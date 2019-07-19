    Registration
        Free signals for binary options online

        If the online signals widget does not work, please contact us [email protected]

         

         

        PO

         

        Signal Delivery Time 9:00-22:00 GMT+3, on business trading days
        Average Accuracy of Online Signal Forecasts 71%
        Martingale Used
        Currency Pairs Main currency pairs, gold, silver, Bitcoin
        Working Timeframes M5, M15, M30, H1
        Number of Strategies 9
        Recommended Brokers QuotexPocketOptionBinarium, Binary.com,

         

        Subscribe to stay updated on new strategies and be informed about all the latest updates!

         

        Every trader eventually realizes the importance of optimizing their workflow, including receiving ready-to-use signals for binary options online.

        Trading robots open up many opportunities, helping traders make informed decisions in seconds and eliminating the need for lengthy market analysis using strategies and indicators. The online signals they generate are based on technical analysis, which improves their accuracy.

        There are both paid and free binary options signals. Most brokers offer free signals, but they are typically not available to everyone, only VIP clients. Therefore, we decided to create our own widget with free signals accessible 24/7 to all visitors to our website.

        Let's take a closer look at the features of WinOptionCrypto’s free online signals for binary options and how to effectively use them in practice.

        Free Online Signals from WinOptionCrypto

        WinOptionCrypto's free online binary options signals are a new tool on the company’s website. They are automatically generated based on the most profitable binary options strategies hosted on our servers, as well as signals from employees trading on real accounts.

        WinOptionCrypto – Your Trading Autopilot

        The widget for generating trading signals includes the following components:

        1. Active currency pair chart showing a signal to open a trade.

        active currency pair chart

        1. Switch menu between active signals, today's results, and overall statistics.

        switch menu for signals

        1. Panels with information on selected results

        selected instrument information

        1. Filter by instruments and timeframes

        filter by instruments and timeframes

        How WinOptionCrypto Online Signals Help You Profit with Binary Options

        Our server processes quotes of all major currency pairs available for binary options trading. Each currency pair is equipped with several trading strategies (currently three). Each one searches for trade signals across four timeframes: M5, M15, M30, and H1.

        As soon as the conditions of one of the strategies are met, a chart of the currency pair is displayed on the main screen of the signal platform, showing a signal to enter a trade.

        selected currency pair chart

        The top line below the chart shows which asset is currently displayed. It also indicates the signal time, its expiration, entry point (we’ll explain why this is needed), trade type (Call or Put), strategy name (currently test1, 2, 3...), and whether Martingale is used.

        strategy signal name

        If multiple active signals are available, the main platform window will show the latest one. You can also switch the chart to the desired instrument by clicking on its name in the list of active signals.

        switch between signals

        Note: Due to processing a large amount of data, delays may occur when switching charts. Please allow time for updates.

        How to Use WinOptionCrypto's Online Binary Options Signals

        In the platform's main window, the trade entry point is marked by an arrow in the right direction (green for Call, red for Put). The opening price is highlighted with a dotted line for clarity.

        entry point for trade.

        If you missed the signal and the price moved in the specified direction, wait until it returns to the entry point marked by the dotted line on the chart.

        entry price.

        For maximum efficiency, pay attention to the Martingale step.

        martingale step

        Step 1 in the “Martingale” column indicates that the first signal of the strategy for this currency pair resulted in a loss, and the system suggests doubling the bet for recovery.

        WinOptionCrypto’s online binary options signals are generated 24/7, though statistics show the best results between 9:30 and 22:00 Kyiv time (GMT+2), with an average of up to 75% profitable trades.

        Free Online Binary Options Signals

        The Investing website is very popular among Russian traders. There you will find current news, fresh analytics, and free online signals for binary options and Forex trading.

        Signals are provided for various timeframes, with the most popular being M5 (5 minutes), M15 (15 minutes), and H1 (1 hour). Use them to trade with the appropriate expiration time.

        If all three timeframes show the same trend (only buying or only selling), open positions in the specified direction. For example, if "Strong Buy" is indicated on all three timeframes for the selected asset, buy Call options with a 30-minute expiration.

        accurate entry signals

        For more accurate timing when opening a position, use the economic calendar. For example, if a signal appears at 18:40 and an important news release is expected at 19:00, reduce the trade's expiration time from 30 to 10 minutes. This adjustment allows you to close the trade before the news release, reducing the risk of an unfavorable outcome associated with increased market volatility during major events.

        Free Online Signals for Binary Options Using Indicators

        To accurately determine the price direction of your selected asset, it’s useful to cross-check data from online signals with indicator readings. You can track these in the MetaTrader 4 terminal, on the broker’s trading platform, or by using a live chart. Investing also provides ready-made indicator-based solutions for binary options signals online for free.

        Investing platform

        If necessary, you can select any trading asset and timeframe and then rely on free online signals for binary options using one or more indicators. Usually, if the trend is strong enough, most indicators will show a single trading direction.

        You can also monitor signals across several timeframes. For example, if indicators show identical signals on M5 and M15, try opening options with a 5-minute expiration in that direction.

        Note: signals do not update automatically, so you need to refresh the Investing website page periodically to get the latest data.

        News Signals — The Key to Accurate Forecasts

        Experienced traders recommend monitoring current news while trading binary options. This helps set the expiration time of an options contract to close before expected information is released. Otherwise, the trader risks losing profit if the news release has a significant impact on prices.

