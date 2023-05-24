How to make money on binary options

In this article, we will try to tell you in detail about how beginners and experienced traders can make money on binary options with a minimum deposit or no investment at all in 2023.

If your level is a beginner and you don't know what binary options are, then it makes sense to read the entire article in order, but if you are a more experienced trader and want to find out exactly how to start making money on binary options without investments, then go straight to the second section that talks about methods of making money on binary options 2023.

Is it possible to earn a stable income on binary options?

Is it possible to make money on binary options regularly and for a long time? This is one of the most correct questions that a person betting on binary options can ask. You can earn a lot and lose it all quickly. Only those who initially come to the market not for quick and easy money, but for regular and reliable earnings, become truly successful traders.

When asking whether it is possible to earn a stable income on binary options, you need to understand that profitable trading in financial markets is the result of strategic thinking, discipline and daily work. Trading is very similar to entrepreneurship, where the same laws apply.

Rule one. Risk and expected return are always closely related. You can really make significant money on binary options only by risking no less large sums. The good news is that this risk may not only be concentrated in a single trade, but can be applied to the trader's overall risk capital, allowing the statistical probabilities to be turned in one's favor.

Promoting a $10 deposit on binary options to numbers with five or six zeros is an exciting idea, but in practice, implementing such a “business plan” is no easier than a plan to earn a million by winning the jackpot in the national lottery. This is due to the fact that the promotion of a deposit requires risking 20-50% of the total capital in each transaction. In this case, a losing streak of just two unsuccessfully purchased options will negate all the deceptive brilliance of such an undertaking.

But the size of the deposit is what really matters in order to actually make money on binary options stably and regularly, while reducing the statistical risk of loss of capital.

The fact is that the rules of risk management, which are absolutely necessary for stable earnings in the financial markets, oblige you to place bets not exceeding 2-5% of the total deposit amount. This allows statistical probabilities to work in your favor and not be afraid that an unexpected series of losing trades will lead to a loss of your deposit . Accordingly, the more capital you have under management, the higher the stable income will be while reducing risks.

Rule two. Only a system trader knows how to consistently make money on binary options. He calculates probabilities, knows the predicted profitability of his system’s signals, knows how to manage capital, reducing risks and controlling their relationship with the expected profit.

Even brokerage payouts of 100% on binary options only equalize the income-to-risk ratio of an option contract when trading haphazardly with a 50% chance of guessing the price movement. In most cases, the trader must not only return the bet, but also compensate for losing trades with a better percentage of profitable ones. That is why you cannot do without systematic trading with an average win rate exceeding 60% if the goal of your coming to binary options is to really make money.

Rule three. Counting on successful trading for years to come, you should take care of timely correction of the trading system if necessary. Even the best trading systems can stop working over time due to changing market conditions. Regular evaluation of results and adaptation of trading rules is a necessary element of the strategic thinking of a successful trader.

Rule four. Diversification helps increase your chances of long-term success. Traders who know exactly how to make money on binary options consistently distribute both risks and profits between several sources. They use several trading systems simultaneously, creating entire pools of working strategies. Even if one of them stops working, the rest will equalize the total profitability and give time to review and adjust the work of the unprofitable one.

An additional way to distribute sources of income can be activities related to binary options, but not directly dependent on the results on your trading account. Maintaining a thematic monetized blog, developing indicators, selling signals - all these are effective ways to really make money on binary options without risking your capital. A separate, one of the most profitable ways to earn a stable income is to participate in brokerage affiliate programs. We will talk about this method in more detail towards the end of the article.

How to make money on binary options for a beginner

Binary options are not a casino or a scam . Binary options are a forecast of the price movement of any asset (currency, metal, stock or cryptocurrency ) up or down. Yes, yes, exactly up (Call option) or down (Put option). To make money on binary options for a beginner, you do not need to predict strong price movements of tens or hundreds of points, as is done in the Forex market, in order to cover the spread and possible commissions when making a transaction. Here it is enough for the price to change in your favor by just 1 point and then you can get up to 90% profit from one transaction.

But, unfortunately, not everything is so simple and you need to understand that if you make an incorrect forecast, you will lose the entire amount of the transaction, so to prevent earnings from binary options from turning into a casino, you should use accurate indicators or strategies . You can find these and other tools that help traders make money from trading by using a live chart or the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal .

