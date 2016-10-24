    Registration
        Basic strategies for beginner traders

        Basic binary options trading strategies are very simple, they are based on clear rules and one or two indicators. Having studied and understood these strategies, a novice trader will be able to move on to more complex trading strategies, and, accordingly, higher income.

        Strategy "Lines of support and resistance"

        Trend lines help determine the direction of movement and the corridor in which the price fluctuates.

        Line Break Strategy

        The essence of the strategy is to catch the movement at the moment when the price overcomes support or resistance levels.



        Line Bounce Strategy

        The goal of this strategy is to catch the moment when the price cannot break through the support or resistance lines.

        Strategy "Three Black Crows"

        A strategy based on the analysis of Japanese candlesticks. The essence of the strategy is to determine the downward reversal of an upward trend.

        Strategy "A Clearance in the Clouds"

        Upward trend. The essence of the strategy is to determine the reversal of the downward trend upward.


        Pin Bar Strategy

        A Pin Bar is a candlestick with a small body and a large wick pointing up or down, depending on the direction of the market. This is a strong signal of a reversal in market movement.

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        Comments

        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Спасибо за такую подборку. Очень наглядно.
        19 June 2023
        Answer
        Ракета
        Ракета
        Блин, про тот же пинбар я почти сразу узнал, а потом уже закрепил знания, когда изучал прайс экшн
        17 March 2020
        Answer
        Ильяс
        Ильяс
        Михаил, поверь, не пожалеешь
        13 March 2020
        Answer
        Михаил Петров
        Михаил Петров
        Так расхвалили, что я теперь пересмотрю все видео))
        06 March 2020
        Answer
        Ибрагим
        Самый прикол в том, что тут собраны как раз способы, которые то и индикаторов не требуют, но это классика, которая будет работать всегда
        кстати да, без индикаторов торговать иногда даже лучше)
        19 February 2020
        Answer
        Иннокентий Смоктуновский
        Иннокентий Смоктуновский
        Самый прикол в том, что тут собраны как раз способы, которые то и индикаторов не требуют, но это классика, которая будет работать всегда
        14 February 2020
        Answer
        Роман
        Лично мне данные стратегии помогли слегка разобраться в трейдинге по началу)
        11 January 2020
        Answer
        Ангелина
        Ангелина
        Отличная подборка базовых стратегий. Даже с этим набором уже можно приыбль получать)
        03 January 2020
        Answer
        Евгений
        Евгений
        Самые основные стратегии - прям Азбука для начинающего трейдера. Новичкам обязательно нужно знать их.
        многие и этого не знают, но вы правы, это азы, с которыми все должны ознакомится.
        10 January 2017
        Answer
        Nicolay
        Nicolay
        Самые основные стратегии - прям Азбука для начинающего трейдера. Новичкам обязательно нужно знать их.
        05 January 2017
        Answer
