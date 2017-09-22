    Registration
    Forgot your password?
      Registration
        English
        Russian Spanish
        WinOptionGame
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Options Trading Strategies
        /
        DTL Strategy

        DTL Strategy - strategy for binary options

        You can make a profit when trading binary options only if certain conditions are met. The most significant of them are a high-quality trading system and competent money management. Finding a truly profitable strategy is quite difficult. This is due to the constant change in the market. Strategies that generate income today may not be effective tomorrow. Also, do not forget about the individual characteristics of each individual trader.

        Today on the Internet you can find many strategies designed to make money on binary options. The most popular are those based on technical indicators or patterns of price behavior. To reduce risks and make a profit, regardless of the market situation, it is recommended to use several strategies at once during the trading process. Below we will present one such strategy, called the “DTL Strategy”. It is based on trend lines and corrections.

        Characteristics of a DTL Strategy

        • Platform: doesn't matter.
        • Trading instruments: any currency pairs.
        • Timeframe: from M1 to H1.
        • Expiration: 1-5 candles (adjusted in relation to the selected timeframe).
        • Time for trading: around the clock.
        • Recommended brokers for trading according to the strategy: Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium .

        Trend lines and their analysis

        In the classic version, the bearish trend line is drawn from the last two price lows. An uptrend is defined similarly, but instead of lows, highs are considered. However, there are other ways to determine a trend line.

        Comfort

        The “DTL” strategy involves drawing a trend line along decreasing highs when there is a downward movement in the market and along rising lows when there is an upward movement. The strategy is based on drawing two trend lines, which is why it got its name (Double Trend Line). The main line is “Master”, the correction line is “Trigger”.

        Comfort

        Reading Signals

        The essence of the system is to enter the market when the price breaks through the correction line in the direction of the main trend. How to determine the points at which you need to buy an option?

        First of all, you need to draw a trend line and wait for a corrective movement. When a rising low occurs, add a trigger line to the chart. As soon as it is broken, we enter the bearish market (PUT).

        Comfort

        We do the same in a bullish trend. We draw the line “Master” and “Trigger”. After the breakout of the second one, we buy a call option (CALL).

        Comfort

        Also, instead of the “Master” line, MA200 (moving average with parameter 200) can be used. The process of adding it to the chart is much simpler than finding price lows and highs. The moving average (MA200) also indicates a change in trend, which allows it to be used as an additional filter. If the asset price is above the MA, then we take CALL; if below, we take PUT.

        Comfort

        Let's consider a possible situation. For example, let's take the EURUSD chart with the M5 timeframe. Let's say the price is below MA200. As soon as a descending top appears on the chart, draw the “Master” line. Next you need to decide on the location of the “Trigger” line. It's 8.30 o'clock. The price breaks the trigger from top to bottom. Our action is to buy a put option at a price of 1.1792. We choose an expiration time of 15 minutes (3 candles). After this time we would have made a profit.

        Comfort

        Trading rules are universal for all timeframes and assets. The only difference is the time frames chosen. For long-term trading, it is enough to wait for one candle to form. For intraday trading, it is recommended to increase the expiration period to three or more candles.

        For example, for time frames M5 and M15, you should choose an expiration period of 3 or 4 candles. It is also very important to determine how active the market is. When trading on M1, expiration should be 5 candles. If you trade on H1 and higher timeframes, then one candle will be enough.

        Comfort

        Example transaction

        The first thing you need to do is install MA200. It will help determine the direction of the “Trigger” line. Let's assume that the moving average is pointing upward. Therefore, we will only consider CALL options.

        As soon as two rising depressions are formed, we draw a trend line. Having reached its breakdown, we enter the market. The breakdown is considered complete if the candle closes behind the line. We buy an option to increase. Expiration – 3 candles (15 minutes). Now all that remains is to wait for the deal to close.

        While there is a trend in the market, you can open an infinite number of transactions at each new correction. The main thing is that the price breaks the line.

        The breakout candle also deserves attention. For example, candles with a small shadow are a clear sign of a rebound. In the opposite case (large shadow or body), it is recommended to refrain from opening a position.

        You need to draw a line along the maximums. If it is already broken, then you can consider buying a CALL option with an expiration date of 3 candles.

        conclusions

        The “DTL” strategy can be used when trading any assets and on any time frame, provided that there is a trend movement with corrections in the market. This situation is typical for almost every financial instrument. The expiration date is selected depending on the timeframe on which the analysis is carried out, and can be 1-5 candles. The potential of the considered strategy is quite high if all requirements and rules are strictly observed.

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        Binarium

        See also:

        Trend line indicator

        Fibonacci levels indicator

        Support and resistance indicator

        Line touch indicator on the chart

        Estimate:
        (5 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Марго
        Хорошо что наткнулась на эту статью, помогла понять некоторые моменты в трейдинге и освоить хоть немного тех анализ
        26 March 2020
        Answer
        Егор
        Трендовые линии -это отличный инструмент в умелых руках, спасибо!
        08 February 2020
        Answer
        Артур Беглый
        Артур Беглый
        нравится, что нет индикаторов и чистый график, не нравится, что много линий иногда приходится рисовать и это путает очень, но в общем стратегия стоящая)
        12 January 2020
        Answer
        Василий
        Спасибо за статью, стоящая стратегия
        27 February 2018
        Answer
        Дарья
        Дарья
        хорошая стратегия, особенно характеристики нравятся
        23 November 2017
        Answer
        Александр
        Александр
        DTL похожа на торговлю по волновому анализу, то есть входить по тренду на окончании коррекции
        20 October 2017
        Answer
        Сергей
        Сергей
        Как раз хотел что-то новенькое попробовать, DTL стратегия самое то,спасибо!
        25 September 2017
        Answer
        Владислав
        Владислав
        Полезная статья про новую стратегию,чтож опробуем
        25 September 2017
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Потенциал действительно большой,надо будет опробовать.
        25 September 2017
        Answer
        Our website uses cookies and similar technologies to ensure that you get the best experience by providing personalized information, remembering marketing and product preferences, and helping you get the right information.
        Start trading
        AD
        Quick registration!

        Thank you for registering on our website. Now you have access to free distribution of signals, strategies and indicators from our website, and you can also leave a comment under any article on our website

        An email has been sent to you with a link to confirm your registration and activate your account.

        * If you use GMAIL mail for registration, then the letter will most likely end up in spam , check the spam folder and click the NOT SPAM button to receive notifications in the future or use another mail for registration.

        ** if within 5 minutes the letter has not arrived at your other email address, also check your spam folder or write to us in support [email protected]

        If you have any questions, you can contact our support team:

        You can also read our FAQ

        Happy trading with us!