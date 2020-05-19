The APEX binary options indicator is based on technical analysis and is a signal indicator mixed with support and resistance levels and zones . When a signal appears, the indicator displays the levels on which the signal was based. Therefore, you can always see why in a given place there was a maximum chance of buying (Call) or selling (Put).

Initially, the indicator was paid and cost 3,450 rubles, but you can download it for free from our website.

Characteristics of the indicator for binary options APEX

Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .

Time frame: M1-M15.

Expiration: 1 candle and 5 candles.

Types of options: Call/Put.

Indicators: APEX.

Trading instruments: all currency pairs.

Trading hours: 9:00-17:00.

Installing the APEX Binary Options Indicator in MT4

The indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

We leave the indicator settings as default.

If desired, you can change the color of the signal arrows.

Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4:

Trading rules using the APEX binary options indicator

The APEX indicator does not generate as many signals as we would like, so to trade it you will need to open a lot of charts. But the indicator does not redraw the signals.

The algorithm of this indicator is based on mathematical and dynamic support and resistance levels. The indicator is also based on Murray levels, which are marked by strength in the range from “-2” to “+2”. That is why, when a signal appears, you can see the level with certain values:

As soon as the price touches an important level, a signal is generated. Levels for each time frame are calculated separately.

I would like to note that levels with values ​​from “-2” to “2” are strong for purchases or Call options, and levels with values ​​from “+2” to “6” are strong for sales or Put options. In this way, the strength of the levels in the Murray system is marked.

The rules for trading using the APEX indicator are elementary, since there are no other factors in the indicator besides signals. Therefore, to buy a Call option, you need an up arrow to appear, and to buy a Put option, you need a down arrow.

Since the author himself does not talk about the only correct expiration for trading using the APEX indicator, then, according to the classics, 1 candle can be used for scalping transactions, and from 5 to 10 candles for more conservative transactions.

The indicator also has notifications (alerts) that warn that a signal has appeared:

Examples of trading using the indicator for binary options APEX

For examples, let's take the EUR/USD currency pair and the M1 time frame, since you can get the most signals on it, although the author recommends using M5 and M15 charts for trading.

Opening a Call Option

As you can see, there are quite accurate signals that do not require any filtering:

Opening a Put option

Signals for Put options also do not require filters:

Note: it is worth noting that, of course, not all indicator signals are so accurate and you should definitely test the indicator on a demo account and check the signals on history.

Conclusion

The indicator for binary options APEX can bring profit if you conduct tests and analyze its work in order to select the optimal time frame and expiration time. But you shouldn’t hope that you will be able to make money on every signal without making any effort. It may well be that the indicator is not capable of generating profit over a very long distance.