However, this is not all that is needed to make money on binary options. It is important for all traders, and beginners in particular, to follow certain rules when making transactions in financial markets, and the most basic ones are:

Choosing a broker 2023. Not only comfortable trading, but also future profits depend on the correct choice of a binary options broker. Therefore, at the initial stage it is worth selecting a broker with the minimum deposit and the best trading conditions.

Training on a demo account. There is no point in doing this for experienced traders, but it is very important for beginners to hone their skills on a training account.

Market analysis. If trading is carried out on timeframes from the daily and higher, then analysis can be carried out infrequently, but if a trader makes transactions on 4-hour, hourly or other charts, then it is necessary to carry out constant analysis, since the price changes all the time;

Expiration time. Of course, getting 70-90% profit in 60 seconds seems very tempting, but you should not abuse turbo options and it is better to focus on longer trades;

Maintaining transaction statistics. Even one very successful and profitable transaction means absolutely nothing, and any experienced trader can confirm this. It is very important to keep records of all your transactions (both profitable and unprofitable), and therefore be sure to keep a trader's diary, as this will allow you to see your weaknesses, which can later be corrected;

Risk and capital management. It is very important to always adhere to the rules of money management and risk management, as this will prevent you from losing your entire deposit in the shortest possible time;

It is very important to always adhere to the rules of money management and risk management , as this will prevent you from losing your entire deposit in the shortest possible time; Control of emotions. Emotions play an important role in trading and therefore it is important not to give in to excitement and always be in a sober mind.

While these steps will get you closer to making a profit, there are other aspects that you should pay attention to and these are the techniques that will be used in trading.

Methods of making money on binary options

There are many methods of trading binary options, but the main ones are:

There are also less popular trading techniques that are not used by all traders, but in some narrow circles they are very popular. One of these is volume analysis , which allows you to trade binary options using both tick and exchange volumes. Volume trading can be used using the standard vertical volume indicator in MetaTrader 4 or thanks to the VP V6 and VP Range V6 horizontal volume indicators.

If you compare the first two types of analysis, you can see that they are completely different, and fundamental analysis involves the use of various reports, economic factors, and also requires at least a basic understanding of the world economy.

Technical analysis is simpler and therefore more popular, as it includes trading by trend , levels, indicators and strategies and allows analysis on any time frames and markets.

Since indicators and strategies for trading binary options are of particular interest to most traders, it is worth considering this method of trading in more detail.

How to make money on binary options - trading indicators and strategies

On the Internet you can download many ready-made strategies for making money on binary options, however, it is not recommended to start immediately by searching for ready-made strategies and first, it is better to familiarize yourself with the basic and most reliable indicators for binary options , which include:

Understanding the operation of basic indicators and experimenting with settings will help you understand the very principle of their construction, and after that it will be much easier to understand more complex proprietary indicators. For example, in basic indicators there are very rarely more than three variables for construction that can be changed (that is, customizing the indicator), while in custom indicators the number of variables can vary from 5 to 20, and sometimes more.

Also, some of the indicators often represent a ready-made strategy for working on binary options and these are the so-called “predictive indicators”. Here are the most popular ones:

In no case should you trust any one indicator and you will definitely need to start combining them with something else. We recommend combining all indicators with support-resistance levels, and if you are a novice trader and cannot yet determine the levels yourself, these two indicators will help you:

Once you understand the principle of operation of individual indicators, you can move on to studying ready-made strategies for binary options or create your own. Why is it better to combine any indicator with levels? Everything is very simple - the price never hangs in the air, and in order to turn around and confidently go in the right direction, the price needs support or resistance in the form of a level. Therefore, even if your indicator shows you an entry signal, and the price has not yet reached any of the levels, it is better to skip this signal and open a deal exactly when the price reaches the level and there is a signal from the indicator.

Trading strategies, like indicators, can be simple or complex. Complex strategies include those that include either many different indicators or additional trading techniques that must be used when trading. For example, in addition to standard signals from indicators, it will be necessary to take into account candlestick patterns that are used in candlestick analysis of binary options and Price Action or price formations that are used in graphical analysis of binary options .

At the initial stage, beginners, of course, should not use complex trading strategies, since such rules are unlikely to allow them to make money on binary options and should focus their attention on simple, but still profitable strategies or indicators. Simple strategies can be based on the indicators that we discussed above, and then we will consider one paid indicator and three basic options trading strategies that any trader can use.

We make money on binary options using the strategy – Trading using MACD + RSI

This strategy uses the basic indicators discussed above.

The indicator settings can be left at default, and these are “12”, “26”, “9” for MACD, and “14” for RSI.

