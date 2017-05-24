    Registration
    Forgot your password?
      Registration
        English
        Russian Spanish
        WinOptionGame
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Programs and indicators
        /
        Best Correlation Indicators for Binary Options

        Correlation. TOP 3 indicators for binary options

        There are many methods for using correlation dependencies when trading binary options on currency pairs, and the same number of indicators with which you can track correlations.

        In order not to calculate the correlations of each asset separately, you can use indicators that make the work much easier. There are many such indicators, but we will consider the most convenient and useful of them.

        Content:

        1. What is correlation ?
        2. Indicators for measuring the correlation of currency pairs .
        3. Overlay Chart correlation indicator .
        4. Correl 8B correlation indicator .
        5. Correlation indicator iCorrelation Table .
        6. How to trade binary options using currency pair correlation ?
        7. Conclusion .

        What is correlation?

        Correlation itself implies the existence of a relationship between two financial instruments. This means that a change in the price of one of the correlating currency pairs will entail changes in the prices of the second. The nature of such changes depends on the degree and type of correlation.

        The pairs USD/JPY (white and orange candles) and EUR/JPY (orange line) are suitable as an example:

        correlation between USD/JPY and EUR/JPY

        As you can see, both instruments are united by the presence of the Japanese yen. Since it is in the denominator, there will be a direct correlation between these pairs. If the yen rises, both pairs will begin to fall. But the degree of correlation of these instruments will not be absolute, because both the dollar and the euro are subject to different pricing factors. This means that we will not observe a complete coincidence of the graphs .

        If we consider pairs such as EUR/USD (orange line) and USD/CHF (white and orange candles), we will find the presence of an inverse correlation, that is, when an uptrend in the dollar develops, the first pair will fall, and the second will rise:

        correlation between EUR/USD and USD/CHF

        This is explained by the fact that in one case the dollar is in the denominator, and in the other - in the numerator.

        As you can see, the price behavior of EUR/JPY and USD/JPY is quite similar, while EUR/USD and USD/CHF move in opposite directions.

        Such information can be used to obtain more objective data on the movement of a particular currency. If we consider only the EUR/USD pair, we will not be able to accurately determine whether the USD is becoming more expensive or the EUR is becoming cheaper. But by supplementing it with other related pairs, such as EUR/JPY and USD/JPY, it will be possible, by comparing the euro and dollar with the yen, to determine the real direction of currency movements. That is, in the example shown in the screenshot we will see that:

        • USD is rising against EUR and JPY.
        • EUR is rising against JPY and falling against USD.
        • JPY is falling against both currencies and looks weaker against the USD than against the EUR.

        Indicators for measuring the correlation of currency pairs

        Correlation indicators make this type of analysis more accessible to every trader, but they differ from each other in appearance and set of functions. Therefore, we will consider each indicator separately to make it clearer how to use them correctly.

        Correlation indicator Overlay Chart

        The most convenient indicator is the Overlay Chart, as it contains a minimum of parameters:

        Correlation indicator Overlay Chart

        The indicator has only the necessary settings:

        Overlay Chart settings

        As a result, you can select the asset itself (a currency pair or any other instrument), adjust the colors of the candles, the color of the price grid, and, if necessary, set the “Mirroring” parameter (mirror mode).

        You can fit any number of currency pairs in one chart, but more than three assets become inconvenient to track as they overlap each other.

        Download the Overlay Chart indicator

        Download

        Correl 8B correlation indicator

        If you need to monitor a large number of currency pairs, then a more suitable option would be the Correl 8B correlation indicator:

        Correl 8B correlation indicator

        The difference between the indicator is that the correlation is calculated based on the underlying asset, and not on the currency pair, but essentially this does not change anything. But the disadvantages include the fact that you can analyze the correlation with this indicator only with those tools that are in the settings. These include all major currencies and gold:

        Correl 8B settings

        In the settings, you can also set the time period for calculating the correlation, select the price type and time frame. It is also not necessary that all currencies be shown on the chart; you can select only those that are needed for analysis:

        displaying correlation in Correl 8B

        Download the Correl 8B indicator

        Download

        Correlation indicator iCorrelation Table

        The iCorrelation Table indicator is the most informative of all correlation indicators, as it contains a table of currency pairs and a mini chart that allow you to use all the broker’s trading assets:

        Correlation indicator iCorrelation Table

        The indicator settings make it possible to change the visual component and adjust some parameters, but the main advantage of the indicator is that you can add new currency pairs for statistics on the indicator panel by selecting and dragging the desired symbol to the left. You can remove an extra symbol by selecting it and dragging it to the right. You can change the time frame in the same way.

