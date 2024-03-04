Which cryptocurrency to invest in 2025?

Cryptocurrencies continue to be very popular among investors. The first digital coin, known as Bitcoin (BTC) , appeared in 2009. Over the years, this cryptocurrency has grown significantly in price and does not seem to be stopping there. In addition to BTC, there are thousands of coins traded on the market, many of which have good prospects for further growth. Read our review to find out which ones investors should pay attention to.

Regardless of the type of cryptocurrency, when investing in this asset, you need to consider the following aspects:

High volatility and risks. Cryptocurrency rates change so rapidly that they allow investors to make a quick profit or suffer significant losses. Therefore, we recommend investing only a small part of your capital in crypto assets.

Cryptocurrency rates change so rapidly that they allow investors to make a quick profit or suffer significant losses. Therefore, we recommend investing only a small part of your capital in crypto assets. The virtual nature of cryptocurrencies. Each crypto wallet is encrypted using a unique key, without which access to funds is impossible. Therefore, security issues of storing funds become a priority. For reliable storage of digital currencies, it is recommended to use "cold" wallets, such as external devices.

Each crypto wallet is encrypted using a unique key, without which access to funds is impossible. Therefore, security issues of storing funds become a priority. For reliable storage of digital currencies, it is recommended to use "cold" wallets, such as external devices. Irreversibility of transactions. All transactions with cryptocurrencies are irrevocable. If you sent funds to another wallet, they can only be returned with the consent of the recipient.

In the first years after the emergence of cryptocurrencies, everyone was engaged in mining, but today this method has lost popularity, since very powerful computers are required to mine coins. Currently, most mining farms belong to large companies, and investors most often buy cryptocurrency for fiat money through specialized exchangers or stock exchanges.

Using online exchangers

The easiest way to buy or sell cryptocurrency is to use online exchangers. This process takes about 15 minutes, and its duration most often depends on the network load of the selected cryptocurrency. To find an exchange office, experienced investors recommend the BestChange service, which offers the best options for buying and selling digital assets, taking into account the reliability of sites and other parameters.

The rate on such resources is usually less favorable than on cryptocurrency exchanges , but they allow you to purchase coins using any payment system. This option is suitable for buying your first cryptocurrency or exchanging small amounts. Similar operations can be carried out through special Telegram bots, such as BTC Banker.

The advantages of this method of exchange include:

simple and convenient interface

fast execution of operations

the ability to make exchanges without registration

prompt resolution of conflict situations and problems through the support service

The disadvantages of online exchangers include:

work only with popular cryptocurrencies

unfavorable exchange rate compared to stock exchanges

risk of fraud due to the fact that some exchange offices operate unofficially

Direct exchange

Services offering p2p or peer-to-peer services operate similarly to online exchangers, but there is a fundamental difference between them. Exchangers temporarily block the seller's money until they receive funds from the buyer. Only after the seller is convinced that the funds have arrived in their account, they confirm the transaction, successfully completing it.

There are no intermediaries in direct exchange. In this case, transactions are carried out directly between the seller and the buyer. Such services are offered, in particular, by the LocalBitcoins service. After registering on this site, each user can find a seller of a specific currency. The service also allows you to search for people willing to transfer funds to a specific account (for example, to an online wallet, bank card, etc.). For each posted ad, LocalBitcoins charges 1% of the bid amount.

Until recently, this service allowed such transactions to be carried out in person, but now this option, like anonymous exchange, has been abolished. Now, account verification is required to carry out exchange transactions.

The advantages of such services include:

no additional fees (except for the fee charged when registering an ad)

the ability to choose the appropriate rate and exchange method

The disadvantages of direct exchange include:

transactions are carried out only with Bitcoin

account verification is required for exchange

If desired, you can save on the commission of direct exchange services. To do this, it is enough to find a person on message boards or other resources who is ready to buy or sell a specific cryptocurrency, and agree on the transaction. However, this option is considered the most risky, since the probability of funds being credited to the account directly depends on the reliability and integrity of the seller.

Exchange on a cryptocurrency exchange

An exchange is a professional platform where cryptocurrency purchase and sale transactions are carried out. This exchange option is suitable for users who have already worked with similar platforms. This is due to the complexity of the interface of exchanges aimed at more experienced users who invest in cryptocurrency on a regular basis. In addition, many platforms do not support the Russian language. However, some of them (for example, EXMO or Binance ) have a Russified interface.

To carry out any operations on the exchange, you need to:

register an account

pass account verification (not for all transactions)

top up your account

After replenishing your balance, place an order to buy or sell the required cryptocurrency in the exchange trading terminal. This can be either a pending order or a market order, since most exchanges offer several types of transactions available to users.

Advantages of exchange on the exchange:

you can exchange cryptocurrencies at an attractive rate

allows you to make profit from trading cryptocurrencies

you can buy and sell little-known cryptocurrencies

Disadvantages of exchange on the stock exchange:

stock trading skills required

Some exchanges do not support trading with real (fiat) money

verification required (does not apply to all exchanges)

In addition, exchanges charge fees for all transactions, including withdrawals. Also, keep in mind that exchanges are sometimes hacked by attackers in order to steal funds, and such cases have happened more than once in the history of cryptocurrency exchanges.

Earnings on cloud mining

Mining is the process by which cryptocurrency is mined. Depending on the type of digital coin, it is mined using the Proof of Work (PoW) or Proof of Stake (PoS) algorithms. Most cryptocurrencies (including Bitcoin) belong to the first group. Today, mining such coins requires powerful computers or special farms, as well as significant energy costs, so mining BTC and other popular cryptocurrencies is impossible on a home computer due to the increased hashrate. However, despite this, small investors can mine such digital coins by investing relatively small funds in "cloud" mining.

