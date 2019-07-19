How to Find the Best Cryptocurrency Exchange in a Couple of Clicks?

Every day, hundreds of cryptocurrency exchanges offer their services to users. But how can you find those that will guarantee reliability and favorable exchange conditions not only for converting cryptocurrency into fiat, but also into numerous payment systems?

Finding the best option among such a variety seems impossible. And here the BestChange service comes to the rescue, about practical techniques and secrets of working with which we will tell in our review. If you want to know how to exchange one cryptocurrency for another, even if such an exchange option does not exist, we advise you to read to the end.

Content:

An easy way to find the best exchange rate

To profitably exchange one cryptocurrency for another, you need to find someone who agrees to buy it from us at a favorable rate for us. But how can you do this outside of a cryptocurrency exchange on the Internet, which is simply overflowing with all sorts of scammers? The answer is simple - seek help from reliable online resources that specialize in market monitoring, collecting information about the supply and demand of a large number of cryptocurrency exchangers on the network.

The most popular of them is BestChange.ru. It allows you to exchange not only between cryptocurrencies, but also between electronic wallets: PayPal, Perfect Money, Skrill, Payeer, Neteller, WebMoney and many others. Users of this service can also withdraw cryptocurrency to a card, electronic money or exchange it directly for cash. As you can see, this aggregator has very large capabilities. Therefore, if you need to quickly exchange cryptocurrency, the most favorable rate is easiest to find on this site.

BestChange - security and benefit in one exchange

The BestChange.ru cryptocurrency exchanger monitoring site has been operating since 2007 and has long won the trust of users. Each exchanger presented on this resource undergoes a thorough check by moderators. However, we advise you to focus on the “Reviews” column when choosing a specific exchanger. Try to choose those exchangers that have at least 100 reviews. This figure is conditional and largely depends on the direction of the transfer of funds. In general, the more reviews about the work of the exchanger, the higher the likelihood of high-quality execution of your application.

How to profitably exchange USDT for rubles - step-by-step guide

Before making an exchange USDT -> RUB, you need to decide which currency we will give and which we will receive. To do this, in the left column of the table on the main page of the site, select the currency that we will give - USDT of the TRC20 network, and in the right column of this table, indicate the recipient of the transfer - a ruble Visa / Mastercard card.

After the manipulations have been performed, a table will appear with the names of exchangers that support the transfer direction we have chosen, sorted by the exchange rate in descending order. Next, according to the selection rules described above, you should choose an exchange office that has more than 100 reviews of its work.

At the time of writing the review, the BelkaPay exchanger meets these criteria: it is in the top and has more than 100 reviews.

Now let's figure out what the icons opposite the name of each exchange office mean. Each of them reflects the operating mode and conditions for conducting exchange transactions.

For example, the AvanChange exchanger sends funds through intermediary payment systems, as indicated by the first icon with an up arrow. The up-down arrows indicate that this exchanger does not fix the exchange rate in the user's application, and the plastic card icon indicates the need to verify the user by bank card. The "hand" icon indicates semi-automatic or manual processing of all transactions, and the "hourglass" indicates a possible delay in transfers by this exchanger up to 24 hours.

Also, pay attention to the available limits, as well as the minimum and maximum amounts that the exchanger you have chosen is ready to process. The amount of funds you plan to exchange must meet these conditions.

In the exchanger we have chosen, the minimum allowable amount for exchanging USDT for rubles using a bank card is 700 USDT, which suits us quite well, since we plan to exchange 800 USDT.

After we have finally decided on a cryptocurrency exchanger, click on its name in the table and get to its official website, directly to the USDT→RUB transfer page.

Also note that in order to combat money laundering and terrorist financing, this exchanger, like many others, warns about checking funds received from customers for compliance with AML (Anti-Money Laundering) requirements - a set of measures to combat money laundering and terrorist financing. In case of suspicion, the exchanger reserves the right to require the client to undergo the KYC (“Know Your Customer”) procedure. Until it is completed, all funds will be frozen.

After clicking the “Exchange” button, we will be redirected to the page with payment details. After we transfer 800 USDT to the exchange office wallet address, click the “Paid” button (it may be called differently, but the meaning is the same – confirmation of the sending of funds by the client). Now all that remains is to wait for the funds to be credited to the card we specified.

