Binary Comodo indicator for binary options

Binary Comodo is an effective indicator designed for trading binary options exclusively on currency pairs. The tool does not redraw signals on the chart and provides accurate signals for binary options in a timely manner.

Binary Comodo is based on 3 technical indicators. On the chart, this tool shows the optimal points for opening a trade with green and red arrows directed up and down, respectively.

Binary Comodo is supported by MetaTrader 4 . This technical tool is suitable for trading any currency pairs. It is preferable to use this indicator during the American currency session, opening transactions with a 15-minute expiration period.

Trading rules using the indicator for binary options Binary Comodo

The binary options trading strategy using the Binary Comodo indicator comes down to two simple rules:

Open a sell trade (PUT option) on the next candle that appears after the red arrow pointing down. Place an order to buy an asset (CALL option) on the next candle following the green arrow.

The indicator is highly effective, giving on average no more than 25% of false signals. Thanks to the ease of use of the Binary tool, Comodo is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. Using this indicator, you can build a profitable and long-term strategy on binary options.

When trading on the market, it is recommended to follow the following rule: do not open transactions half an hour before and 30 minutes after the release of important news that affects exchange rates. (See economic calendar )

Download the Binary Comodo indicator

Download

