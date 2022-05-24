    Registration
    Forgot your password?
      Registration
        English
        Russian Spanish
        WinOptionGame
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Useful articles about binary options
        /
        Candlestick analysis in binary options trading

        Candlestick analysis and binary options

        Japanese candlesticks in binary options trading are one of the most popular types of charts, because in addition to simply and clearly displaying prices, such charts can be used for profitable trading without the use of binary options strategies or indicators .

        Such trading becomes possible thanks to candlestick patterns, which even a beginner in trading can easily use after delving into the study of candlestick analysis of binary options.

        What is candlestick analysis of binary options?

        Candlesticks as a method of displaying prices began to be used quite a long time ago, but not all over the world, and the name “Japanese candlesticks” did not appear for this method of display for nothing. The Japanese trader H. Munehisa was the first to use candlestick charts in trading, and the rest of the world learned about this method of display only at the end of the 20th century. Before the candlestick chart, the most popular chart was the bar chart:

        Bar chart

        In the USA, candlestick charts became known thanks to the financier of the large American bank Merrill Lynch, Steve Nison, and his book “Japanese Candlesticks” . At that time, this book was one of the most popular books in trading circles.

        Candlestick analysis itself involves searching for candlestick patterns, which usually consist of 2-3 consecutive candles, but before moving on to the patterns themselves, it’s worth understanding the structure of candlesticks:

        The structure of candles in binary options

        As you can see in the image above, each candle has a body (open to close) and shadows (price highs and lows). Closing up or down doesn't matter since all candles are built the same way.

        Candles and candlestick patterns in candlestick analysis of binary options

        All candle formations in candlestick analysis of binary options are built on individual candles, of which there are several types. Each candle may be similar to the other, but they all differ in meaning.

        It is also worth noting that at the initial stage it will be difficult for beginners to see the correct candles or formations, so you can use Japanese candlestick indicators , which find and automatically mark many types of candles on the chart.

        Candles in candlestick analysis of binary options

        In candlestick analysis of binary options, special attention should be paid to the shadows of the candles, as they can indicate the possible mood of the market. It is worth paying attention to:

        • Shadows of equal length . Such shadows indicate uncertainty in the market, and if such candles (spinning tops) appear on the chart, then it is better to refrain from transactions and see how the price will behave further.
        • Long shadows on one side . If the upper shadow is larger than the lower one or vice versa (pin bars or hammers), then this indicates aggressive buying or selling (depending on which shadow is larger), and at such moments one can judge the activity in the market and the desire to go in a certain direction .
        • No shadows . If the candle has a wide body and very short or completely absent shadows (Marubozu brothers), then this indicates the presence of a strong trend and at such moments it is worth considering buying options only in the direction of such candles.

        Types of candles in different directions

        There are also several other types of candles that can indicate the possible direction of the market, and these are:

        • doji;
        • star;
        • gravestone.

        Rare types of candles

        It is important to understand what such candles look like, since many candle formations are based on them, which will be discussed later.

        Candlestick patterns in candlestick analysis of binary options

        There are a lot of candlestick patterns in the candlestick analysis of binary options:

        Bearish and Bullish Candlestick Formations

        But of course, there is no point in studying them all, since most of them can appear quite rarely on the chart, especially if a large time frame is used, but the most frequent formations are worth considering:

        • Absorption (first column in the image below) . The essence of this formation is that the new candle overlaps the previous one with its range. Most often, it is enough that only the body of the candle is overlapped, but a stronger signal will be the overlap of the body and shadows of the previous candle.
        • A gap in the clouds and a dark veil (second column in the image below) . This formation is visually similar to engulfing, but its essence is to update the minimum (for a downward movement) and update the maximum (for an upward movement), and then close in the other direction without completely covering the range.
        • Strong top/bottom (third column in the image below) . This formation is most often observed at support and resistance levels , since the high or low is not updated, after which the price reverses
        • Tweezers (fourth column in the image below) . This formation can be found quite rarely, but it is quite accurate. It is characterized by the appearance of two maximally identical candles (there can be two pin bars, two doji candles or two crosses), for which the maximum/minimum is not updated.

        Frequent candle formations

        Conclusion

        It is worth paying special attention to the fact that any candles or formations that can be found through candlestick analysis of binary options should be used only according to the trend , since against the trend they can have either a very weak effect or no effect at all.

        If reversal patterns are used, then a prerequisite is confirmation of these patterns (price movement towards the signal).

        And the main thing is not to forget that any method should be mastered as fully as possible, then tested on a demo account , and only then move on to real trading.

        PO

        See also:

        Books on trading

        Technical analysis in binary options trading

        Psychology in trading - what does a beginner need to know?

        How to make a profit by trading on clean charts

        Estimate:
        (5 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Руслан
        Руслан
        Хорошая статья. Очень интересная тема свечей и свечных паттернов, одних только Харами аж несколько видов)
        Руслан, согласен, благодаря свечам стал меньше пользоваться индикаторами))
        Option Bull, свечи конечно полезно знать и пользоваться ими, но на мой взгляд полностью отказываться от индикаторов это слишком радикальный шаг) индикаторы позволяют автоматизировать определенные процессы, которые паттерны не заменят, Лучше на мой взгляд уметь сочетать торговлю идюками и свечами))
        19 October 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Хорошая статья. Очень интересная тема свечей и свечных паттернов, одних только Харами аж несколько видов)
        Руслан, согласен, благодаря свечам стал меньше пользоваться индикаторами))
        01 December 2022
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Хорошая статья. Очень интересная тема свечей и свечных паттернов, одних только Харами аж несколько видов)
        01 December 2022
        Answer
        Давид
        Давид
        не знал что есть столько формаций, думал из 2-3, обязательно изучу теперь, такое надо знать)
        Клементий, Да, честно говоря для меня тоже это новость, что формаций свечей так много... есть над чем задуматься и разобраться со всей этой инфой...
        10 March 2021
        Answer
        CALL
        CALL
        Сколько лет прошло уже, как появился свечной анализ и прайс экшн, а он до сих пор работает и множество формаций чаще всего отрабатываются
        02 August 2020
        Answer
        Клементий
        Клементий
        не знал что есть столько формаций, думал из 2-3, обязательно изучу теперь, такое надо знать)
        02 August 2020
        Answer
        Макс Петровский
        Давно еще изучал, сейчас косвенно использую в торговле. иногда свечки могут подсказать что будет дальше, аж удивляешься как точно
        02 August 2020
        Answer
        Our website uses cookies and similar technologies to ensure that you get the best experience by providing personalized information, remembering marketing and product preferences, and helping you get the right information.
        Start trading
        AD
        Quick registration!

        Thank you for registering on our website. Now you have access to free distribution of signals, strategies and indicators from our website, and you can also leave a comment under any article on our website

        An email has been sent to you with a link to confirm your registration and activate your account.

        * If you use GMAIL mail for registration, then the letter will most likely end up in spam , check the spam folder and click the NOT SPAM button to receive notifications in the future or use another mail for registration.

        ** if within 5 minutes the letter has not arrived at your other email address, also check your spam folder or write to us in support [email protected]

        If you have any questions, you can contact our support team:

        You can also read our FAQ

        Happy trading with us!