        If we talk about the indicators themselves, then determining the correlation between assets is very simple. The range varies from "-1" to "1". Accordingly, the higher the values ​​of overlapping assets, the more strongly they correlate with each other.

        In the picture below you can see the overlapping assets, and the AUD/USD and EUR/JPY pair have almost the maximum correlation level, which is 0.95. On the contrary, the USD/CHF and NZD/CAD pairs are weakly correlated with each other and have a correlation level of -0.49:

        iCorrelation Table indicator panel

        In the same way, you can analyze other currency pairs or assets that are available from the broker you are using.

        Download the iCorrelation Table indicator

        Download

        How to trade binary options using currency pair correlation?

        Correlation trading does not guarantee ideal accuracy, and therefore this type of trading should be used with long expirations, starting from 5 candles and above. The most important thing that will need to be seen when analyzing currency pairs is their maximum correlation. And when such a section is found, you can try to buy a Call or Put option, depending on the currency pair and movement.

        For example, you can consider a section with the currency pairs EUR/USD and USD/JPY, which quite rarely correlate with each other, but they also have sections with correlation:

        example of correlation trading

        Once such a site has been found, you can try to buy options. As you can see, an expiration of 5 candles could bring potential profit. Please note that the correlation in this case was almost 100%, which is an important factor in making trades.

        Conclusion

        The degree of correlation of financial instruments may vary. Somewhere there will be a very pronounced relationship, and somewhere there will be none at all. Moreover, this degree may change over time due to changing economic and political factors. For a more visual and rapid assessment of such relationships, there are correlation tables . The values ​​in them range from “1” to “-1”, where “1” indicates the presence of absolute direct correlation, and “-1” inverse.

        Many currencies, stocks, futures and indices have similar relationships. For example, oil prices are measured in dollars, and therefore its increase will lead to a decrease in oil prices. This fall, in turn, will lead to a decline in the Canadian dollar, as oil exports take up a large share of Canada's economy.

        For this reason, before you start opening positions, you should not only study the indicators on different timeframes, but also the presence of correlations with other assets, as well as the nature of these connections. This approach allows you to get a more complete picture of what is happening in the instrument chosen for options trading, and will also protect you from many erroneous transactions.

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

        See also:

