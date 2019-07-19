    Registration
    Forgot your password?
      Registration
        English
        Russian Spanish
        WinOptionGame
        Main
        /
        Cryptocurrency 2024
        /
        Useful articles about cryptocurrencies

        Articles about cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies

        What is the difference between ERC20, TRC20 and BEPH20 for Tether
        What is the difference between ERC20, TRC20 and BEPH20 for Tether
        03.10.2024

        Three Different Blockchains – One Stablecoin. Comparison of ERC20, TRC20 and BEP20. Which Standard is Profitable?

        Read more...
        What is APY in Cryptocurrency?
        What is APY in Cryptocurrency?
        17.09.2024

        Find out how a properly calculated APY can help you find the most profitable cryptocurrency investments.

        Read more...
        How to make money on cryptocurrency without investment
        How to make money on cryptocurrency without investment
        12.09.2024

        The Complete Guide to Airdrops: How to Get Free Crypto Without Getting Scammed

        Read more...
        What is Tether USDT cryptocurrency
        What is Tether USDT cryptocurrency
        05.09.2024

        Why USDT is a reliable instrument for trading and storing funds. What risks should you be aware of?

        Read more...
        The Best Cryptocurrency Exchange. How to Find It?
        The Best Cryptocurrency Exchange. How to Find It?
        04.09.2024

        Looking for a profitable cryptocurrency exchange? Find the best rate in a couple of clicks and make a secure exchange without unnecessary hassle.

        Read more...
        Telegram Cryptocurrency
        Telegram Cryptocurrency
        29.08.2024

        Learn how to use a cryptocurrency wallet on Telegram, recognize scammers and use the messenger safely.

        Read more...
        Making Money With Cryptocurrencies. Beginner's Guide.
        Making Money With Cryptocurrencies. Beginner's Guide.
        27.08.2024

        Practical advice and recommendations from experts on how to start earning on cryptocurrency for beginners, without abstruse terms and complex concepts.

        Read more...
        Six Rules for Long-Term Success in the Cryptocurrency Market
        Six Rules for Long-Term Success in the Cryptocurrency Market
        20.08.2024

        What are crypto millionaires hiding from us? We will share with you 6 proven rules for creating a real fortune on cryptocurrencies.

        Read more...
        What is NFT in Cryptocurrency
        What is NFT in Cryptocurrency
        16.08.2024

        Want to own a unique digital masterpiece? Find out why they are so valuable.

        Read more...
        How AI in Cryptocurrency Turns Market Chaos into Profits
        How AI in Cryptocurrency Turns Market Chaos into Profits
        12.09.2024

        Stay one step ahead of your competitors in the cryptocurrency market by using artificial intelligence in these ways.

        Read more...
        How to open a cryptocurrency VISA card
        How to open a cryptocurrency VISA card
        08.08.2024

        Forget about cash! Find out how it works, where to get it, and what you can buy!

        Read more...
        Is it worth investing in NEAR cryptocurrency?
        Is it worth investing in NEAR cryptocurrency?
        26.07.2024

        Bitcoin and Ethereum are shaking! The new blockchain is challenging industry giants.

        Read more...
        What is cryptocurrency staking
        What is cryptocurrency staking
        22.07.2024

        Do you want to know how to make money on cryptocurrency without owning powerful computers? Find out how you can earn up to 20% of a passive income per annum totally risk-free.

        Read more...
        Cryptocurrency Guide
        Cryptocurrency Guide
        18.06.2024

        Find out how to take your first steps in the cryptocurrency market! Learn to choose reliable exchanges, buy and sell, and safely store digital assets.

        Read more...
        Trust Wallet
        Trust Wallet
        31.05.2023

        The anonymous Trust Wallet allows you to buy, exchange and store cryptocurrencies, receiving passive income.

        Read more...
        How to withdraw money from Binance
        How to withdraw money from Binance
        12.10.2022

        How to withdraw rubles and cryptocurrencies without commission from the Binance exchange in 2022, even after sanctions?

        Read more...
        How to get verified on the Binance exchange
        How to get verified on the Binance exchange
        15.07.2022

        How to pass verification on the Binance exchange correctly and is it mandatory?

        Read more...
        How to top up your balance on Binance 2022
        How to top up your balance on Binance 2022
        27.07.2022

        How to top up your Binance fiat balance in 2022 after the introduction of sanctions from a card and without commission?

        Read more...
        How to register on the Binance exchange 2022
        How to register on the Binance exchange 2022
        27.07.2022

        How to register on Binance correctly so that your account is not blocked?

        Read more...
        Nexo crypto bank: is it worth using?
        Nexo crypto bank: is it worth using?
        16.06.2022

        Nexo is one of the most reliable platforms for saving cryptocurrencies at high interest rates, as well as lending without actually selling cryptocurrencies.

        Read more...
        Youhodler – loans and deposits in cryptocurrency
        Youhodler – loans and deposits in cryptocurrency
        21.05.2022

        Passive income on cryptocurrencies up to 12% per annum, as well as loans without selling your cryptocurrency.