The essence of the technology is as follows: for a certain fee, the user buys part of the computing power on which the cryptocurrency is mined. This mining method was actively used in 2016 and 2017, but later investors began to invest less and less in such pools, as their profitability decreased significantly, and many fraudulent services operating on the principle of financial pyramids appeared on the network.

Today, Bitcoin and Ethereum remain the undisputed leaders in popularity and trading volume among investors. However, in addition to these eternal favorites, pay attention to other promising coins to diversify risks. We analyzed the market and compiled the top 7 cryptocurrencies with high growth potential in 2025.

Bitcoin (BTC) Despite its age, Bitcoin still retains its status as "digital gold", remaining the number one asset for most investors. Limited emission and growing interest from institutional players make it extremely attractive for long-term investments.

Ethereum (ETH) Ethereum continues to be the leading smart contract platform and is actively involved in the development of DeFi and NFT. Despite the fact that the fateful network upgrade The Merge took place in 2022, Ethereum's transition from the Proof of Work (PoW) consensus algorithm to Proof of Stake (PoS) continues to positively affect its value growth and investment attractiveness.

Solana (SOL) Solana is a new rising star in the cryptocurrency space. The platform is known for its high transaction speeds and low fees, which attracts not only users but also developers. Solana’s ecosystem is expanding rapidly, and many experts consider it a serious competitor to Ethereum.

Polkadot (DOT) Polkadot allows different blockchains to interact with each other, creating the so-called "Internet of blockchains". This platform has great potential for scaling and integration with various applications, and therefore for the exchange rate growth of its coin.

Avalanche (AVAX) Another smart contract platform that stands out for its high speed and low fees, Avalanche attracts developers with its flexibility and compatibility with other blockchains.

Chainlink (LINK) It is a specialized platform that provides real data for the calculation of smart contracts. Chainlink is a unique network used in a variety of applications, from finance to logistics, which makes it a very promising investment.

Uniswap (UNI) Uniswap is one of the largest decentralized exchanges and plays a key role in the DeFi ecosystem. The UNI token is used to govern the protocol and earn rewards.

When choosing a cryptocurrency for investment, we recommend considering the following factors:

Project characteristics

First of all, pay attention to the technology underlying the project, its scalability and security. After that, analyze the composition of the development team, their past achievements, as well as experience and reputation. Also, do not forget to inquire about the ecosystem of the crypto project in whose coins you plan to invest. The more different applications and all kinds of crypto projects are built on the platform you choose, the more stable it is considered, and therefore safe.

Then we recommend following the news about the selected project, as well as about the regulation of cryptocurrencies in different countries. This will help you understand how successfully the crypto project is developing, what new partnerships it enters into, what updates it releases, and how the market reacts to all this. Studying the legislation of different countries in the field of cryptocurrencies will help you assess how safe investments in a particular project are and what risks may arise in the future.

Investment method and strategy

After you have studied the characteristics of the project, we recommend that you decide what you are buying cryptocurrency for: as a long-term investment tool or for trading on the exchange. In addition, you need to choose the method of acquiring it.

Experts recommend that beginners use a long-term investment strategy that requires virtually no effort. Keep in mind that the value of cryptocurrency is subject to significant fluctuations, so investing your funds in this asset for a week or a month does not make sense. The best option is to buy cryptocurrency with the aim of selling it in a few years.

Choosing a Place to Store Cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrency can be stored in both hot and cold wallets. To determine which one to choose, you need to decide on the amount and goals.

If you plan to store cryptocurrency for a long time with the aim of making a profit in a few years, you should definitely consider only cold storage, as this is the safest way. However, if you want to conduct cryptocurrency transactions on a regular basis, use hot wallets, which include exchange accounts.

Buying crypto coins

When purchasing crypto coins in specialized exchangers, you will be required to provide a wallet address to which digital money will be credited within a certain period of time.

When performing transactions on the exchange, all funds are transferred to the balance of the user registered on the platform. The wallet address will only be required if the trader wants to withdraw cryptocurrency.

Selling cryptocurrency

Before investing in cryptocurrency, set a target level that the price must reach before you sell the coin. For this reason, after purchasing the asset, you will have to periodically monitor the rate changes. Keep in mind that the price of cryptocurrencies can fluctuate greatly, and at a certain point it may fall significantly below the level at which you bought the coin.

This is normal for the cryptocurrency market. The growth phase is inevitably followed by a correction phase. If the project behind the coin you bought is promising and has growth potential, investors will buy this coin, and its price will rise again when the market situation stabilizes.

Investing in cryptocurrency is attractive for the following reasons:

Cryptocurrency coins allow you to make high profits in a relatively short period of time

investor participation in price growth is minimal

anyone can invest in crypto coins

no large investments required

The main disadvantage of this investment method is that there is no guarantee that the trader will make a profit. It should also be taken into account that this market is not regulated by law, and in the short term, investments in cryptocurrency often bring losses.

Investing in cryptocurrency involves various risks, the most important of which is high volatility. Exchange rates in this market can rise and fall significantly in a short period of time, which can potentially lead to very large losses. Unlike traditional financial instruments, cryptocurrencies are not backed by any assets and are not regulated by the state. Also, keep in mind that fraudulent companies, Ponzi schemes, phishing attacks, and scams are thriving in the cryptocurrency space.

Technological imperfections of exchanges and cryptocurrency wallets can cause hacking of user accounts and theft of funds. Also, always remember that if you lose your private keys, you will forever lose access to your own funds.

Investing in cryptocurrency can bring high profits, but it is associated with many risks that do not depend on the will and behavior of the trader. In this regard, you should start investing in this market using only "free" funds that you are ready to lose.

