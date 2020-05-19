    Registration
        Indicator for binary options APEX

        The APEX binary options indicator is based on technical analysis and is a signal indicator mixed with support and resistance levels and zones . When a signal appears, the indicator displays the levels on which the signal was based. Therefore, you can always see why in a given place there was a maximum chance of buying (Call) or selling (Put).

        Initially, the indicator was paid and cost 3,450 rubles, but you can download it for free from our website.

        Indicator for binary options APEX

        Characteristics of the indicator for binary options APEX

        • Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .
        • Time frame: M1-M15.
        • Expiration: 1 candle and 5 candles.
        • Types of options: Call/Put.
        • Indicators: APEX.
        • Trading instruments: all currency pairs.
        • Trading hours: 9:00-17:00.
        • Recommended brokers: Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium .

        Installing the APEX Binary Options Indicator in MT4

        The indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

        We leave the indicator settings as default.

        If desired, you can change the color of the signal arrows.

        Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4:

        Trading rules using the APEX binary options indicator

        The APEX indicator does not generate as many signals as we would like, so to trade it you will need to open a lot of charts. But the indicator does not redraw the signals.

        The algorithm of this indicator is based on mathematical and dynamic support and resistance levels. The indicator is also based on Murray levels, which are marked by strength in the range from “-2” to “+2”. That is why, when a signal appears, you can see the level with certain values:

        APEX indicator signal type

        As soon as the price touches an important level, a signal is generated. Levels for each time frame are calculated separately.

        I would like to note that levels with values ​​from “-2” to “2” are strong for purchases or Call options, and levels with values ​​from “+2” to “6” are strong for sales or Put options. In this way, the strength of the levels in the Murray system is marked.

        The rules for trading using the APEX indicator are elementary, since there are no other factors in the indicator besides signals. Therefore, to buy a Call option, you need an up arrow to appear, and to buy a Put option, you need a down arrow.

        Since the author himself does not talk about the only correct expiration for trading using the APEX indicator, then, according to the classics, 1 candle can be used for scalping transactions, and from 5 to 10 candles for more conservative transactions.

        The indicator also has notifications (alerts) that warn that a signal has appeared:

        APEX indicator alerts

        Examples of trading using the indicator for binary options APEX

        For examples, let's take the EUR/USD currency pair and the M1 time frame, since you can get the most signals on it, although the author recommends using M5 and M15 charts for trading.

        Opening a Call Option

        As you can see, there are quite accurate signals that do not require any filtering:

        Call option

        Opening a Put option

        Signals for Put options also do not require filters:

        Put option

        Note: it is worth noting that, of course, not all indicator signals are so accurate and you should definitely test the indicator on a demo account and check the signals on history.

        Conclusion

        The indicator for binary options APEX can bring profit if you conduct tests and analyze its work in order to select the optimal time frame and expiration time. But you shouldn’t hope that you will be able to make money on every signal without making any effort. It may well be that the indicator is not capable of generating profit over a very long distance.

        Do not forget that profitable trading starts with a trusted broker, which can be found in the rating of binary options brokers .

        Download APEX template and indicator

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        Binarium

        Богдан
        Богдан
        Всё нужно тестить, даже самый простой индикатор поддержки и сопротивления.
        03 July 2023
        Answer
        ИГОРЕК
        ИГОРЕК
        Apex пашет норм, сегодня гонял его, по пути подобрал фильтры таким образом - не заходил, если сигнал на свече с тиковым объёмом, либо резкий тренд, ну и новости, естественно. За день 6+.
        03 March 2021
        Answer
        Серж
        Привет! Обращение к Админам. Скажите Арии у Вас нет случайно, или может Косма, не мало положительных отзывов о этих ТС. Будет здорово, если для своей аудитории выложите.
        чтобы админы поняли, о чем речь, нормально напиши. а то что за ария? рок группа что ли?)))))
        14 September 2020
        Answer
        Дмиттрий
        Привет! Обращение к Админам. Скажите Арии у Вас нет случайно, или может Косма, не мало положительных отзывов о этих ТС. Будет здорово, если для своей аудитории выложите.
        13 September 2020
        Answer
        Грановский
        не рисует стрелки
        все рисует, но очень редко, такой просто индикатор
        08 September 2020
        Answer
        KAH
        не рисует стрелки
        08 September 2020
        Answer
        CALL
        CALL
        Снова подгончик, спасибо) хотя не понимаю, почему у этого автора все индикаторы какие-то одинаковые. как бы не было так, что и работают они одинаково все, только сигналы в разное время выдают...
        19 May 2020
        Answer
        Серж
        Снова подгончик, спасибо) хотя не понимаю, почему у этого автора все индикаторы какие-то одинаковые. как бы не было так, что и работают они одинаково все, только сигналы в разное время выдают...
        так автор то один и тот же, вот и похожи соответственно, зачем заморачиваться типа))
        19 May 2020
        Answer
        Игорь Игоревич
        Игорь Игоревич
        На каком-то форуме вообще об***рали этот индюк, и на сайтах видел. что же, посмотрим на личном примере, как он работает) может обманывали ради хайпа
        19 May 2020
        Answer
