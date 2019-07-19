    Registration
        How to open a cryptocurrency VISA card

        How to open a cryptocurrency VISA card

        If you are tired of the limitations of traditional payment systems and dream of using your digital assets without any restrictions, you should get acquainted with the cryptocurrency Visa card! With its help, you will be able to store your own bitcoins in secure storage and use them in millions of retail outlets around the world, and on top of that, earn good money. Want to know how to pay for goods and services with crypto? Read our article to the end and find out how the cryptocurrency Visa card can change your life for the better.

        visa card and cryptocurrency

        Content:

        What is a crypto Visa card and how does it work?

        If you have cryptocurrency savings, you have probably thought about how great it would be to use them in everyday life. The standard procedure for transferring crypto, exchanging digital money for familiar dollars and euros requires not only time from the user, but also attentiveness, so as not to fall into the trap of another scammer. The problem has not gone unnoticed by processing companies that provide technical and financial support for payments between buyers and sellers, including authorization, processing and transfer of data.

        This is how the plastic Visa card with the ability to pay not only with regular (fiat) money, but also with cryptocurrency came into being. Now, owners of such a card, when they come to a regular store, can pay for their purchases with crypto. In this case, a certain amount of bitcoins or ethereum corresponding to the cost of your purchase will be immediately debited from your cryptocurrency wallet, similar to how it happens when paying with a regular debit bank card, when dollars or euros are debited from your account.

        In addition to paying for purchases, the Visa crypto card allows you to withdraw cash in local currency using your digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and others. Thus, this card saves you from the lengthy procedure of converting money from one form to another. Now it will be much easier to buy goods and order services, and you can pay directly with cryptocurrency.

        Benefits of a Cryptocurrency Visa Card

        Note: Cashback is a refund of a portion of the money spent on purchases, usually provided by payment card issuers as an incentive or benefit.

        There are many advantages to a crypto Visa card, but the main one is the ability to use it for everyday payments. With this card, you don’t have to worry about withdrawing funds, as you would with a regular crypto wallet. In fact, your bank account will always be at hand. At the same time, you won’t be able to get into debt, since this is a regular debit card that won’t allow you to spend more money than you have in your account.

        Another big plus of such a card is cashback. In the conditions of constant struggle for the client, issuing companies try to offer more and more attractive conditions. And one of them is a return from 1% to 8% of the purchase amount.

        Applying for a cryptocurrency debit card is quite easy, as your credit history is not required, and you will only use your own funds in the account. If you do not need a physical card, you can immediately start using its virtual copy by connecting it to the Google Pay or Apple Pay mobile payment system.

        The advantage of a physical card is that you can withdraw cash from any ATM that belongs to the VISA system. Given the huge number of such ATMs around the world, your funds will be available to you anywhere.

        When choosing a specific crypto card, it is important to consider your needs and location, as different card issuers may have different daily limits and regional restrictions. Below, we will look at three of the most popular crypto cards and compare them to each other.

        How to Get a Cryptocurrency Visa Card

        Note: Staking is the act of locking cryptocurrency in a wallet, on an exchange or any platform to support the blockchain and receive a reward for it.

        Visa card of the Crypto.com project

        There are several ways to get a crypto Visa card. One of them is to open an account with the leading savings account provider Crypto com. This company is trusted by millions of users around the world. We have already talked about it in the article “ Crypto com review. Reviews ”. Here we will only note that this company offers the most popular crypto debit card on the market. It supports the Visa system and more than 100 cryptocurrencies, and is issued in more than 100 countries.

        There are 5 levels of these cards, each with its own cashback and benefits. For example, the premium Obsidian card offers its owner 5% cashback, subscriptions to Spotify, Netflix, X Premium, access to airport lounges and priority service, as well as bonus rewards, a welcome package with exclusive merchandise and even the opportunity to get a discount on private jet flights.

        visa card levels

        However, all this abundance and the card itself are available only to those who can transfer CRO tokens worth $400,000 to the Crypto com platform staking for 180 days. Commissions and available card limits are shown in the screenshot below.

        fees and limits for visa cards

        You can start with the Midnight Blue Visa card, which is available without the need to lock CRO funds. Those who want to apply for Ruby Steel, Royal Indigo, Jade Green, Frosted Rose Gold, Icy White and Obsidian cards need to register and undergo KYC verification. Then purchase CRO tokens (their amount will depend on the card level) and deposit them into your crypto wallet in the app. However, if you buy CRO directly from the app, they will be credited to your account automatically.

