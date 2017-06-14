    Registration
        Is it worth registering with a broker using affiliate links?

        Affiliate links. Is it worth registering for them?

        affiliate links binary options

        On the Internet, binary options brokers , and Forex too, are increasingly abandoning direct advertising of their trading platforms and shifting this work to the shoulders of partners, who, having received affiliate links, begin to conduct active advertising campaigns to promote the broker.

        What does an affiliate link look like?

        Most often, an affiliate link simply looks like an elongated url of the broker’s main page, or one of the internal ones

        Example: https://alpari.com/ru/fix-contracts/?partner_id=1229017 , when you follow this link you will be taken to the main page of the Alpari company and after registering you will become our affiliate.

        There are also more complex versions of affiliate links, for example, the affiliate link of the broker Pocket Option , which looks like this https://pocketoption.com/ru/land/how-to-trade/?&a=sfuEtLcMgDfKNm&ac=ban3&code=MIN10 . Of course, seeing such links, many may simply get scared and think that they may be directed not only to the broker itself, but even to some site with a virus. In order for the link not to scare away potential clients, many partners use link shortening services, for example, https://vk.com/cc or https://goo.gl/ , after shortening through these sites, even the longest affiliate The link looks pretty good.

        Example of a shortened affiliate link:

        Registration in 24option: https://vk.cc/5qh5PH
        Registration in Utrader: https://goo.gl/gRvEhR

        Let's figure out whether it is worth registering using such affiliate links or is it better to find the broker's website and register directly?

        Main fears when registering using an affiliate link

        1. Wrong: “They will make money from me.”

        Beginning binary options or Forex traders, seeing that they are offered to register using an affiliate link, mistakenly believe that part of the money they earn will go to the partner through whose link they registered.

        True : No part of your profits will go to your partner. All payments to the partner will be paid exclusively by the broker from his own funds. Such payments to the broker are much more profitable than your own advertising costs.

        2. Incorrect: “My personal data will become known to everyone”

        Another misconception is that the client is afraid that his personal data, such as his full name, phone number or even credit card numbers, will become available to other persons.

        Correct : when registering using an affiliate link, you go through exactly the same registration procedure as using a regular link; all your data will be absolutely confidential. This is what one of the broker’s partner accounts looks like.

        Comfort

        Agree, there is no confidential information here. Moreover, brokers are increasingly paying attention to ensuring that all transactions of their clients are as secure as possible. To do this, they install SSL site security certificates on their websites, which guarantee you high security standards.
        (By the way, this is exactly the security certificate installed on our website; all registrations and transactions are protected)

        3. Wrong : “I have been deceived! And in general , binary options are a scam! »

        The most common misconception is that beginners think that they will definitely be deceived and will not be able to make money. That all affiliate links are offered only by scammers who want to deceive them.

        Correct : As we wrote earlier, an affiliate link is no different from a regular one; on the contrary, by registering, for example, using affiliate links from our website , you guarantee safe trading and withdrawal of earnings. Since we work only with trusted brokers who actually pay money to clients. After all, “ if they don’t pay you today, where is the guarantee that tomorrow they won’t deceive us ?” Therefore, if a client has problems with a broker, we ourselves contact the management of this broker and regulate the situation.

        As for making money on binary options itself, it is quite possible to make money on them and in some ways even easier than on Forex. To make money on binary options, you can use one of the strategies for binary options or create your own trading strategy based on indicators for binary options . Or, if you value your time and want to earn money with minimal risk, you can trust our paid signals and get your first tangible profit within a week of trading.

        PO

        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        партнерские ссылки это не страшно, просто брокер на рекламе экономит
        Денис, вот-вот, а многие по ошибке и из-за страха начинают выдумывать и говорить, что это развод)
        18 January 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        хорошая статья, которая развеивает популярные мифы о партнерке)
        18 January 2023
        Answer
        Karim
        ну такой человек, что поделать. пусть не регистрируется. как будто он миллионер и кто-то что-то потеряет без его депозитов))
        13 February 2020
        Answer
        Артур Беглый
        Артур Беглый
        Я из принципа обхожу такие ссылки, лучше на чистом сайта зарегаюсь)))
        Сразу видно, что еврей))) что ж тебе от того, что брокер кому-то заплатит?)))
        05 January 2020
        Answer
        Еврей
        Я из принципа обхожу такие ссылки, лучше на чистом сайта зарегаюсь)))
        18 December 2019
        Answer
        Андрей Алексеев
        Андрей Алексеев
        Если человек жадный до глубины души, то можно регистрироваться и без партнерской ссылки, но какая по сути разница для вас, вы ничего не теряете, так что можно не тратить время и регаться так)
        12 November 2019
        Answer
        Sultan
        Sultan
        а какая разница. получается тоже самое, просто кому-то капнет процент от вашего оборота, вот и все. а так такая же ссылка
        25 October 2019
        Answer
        Денис
        партнерские ссылки это не страшно, просто брокер на рекламе экономит
        02 June 2018
        Answer
        Павел
        я сам регистрировался по партнерской ссылке у брокера 24option, еще когда он бинаркой занимался, все в порядке было, боятся не стоит
        02 June 2018
        Answer
        Виктор
        Виктор
        Никакого обмана нет! Я вот как раз нашел winoptionsignals по ссылке от Финмакса и не разу не пожалел Партнерские ссылки во многом помогают
        27 February 2018
        Answer
        Федор
        регистрируюсь по ссылкам и всё нормально, даже очень удобно
        24 November 2017
        Answer
        Елена
        Хм-хм, стоит задуматься над регистрацией..
        20 June 2017
        Answer
        Константин
        Константин
        Я теперь если регистрируюсь то только по ссылкам с winoptionsignals. Был у меня прецедент - мне Финмакс не хотели выводить прибыль (я с 100долларов до 2500 раскачал). Я отправил запрос, и ждал 3 дня. А потом написал в winoptionsignals с просьбой помочь разобраться. Мне ответили в течении пары часов. В итоге с помощью winoptionsignals вывели деньги, с большими усилиями через 2 недели.
        14 June 2017
        Answer
        Адам
        Я уже давно регистрируюсь у брокеров по ссылкам с сайта winoptionsignals.com. Ведь если возникают какие-то проблемы с брокером, мне менеджеры сайта быстрее отвечают на помощь, чем сайт брокера.
        14 June 2017
        Answer
        Дмитрий
        Дмитрий
        Только по ним и регистрируюсь, по ссылкам с других сайтов, много всяких плюшек можно получить. К примеру бесплатные сигналы, как на данном сайте.
        14 June 2017
        Answer