        Binary options are a scam

        Broker do not withdraw money

        How to hedge trades

        Forex trading session times

        News about binary options

        Best Binary Options Brokers

        Estimate:
        (5 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Относительно того, есть кореляция между некоторыми активами или нет можно долго спорить. А здесь индюки. Очень полезная вещь
        Артур, Бывает постоянная, бывает временная. Всё зависит от рынка.
        tirant, Сгласен, уж сколько палок было сломано о том что евро/доллар ходит как золото. Действительно полезные вещи.
        26 January 2024
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        Относительно того, есть кореляция между некоторыми активами или нет можно долго спорить. А здесь индюки. Очень полезная вещь
        Артур, Бывает постоянная, бывает временная. Всё зависит от рынка.
        26 January 2024
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Относительно того, есть кореляция между некоторыми активами или нет можно долго спорить. А здесь индюки. Очень полезная вещь
        26 January 2024
        Answer
        Тимофей
        Тимофей
        Хочется получить ответ от модераторов сайта, они же в курсе всех всех трендов и новинок по индикаторам для трейдинга.
        Сергей, И я поддерживаю, тоже хочется узнать
        26 January 2024
        Answer
        Сергей
        Сергей
        Думаю и уверен что будут корректироваки в активах и можно будет учитывать влияние цены сырья, ценных бумаг и других активов на валюту.
        Владимир, Интересная мысль! очень интересная. Сырьевые активы напрямую имеют влияние на стоимость валюты и соотношения валютных пар. А может есть уже такой индикатор по корреляции? Хочется получить ответ от модераторов сайта, они же в курсе всех всех трендов и новинок по индикаторам для трейдинга.
        26 January 2024
        Answer
        Владимир
        Владимир
        Посмотрел видео на канале Ютьюб и восторге!
        Тимофей, приятно встретить коллегу)) тоже в такой же ситуации после просмотра видео на юттубе. Согласен хороший видео обзор и сама тема интересная. Взаимовлияние валют друг на друга трейдеры-ученые биржевых рынков изучают давно и эти взаимосвязи учитываются на рынке Форекс очень давно, НО чтобы в торговле бинарными опционами использовали эти методы для меня открытиею И ещё такие индикаторы... Думаю и уверен что будут корректироваки в активах и можно будет учитывать влияние цены сырья, ценных бумаг и других активов на валюту. Спасибо за обзор и отличный материал на сайте!
        26 January 2024
        Answer
        Тимофей
        Тимофей
        Оппа! Посмотрел видео на канале Ютьюб и восторге! 2 с половиной года торгую БО а не знал про такие инструменты... Компании РЕСПЕКТ за такие обзоры! Очень интересно и статья кстати дополняет болеее подробно... КРУТО!!!
        26 January 2024
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Класс, для торговли разными активами то что нужно, я вообще любитель торговать все и сразу но то что USD/JPY может повлиять на EUR/JPY не знал, так же и все другие как я понимаю. Сейчас начну подробно изучать корреляцию и как вообще разные валютные пары взаимодействуют, это очень интересно. Думаю таким методом можно не плохо зарабатывать
        Виталий, я так понимаю там можно отслеживать корреляции не только по валютным парам, а еще и как миниму по криптовалютам например. По крайней мере в iCorrelation Table. В любом случае это нужно проверять на демке.
        Option Bull, круто, но лично для меня рынок крипты это темный лес, по крайней мере пока))) Валютные пары в этом смысле самый понятный актив даже для новичков в бо) Другие индикаторы тоже по-своему интересные.
        26 January 2024
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Класс, для торговли разными активами то что нужно, я вообще любитель торговать все и сразу но то что USD/JPY может повлиять на EUR/JPY не знал, так же и все другие как я понимаю. Сейчас начну подробно изучать корреляцию и как вообще разные валютные пары взаимодействуют, это очень интересно. Думаю таким методом можно не плохо зарабатывать
        Виталий, я так понимаю там можно отслеживать корреляции не только по валютным парам, а еще и как миниму по криптовалютам например. По крайней мере в iCorrelation Table. В любом случае это нужно проверять на демке.
        26 January 2024
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Вроде бы все просто, но что-то торговать на основе корреляции не выходит
        Герман, а что сложного то?! Все очень просто: подбираете 2-3 валютные пары, чья цена движется максимально схоже по графикам, а дальше уже делаете прогноз одновременно для нескольких пар и у случае успеха - получаете удвоенный-утроенный выигрыш)))
        26 January 2024
        Answer
        Костя
        Костя
        Удивительные возможности дают для трейдеров такие инструменты, можно зафиксировать устойчивую тенденцию в росте валюты или падении. Очень интересно. Только это уже для продвинутых трейдеров. Спасибо! Интересен был бы видеообзор, так как вы делаете на своем канале.
        19 June 2023
        Answer
        Виталий
        Виталий
        Класс, для торговли разными активами то что нужно, я вообще любитель торговать все и сразу но то что USD/JPY может повлиять на EUR/JPY не знал, так же и все другие как я понимаю. Сейчас начну подробно изучать корреляцию и как вообще разные валютные пары взаимодействуют, это очень интересно. Думаю таким методом можно не плохо зарабатывать
        05 March 2021
        Answer
        Андрей Максимов
        Классная подборка для тех, кто торгует по корреляциям, и я один из таких))
        06 March 2020
        Answer
        Максим Максимович
        Максим Максимович
        пользуюсь иногда индикатором для подтверждения входов в долгосрочную позицию. в принципе норм выходит, хоть и не грааль
        20 February 2020
        Answer
        Leonid
        Leonid
        Серьезная стратегия кстати, но ее надо изучить прежде чем использовать. еще есть удобные индикаторы для такой работы. так что все в ваших руках!
        10 January 2020
        Answer
        Дима
        стратегия необычная, точнее непохожая на обычные стратегии
        13 June 2018
        Answer
        Антон
        корреляция достаточно интересная вещь если разобраться, основанная на ней стратегия мне понравилась
        13 June 2018
        Answer
        Наташа
        для новичка тяжеловато, но если у вас очень развита наблюдательность, то использование стратегии корреляции даст возможность получать хорошую прибыль.
        29 November 2017
        Answer
        Игорь
        Годная стратегия,,мне нравится,буду использовать,спасибо
        09 November 2017
        Answer
        Глеб
        Стратегия простая,но нужно пробовать,пока что отложу в заметки,а там посмотрим
        06 October 2017
        Answer
        Our website uses cookies and similar technologies to ensure that you get the best experience by providing personalized information, remembering marketing and product preferences, and helping you get the right information.
        Start trading
        AD
        Quick registration!

        Thank you for registering on our website. Now you have access to free distribution of signals, strategies and indicators from our website, and you can also leave a comment under any article on our website

        An email has been sent to you with a link to confirm your registration and activate your account.

        * If you use GMAIL mail for registration, then the letter will most likely end up in spam , check the spam folder and click the NOT SPAM button to receive notifications in the future or use another mail for registration.

        ** if within 5 minutes the letter has not arrived at your other email address, also check your spam folder or write to us in support [email protected]

        If you have any questions, you can contact our support team:

        You can also read our FAQ

        Happy trading with us!