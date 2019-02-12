Binary Options Buddy 2.0 indicator for binary options

The Binary Options Buddy 2.0 indicator is easy to use. But despite this, the indicator demonstrates high accuracy in predicting the direction of market movement: for long-term strategies this indicator reaches 80-95%, for short-term ones - 70-80% of the number of completed transactions. Thanks to this feature, the technical tool frees the trader from the need to constantly analyze the chart . The user only needs to monitor the appearance of indicator signals in the upper corner of the screen.

The Binary Options Buddy 2.0 indicator is developed and supported by the MetaTrader 4 platform. The indicator is recommended for use with any currency pairs during the European trading session . The indicator demonstrates good performance on all timeframes from M1 to H1. The expiration time of binary options must be set by following the recommendations provided by this technical tool in the information panel.

Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4:

Trading rules using the indicator for binary options Binary Options Buddy 2.0

Working with Binary Options Buddy 2.0 comes down to the following: the trader needs to open trades by setting the parameters that the indicator displays in the upper corner of the chart.

Considering the high efficiency of this indicator, it is very important to choose a reliable broker for trading, who will withdraw the profit received from trading without delay.

Download the Binary Options Buddy 2.0 indicator

Download

