        English
        Russian Spanish
        WinOptionGame
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Programs and indicators
        /
        MetaTrader 4 binary options program

        Download MetaTrader 4

        It's no secret that to successfully trade binary options, all traders use additional trading terminals, such as, for example, MetaTrader, QUIK, TraderStar, NetTradeX, CQG. We, in turn, recommend using the MetaTrader 4 terminal. In our opinion, MT4 is the simplest and most convenient platform for both beginners and experienced traders, and this terminal is very popular in the trading community.

        Download MT4

        Alpari

        Content:

        What can you use the MetaTrader 4 terminal for?

        Initially, the MT4 terminal is intended for organizing dealing services in the Forex, CFD and Futures markets. When trading binary options, you will only need online quotes and indicators built into it. In addition, the program contains a history of all assets for which you can buy options. The program is ideal for finding options opening points, and well-chosen indicators will help you develop your own binary options trading system.

        On our website you will find a lot of useful and accurate indicators and strategies specially designed for the Metatrader4 terminal.

        What operating systems does the MetaTrader 4 terminal run on?

        The MetaTrader 4 terminal can be installed on a PC running Windows, Mac OS (instructions) and Linux or a smartphone running Android and iOS, and you can download the free Russian version of the MT4 terminal both at the end of the article and on the official website metatrader4.com .

        MetaTrader 4 terminal operating systems

        However, it is worth noting that using MetaTrader 4 on Android or iOS only means tracking quotes with standard indicators, since proprietary and third-party indicators are not suitable for the mobile version. But if trading strategies based on standard indicators are used, then a smartphone or tablet can be very convenient to use, since all that is needed is the Internet.

        Note: MetaTrader 4 for Windows and Mac OS allows you to use the full functionality of the terminal.

        MetaTrader 4 terminal functionality

        This terminal can be used for completely different purposes and its functionality is very rich, so brokers provide the opportunity to make transactions using MetaTrader 4 on the Forex market, but it can also be used with great benefit for trading binary options.

        Next, we’ll look at how to use the MetaTrader 4 terminal correctly and what functionality it has, and at the end of the article you can download the MetaTrader 4 terminal for free and read reviews about MetaTrader 4.

        Trading through the MetaTrader 4 terminal

        Looking ahead, I would like to note that you can also trade binary options in the MetaTrader 4 terminal, but this opportunity is currently provided only by brokers Alpari , Grand Capital and World Forex . Other binary options brokers use their own terminals for trading.

        If we are talking about Forex brokers , then they all offer the MT4 terminal for trading, since it is universal and the most convenient, and you can carry out trading operations with both currency pairs and many other instruments, including cryptocurrencies .

        You can open transactions in the MetaTrader 4 terminal using both pending orders and market orders. Also in the functionality of the platform you can set a stop loss, take profit or trailing stop.

        Orders in the MetaTrader 4 terminal

        Technical and graphical analysis in the MetaTrader 4 terminal

        The MetaTrader 4 terminal can rightfully be called one of the most convenient for conducting graphical and technical analysis , since it contains many tools, such as:

        • Trend lines of all kinds.
        • Various types of channels.
        • Gann instruments.
        • Fibonacci tools.
        • Figures.
        • Icons.
        • Text notes.

        Toolbar in the MetaTrader 4 terminal

        In addition, the terminal has built-in various indicators that have been time-tested and recognized as the best. Indicators are divided into the following types:

        • Trending.
        • Oscillators.
        • Volume (tick) indicators.
        • Bill Williams.

        Indicators in the MetaTrader 4 terminal

        In addition, you can additionally download indicators for MetaTrader 4 , as well as advisors and strategies both from our website and other Internet portals.

        Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4:

        Advisors and robots in the MetaTrader 4 terminal

        Robots and advisors in MetaTrader 4 help automate the trading process, which can help save time and remove the emotional factor from trading. This approach also allows you to automate strategies or trading systems that are difficult to track on your own.

        All advisors and scripts for the MT4 terminal are created using a special programming language - MQL4:

        Programming in the MetaTrader 4 terminal

        Testing strategies and indicators in the MetaTrader 4 terminal

        Any standard or proprietary indicator and advisor can be tested on history in the MetaTrader 4 tester, which makes it possible to evaluate their effectiveness and efficiency:

        Tester in the MetaTrader 4 terminal

        If you tested an advisor (strategy or trading system that was automated), then as a result you can get the most detailed trading statistics:

        Test report in the MetaTrader 4 terminal

        In the report you will be able to see both the maximum drawdown on the account, as well as the most profitable or unprofitable transactions and much more.