        To stay informed, regularly check the economic calendar:

        Investment calendar

        News is a powerful driver of price increases and decreases, which can set the trend direction for an extended period or disrupt an existing trend. Therefore, regular monitoring is essential. Investing's economic calendar provides the following data:

        • The news release date.
        • The currency of the country most affected by the news.
        • The strength of the news.
        • The name of the economic indicator.
        • The actual indicator value (appears after the news release).
        • The forecasted indicator value (may differ from the actual value).
        • The previous value.

        First and foremost, focus on the news strength and the currency involved. Macroeconomic statistics from the US and the Eurozone have the greatest impact on the market, particularly on currency pairs like USD/JPY and EUR/USD. Don’t focus too much on the forecast or actual value; instead, pay attention to two key points: the news strength and its publication time.

        Remember, the market is driven by information. The most impactful news (3 stars) always influences prices. Sometimes even medium-level events (2 stars) can cause a price reaction. Weak news (1 star) can be ignored as it does not impact prices.

        Online Signals from Binary Options Brokers

        Many brokers offer their own free online signals for binary options, available to all company clients. These can be found in a dedicated section of the trading platform.

        Currently, even demo accounts from most brokerage companies provide access to free online signals. Examples include Pocket Option and Quotex.

        Every Pocket Option client can use free online signals for as long as they like, but it's worth noting that they are based on standard indicators and do not consistently maintain high accuracy, as the broker itself warns.

        You can find free online signals from Pocket Option in the broker’s trading platform, accessible through the right-side menu:

        free signals on Pocket Option

        Another broker with similar free online signals for binary options is Quotex. These are also available to everyone at any time and for any duration. Unlike Pocket Option, Quotex provides not only trade direction but also expiration time. Additionally, all signals are saved in history, allowing you to review them for statistical analysis:

        free signals in Quotex terminal

        These online signals for binary options are not a call to action. All decisions should be made independently, with an understanding of the potential risks involved in trading binary options.

        Serg
        Really appreciate the transparency around using Pocket Option and Quotex signals as well. Good to know they’re based on standard indicators, but still helpful to access history for stats!
        30 October 2024
        Answer
        Mister X
        Mister X
        So good to see signals based on actual trading strategies rather than just generic indicators! And props to WinOptionCrypto for making them free 24/7. Has anyone had a lot of success using these signals for longer timeframes?
        30 October 2024
        Answer
        Scruffy
        Scruffy
        These WinOptionCrypto signals are game-changing! It's awesome to have free tools that give real-time signals, especially with accuracy like this! The Martingale advice is a nice touch too; it’s rare to see such details in free signals.
        30 October 2024
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Надо как-нибудь по пробовать эти сигналы.
        11 October 2024
        Answer
        Сергей
        Сергей
        БЛИИНН(((( Пипец почему виджет не работает???? Всегда пользовалась сигналами вместе с индикатором и была в диком восторге... Что случилось??? Поправьте пжлста) сигналы ОЧЕНЬ нужны!!!
        Лиза Лиза, ))) всё ОК, даже странно что у вас какие-то проблемы. сигналы постоянно и по графику, напишите в службу поддержки, они посоветуют что сделать, - может нужно кэш почистить в браузере. Кстати, у моего знакомого была проблема он не мог зайти с Хрома, а с FireFox заходил без проблем) попробуйте разные браузеры. Да, присоединюсь к оценке, что сигналы отличные - главное не применять их тупо) а дополнительные фильтры (индикатор, стратегию - благо их тут достаточно + тенханализ) Лиза, Желаю хорошего и стабильного профита!!!
        03 September 2024
        Answer
        Лиза Лиза
        Лиза Лиза
        БЛИИНН(((( Пипец почему виджет не работает???? Всегда пользовалась сигналами вместе с индикатором и была в диком восторге... Что случилось??? Поправьте пжлста) сигналы ОЧЕНЬ нужны!!!
        03 September 2024
        Answer
        muhammadali
        Хороший брокер быстро выводят деньги но рекомендуется только для опытных а так все хорошо
        29 May 2024
        Answer
        Вячеслав
        Вячеслав
        Я ничего не могу понять со статистикой сигналов, в таблице. Допуcтим стратегия Test1 за всё время показывает 100% и всё время, но как переключаешь таймфрейм на конкретное время показывает 5%, что всё это значит абсолютно не могу понять.
        Александр, там вроде писали уже где-то, это значит что на данном таймрейме еще просто не было вообще сигналов по ней
        22 November 2021
        Answer
        Александр
        Я ничего не могу понять со статистикой сигналов, в таблице. Допуcтим стратегия Test1 за всё время показывает 100% и всё время, но как переключаешь таймфрейм на конкретное время показывает 5%, что всё это значит абсолютно не могу понять.
        22 November 2021
        Answer
        Иван
        Здарова всем парни превышен шаг это значит что 3 мартина зашли в МИНУС и все пизд.. деньгам больше нет сигнала ловите другой .Им какая разница на вас они не зарабатывают с бесплатных сигнов слили ну и слили похх
        Роман , ну да, а ты торгуешь ещё по какимто сигналам?
        16 July 2021
        Answer
        Роман
        Здарова всем парни превышен шаг это значит что 3 мартина зашли в МИНУС и все пизд.. деньгам больше нет сигнала ловите другой .Им какая разница на вас они не зарабатывают с бесплатных сигнов слили ну и слили похх
        12 July 2021
        Answer
        ILUA
        Почему интересно никого нет в обсуждении
        17 June 2021
        Answer
        ILUA
        Здравствуйте, что означает "превышение шага" и какой у него процент в статистике?
        sergo, Присоеденяюсь к вопросу
        11 June 2021
        Answer
        sergo
        Здравствуйте, что означает "превышение шага" и какой у него процент в статистике?
        19 May 2021
        Answer