Usually all exchanges take place within an hour or even faster, but sometimes force majeure happens. In this case, you should write to the exchanger support chat and ask your questions. Do not forget to indicate your application number so that it is easier for the chat operator to find it.

Why BestChange is more than just a cryptocurrency exchange

For the most part, most users of the BestChange resource use it as a great way to quickly find a suitable cryptocurrency exchanger at the most favorable rate. However, in addition to this basic functionality, this online service has several more: address verification, calculator, double exchange, notification and statistics.

Address verification

Let's start with address verification - perhaps the most important addition to the main functions of this site. On the "Address Verification" tab, anyone can conduct an AML check of the cryptocurrency address from which they plan to receive or where they plan to send cryptocurrency. The built-in AML analyzer checks not only addresses, but also the tokens they contain.

As a result of such a check, all data of a certain crypto wallet is sorted by various parameters with the assignment of labels about the presence of various risks associated with a specific cryptocurrency address - from low to high. These labels inform the system about the connection of wallets with a wide variety of sources, the level of legitimacy of which will determine the corresponding risk score (Risk Score). This is a paid service. Checking one address costs $0.20.

Calculator

You can calculate the final exchange amount using the platform's built-in calculator. It has two operating modes: "Give" and "Receive".

In our example, in the “Give” mode, the cost of USDT per UAH (hryvnia) is calculated. In this case, this calculation can be done both with and without commissions. After you have specified the required amount in the “Give” field, click the “Calculate” button. The system will automatically calculate the required amount for each exchanger in the table, based on its exchange rate.

The “Receive” mode does the reverse calculation: the cost of UAH (hryvnia) per USDT is calculated.

Double exchange

If for some reason there is no direct exchange for the currency pair you are interested in, you can use the “Double Exchange” function. Thanks to it, users will be able to find the most promising exchange options through an intermediate currency. However, keep in mind that in this case you will have to pay double the exchange fee , since two exchange offices will be involved.

For example, if there was no direct exchange between USDT and UAH, you could use the intermediate Bitcoin Cash (BCH): first exchange USDT for BCH, and then exchange BCH for UAH. Before using such links, we recommend checking the correctness of existing directions, rates and the availability of the necessary reserves at the selected cryptocurrency exchangers.

To see which specific exchange offices allow you to conduct such an exchange chain, click on the line with the name of the intermediate currency, and a list of exchange offices and exchange amounts at each stage will open.

Notification

If you still haven’t found an exchange offer with suitable conditions, you can set up notifications, thanks to which the system will automatically send you a notification about the appearance of a cryptocurrency exchanger with suitable conditions. You can set up such messages in the “Notifications” tab, where you can specify the delivery method (Telegram, e-mail), the minimum rate you are interested in, the minimum amount of reserves for the selected exchange direction, the validity period of the notification request (after its expiration, alerts will not be sent).

After setting all the necessary parameters, click the “Submit Application” button.

Statistics

In addition, it is possible to view the statics of the exchange rate change over time, as well as the total available reserve for the selected exchange and transactions of other users.

This chart makes it easier to understand what hours of the day are most profitable to exchange cryptocurrency. If it shows that the rate is clearly overvalued at the moment, it makes sense to wait for more favorable conditions for several days or even hours. To do this, select the exchange direction, open the "Statistics" tab, select the indicator you are interested in from the drop-down list and click the "Show" button.

Conclusion

Thanks to the catalog of time-tested cryptocurrency exchangers that have undergone thorough verification, users of the online resource BestChange.com have the opportunity to reliably and profitably exchange electronic and fiat money, cryptocurrencies, as well as transfer them to various payment systems.

Every day, more than 370 cryptocurrency exchangers offer transfer and exchange services. Convenient statistics of rate changes over time allows you to determine the best moment for a profitable exchange, and the notification system will not allow the user to miss such an opportunity. Even if for some reason it was not possible to find an exchanger with suitable rates or a reserve in the direction of interest, you can always use the double exchange service. To make a final decision on cooperation with an exchange office, read the reviews of its real users and let their experience help you make the right choice.

GET MAXIMUM BINANCE DISCOUNT

See also:

How to buy cryptocurrency for rubles or dollars

Is cryptocurrency necessary in the modern world?

Who invented cryptocurrencies?

Cryptocurrency Rating