The rules for purchasing options using this strategy are very simple, and Call options are purchased when:

The MACD indicator crosses the zero level upward. The RSI indicator is above the “50” level.

Put options should be purchased with reverse conditions:

The MACD indicator crosses the zero level down. The RSI indicator is below the “50” level.

Expirations should be used in the amount of 5 candles.

An example of transactions can be seen in the image below:

Binary options earnings by strategy – Stochastic + SMA

This binary options trading strategy uses other basic indicators that were also exemplified above. But in this case, it will be necessary to change the standard settings of the indicators, and the Stochastic Oscillator uses the settings “15”, “9” and “3”, and the SMA period is “14”.

The rules of the strategy remain simple, and to purchase Call options you need to:

The price broke the SMA down. At this moment, the stochastic was leaving the oversold zone.

For Put options you need to:

The price broke through the SMA upward. At this moment, the stochastic was leaving the overbought zone.

Expiration is equal to 5 candles.

Example of trading using this strategy:

Earnings on options using a strategy with support and resistance levels

You can also trade binary options without typical indicators, using the support and resistance levels that we discussed above. You can draw such levels yourself, but it will be more convenient to use the indicator discussed above, since it automatically builds all the necessary levels.

Even beginners can easily trade by levels, since all that is needed to buy options is for the price to approach one of the levels:

And as you can see from the example transactions above, options can be purchased when the price approaches the level, and in order to make even more accurate transactions, you can wait for the price to react to the level (a rebound of a couple of candles) and only then enter into a transaction.

It is important to understand that historically it may appear that most trades will be profitable, but in reality this is not the case and therefore you should definitely test your chosen strategy on a demo account for some time to ensure that you understand when and what signals should be used.

How to make money on binary options with paid indicators and strategies

You can currently find many paid indicators and strategies for binary options on the Internet, but not all of them can be trusted. Most often, the authors and creators of these tools simply want to make money from gullible traders who are in search of the “Grail” , although initially it may seem that a paid indicator or strategy is informative and works on some special algorithms, which means it can bring constant large profits . But in the end, it turns out that even if the author of the indicator/strategy showed images with the results of transactions and videos where these transactions are made, the traders who bought it still lose money due to the banal “redrawing” of signals or simply the inoperability of the paid instrument. Examples of paid, but absolutely “draining” indicators and strategies for binary options are:

Of course, there are exceptions, and sometimes paid indicators and strategies can be useful in binary options trading, although they do not show huge profits 100% of the time. Therefore, when using even paid systems, it is worth remembering that they need to be tested and understand the principle of their operation, and only then transfer them to a real account.

Examples of working paid indicators and strategies for binary options include:

How to make money on binary options with a paid indicator WinProfit80 V2

Paid indicator for binary options WinProfit80 V2 is an indicator with simple and understandable signals in the form of arrows, as well as a panel with signal statistics:

Thanks to this indicator, you will save yourself from all the mistakes of novice traders and will be able to trade using accurate signals on any timeframe.

For trading in the indicator, you can use three different filters, both together and separately. Each indicator signal is accompanied by a sound alert, and next to the signal itself you can see the expiration time , which is suitable for this signal. The indicator panel contains information on signals, the outcome of the signal, as well as profitability, broken down by timeframe.

Examples of working with the WinProfit80 V2 indicator can be found by watching the video:

Detailed review of the WinProfit80 indicator Review of WinProfit80 filters Real trading

If at the stage of choosing or creating your strategy you had difficulties and you could not understand how this or that indicator works, or all the strategies seemed too complicated to you and you still cannot understand whether it is possible to make money on binary options, then you It is worth taking training in binary options trading. Moreover, it’s worth starting from the very basics so as not to miss any little things that could later result in serious mistakes.

Is it possible to make money on binary options after training?

It is not necessary to look for special courses on training in binary options trading and any Forex courses that talk about finding entry points into the market will do. At first, they may contain some unnecessary information related exclusively to the Forex market, but once you understand how the market works, it will be much easier for you to make money on binary options.

Also, many binary options brokers provide free trading training for beginners, from which you can learn the most basic concepts about binary options trading and understand how to make money on binary options and how professional traders do it.

In addition, each trader can engage in self-study and improve their trading skills, but such self-study is suitable for those traders who have already acquired basic knowledge and understand how the binary options market or the Forex market works. The following can help with self-study:

From the articles you can gain additional knowledge on absolutely any topic, including:

The more new information you can learn, the better, since in binary options trading there are many factors that affect a trader’s profitability, and therefore you need to understand not only how options are purchased, but also how this market works in general.