        Read more...
        How to buy cryptocurrency for rubles or dollars?
        How to buy cryptocurrency for rubles or dollars?
        24.02.2022

        Cryptocurrencies are becoming more and more popular and more and more people want to purchase them. How and where is the most profitable way to buy or sell cryptocurrency in 2022?

        Read more...
        Volatility in cryptocurrencies – what is it?
        Volatility in cryptocurrencies – what is it?
        23.09.2022

        What is volatility in cryptocurrencies and how is it formed on different coins?

        Read more...
        Legal status of cryptocurrencies in Russia and the world
        Legal status of cryptocurrencies in Russia and the world
        30.03.2023

        Blockchain has the potential to bring enormous benefits to the entire world, and the financial sector in particular, but why are some countries still banning cryptocurrencies?

        Read more...
        What are tokens and how do they differ from cryptocurrencies?
        What are tokens and how do they differ from cryptocurrencies?
        24.02.2022

        Many people have heard and perhaps know what cryptocurrencies are, but not everyone understands how a cryptocurrency token differs from the currency itself and why it was created.

        Read more...
        Who invented cryptocurrencies?
        Who invented cryptocurrencies?
        24.02.2022

        Many years have passed since the creation of Bitcoin and no one has recognized the real creator of the cryptocurrency, but maybe he wasn’t hiding?

        Read more...
        How many cryptocurrencies are there in the world?
        How many cryptocurrencies are there in the world?
        30.03.2023

        The number of cryptocurrencies is growing every day and there are more and more of them, but does this make sense and how many are there really?

        Read more...
        What determines the price of cryptocurrencies?
        What determines the price of cryptocurrencies?
        24.02.2022

        Many people know that cryptocurrencies are very volatile and their price can change by hundreds of percent in a very short time, but why does this happen?

        Read more...
        Features of the functioning of cryptocurrencies
        Features of the functioning of cryptocurrencies
        24.02.2022

        Cryptocurrencies are a new type of digital money that works completely differently than world currencies. What features do cryptocurrencies have today?

        Read more...
        Is cryptocurrency necessary in the modern world?
        Is cryptocurrency necessary in the modern world?
        24.02.2022

        Cryptocurrency has been around for many years, but it is still not widely used, and the question arises - is cryptocurrency necessary at all?

        Read more...
        Is cryptocurrency a scam?
        Is cryptocurrency a scam?
        24.02.2022

        Those who are new to how cryptocurrencies work claim that it is a scam and a financial pyramid, but is this really so?

        Read more...
        What is cryptocurrency for dummies
        What is cryptocurrency for dummies
        24.02.2022

        Many people have heard about cryptocurrencies, but not everyone knows what they are and how they work. What do you need to know about cryptocurrencies to benefit you in the future?

        Read more...
        Which cryptocurrency should you invest in in 2022?
        Which cryptocurrency should you invest in in 2022?
        04.03.2024

        This year, prices for many cryptocurrencies have decreased, which makes it possible to buy them at more favorable prices. Which cryptocurrencies should you invest in in 2022?

        Read more...
        What is EOS? Ethereum's main competitor or just a copy?
        What is EOS? Ethereum&#39;s main competitor or just a copy?
        24.02.2022

        Why is EOS cryptocurrency considered the main competitor of Ethereum? Why was it created and what are its advantages over Ethereum?

        Read more...
        Litecoin what is it? Bitcoin's little brother or a failed experiment?
        Litecoin what is it? Bitcoin&#39;s little brother or a failed experiment?
        24.02.2022

        Why is Litecoin cryptocurrency considered "digital silver"? What are its main differences from Bitcoin and how much faster is it?

        Read more...
        What is Ripple and why do banks like this coin so much?
        What is Ripple and why do banks like this coin so much?
        24.02.2022

        What problem does Ripple cryptocurrency solve? Why do banks and financial institutions choose XPR? What does the future hold for the coin?

        Read more...
        Top 10 cryptocurrencies to invest in 2020
        Top 10 cryptocurrencies to invest in 2020
        24.02.2022

        Which cryptocurrencies to invest in in 2020 and how to choose the right crypto asset for investment.

        Read more...
        Bitcoin is the best investment of the decade
        Bitcoin is the best investment of the decade
        24.02.2022

        As you may have guessed from the name, Bitcoin is the best investment of the last decade. But why?

        Read more...
        How to choose a wallet for storing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies
        How to choose a wallet for storing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies
        24.02.2022

        How and where to store cryptocurrencies? Which methods are considered the safest and which are not so safe? The best ways to store cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin.

        Read more...
        Bitcoin. All about the world's first cryptocurrency
        Bitcoin. All about the world&#39;s first cryptocurrency
        24.02.2022

        All about the first cryptocurrency. How does mining work? Where to buy and store cryptocurrency? All about the future of Bitcoin

        Read more...
        Is Ethereum just a cryptocurrency or something more?
        Is Ethereum just a cryptocurrency or something more?
        24.02.2022

        Ethereum has long been in the ranking of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by capitalization. But is his stay in the top ten for so long justified?

        Read more...