        Visual setup of charts in the MetaTrader 4 terminal

        The charts can be customized to your taste and you can change almost any detail of the chart:

        Setting up charts in the MetaTrader 4 terminal

        Any final settings can be saved as a template and used always, without having to reconfigure a new open chart of the instrument each time. The terminal also contains standard color settings templates that can be used.

        In addition, you can save or print screenshots of any graphs and share them on social networks, forums or on your website/blog.

        Saving a screenshot in the MetaTrader 4 terminal

        Training in the MetaTrader 4 terminal

        If you need training in MetaTrader 4 trading, you can easily open a demo account with any amount of virtual funds, which will allow you to carry out trading operations and give you the opportunity to understand how the terminal works.

        What other features does the MetaTrader 4 terminal provide?

        In addition to all of the above, in the terminal you can:

        • View your trading statistics.
        • Receive newsletters from the broker.
        • Issue alerts.
        • Use the market to buy indicators and other tools.
        • View statistics of paid signals, and also subscribe to such signals.
        • Read articles about trading.

        Conclusion

        The MetaTrader 4 terminal provides any trader with the opportunity not only to improve their trading skills, but also to use them in binary options trading. This can help significantly increase the efficiency and profitability of trading, since a large set of tools allows you to customize the chart in your own way, create your own trading system and test it both in a tester and on a demo account.

        Download the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal

        Download

        Download

If when you click on the "Download" button you download a new version of MT5, then you need to register for free in Aplari , and then download the MT4 terminal for free from your personal account.

         

        If you want to get a more advanced terminal, with more assets and indicators, you should open a free account with Alpari , where immediately after registration you can download the MT4 terminal from your personal account, without even making a deposit.