        Visa Card from Binance

        The Binance cryptocurrency card is also very popular, but its main drawback is the limited access. This card can only be used by residents of the European Union. It allows you to convert and spend cryptocurrency in more than 60 million online and physical stores, as well as receive cashback of up to 8% in BNB tokens, and the issuance of a physical and virtual card is absolutely free.

        krta visa from binance

        Visa Card from Wirex

        Wirex is a fintech project that specializes in issuing cryptocurrency cards and providing a platform for exchanging cryptocurrency and fiat money. Founded in the UK in 2014 by two entrepreneurs, Dmitry Bukhorin and Sergey Kislyak, Wirex quickly became one of the leading companies in the cryptocurrency payments space.

        In 2020, it received a license to conduct electronic money transactions from the United Kingdom regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). It currently has more than 4 million users in 130 countries. Its main products are the Wirex Card, a Visa debit card, and the Wirex platform for exchanging cryptocurrencies for fiat money.

        Visa card from wirex

        All you need to get a Wirex card is to download the service's mobile app, successfully register and verify by providing the necessary identification documents. The service provides debit cards with which you can spend only your own funds, be it cryptocurrency or regular (fiat) money.

        You can top up your account via the mobile app, making sure it is connected to your card. After verification, you can order a Wirex card in the app itself, choosing between a virtual or plastic card. You can cash out up to $250 per month without a fee.

        financial plans visa card from wirex

        This service has several financial plans, each of which differs in subscription cost, cashback amount and annual percentage.

        What can you buy with cryptocurrency

        Today, the transfer of cryptocurrency into a convenient means of payment has already taken place. Cryptocurrency can be used to pay for almost everything: from electronics, clothing and shoes to luxury real estate, yachts and private jets. For example, in online stores Newegg and Microcenter you can buy smartphones and computers for cryptocurrency, and on the Bitrefill platform you can top up your mobile phone.

        The OpenBazaar website allows you to trade everything from books to clothes for digital money. Global brands such as Puma and New Balance also accept cryptocurrency, while Etsy and Shopify offer unique handmade items for it. Burgos Yachts offers cryptocurrency for yacht trips, and Coliving offers private jet charter. As you can see, the possibilities for using cryptocurrency are truly endless.

        Conclusion

        The question of how to pay for everyday purchases with crypto has already been resolved thanks to the efforts of many technology and financial companies. The Visa cryptocurrency card is a convenient and safe way to pay for any goods or services with digital money. It has many advantages: from convenience and security to balance control, cashback and access to your own funds from anywhere in the world. With its help, you can make purchases, withdraw cash, transfer funds and much more that you are used to doing with a regular Visa card.

        Артур
        Артур
        В инете покупать за крипту в некоторых местах можно.
        14 August 2024
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        Так у binance есть дебетка. Так что это не новость.
        Богдан, И между прочим очень даже неплохая.
        14 August 2024
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        Так у binance есть дебетка. Так что это не новость.
        12 August 2024
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Все зависит от банка, чья карта используется. И котировок.
        09 August 2024
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Наконец-то это свершилось!!! Я уже так устал от множества комиссий, перевода с криптовалютного счета в кошелек с последующим обменом и вывод на обычную карточку. Знать бы только можно ли получить её у нас)))
        Руслан, чет я сильно сомневаюсь что где-либо в СНГ такое доступно, тем более я не слышал чтобы где-то для этого была подготовлена законодательная база. Я имею в виду что вряд ли в РФ, РБ или КЗ можно в принципе расплачиваться криптой напроямую.
        Option Bull, я думаю это лишь вопрос времени. Если даже в Европе люди уже постепенно использовать отдельные криптовалютные карты для повседневных платежей, то рано или поздно тренд дойдет и к нам. По крайней мере в Казахстане или Грузии точно можно будет оформить такую если что)) Хотя возможно может будет оформить и виртуальную карту)
        08 August 2024
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Наконец-то это свершилось!!! Я уже так устал от множества комиссий, перевода с криптовалютного счета в кошелек с последующим обменом и вывод на обычную карточку. Знать бы только можно ли получить её у нас)))
        Руслан, чет я сильно сомневаюсь что где-либо в СНГ такое доступно, тем более я не слышал чтобы где-то для этого была подготовлена законодательная база. Я имею в виду что вряд ли в РФ, РБ или КЗ можно в принципе расплачиваться криптой напроямую.
        08 August 2024
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Наконец-то это свершилось!!! Я уже так устал от множества комиссий, перевода с криптовалютного счета в кошелек с последующим обменом и вывод на обычную карточку. Знать бы только можно ли получить её у нас)))
        08 August 2024
        Answer
