options

        Binary options: how to trade profitably
        11.12.2022

        Trading binary options is an attractive activity due to the quick income from participating in transactions carried out on financial markets. But how to start trading profitably and make a profit from trading?

        Binary options: answers to popular questions
        27.02.2022

        This article provides answers to popular questions about binary options, by studying which you can go deeper into this topic.

        How to create a portfolio of strategies
        23.03.2023

        How to correctly create a portfolio of binary options strategies so that it brings maximum profit?

        Is it worth registering with a broker using affiliate links?
        17.05.2023

        Should you open an account with a broker using an affiliate link? What is the risk of this and will they take your money for it?

        Top 5 Trader Mistakes
        09.02.2023

        The main mistakes that novice binary options traders make, based on trading psychology.

        Trader's Diary
        16.05.2022

        The key to success in binary options trading is keeping a “trader’s diary” - recording all transactions during the day.

        Profitable signals for options trading
        29.01.2022

        Features of trading using signals from a team of traders and trading using robots.

        Volatility of currency pairs
        17.03.2023

        What is the volatility of currency pairs and why is it needed in binary options trading?

        Choosing a binary options trading strategy
        27.02.2022

        To successfully trade binary options you need the right strategy, this article will help you figure out how to choose a trading strategy yourself.

        Martingale system
        09.02.2023

        Features of martingale trading, positive and negative sides, and objective weighing of risks when trading using this system.

        TsROFR – binary options brokers license
        27.02.2022

        In the territory of the post-Soviet space, one of the organizations supervising the activities of futures, foreign exchange and other markets is the Center for Financial Markets . The organization does not set the ultimate goal of making a profit from its activities.

        CySEC – binary options brokers license
        22.03.2024

        The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, abbreviated as CySEC , acts as the financial regulator in Cyprus. Due to the fact that Cyprus is a member of the European Union, the Commission is included in the European regulation mechanism MIFID.

        Where does money come from in Binary Options?
        30.03.2023

        Where do binary options brokers get their money and how do they make money?

        Binary options for beginners
        20.08.2021

        What novice traders need to know and where to start trading binary options.

        Trader's Dictionary
        27.02.2022

        A dictionary of terms that any novice trader needs to know.

        How to choose the right expiration time for a binary option?
        09.02.2023

        How to choose the right expiration time in binary options and how expiration time affects trading, strategies and timeframes.

        Minimum deposit in binary options
        10.02.2023

        What funds can you use to start trading binary options and is it possible to make money on binary options without investing or by opening a minimum account of $1?

        Hedging transactions
        29.01.2022

        How to properly hedge binary options transactions and how to minimize risks in binary options trading?

        Binary options: debunking popular myths
        27.02.2022

        Which binary options myths are true and why can you find so many different myths about this area on the Internet?

        Autochartist: automatic technical analysis
        06.08.2021

        Autochartist is a free program for automatically identifying all technical analysis figures on a chart, thanks to which your market analysis will become exponentially more effective.

        How to make money without money on binary options
        23.05.2022

        Some simple tips on how to make money on binary options without investments.

        4 Main Problems When Trading Binary Options
        09.02.2023

        What four mistakes prevent novice traders from making a stable profit in binary options trading?

        Fundamental analysis in binary options trading
        08.03.2024

        Fundamental analysis is the study of the main factors influencing exchange rates. Having studied the basics of fundamental analysis, you can make your own market forecasts.

        Articles about binary options from professionals: the best publications for learning to trade

        Both new and experienced traders will benefit from additional information about options trading. Only constant study of new trends, detailed consideration of all aspects of the functioning of financial markets, and discovery of previously unknown approaches to technical analysis guarantee a successful career as a trader.

        When working with options, you need to be aware of the constant innovations and changes introduced by different brokers in their software products, and above all, in the trading platform.

        Articles for binary options traders, written by professional investors and experts, describe the entire process of working on the exchange from the first steps to acquiring financial independence, starting with choosing a broker and ending with recommendations for using trading tools.

        Useful materials

        Articles containing reliable information about binary options are your guide to the new world of bulls and bears.

        For those starting their path to success, it is important to initially make the right choice in favor of a reliable broker. Publications will tell you what criteria to pay attention to:

        For your reference, we also recommend the note “How do binary options brokers make money.”

        The importance of the company licensing procedure and types of licenses are discussed in the following publications:

        Many traders are faced with the procedure of confirming personal data when withdrawing profits. Information about what this is and how to implement it can be gleaned from the material “Verifying an account with a binary options broker.”

        A full introduction to the new direction of online trading is presented in the reviews:

        Advice regarding financial issues is given in the articles “Where can I get money to trade binary options?” and "Minimum account size for binary options trading" . These materials on binary options give an idea of ​​the start-up capital and how to obtain it.

        It is useful for beginners to familiarize themselves with some of the difficulties that arise in the trading process and ways to eliminate them ( "4 Main Problems in Trading Binary Options" ), to consider the arguments of professionals against the most common misconceptions about the financial markets ( "Binary Options: Debunking Popular Myths" ).

        Comprehensive reviews will help you develop your own effective approach to trading:

        Articles about binary options provide answers to most questions regarding this area of ​​trading. Professional publications introduce you to the world of financial independence and provide the opportunity to gain a new profession.