        Alpari

        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Гасан
        32 бит
        29 July 2024
        Answer
        Гасан
        не получается скачать мт4,у меня виндовс 7,подскажите как решить вопрос
        29 July 2024
        Answer
        Олег Т.
        Олег Т.
        Подскажите, пожалуйста, есть ли какие либо бонусы в Meta Trader 4 для торговли бинарными опционами?
        Дмитрий, я лично не помню, чтобы МТ4 были бонусы... У брокеров бонусы есть. У всех. Но самые классные это у Pocket Option
        Костя, Реально! У Покэта достойный бонус при пополнении депозита. а ещё лучше с этого сайта делать регистрацию по ссылке и там ещё приколов навалит.
        25 May 2022
        Answer
        Костя
        Костя
        Вчера наконец то вполне успешно скачал и установил Meta Trader 4 свой ноутбук. а сегодня - то же самое на ПК. А также открыл демо счет у брокера бинарных опционов Альпари. Так что буду начинать процесс торговли бинарными опционами.
        , Желаю удачи! Вот ничего круче МТ4 нет. Именно четвертая версия. И для анализа и для использования индикаторов. Пользуюсь...
        Алексей, поддерживаю. Сам пользуюсь
        25 May 2022
        Answer
        Костя
        Костя
        Подскажите, пожалуйста, есть ли какие либо бонусы в Meta Trader 4 для торговли бинарными опционами?
        Дмитрий, я лично не помню, чтобы МТ4 были бонусы... У брокеров бонусы есть. У всех. Но самые классные это у Pocket Option
        25 May 2022
        Answer
        Алексей
        Алексей
        Вчера наконец то вполне успешно скачал и установил Meta Trader 4 свой ноутбук. а сегодня - то же самое на ПК. А также открыл демо счет у брокера бинарных опционов Альпари. Так что буду начинать процесс торговли бинарными опционами.
        , Желаю удачи! Вот ничего круче МТ4 нет. Именно четвертая версия. И для анализа и для использования индикаторов. Пользуюсь...
        25 May 2022
        Answer
        Вчера наконец то вполне успешно скачал и установил Meta Trader 4 свой ноутбук. а сегодня - то же самое на ПК. А также открыл демо счет у брокера бинарных опционов Альпари. Так что буду начинать процесс торговли бинарными опционами.
        07 July 2021
        Answer
        Дмитрий
        Дмитрий
        Подскажите, пожалуйста, есть ли какие либо бонусы в Meta Trader 4 для торговли бинарными опционами?
        14 June 2021
        Answer
        Игорь
        Игорь
        Какие функции роботов и советников в терминале Metatreder 4?. Мне удалось буквально чуть больше чем за 1 час скачать и установить на свой ПК Metatrader 4. Так что могу посоветовать этот сайт как более опытным трейдерам, так и начинающим, которые хотят быстро получить прибыль.
        11 June 2021
        Answer
        Никита
        Никита
        Думаю, мне по видео будет легче понять как пользоваться и установить Metatrader 4. Так что очень вовремя нашел эту инструкцию для чайников. Тем более, что все четко показано на илюстрациях к статье.
        Да в видео там все четко показано и рассказано, как установить мт4 на свой пк, я тоже по этому видео устанавливал, как только скачал Мт4 глаза разбегались и не понимал что куда нажимать, а теперь уже привык и легко ориентируюсь в платформе, выучил даже несколько горячих клавиш в Мт4, так на много удобнее и быстрее пользоваться программой.
        Рашид, А подскажите мне, пожалуйста, о каких горячих клавишах идет речь?. Для меня эта информация станет дополнением к тому, как скачать Metatrader 4
        10 June 2021
        Answer
        Рашид
        Рашид
        Думаю, мне по видео будет легче понять как пользоваться и установить Metatrader 4. Так что очень вовремя нашел эту инструкцию для чайников. Тем более, что все четко показано на илюстрациях к статье.
        Да в видео там все четко показано и рассказано, как установить мт4 на свой пк, я тоже по этому видео устанавливал, как только скачал Мт4 глаза разбегались и не понимал что куда нажимать, а теперь уже привык и легко ориентируюсь в платформе, выучил даже несколько горячих клавиш в Мт4, так на много удобнее и быстрее пользоваться программой.
        08 June 2021
        Answer
        Игорь Зиньчук
        Думаю, мне по видео будет легче понять как пользоваться и установить Metatrader 4. Так что очень вовремя нашел эту инструкцию для чайников. Тем более, что все четко показано на илюстрациях к статье.
        08 June 2021
        Answer
        Мирон
        Мирон
        А что такое инструменты Фибоначчи терминале Metatrader 4?
        Mihail, Инструменты Фибоначчи, это те же временные зоны, места на графике торгов на Форекс, где возможен существенный разворот цены. Этот инструмент работает на основе математической последовательгости Фибоначчи.
        07 June 2021
        Answer
        Ольга
        Как настроить графики в терминале Metatrader 4?
        да там же все просто. надо нажать правой кнопкой мыши по графику а потом нажать на свойства и будет окно в котором можно настраивать цвета графика и еще в разделе общее можно настроить смещение графика автопрокрутку можно еще выбрать тип графика бары японские свечи или линия можно еще масштаб графика настроить и сделать его фиксированным. короче там все просто думаю разберешься
        Антон, Если давно торгуешь, то можно легко настроить график в терминале Metatrader 4, а вот если начинаешь торговлю бинарных опционов, то бывают сложности. Хорошо, что на этом сайте можно скачать Metatrader 4.
        Паша, так здесь или на другом сайте, я видела есть инструкция для чайников по использованию Metatrader 4 для чайников. Скачали МТ 4, установили и пользуйтесь на здровье.
        05 June 2021
        Answer
        Паша
        Паша
        Как настроить графики в терминале Metatrader 4?
        да там же все просто. надо нажать правой кнопкой мыши по графику а потом нажать на свойства и будет окно в котором можно настраивать цвета графика и еще в разделе общее можно настроить смещение графика автопрокрутку можно еще выбрать тип графика бары японские свечи или линия можно еще масштаб графика настроить и сделать его фиксированным. короче там все просто думаю разберешься
        Антон, Если давно торгуешь, то можно легко настроить график в терминале Metatrader 4, а вот если начинаешь торговлю бинарных опционов, то бывают сложности. Хорошо, что на этом сайте можно скачать Metatrader 4.
        04 June 2021
        Answer
        Maxim
        Maxim
        Как торговать акциями компаний в Metatrader 4? мне часто задают этот вопрос, так как работаю в сфере инвестирования и ценных бумаг.
        alexey,самый простой способ узнать цены на акции это открыть окно "Обзор рынка", а если нужно узнать цены на графике, то откройте окно "Обзор графика" вMetatrader 4,нажав правой кнопкой мыши на графике.
        03 June 2021
        Answer
        alexey
        alexey
        Как торговать акциями компаний в Metatrader 4? мне часто задают этот вопрос, так как работаю в сфере инвестирования и ценных бумаг.
        01 June 2021
        Answer
        Ростик
        Кто пробовал обучение в терминале Metatrader 4?, насколько, на Ваш взгляд, такое обучение эффективно?
        31 May 2021
        Answer
        Антон
        Антон
        Как настроить графики в терминале Metatrader 4?
        да там же все просто. надо нажать правой кнопкой мыши по графику а потом нажать на свойства и будет окно в котором можно настраивать цвета графика и еще в разделе общее можно настроить смещение графика автопрокрутку можно еще выбрать тип графика бары японские свечи или линия можно еще масштаб графика настроить и сделать его фиксированным. короче там все просто думаю разберешься
        30 May 2021
        Answer
        Влад
        Влад
        Как настроить графики в терминале Metatrader 4?
        29 May 2021
        Answer