        Cryptocurrency sphere The cryptocurrency sphere is developing quite quickly and lives a hectic life. Every day, dozens of different articles and news about cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies appear, although it is difficult to objectively assess the potential of these industries.

        News from the world of cryptocurrencies will be useful not only to investors, but also to people who like to keep up with the times. And stock analytics will give you the opportunity to look at the situation from different angles.

        Every day trading platforms are developing faster and faster, new investors and traders are appearing. Articles about the world of cryptocurrencies help to learn both about such general situations in the market, and about specific cases of falling or rising prices for crypto assets.

        It is also not uncommon to find fundamental and technical analysis in such materials, which will be useful to investors in particular.

        By studying the materials in this section, you will be able to get the most complete information about the situation in the cryptocurrency sector, because the more complete information you have, the more chances you have to make a profit in the future.

        Cryptocurrency and blockchain - articles 2020

        The first fully functioning cryptocurrency appeared only 10 years ago, as did blockchain technology, but this area has great prospects and far-reaching plans.

        Of course, most of the news and talk around cryptocurrencies is not worth paying attention to, but there is an equal amount of useful and important information that gives at least a general understanding of the situation. So that you can easily begin to understand these new technologies for most of the world, we try to collect the most important news and situations in the world of cryptocurrencies in our opinion.

        Bitcoin rate On the WinOptionSignals portal you can always read articles about cryptocurrencies and blockchain in 2020.

        Blockchain is the technology that enables the operation and existence of cryptocurrencies. But that's not all that blockchain can do.

        Cryptocurrency is a mostly decentralized and anonymous digital currency that can be used to transfer funds or ownership.

        Bitcoin is the first cryptocurrency in the world at the moment, and most likely it will remain so.

         

        What articles about cryptocurrency should a beginner read?

        People who first hear anything about cryptocurrency are most likely wondering - what is it? What is it for? And what does the future hold for her?

        If you want to know what articles newbies in this field should read, go to the “Cryptocurrency News” section on the WinOptionSignals portal and you will learn the most important things about cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies.

        After reading our articles, you will begin to understand much better what cryptocurrencies are, why they were created and what purpose they serve.

        At the moment, both individuals, banks, organizations and even states are beginning to realize the importance of cryptocurrencies. Since 2016, and even more so in 2020, you are unlikely to find a large bank, organization or government that has not tested and researched the field of blockchain technologies.

        And despite the fact that cryptocurrencies have been known for a little over 10 years, the majority of not only people, but also organizations know little about cryptocurrencies and blockchain and few people use them.

        Articles about the legal regulation of cryptocurrencies in the world

        Cryptocurrency blockchain Information about the regulation of cryptocurrencies in the world is a hot topic for many.

        In a few countries, there are currently the rudiments of legal regulation of cryptocurrencies.

        Russia is also trying not to stand still in the field of blockchain technologies and cryptocurrencies, but a specific legislative framework has not yet been built.

        In fact, the discussion of the bill “On Digital Financial Assets” began in the spring of 2018. But due to disagreements about how to perceive crypto assets, tokens and mining, the law was not adopted.

        If you want to keep abreast of the situation regarding the regulation of cryptocurrencies in the world, follow new articles on the WinOptionSignals portal.

        Analytical articles in Russian

        Most people in the CIS countries do not speak English at a high enough level to be able to read and understand information fluently. And translation takes a lot of time and effort. Therefore, especially for readers of the WinOptionSignals portal, we constantly prepare relevant and useful analytical articles in Russian.

        Don't forget to stay tuned for updates on our website, and your opportunities to earn more profits will only grow.

        Where can I find articles about cryptocurrencies in English?

        articles about cryptocurrencies Experienced users know that almost all news in the cryptocurrency industry appears first in English, and only then in Russian. If you are fluent in English, then you have the opportunity to learn everything from primary sources. The world's most popular cryptocurrency portals are CoinDesk, Cointeleraph and CCN.

        If you don’t want to waste time searching for news, you can use the popular news aggregator – CryptoPanic. There you will find a selection of the most relevant and latest news. The most interesting thing is that users themselves raise and lower news in the popularity rating, so you will read the hottest, most discussed and exciting news.

        If you are interested in reading articles rather than news, then there is no point in looking for them on English portals. On the WinOptionSignals website you can always find relevant and interesting articles about the world of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies.

        Our website uses cookies and similar technologies to ensure that you get the best experience by providing personalized information, remembering marketing and product preferences, and helping you get the right information.
        Start trading
        AD
        Quick registration!

        Thank you for registering on our website. Now you have access to free distribution of signals, strategies and indicators from our website, and you can also leave a comment under any article on our website

        An email has been sent to you with a link to confirm your registration and activate your account.

        * If you use GMAIL mail for registration, then the letter will most likely end up in spam , check the spam folder and click the NOT SPAM button to receive notifications in the future or use another mail for registration.

        ** if within 5 minutes the letter has not arrived at your other email address, also check your spam folder or write to us in support [email protected]

        If you have any questions, you can contact our support team:

        You can also read our FAQ

        Happy trading with us!