Books will be more useful to traders with little experience, since from them you can learn the most basic things both about trading itself and about the situations that a trader can expect in the future. Book authors often give examples of their own life stories, which can be very useful for beginners.

Thus, by studying articles and reading books, you can significantly increase your level of knowledge and understand how to earn even more profit on binary options.

How to make money on binary options using signals

In 2023, on the Internet you can find many services and traders who provide various signals for options trading, and most often these are paid signals. It is worth noting that paid signals are almost always provided by those traders who cannot trade profitably on their own.

They create posts on forums, telegram channels and groups on other social networks, but in the end almost every one of these groups ends up blocked or abandoned, since it quickly becomes clear that such signals are not profitable. A striking representative of such signals is advertising of supposedly extremely profitable robots, and a post about this can be found on the forum about binary options . After reading the topic, you can see that this signal seller has been exposed, which is to be expected.

If you do not want to pay for signals, then you can use free signals, which are provided not only by individual services, but also by binary options brokers.

Free online signals for binary options

If you have difficulties working with strategies or indicators for trading, and there is no opportunity or time to undergo training, you can pay attention to free online signals for binary options :

Having trusted free signals, you can trade only when you have free time and there is no need to be near the terminal all the time, since the signals appear quite often.

Each signal is accompanied by the type of option (Call or Put), the price to enter the trade, expiration time and other useful information.

The history of the signals is saved, and you can personally check the statistics of all signals.

You can trade using free signals online both in binary options and on the Forex market, and you should not spend money on paid signals at first, because not a single successful trader will waste his time issuing profitable signals, if only because he can at this time you yourself will earn quite a large amount of money.

Signals from binary options brokers

In 2023, binary options brokers may also provide free signal services on their trading platforms , although it is more common to find such signals through paid subscriptions.

An example of free signals from a broker is the Pocket Option platform , where you can receive signals for options trading absolutely free and for any trading assets that are traded with the broker:

Signals from PocketOption are divided by asset groups, time frames and strength (one or two arrows), so any trader can use them.

For beginners, such signals can be useful not only as a separate trading system, but also as confirmation for their own analysis of their strategy.

In addition to signals, there is another option that allows you to make money on binary options without investments, which we will discuss later.

Is it possible to make money on binary options without investments?

Naturally, any earnings, especially on the Internet, require at least minimal investments, but if there is no money at all, you can consider several options for how to make money on binary options without investments. And one of these ways is binary options trading tournaments.

The trading industry is developing rapidly, and it is becoming increasingly difficult for binary options brokers to attract clients to their platform, so they offer their users numerous deposit bonuses , and recently they have also organized free tournaments on a demo account. The essence of such tournaments is simple - you need to earn as much money as possible on your tournament account and if you take a prize, the broker will credit your winnings to your real account in the form of real or bonus money. In addition to real earnings, such tournaments are also beneficial for traders because they can test all their strategies in practice without risk, and the broker, in turn, will receive a more interested and experienced client on his platform.

Tournament on a demo account from Quotex

At the moment, the broker has three types of trainings, one of which is free.

This tournament gives you the opportunity to earn up to $300 on your real account and has 3 prizes. The goal of the tournament is the same - to have the largest balance in your demo account in one day. Regarding the approximate amount for winning, it can be anything, the main thing is that you earn the amount more than all other participants.

You can find out more detailed information in your personal account on the tournament page. Most likely, in this tournament you will be able to use more reliable strategies for binary options, and even if you do not win the tournament, you will hone your trading skills without risk.

Tournament on a demo account from PocketOption

Tournaments of the Pocket Option broker are very multifaceted and therefore the company offers its clients a lot of tournaments, ranging from the shortest lasting just a few hours to week-long ones, in which if you win you will receive the largest prizes from the broker. All tournaments at the broker are regular, so even if you failed to win the first tournament, you can try your hand again the next day.

The main advantage of these tournaments is that to participate in them it is not necessary to have a real account and a demo account will be sufficient, which anyone can register without making a deposit.

The Pocket Option broker also has paid tournaments that require an initial deposit, but you can still participate in some of these tournaments for free. To receive a VIP ticket to the tournament, you must activate a special tournament promotional code , then use the received ticket and take part in the tournament:

In fact, this broker has a lot of options for making extra money on binary options, one of which is copying Pocket Option transactions , thanks to which you can start receiving passive income with minimal investment.

