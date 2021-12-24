    Registration
        Verifying your account with a binary options broker

        Verifying your account with a binary options broker

        Documentation It is unlikely that there is at least one trader who, at the insistence of a binary options broker, did not submit documents to confirm his place of residence, identity, and other personal data. The requirements of a financial company seeking to identify its clients seem quite reasonable. No one is surprised at all by a request to present a passport, for example, when crossing a state border, making large financial transactions, or under other circumstances. However, one should not discount the fact that by requiring a verification procedure, an unscrupulous broker receives an effective tool with which it becomes possible to delay the payment of the profit due to the client or simply not give permission to withdraw funds.

        Account verification mechanism

        Typically, brokerage companies, when presenting verification requirements, operate with dubious formulations, the essence of which boils down to the implementation of FATF recommendations and the alleged desire to ensure the safety of the client.

        The second argument is very serious: any company should not have any doubts about the identity of the person entering into financial relations with it. After all, there are often cases when a fraudster who wants to commit a financial scam hides behind someone else’s name. The second point does not sound so convincing and raises a lot of questions.

        The FATF is an intergovernmental organization dedicated to combating money laundering. She does this through the development of various standards and various recommendations for financial companies and institutions. But there is one caveat: these recommendations are not at all necessary for implementation until the government of a particular state adopts the relevant regulations.

        In European Union legislation, the organization's recommendations are reflected in the Third Directive (2005/60/EC). In the Russian Federation, some FATF standards are adapted by Federal Law No. 115-F3 adopted on July 7, 2001 (as amended on November 2, 2013), which aims to prevent the laundering of illegally obtained income and subsidizing terrorist activities. In other words, these legislative acts create a barrier that prevents fraudsters and terrorists from using the mechanisms of the financial system for their criminal purposes, and force financial institutions to carry out customer verification procedures. True, these measures apply exclusively to companies registered and operating in the territory of these states.

        FATF Consequently, European FOREX brokers , whether they like it or not, are freed from the need to make a choice regarding client verification. Some companies allow themselves to manipulate the financial resources entrusted to them. Carrying out this type of activity becomes possible when registering in a country where the legislation does not stipulate measures to prevent money laundering, that is, following the FATF recommendations is not necessary, and their compliance in practice may turn out to be only a fiction.

        However, not only the broker and the client take part in operations to withdraw funds from the account. The mediator plays an important role in the process. A bank or payment system acts in this capacity. They are scrupulous about identifying the recipient of the payment, often imposing rather strict conditions. This is more typical for banks. Therefore, withdrawing funds to a card or bank account implies that each company, even if unregistered in an offshore zone, may well be required to undergo a verification procedure. Moreover, such demands will be legitimate.

        Checking documents during account verification

        In the Russian Federation, the main document by which both identity and place of residence are verified is a passport. If the company’s intermediary in the financial services market is a Russian bank, then for verification it will be sufficient to present a civil passport and sign the relevant documents (usually limited to the Trade Agreement) to open an account.

        If you choose a foreign bank, you should prepare for some difficulties. This is due to the fact that foreign financial institutions do not work with documents typed in Cyrillic. In addition, the institution of registration, except in Russia and some states that have appeared in the vastness of the post-Soviet space, is absent in other countries. This means that the page of a general passport with a registration stamp cannot serve as proof of your real place of residence to a US or EU bank.

        Credit cards A broker cooperating with a foreign financial institution will, at a minimum, have to require clients to provide a foreign passport or a translation of a general passport. A copy of your utility bill is suitable as proof of your place of residence. Next, all copies must be certified by a notary. Only after this they will acquire the status of a document. Otherwise, bank employees will not have complete confidence that what they are looking at is not a skillful fake.

        Of course, all the demands of foreign banks are logical and justified. But they do not take into account the harsh Russian reality. After all, many people do not have their own housing and are forced to rent an apartment and live in it without registration. Where then can I get a receipt for paying utility bills? A conscientious broker, as a rule, is always able to offer an alternative option in the form of the possibility of providing another document that is significant for the bank, in which the client’s address will be indicated. If nothing of the kind is done, then it would not hurt to analyze the situation regarding the legitimacy of the verification requirements and the reliability of the broker itself.

        Important Verification Points

        Undoubtedly, verification is an important and effective tool that ensures the safety of financial transactions. But many enterprising brokers unreasonably raise the bar for requirements for this procedure, making it much more difficult to withdraw funds. Focusing on the following signs will help you avoid an unpleasant situation:

        • Comprehensive information regarding the necessary documents is not available on the company’s website and in its internal documents before opening an account;
        • when preparing documents for verification, the broker requires adherence to European standards, although he himself does not use the services of a financial institution registered outside the EU;
        • reluctance to provide alternative options for replacing documents that are not required by law for a citizen of the Russian Federation;
        • a broker that uses systems in which identification is simplified as much as possible (withdrawing money to a local payment system wallet, replenishing a mobile phone account) insists on providing a large number of different documents in both Russian and English.

        Withdrawals Eliminate verification from the list of factors preventing you from withdrawing your earned funds

        To avoid falling on the hook of dishonest businessmen, succumbing to the attractiveness of the bait of beautiful words and assurances of crystal honesty, adhere to the following rules:

        • Before opening an account and crediting funds to it, make sure you correctly understand the verification requirements and determine your ability to provide the necessary documents;
        • analyze how the status of the company, the country of its registration, the bank with which it cooperates, comply with the verification conditions (if an open source does not provide answers to all questions, contact representatives of the broker);
        • decide in advance on the most preferred withdrawal methods and make sure that the verification requirements of the electronic payment systems you choose are identical to the company’s requests;
        • do not start trading options with a broker until the verification procedure has been completed in order to avoid a difficult situation if the need for an urgent withdrawal of funds arises; make sure that after some time the company does not find any formal reason to delay or refuse payment.

