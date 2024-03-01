Promo codes for broker Quotex

Despite the fact that the Quotex broker appeared relatively recently, each new user can take advantage of its bonus program and receive additional funds for trading binary options thanks to bonuses in 2025. Moreover, with the help of a special promo code, you can even cancel a losing deal.

Promo code for replenishing an account with the broker Quotex: XBdQmjBmL6 Promo code for canceling a losing trade (risk free) at Quotex broker: ueOO8gHedo You can get an additional promo code by sending a request through your personal account on our website or find it in our Quotex broker review .

Watch on Youtube Watch on RuTube

Bonuses can reduce risks in trading, as losses are distributed among bonus funds. Receiving a bonus also allows you to increase potential profits by increasing your trading volume. A promo code for canceling a losing trade allows you to cancel any losing trade up to $10.

What are promo codes for at the Quotex broker

Since the Quotex broker has started its work relatively recently, its main task is to attract new clients. To achieve this goal, the company uses various marketing tools, including promotional codes.

Promo codes allow you to cancel unprofitable transactions and receive a bonus from 10% to 80% for replenishing your account. After fulfilling the trading conditions, bonus funds can be withdrawn along with real money.

The bonus funds received are used in trading, which can significantly increase both the probability of making a profit and its size. In addition, bonuses act as a "safety cushion", since these funds are fully involved in trading.

The advantage of the Quotex bonus program is the ability to refuse the bonus at any time, which will not interfere with the withdrawal of your own funds or the profit received. Thanks to this, even novice traders can confidently use the bonus system.

Welcome bonus broker Quotex

The first and most popular bonus among traders that can be obtained from the Quotex broker is the Welcome bonus.

This bonus is provided only once and exclusively to new users who have not yet replenished their trading account.

To receive a welcome bonus in 2025, you can either click on the banner with the bonus offer and proceed to replenishing your account, or enter the promo code "WELCOME30" in a special field yourself.

After replenishment, the amount that will be credited to the trading account will be displayed in the lower right corner.

Important: the Welcome Bonus is only available for deposits of $100 or more.

Features of the welcome bonus from the broker Quotex:

The minimum deposit amount to receive a bonus is $100.

The bonus amount is 30% of the deposit amount.

The received bonus can be worked off and withdrawn.

The welcome bonus is provided once upon the first deposit.

Maximum promo code for replenishing an account with the broker Quotex

Quotex broker clients who have already received a welcome bonus can take advantage of an additional 60% bonus when replenishing their account.

The promo code can only be used once and has a limited top-up limit. We recommend that you activate it as soon as possible.

To get a bonus when replenishing your account, enter the promo code: XBdQmjBmL6

After activating the promo code, the final amount that will be credited to the trading account will be displayed in the lower right corner.

Terms of use of the promo code XBdQmjBmL6 :

The minimum deposit amount for activation is $100.

The promo code has a limit of 100 activations.

Each user can use the promo code only once.

The bonus is up to 30% of the deposit amount.

After working off the received bonus, it is available for withdrawal.

Terms of use of bonuses at the broker Kvotex

To withdraw bonuses received when replenishing an account with the broker Kvotex, you must fulfill the following conditions:

To clear the bonus, you need to make a turnover equal to the bonus amount multiplied by 100. Since this can be a difficult task, you have two options: cancel the received bonus in your personal account or wait for it to be automatically written off when withdrawing funds.

It is convenient to monitor the progress of the bonus in your personal account - this eliminates the need to independently calculate the amount of completed transactions, especially when there are a lot of them.

Conclusion

Despite the fact that the Quotex broker is relatively young, it provides traders with attractive bonuses: compensation for a losing trade of $10 and a bonus for replenishment using a promo code. It is important to remember that the withdrawal of bonus funds is possible only after they have been fully worked off, which requires making a significant number of trades on the platform.

Since some bonuses are only available once, we recommend using them as efficiently as possible to get the best results.

