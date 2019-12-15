    Registration
        Options Trading Strategies
        /
        Binary Extreme Nemesis

        Strategy for binary options Binary Extreme Nemesis

        The binary options strategy Binary Extreme Nemesis seems complicated at first glance due to the abundant presence of indicators in it, but in reality it is not so. The rules of this strategy are simply simple and effective, and profits can be made almost immediately after using it, since the strategy is designed for transactions with expiration in one candle.

        This strategy is constantly changing and being refined, but we give it to you in the form in which it was originally presented.

        Binary Extreme Nemesis Strategy

        Characteristics of the strategy for binary options Binary Extreme Nemesis

        • Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .
        • Time frame: M1-H1.
        • Expiration: 1 candle.
        • Types of options: Call/Put.
        • Indicators: Bollinger Bands, Relative Strength Index, DeMarker, Money Flow Index, Vcustom3, ExtremeNemesis.
        • Trading instruments: Any.
        • Trading hours: 9:00-17:00.
        • Recommended brokers: Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium .

        Installing Binary Extreme Nemesis Strategy Indicators in MT4

        Indicators are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

        We add the RSI , DeM and MFI indicators to the chart with a period of “4”, and leave all the others with standard settings.

        To avoid setting up the chart yourself, at the end of the article you can download indicators and a template for this strategy.

        Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4:

        Rules for trading using the Binary Extreme Nemesis strategy

        As mentioned above, the rules are simply simple. We need to wait for signals from four indicators.

        To open a Call option you need to:

        1. The candle was close to the lower border of the Bollinger Bands (crossing is allowed).
        2. The RSI was at or below 10.
        3. MFI was at or near 0.
        4. DeM was at or near 0.
        5. On the VCustom3 indicator, the candle should be in the range between “-4” and “-6” or lower.

        To open a Put option you need to:

        1. The candle was close to the upper border of the Bollinger Bands (crossing is allowed).
        2. The RSI was at or above 90.
        3. MFI was at or near 100.
        4. DeM was at or near 1.
        5. On the VCustom3 indicator, the candle should be in the range between “4” and “6” or lower.

        Please note that it is not necessary for points 2, 3 and 4 to be carried out simultaneously. Two indicators located in the overbought or oversold zone will be sufficient.

        Examples of trading using the Binary Extreme Nemesis strategy

        As an example, we took one of the most volatile pairs - GBP/JPY.

        Opening a Call Option

        As we can see, with a combination of all signals and expiration in 1 candle, we could make a profit:

        Call option

        Opening a Put option

        The same is with Put options - profit when using all signals and expiration in 1 candle:

        Put option

        Conclusion

        This strategy is good for both beginners and experienced traders, since its rules are simple and clear, and most of the indicators are standard and familiar to many.

        But we will not tire of repeating the main rule of trading - risk only the amount that you are not afraid of losing. And we, in turn, wish you profits!

        Download the template and indicators for the Binary Extreme Nemesis strategy

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        Kiparis
        Kiparis
        Для меня лично многовато индикаторов. Зачем столько?
        Это кому как, кто-то любит перестраховаться чем-то
        16 February 2020
        Answer
        Марк Аветисян
        Марк Аветисян
        Для меня лично многовато индикаторов. Зачем столько?
        30 January 2020
        Answer
        коваль
        некоторые индюки мои любимые, систему беру в работу, спасибо!
        02 December 2019
        Answer
        guf
        guf
        не люблю так много индюков на одном графике. но вроде реально нормальные сигналы получаются с подтверждениями)) затестирую сегодня
        02 December 2019
        Answer
        Андрейка
        как много индикаторов, но хорошо что подвальные только, график видно, а это самое главное) стратегия не плохая, доработки я свои внес бы, но и так пойдет
        02 December 2019
        Answer