        Conclusion

        Verification of a trading account is necessary and important, so before starting to work with any broker, you should go through it right away, so that later there will be no problems with withdrawing profits. It is also always worth providing only real data and not trying to deceive the broker, since if this is revealed, then it is unlikely that you will be able to return the funds.

        Артур
        Артур
        Торговать еще некоторые брокеры разрешают, а деньги выводить нифига.
        01 March 2024
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Мне в бинансе нравится верификация: головой по крутил, по моргал. Ну и все.
        Богдан, вот что-то бинансовская верификация что-то у меня заглючила. Хотя потом раздуплилась и пошло нормально.
        01 March 2024
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        Мне в бинансе нравится верификация: головой по крутил, по моргал. Ну и все.
        01 March 2024
        Answer
        ЗАНУДА я
        ЗАНУДА я
        ой блин, а я мучался с одним брокером никак не мог пройти регистрацию и вериффикацию,
        Тимофей, тожее самое только я перешел на квотекс посмотрел рейтнг))) и понял что нужно торговать у лучших- КВотекс СУпер!
        01 March 2024
        Answer
        Тимофей
        Тимофей
        ой блин, а я мучался с одним брокером никак не мог пройти регистрацию и вериффикацию, и плюнул и зарегистрировал аккаунт в Покете, так там сразу всё прошло быстро удобно и ещё и служба поддержки рабтает как в аптеке. Рекомендую, чтобы не парится.
        01 March 2024
        Answer
        Олег Т.
        Олег Т.
        Это самое главное! И делать надо СРААЗУУУУ) Потому что вдруг попрёт) то потом будут траблы по выводу бабла) Сразу проходите полную верификацию СРАЗУУУ двойную тройную всё что предложат)) чтобы не было проблем с выводом отвечаю
        01 March 2024
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Считаю правильным пройти верификацию сразу же после регистрации. Если брокер проверенный и известный, то никаких проблем в передаче персональных данных не вижу. Иначе нельзя будет даже просто вывести средства, не говоря и об ограничениях на другие функции сайта брокера.
        01 November 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        также стоит упомянуть, что прежде чем передавать свои личные данные, нужно убедиться, что вы регистрируетесь на сайте проверенного и честного брокера
        Option Bull, согласен, иначе потом не успеешь опомниться, как на тебя уже оформили кучу кредитов)))
        26 December 2022
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        также стоит упомянуть, что прежде чем передавать свои личные данные, нужно убедиться, что вы регистрируетесь на сайте проверенного и честного брокера
        26 December 2022
        Answer
        Василий Омельченко
        Василий Омельченко
        а где сейчас можно торговать без верификации?
        без верификации можно торговать на крипте, но выводить в долларах не дадут, только в крипте. да и лимиты стоят, и не на всех биржах можно так сделать
        спасибо за подсказку. на бинансе я так понимаю можно?
        да
        24 December 2021
        Answer
        Кристина
        а где сейчас можно торговать без верификации?
        без верификации можно торговать на крипте, но выводить в долларах не дадут, только в крипте. да и лимиты стоят, и не на всех биржах можно так сделать
        спасибо за подсказку. на бинансе я так понимаю можно?
        24 December 2021
        Answer
        Василий Омельченко
        Василий Омельченко
        а где сейчас можно торговать без верификации?
        без верификации можно торговать на крипте, но выводить в долларах не дадут, только в крипте. да и лимиты стоят, и не на всех биржах можно так сделать
        14 November 2021
        Answer
        Кристина
        а где сейчас можно торговать без верификации?
        05 October 2021
        Answer
        Ильяс
        Ильяс
        При верификации требуют фото карты с заклеенными частями номера и кода это правильно или это мошенники?
        нет, не мошенники верификация хоть и не удобная для трейдунов, потому что они хотят быстрее торговать и сливать))) но все же это необходимая вещь
        кто сливать, а кто зарабатывать)) да и сейчас все требуют верификацию если она не требуется, то это очень странно
        21 February 2020
        Answer
        Кирилл Васильев
        Кирилл Васильев
        При верификации требуют фото карты с заклеенными частями номера и кода это правильно или это мошенники?
        нет, не мошенники верификация хоть и не удобная для трейдунов, потому что они хотят быстрее торговать и сливать))) но все же это необходимая вещь
        11 January 2020
        Answer
        Ольга
        При верификации требуют фото карты с заклеенными частями номера и кода это правильно или это мошенники?
        03 February 2018
        Answer
        Арсений
        Арсений
        Верификация счета у брокера - неотъемлемая часть и если таковой нет, лучше и не начинать работу с этим БО
        24 November 2017
        Answer
        Руслан
        Доброго времени суток! Подскажите что делать, если я не могу вывести свой депозит уже более двух недель у брокера бинарных опционов BNBoptions.
        21 June 2017
        Answer
        Женька
        Женька
        Если брокер не просит сразу пройти верификацию - вообще не верьте им, смело закрывайте окошко, и больше никогда не заходите на их сайт.
        15 February 2017
        Answer
        Ростислав
        Бинари.ком вообще не просил регистрацию, даже не нашел где ее пройти. По этому решил внести деньги в ФинМакс
        13 December 2016
        Answer