In addition, do not forget that the Pocket Option broker, when receiving a deposit bonus, does not limit the withdrawal of fixed assets, so when replenishing your account, you can use one of the promotional codes to replenish your account and receive additional money for trading.

Tournament from Binarium

Binary options broker Binarium also allows you to take part in a free tournament, but only for real account holders:

Note: It is important to note that although participation in the tournament is free, you must have $1,500 in your real account.

The tournament is called “Samurai”, since you can only trade in yen currency pairs when participating in it.

The competition from the broker Binarium lasts 19 hours, has 30 prizes, and the prize fund is $1,500. It is important to make at least 10 transactions, and the maximum transaction amount is $1,000. The goal of the tournament is to earn as much money as possible, but if the tournament account is “merged”, then you can make an “additional purchase” for $1.

This tournament is held quite often, so participation in it will allow you to earn additional money without risking anything.

Tournament from IQ Option

Tournaments from the IQ Option broker were among the first to appear in binary options; the broker has always pleased its clients with a lot of innovative solutions and its tournaments are another proof of this. IQ Option tournaments are also available on both a paid and free basis, respectively, the more expensive it is to participate in the tournament, the more impressive the prize.

The big disadvantage is that the IQOption broker stopped accepting clients from Russia due to regulatory innovations.

It is worth noting that this particular tournament is most suitable for novice traders, since by trading with real money, you will overcome the psychological barrier that you will have when trading on a demo account. Trading with real money is much more difficult and this experience will be useful to you in future binary options trading.

The tournament is absolutely transparent and has no competitors, so you can calculate for yourself how much you bought options (and it doesn’t matter whether they won or not) and count on your prize.

Even if your binary options trading strategy brings only 60% of profitable trades, you can make money, since in this tournament it is important to make as many trades as possible and it does not matter whether they are profitable or unprofitable, so in fact you can simply drain the amount indicated in the turnover money and get a prize, but of course it’s not worth doing this and it’s better to use a proven strategy that will bring more profitable trades.

Is it possible to make money on binary options without trading?

In addition to starting bonuses, binary options brokers often try to warm up their clients with cash or material prizes. Often, to do this, you just need to top up your deposit within a specified period and wait for the draw, but no less often, all you need to receive a prize is a deposit of a larger amount, for which you will receive a guaranteed prize.

You can also receive many gifts from the Pocket Option broker without participating in any promotions and sometimes even without replenishing a real account. Free bonuses and gifts from PocketOption can be received by exchanging crystals that are given for trading on your real account, replenishing your account, achievements or mining: If you do not have time to follow all the news of brokers, you can subscribe to the VKontakte group - “ Binary options for Beginners ”, which publishes all new promotions and broker competitions.

If we talk in more detail about what you can get for crystals, then this is:

Money to a real account;

Risk-free transactions;

Cashback;

And this is only what applies to gifts in the form of real money, and in addition to this, crystals can be exchanged for many other things that can be usefully used in binary options trading.

Also, the higher your account level with a broker, the greater the discount you receive on the purchase and exchange of crystals. When you reach the maximum level, you will be able to receive 50% more gifts and bonuses, which can significantly increase your income without participating in trading.

Earnings from options from affiliate programs

Brokers usually do not spend money on advertising their services; they shift this onto the shoulders of partners, who, in turn, themselves develop advertising campaigns for binary options, for which they receive money from the broker. How to make money on this without investment using an affiliate program?

The easiest and most popular way is to create a VKontakte group and start advertising binary options from the chosen broker. To do this, you will need to register in one of the brokers' affiliate programs and receive your affiliate link . Along with the link, you will have access to many advertising banners and landing pages, which you can later use in your advertising.

You can also advertise the broker in your video blog or account on Telegram and Instagram. Personal example has a very good effect on the audience.

Here are examples of the most popular and reliable affiliate programs of binary options brokers:

Conclusion

Answering the question of whether it is possible to make money on binary options in 2023, the answer is definitely yes. Binary options allow you to earn income both with and without investments.

Beginners can participate in free tournaments, which will give them the opportunity to earn money on their first deposit, and if the account has already been replenished, then they can earn money by trading binary options using strategies or indicators.

Regardless of your level of knowledge, it is always worth remembering that you can make money on options if you constantly control your emotions and respect the risks. Otherwise, the likelihood that the deposit will be lost is very high. Increase your level of knowledge and then you will definitely be able to make money on binary options!