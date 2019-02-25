    Registration
        Strategy for binary options Binary Channel

        The Binary Channel binary options strategy is built on one of the basic trading principles that many traders use. This approach assumes the following: support and resistance lines are presented in the form of the lower and upper levels of the price channel, respectively, and their breakdown is traded, with a number of filtering actions.

        Binary Channel Strategy

        Recommended timeframe and assets

        Binary Channel is recommended to be used with the M1 time frame and the binary options expiration period of 10 minutes. This strategy is suitable for trading any assets during the American and European sessions . Binary Channel includes 7 indicators for binary options with different settings and one line that shows the direction (slope line) of the price on the chart .

        Binary Channel Slope Lines

        When to break a buy trade

        The principle of trading using this strategy comes down to following two rules. It is recommended to buy Call binary options if the following conditions are met:

        • the price chart has broken through the lower limit of the established channel;
        • the line showing the price direction has crossed one of the channel boundaries;
        • The slope line turned green against the background of the price chart reversal.

        When these conditions occur, you must wait until the current candle closes and open a deal to buy the option.

        When to open a sell trade

        It is necessary to sell assets (buy Put options) if the following conditions are simultaneously met:

        • the price chart has crossed the upper border of the channel;
        • the line showing the price direction has crossed the channel border;
        • the direction line changed shade to red against the backdrop of a price reversal.

        A trade to buy a Put option should be opened after the last candle closes.

        Buy trade using the Binary Channel strategy

        Binary Channel purchase transaction

        To successfully trade using any trading strategy for binary options, be sure to choose a reliable binary options broker who will pay you the profits from trading without delay.

        Download indicators and strategy template Binary Channel

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

        Comments

        Dmitry
        у кого какие результаты, делитесь. а то свои стыдно говорить, может не правильно что делаю.
        да тут просто берешь и делаешь по правилам, и норм будет. а по тренду еще лучше
        у тебя получалось?
        да, было 7-8 из 10 сделок обычно по ней)
        Виктор, 22 - пятница ( Хреноватый день для скальпинга) и новостной день. Ориентировался по нему 1-ый раз. 80-85% +. НО изменил настройки (Half Length - 8; ATRMultiplier - 1.8; ATRPeriod - 12). Это в MT 4. Брокер Покет. Стоит Боллинджер с периодом (9,2). Думаю совмещение дало не плохой результат. Работаю 1-3 мин.. Дальше посмотрим.
        24 May 2020
        Answer
        Виктор
        Виктор
        06 March 2020
        Answer
        Артур Беглый
        Артур Беглый
        15 February 2020
        Answer
        Виктор
        Виктор
        29 January 2020
        Answer
        геройтвой1
        а что не так у тебя, у меня по ней получалось брать 6-7 сделок из 10, правда фильтровал еще другим индюком
        08 May 2019
        Answer
        кеша12345
        25 April 2019
        Answer
        Ярослав
        решил потестировать эту стратегию, прибыльных сделок больше чем убыточных, спасибо
        10 April 2019
        Answer
        ВитахаВитамин
        Я торую с Финмакс и используя эту стратегию получил поразительные результаты! Сделал 40 опционов и из них только 6!! в минус, очень доволен
        22 March 2019
        Answer
        Xenon
        Xenon
        Вообще стратегии для БО со временем экспирации 15 минут гораздо прибыльней, чем на более низких таймфреймах, если заходить в сделку на одноминутном графике
        21 March 2019
        Answer
        OlgaGaga
        OlgaGaga
        Очень прибыльная стратегия, одна из лучших из всех, которые я пробовала) Всем профита;)
        18 March 2019
        Answer
        Zvitar
        Zvitar
        Под мои требования хорошо подошла. Искал что-то подобное давно. Профит идет стабильно.
        16 March 2019
        Answer
        Daxato
        Daxato
        Хорошая ТС нареканий 0. Торгую с таймфреймом М1, экспа 10 мин.
        15 March 2019
        Answer
        Faust
        Faust
        Нормальная рабочая стратегия. Индикаторы можно подстроить под себя.
        11 March 2019
        Answer
        Фил_76
        Фил_76
        Если не учитывать тот факт, что индикаторы имеют свойство перекрашиваться, то стратегия помогает подзаработать. Жалко нет версии для MT5.
        28 February 2019
        Answer
        Марат
        Марат
        Индикаторы перекрашиваются. Считаю это большим минусом при торговле.
        26 February 2019
        Answer
