        Binary Comodo

        Binary Comodo indicator for binary options

        Binary Comodo is an effective indicator designed for trading binary options exclusively on currency pairs. The tool does not redraw signals on the chart and provides accurate signals for binary options in a timely manner.

        Chart with Binary Comodo indicator

        Binary Comodo is based on 3 technical indicators. On the chart, this tool shows the optimal points for opening a trade with green and red arrows directed up and down, respectively.

        Binary Comodo is supported by MetaTrader 4 . This technical tool is suitable for trading any currency pairs. It is preferable to use this indicator during the American currency session, opening transactions with a 15-minute expiration period.

        Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4:

        Trading rules using the indicator for binary options Binary Comodo

        The binary options trading strategy using the Binary Comodo indicator comes down to two simple rules:

        1. Open a sell trade (PUT option) on the next candle that appears after the red arrow pointing down.
        2. Place an order to buy an asset (CALL option) on the next candle following the green arrow.

        Binary Comodo Signals

        The indicator is highly effective, giving on average no more than 25% of false signals. Thanks to the ease of use of the Binary tool, Comodo is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. Using this indicator, you can build a profitable and long-term strategy on binary options.

        When trading on the market, it is recommended to follow the following rule: do not open transactions half an hour before and 30 minutes after the release of important news that affects exchange rates. (See economic calendar )

        Download the Binary Comodo indicator

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        binarium

        Орехокол
        На часовом таймфрейме 100%. ставлю 5 часов нормально пока всё. Можете в истории посмотреть тоже нормально всё показывает отличный индикатор
        а мартина надо использовать или ты так далеко не заходил в тестах?
        18 August 2020
        Answer
        Javlon
        На часовом таймфрейме 100%. ставлю 5 часов нормально пока всё. Можете в истории посмотреть тоже нормально всё показывает отличный индикатор
        17 August 2020
        Answer
        Ирина Александрова
        Ирина Александрова
        Тестила, брала уровни и брала свои индюки, и даже стандартные типа стох макд, сам по себе так себе он без подтверждения, а с другими норм можно)
        30 April 2020
        Answer
        Кентяра
        сигналка обычная
        нормальная сигналы, не рассказывай!))
        07 March 2020
        Answer
        крутой
        крутой
        сигналка обычная
        21 February 2020
        Answer
        Endgy5
        Endgy5
        Отличный индикатор, потестил его, очень понравился
        01 March 2019
        Answer
        Григорий$
        Как наверно и все индикаторы, надо пробовать его на разных таймфреймах, тестировать на истории и подстраивать параметры, чтобы получить лучшие результаты.
        28 February 2019
        Answer
        Allo4ka
        Allo4ka
        Binary Comodo - довольно точный индикатор, он дает не менее 70% точных сигналов, которых за сессию получается около 8-10 штук.
        23 February 2019
        Answer
        alek-1975
        Не соглашусь с предыдущим отзывом. Если переключаться между графиками, то стрелки перерисовываются. Если оставаться на одном графике, то может он и сохраняет все сигналы.
        16 February 2019
        Answer
        Юрий1402
        Я протестировал индикатор, но вместе с ним использовал другой, который 100% не перерисовывается. Результат порадовал. Comodo не перерисовывается. Из 8 сигналов 6 успешных при торговле на минутном графике.
        13 February 2019
        Answer
