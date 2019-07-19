Free signals for binary options online

If the online signals widget does not work, please contact us [email protected]

Signal Delivery Time 9:00-22:00 GMT+3, on business trading days Average Accuracy of Online Signal Forecasts 71% Martingale Used Currency Pairs Main currency pairs, gold, silver, Bitcoin Working Timeframes M5, M15, M30, H1 Number of Strategies 9 Recommended Brokers Quotex, PocketOption, Binarium, Binary.com,

Every trader eventually realizes the importance of optimizing their workflow, including receiving ready-to-use signals for binary options online.

Trading robots open up many opportunities, helping traders make informed decisions in seconds and eliminating the need for lengthy market analysis using strategies and indicators. The online signals they generate are based on technical analysis, which improves their accuracy.

There are both paid and free binary options signals. Most brokers offer free signals, but they are typically not available to everyone, only VIP clients. Therefore, we decided to create our own widget with free signals accessible 24/7 to all visitors to our website.

Let's take a closer look at the features of WinOptionCrypto’s free online signals for binary options and how to effectively use them in practice.

Free Online Signals from WinOptionCrypto

WinOptionCrypto's free online binary options signals are a new tool on the company’s website. They are automatically generated based on the most profitable binary options strategies hosted on our servers, as well as signals from employees trading on real accounts.

WinOptionCrypto – Your Trading Autopilot

The widget for generating trading signals includes the following components:

Active currency pair chart showing a signal to open a trade.

Switch menu between active signals, today's results, and overall statistics.

Panels with information on selected results

Filter by instruments and timeframes

How WinOptionCrypto Online Signals Help You Profit with Binary Options

Our server processes quotes of all major currency pairs available for binary options trading. Each currency pair is equipped with several trading strategies (currently three). Each one searches for trade signals across four timeframes: M5, M15, M30, and H1.

As soon as the conditions of one of the strategies are met, a chart of the currency pair is displayed on the main screen of the signal platform, showing a signal to enter a trade.

The top line below the chart shows which asset is currently displayed. It also indicates the signal time, its expiration, entry point (we’ll explain why this is needed), trade type (Call or Put), strategy name (currently test1, 2, 3...), and whether Martingale is used.

If multiple active signals are available, the main platform window will show the latest one. You can also switch the chart to the desired instrument by clicking on its name in the list of active signals.

Note: Due to processing a large amount of data, delays may occur when switching charts. Please allow time for updates.

How to Use WinOptionCrypto's Online Binary Options Signals

In the platform's main window, the trade entry point is marked by an arrow in the right direction (green for Call, red for Put). The opening price is highlighted with a dotted line for clarity.

If you missed the signal and the price moved in the specified direction, wait until it returns to the entry point marked by the dotted line on the chart.

For maximum efficiency, pay attention to the Martingale step.

Step 1 in the “Martingale” column indicates that the first signal of the strategy for this currency pair resulted in a loss, and the system suggests doubling the bet for recovery.

WinOptionCrypto’s online binary options signals are generated 24/7, though statistics show the best results between 9:30 and 22:00 Kyiv time (GMT+2), with an average of up to 75% profitable trades.

Free Online Binary Options Signals

The Investing website is very popular among Russian traders. There you will find current news, fresh analytics, and free online signals for binary options and Forex trading.

Signals are provided for various timeframes, with the most popular being M5 (5 minutes), M15 (15 minutes), and H1 (1 hour). Use them to trade with the appropriate expiration time.

If all three timeframes show the same trend (only buying or only selling), open positions in the specified direction. For example, if "Strong Buy" is indicated on all three timeframes for the selected asset, buy Call options with a 30-minute expiration.

For more accurate timing when opening a position, use the economic calendar. For example, if a signal appears at 18:40 and an important news release is expected at 19:00, reduce the trade's expiration time from 30 to 10 minutes. This adjustment allows you to close the trade before the news release, reducing the risk of an unfavorable outcome associated with increased market volatility during major events.

Free Online Signals for Binary Options Using Indicators

To accurately determine the price direction of your selected asset, it’s useful to cross-check data from online signals with indicator readings. You can track these in the MetaTrader 4 terminal, on the broker’s trading platform, or by using a live chart. Investing also provides ready-made indicator-based solutions for binary options signals online for free.

If necessary, you can select any trading asset and timeframe and then rely on free online signals for binary options using one or more indicators. Usually, if the trend is strong enough, most indicators will show a single trading direction.

You can also monitor signals across several timeframes. For example, if indicators show identical signals on M5 and M15, try opening options with a 5-minute expiration in that direction.

Note: signals do not update automatically, so you need to refresh the Investing website page periodically to get the latest data.

News Signals — The Key to Accurate Forecasts

Experienced traders recommend monitoring current news while trading binary options. This helps set the expiration time of an options contract to close before expected information is released. Otherwise, the trader risks losing profit if the news release has a significant impact on prices.

To stay informed, regularly check the economic calendar:

News is a powerful driver of price increases and decreases, which can set the trend direction for an extended period or disrupt an existing trend. Therefore, regular monitoring is essential. Investing's economic calendar provides the following data:

The news release date.

The currency of the country most affected by the news.

The strength of the news.

The name of the economic indicator.

The actual indicator value (appears after the news release).

The forecasted indicator value (may differ from the actual value).

The previous value.

First and foremost, focus on the news strength and the currency involved. Macroeconomic statistics from the US and the Eurozone have the greatest impact on the market, particularly on currency pairs like USD/JPY and EUR/USD. Don’t focus too much on the forecast or actual value; instead, pay attention to two key points: the news strength and its publication time.

Remember, the market is driven by information. The most impactful news (3 stars) always influences prices. Sometimes even medium-level events (2 stars) can cause a price reaction. Weak news (1 star) can be ignored as it does not impact prices.

Online Signals from Binary Options Brokers

Many brokers offer their own free online signals for binary options, available to all company clients. These can be found in a dedicated section of the trading platform.

Currently, even demo accounts from most brokerage companies provide access to free online signals. Examples include Pocket Option and Quotex.

Every Pocket Option client can use free online signals for as long as they like, but it's worth noting that they are based on standard indicators and do not consistently maintain high accuracy, as the broker itself warns.

You can find free online signals from Pocket Option in the broker’s trading platform, accessible through the right-side menu:

Another broker with similar free online signals for binary options is Quotex. These are also available to everyone at any time and for any duration. Unlike Pocket Option, Quotex provides not only trade direction but also expiration time. Additionally, all signals are saved in history, allowing you to review them for statistical analysis:

These online signals for binary options are not a call to action. All decisions should be made independently, with an understanding of the potential risks involved in trading binary options.

