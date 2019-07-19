How to make money on cryptocurrency without investment

Airdrops are a unique opportunity to earn money on cryptocurrency without investment. Surely many have heard of cases when users managed to get thousands of dollars by simply completing a few simple tasks. But what is an airdrop, how does it work and what risks does it pose? In this review, we will examine all aspects in detail: from the principle of their operation to the most effective strategies for participation. You will learn how to distinguish promising projects from fraudulent schemes and get a list of proven services for finding profitable airdrops. Ready to learn how to earn money on cryptocurrency without investment? Then let's get started!

Airdrop is the best way to earn money on crypto without investment

An airdrop is nothing more than a free distribution of coins or tokens from a crypto project. As a rule, to receive them, you need to perform certain actions: subscribe to channels and join project groups in various social networks, repost or tweet, keep a certain number of coins in your wallet until the airdrop date, bring other users, advertising the project, and perform other similar activities.

So, in general terms, the earning process looks like this: first you register in the project, perform certain actions for which you receive tokens, and over time you sell them on the exchange , making a real profit.

For your activity, you can receive not only project tokens, but also NFTs. In short, an airdrop is a great opportunity to earn real money without investing a penny, helping cryptocurrency projects to increase the effectiveness of their marketing campaign. As a result, participants can count on a reward in the form of free cryptocurrency.

Why give money?

Cryptocurrency project developers use airdrops to solve several problems at once. First of all, it is one of the most important elements of the company's marketing strategy, thanks to which it is possible to quickly form a loyal audience. In addition, some of the airdrop participants will probably be interested in the project itself and become its users.

In addition, the distribution of native tokens is a great way to attract the attention of the entire cryptocurrency community, which includes many investors. Such promotions can significantly increase the recognition of the project, contribute to the growth of its user base and stimulate the further development of the entire ecosystem. Moreover, if the project is successful, the value of the received tokens can increase significantly, which will bring additional benefits to the distribution participants.

Which types of airdrops will bring more profit?

There are several types of airdrops, each with different conditions for participation and methods of implementation. Let's figure out which ones are best to participate in and why.

Draws

The first and perhaps the oldest method of distribution is raffles. What is its essence? You perform the actions specified in the distribution on social networks: subscribe to certain groups and channels, like, repost, write comments, and so on. These actions give you the right to participate in the lottery in which the project tokens are raffled off.

Previously, in order to collect all the information for subsequent analysis, it was necessary to use a huge number of different services, but with the advent of the Galxe platform, this process has become much simpler.

By following simple steps, you can participate in the lottery for distributing project tokens. Of course, you won't earn huge amounts of money this way, but it's enough to start with. Considering that you don't risk anything except losing your time, the prospects for earning money this way look very tempting.

In addition to the Galxe platform, you can find out about such giveaways on the websites of cryptocurrency exchanges. We recommend visiting the " News " section more often. As a rule, this is where you will find information about the upcoming quest. In the same way, you will need to perform a certain set of actions: subscribe to a channel in Telegram, leave a comment, invite a friend via a link, etc. After the coin appears in the listing of the corresponding exchange, you will be credited with the due tokens to your exchange wallet.

Airdrop for holders

First of all, let's figure out who these "holders" are. Holders are investors who hold certain crypto assets in their wallets. For example, you bought Solana and hold these coins. From now on, you are a Solana holder. Only in the case of Solana, most likely, no one will pay you anything extra. But for storing coins of some new project in your wallet - it is quite possible.

Imagine that you keep certain coins in your wallet or exchange account, and for this you are "poured" additional coins, which in the future you can sell and make a profit. Not bad, right?

The most notorious example of this type of airdrop is the hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain that occurred in August 2017, which resulted in the emergence of a new cryptocurrency - Bitcoin Cash (BCH). Then all holders of Bitcoin at the time of this event automatically received the same amount of Bitcoin Cash.

Similar airdrops are currently taking place. A recent example is the airdrop on the OKX cryptocurrency exchange, where for holding the native token of this exchange, OKB, on your exchange wallet, you could receive tokens of the ZETA or DMAIL projects.

Skeptics will object: "But wait, in order to hold tokens in your account, you need to buy them first, and that requires money." And they will be absolutely right. This is indeed a disadvantage of this airdrop method.

Retrodrops

Essentially, this type of token distribution is intended for users who have already interacted with a project or its ecosystem before. In this case, they receive a reward for actions such as exchanging cryptocurrency in the project network, testing its various services, checking the performance of the blockchain, and so on. Each project has its own list of quests for users.

An example of a retrodrop is the Arbitrum airdrop of 2023. If you made just a few Ethereum trades on the Arbitrum network, spending just a few dollars in fees, you could have gotten up to 1,250 ARB, which you can now sell for about $712. If that doesn't impress you, consider another example of a retrodrop - the APTOS project.

