Boosting a deposit on binary options involves the use of aggressive money management and risk management , but at the same time allows the trader to increase the amount in the trading account by at least two to three times in a very short time. Deposit boost is used most often for small trading accounts ($50-150), so that the resulting profit can later be used in more conservative trading and make a good profit even with a small monthly increase (5-10%).

To be able to increase your deposit on binary options, you must adhere to some rules, and also use one of several strategies for increasing your deposit of binary options.

Strategies for boosting a binary options deposit are very easy to understand and do not require special preparation, especially since they are all quite common, but not everyone knows about the rules that should be followed.

Tips for boosing your deposit on binary options

Tips, rules and recommendations for boosting your deposit on binary options can be divided into the following list:

psychological preparation;

competent choice of trading asset;

trading time;

choosing an indicator or trading strategy for binary options ;

selection of optimal risks;

preservation of the profit received or the “STOP!” rule.

Psychological preparation and psychology in trading is one of the most important stages, especially when it comes to overclocking a deposit, since the trader needs to understand that overclocking implies increased risks, and therefore a very high probability that the deposit will be lost. Therefore, it is strictly forbidden to increase your deposit on binary options using very large amounts or your last money. And psychological preparation lies in understanding that the amount that will be used for overclocking can be lost very quickly, and if the trader is not ready for this, then it is better to refuse overclocking the deposit.

Speaking about choosing an asset, it is worth noting that low-volatility or illiquid assets (some exotic instruments and some types of shares) are not suitable for boosting. It is also important to pay attention to the percentage of payments, which should be as high as possible (80-90%).

Deciding on the trading time and the choice of trading sessions is not difficult, and if we talk about currency pairs , then you should only use the European and American trading sessions, since at this time all currencies have good activity and a high potential for growth or fall.

When overclocking, you can use any indicator-based strategies, as well as the indicators themselves, and if a trader has a profitable strategy or indicator, then they can be made overclocking if used in conjunction with overclocking methods, which will be discussed below.

The standard risk limit per trade or per day is about 2% of the trading account, but when increasing the deposit on binary options, this value is insufficient and should be increased to about 10%. This amount of risk will allow you to increase your deposit much faster, and at the same time give you the opportunity to make about 10 unprofitable trades. If the risk per trade is 25%, then it will be possible to make only four losing trades, which significantly reduces the chances of success.

The last, but no less important piece of advice is the banal ability to stop, since greed always leads to the fact that you can lose not only your earned profit, but also your deposit. Therefore, if the deposit has been increased by 100-200%, you should either stop altogether, or take a break and continue another day.

Strategies for boosting your binary options deposit

There are several effective strategies for boosting your deposit on binary options:

Strategy using Martingale.

Strategy using AntiMartigale.

Strategy using Pyramiding.

These methods have both pros and cons, but without them it will not be possible to disperse the deposit in the shortest possible time, but it is also worth noting that some of these methods can also reset the entire trading account in the same way.

Strategy for boosting a binary options deposit using Martingale

The essence of the strategy comes down to doubling the initial transaction volume after receiving a loss and so on until a profit is made. Thus, the profit received will always cover previous losses, but it is worth noting that this method of boosting a deposit on binary options is the fastest, but also the most risky, since you can also lose money very quickly.

Since this strategy involves calculating the size of the transaction, and in binary options trading it is difficult to calculate in your head how much it costs to increase the size due to the non-fixed percentage of income, therefore, for convenience, you can use the Martingale calculator on our website.

The Matringale method also has a very significant disadvantage. This method requires a large deposit reserve, since in binary options trading it is impossible to make 100% of the profit, and therefore, starting even with a transaction of $1 and receiving 80% of the profit after 10 “tribes”, the required transaction amount will be $1,437:

Minimum investment Profitability, % Maximum losing streak

Therefore, when using this strategy, it is worth deciding how many “knees” will be used, since the result directly depends on this.

Strategy for boosting a binary options deposit using Anti-Martingale

Trading using the Anti-Martingale strategy involves all the same actions as in Martingale, but in reverse. That is, the size of the transaction will increase not in the event of a loss, but in the event of a profit.

Also, when using this approach, it is worth limiting the number of maximum transactions (“knees”) to three or four, since if many transactions are made, then just one loss can ruin the entire profitable series.

Calculating the size of trades using the AntiMartingale binary options deposit boosting strategy is even more complex and therefore, for convenience, you can also use the AntiMartingale calculator on our website:

Initial deposit: Payout percentage: Risk per trade in %: 5 % Available deals: 20 First trade: Size:

Potential profit: 5

3.5 Second deal: Trade size if 1st trade is in profit:

...if in the red:

Total potential profit:

Profits already received: 7.8

5

6.16

0.7 Third deal: Trade size if the 2nd trade is in the black:

...if in the red:

General sweat. profit:

Profits already received: 4.48

5

12.1

4.48

Strategy for boosting a binary options deposit using Pyramiding

This strategy involves the use of pending orders, which are available at the Pocket Option binary options broker and the Quotex broker , but you can also buy options manually this way.

Its essence comes down to buying options on an up or down movement, thereby building a pyramid of transactions. Thus, if a trader has a deposit of $100, then it can be divided into either 5 parts or 10. If there is confidence in a rapid upward movement, then orders of $20 can be placed, and if it seems that the movement may stretch, then it is worth using $10 as the size of one trade. Also, building a pyramid of orders is at a fixed distance from each other, and you can use 5-10 points for time frames M1-M15 and at least 15-20 points for time frames M30-H1.

The advantages of this method include the fact that if options are purchased during a trend, then all transactions in a row can bring profit, but the disadvantages include the fact that without a trend movement, the use of pyramiding can lead to the loss of most of the deposit.

On the chart, pyramiding looks like this:

In this case, it would be possible to open seven transactions at $10, and in total $70 would be spent, and the profit with 80% of payments on transactions would be $56 in total, which would give, accordingly, 80% of the deposit in a very short period of time.

Pyramiding can also be used over time. To do this, you need to buy options not by price, but accordingly by time, and for example, if after buying an option with an expiration of 10 minutes the price moves towards the forecast, then after 5 minutes you can buy another option with the same expiration, and so on moment until the price begins to reverse or goes flat .

Conclusion

In conclusion, I would like to say that although boosting a deposit on binary options can bring very large profits in a matter of minutes, it should be approached very carefully and with maximum responsibility, since you can also quickly lose the entire amount of your trading account.

Also, do not forget that even though the rules of money management are ignored during overclocking, the most correct option would be to test the chosen method on a demo account , and if after several attempts it is noticed that the result covers possible losses, it can be transferred to a real account. Also, when trading on a real account, you should not start immediately with amounts of $50 or more, since $10 will be enough to start with.