If you had claimed an NFT (verified your right to own this unique digital asset) on the APTOS network in 2022, before this token went public, you would have received 150 tokens of this project as a gift. At the time of writing, they could have been sold for $975.

Now imagine for a minute your level of earnings if you had claimed NFT in the APTOS network not from one wallet, but from ten. This is no longer $975, but almost $10 thousand. This process is called multi-accounting, when we participate in the airdrop of the project not from one wallet, but from a whole farm of such wallets.

Two Deadly Sins of an Airdrop Participant

All projects distributing tokens have so-called “multipliers” – a list of actions for which users receive rewards. In addition, it specifies what a user should not have in order to qualify for an airdrop.

The first unwritten rule that should never be broken is that your wallets should not be linked to each other. And you should not conduct exchanges between them. Otherwise, the project's security system will immediately detect this, and such wallets will not receive any rewards.

The second rule is that the activity on your wallets should be different. You should not conduct transactions for the same amount at the same time. This will also be considered a fraud on the project, and you will be disqualified. As you understand, no one will transfer tokens to such wallets.

In this way, cryptocurrency projects protect themselves from airdrop hunters who collect tokens from multi-account farms on an industrial scale. They need real users who will actually advertise them on social networks, and not create 10-100 fake accounts in order to profit from the owners' desire to promote their project to the market.

Insider Info: Where to Find the Hottest Airdrops of 2024

In fact, searching for promising airdrops is a fairly simple task that even a complete newbie can handle. All you need to do is know the proven aggregator services that publish all the necessary information about upcoming airdrops. The most popular of them are listed below.

INCRYPTED

In this service, all airdrops are divided by months and types of activities: testnets, content creation, NFT, bounty and ambassador programs, retrodrops, etc.

AirdropAlert

Another popular resource specializing in airdrops. Its advantage over other similar aggregators is that this resource publishes only those projects that, in the opinion of its authors, have a chance of success. In order not to miss the appearance of a new project, we recommend subscribing to its mailing list.

Airdrops.io

On this site you will find more tasks than on the previous resource. In addition, it is convenient because all airdrop offers are divided into categories: there are “hot” airdrops, distributions for those who prefer to hold tokens of new projects (holders), and upcoming distributions of 2024.

DappRadar

This is a very popular resource for monitoring DeFi projects. Recently, it has been conducting token distributions from its partners. To take part in them, just register on the site and connect the WalletConnect wallet.

The Dark Side of Airdrops: The Most Dangerous Scams and How to Avoid Them

Let's be honest: considering that the airdrop niche does not require a lot of money to invest, and the potential profits can be in the thousands, if not tens of thousands of dollars, there are plenty of scammers and frauds in this area.

Looks very similar, doesn't it? Only a very attentive person will notice the difference between the original and the fake GT Protocol project page.

You need to be very careful not to fall into the trap of scammers who publish fake event announcements from fake accounts.

General advice: if an ad specifies a strict time limit for the promotion – for example, 24 or 48 hours – this is usually a sign of a fake.

Another popular scam is fake NFTs that can suddenly appear in your wallet. If you use it a lot, it will be visible on the blockchain, and scammers can plant their fake tokens on you.

What it looks like, you can see in the image on the right. Here, the scammers promise 10 ethers for participating in their "event". Never click on such NFTs! If you connect them to your wallet, confirming receipt, most likely, all the money from your wallet will be stolen.

A similar fraud scheme exists with scam tokens. Seeing activity in the blockchain at some address, scammers send their “token” to it, the only purpose of which is to gain access to your account. Even if you see that such a token really exists and has some intrinsic value, do not rush to activate it in your wallet by signing a smart contract.

In most cases, this will give the scammers full access to your wallet with all the obvious consequences.

A universal rule that will significantly reduce the likelihood of falling into the hands of scammers sounds simple: learn to think with your own head and do not trust the "golden mountains" that suddenly appear on your path. A sign of a scam can also be an unexpected announcement on social networks with a very narrow time frame. If you see that dubious tokens have appeared in your wallet, do not use them. Analyze more, and over time you will learn to quickly distinguish real projects from fraudulent ones.

Conclusion

Thanks to airdrops, you can really make good money on cryptocurrency without any initial investment. Success stories such as the Bitcoin hard fork, when BTC holders automatically received Bitcoin Cash, or the distribution of tokens on cryptocurrency exchanges confirm this fact. However, not all airdrops are equally profitable. Remember that to successfully participate in them, you need to carefully analyze information about new projects and use proven aggregator services.

It is important to remember that the cryptocurrency market is subject to high volatility, and the topic of airdrops attracts scammers. Before participating in any project, be sure to conduct your own research and do not fall for promises of quick and easy profits. Using trusted sources of information and common sense will help to avoid losses and increase the chances of successfully earning on cryptocurrency without any investment.

