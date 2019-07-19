Binary Options Broker Capitalcore

Capitalcore – Binary Options Broker Brief Review Broker Capitalcore started its activity in the binary options market in 2021. Since then, traders who opened an account with this company can make transactions not only on the Forex market , but also trade digital contracts on currency pairs , metals and cryptocurrencies . You can start trading with small amounts, which makes the platform attractive for novice traders. Access to trading is open from various devices based on Windows and Android. Capitalcore reviews

Even professional traders are constantly looking for the best trading conditions and opportunities to earn money in the binary options market - let alone beginners. However, searching for information and comparing conditions at different brokerage companies takes a lot of time. Therefore, to simplify your task of choosing the best binary options broker , we collect and carefully analyze information about different companies. In this review, we will reveal the whole truth about the Capitalcore broker: can it be trusted and how true are the reviews about it on the Internet.

Main characteristics of a binary options broker

General information about the broker

Capitalcore is a universal broker offering its clients a modern trading platform for working on the Forex, CFD and binary options markets with a wide selection of assets.

Users have access to several levels of trading accounts, bonuses for replenishing a deposit, as well as a YouTube channel with useful information: how to quickly register an account, deposit funds, as well as training materials on key aspects of trading - risk management , money management , fundamental analysis and other important topics.

Domain registration

The Capitalcore broker domain was registered in 2009, as evidenced by data from the publicly available Whois database.

At the same time, internet archive data shows that the brokerage company's website only began operating in 2021. This fact coincides with the date of receiving a license from the Financial Services Authority of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Licenses and Regulations

In order for a trusting relationship to be established between a client and a broker, the broker must have all the necessary permits and licenses. Capitalcore LLC has ensured this aspect by registering with the FSA regulator of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. This is confirmed by a corresponding entry on the official website of the regulator.

Promotion in social networks

The Capitalcore broker's website lists four social networks where the company's groups and profiles are allegedly located.

However, at the time of writing this review, the broker actually only had a modest YouTube channel with 119 subscribers and very low views.

In comparison, Pocket Option broker's social networks demonstrate a completely different level of activity. The TikTok channel has about 100 thousand subscribers and more than 316 thousand likes. The average number of views per video is about 2000.

Trading conditions

It is worth noting that Capitalcore only offers OTC assets for binary options trading, which seems rather strange.

For example, the broker Pocket Option uses current market quotes for many currency pairs and bitcoin , and not just values generated by a special algorithm. A similar situation is observed at the broker Quotex , where you can make binary options deals at real prices not only for currencies, but also for metals and stock indices.

Registration with Capitalcore broker

To register with this broker, click the "Register Now" button on the main page of the site. Please note that the company's site is only available in English. After clicking, a standard registration form will open, which is not much different from the forms of other binary options brokers.

The form contains personal information about the client:

Name, surname

E-mail

Country

Password to login

Referral code (if any)

Next, you need to agree to the user agreement by checking the box and clicking the "Sign Up" button. After that, a letter from the company will be sent to the email address you specified asking you to confirm your registration and activate your account.

After clicking on the link in the letter, you will be taken to the broker's personal account. In this secure space, you can go through the identity verification procedure, open trading accounts on the Forex and CFD markets, create a demo account , select a platform for trading and use other available functions.

Verification of personal data

Before crediting funds to a trading account with this broker, you must verify your personal data. Without this, the use of payment systems will be blocked.

To pass verification, you must provide a standard package of identity documents: a passport or driver's license, a bank statement or a utility bill indicating the address. You will also need to accept a call or SMS to the phone number specified during registration.

Minimum deposit on the Capitalcore platform

To start trading on this broker's platform, you need to make a deposit of at least $10. In comparison, Pocket Option has a minimum amount that is half as much and is only $5. However, $10 is a small amount, which indicates that Capitalcore is interested in attracting novice traders.

Replenishing an account with a broker and withdrawing money from the site

You can top up your account with the broker using Visa and Mastercard bank cards, PayPal and Perfect Money payment systems, and also using cryptocurrencies – Bitcoin and Ethereum . The minimum amount for withdrawal to e-wallets is $1, to cryptocurrency wallets – $5.

On business days, processing of withdrawal requests takes no more than 24 hours. Requests are not processed on weekends and holidays.

Account Types

Binary options broker Capitalcore offers four types of trading accounts for clients working in the Forex market. However, in this review we will look at the accounts that are available to binary options traders.

Account type Description Classical This is an account that is ideal for beginner traders. The minimum deposit is only $10, the minimum bet is $1, and the maximum is $500. Silver This account is suitable for experienced traders. The minimum deposit is $1,000, the minimum bet is $10, and the maximum is $1,000. Gold An account for advanced binary options traders. The minimum deposit is $5,000, the minimum bet is $50, and the maximum is $2,000.

Please note that you cannot change the type of trading account once it has been created. If you want to change the trading conditions, open a new account. Each client can create up to 40 real and up to 20 demo accounts.

Trading platforms

For trading on the binary options market, the Capitalcore broker offers a web platform of its own design, which looks like the interface of the popular TradingView platform . The trading terminal is available for Windows and Android operating systems.

Competitions and bonuses

All clients of Capitalcore broker receive a bonus of 40% on each deposit, which increases their chances of profitable trading. These funds can be used not only to increase the size of trades, but also to test and implement new trading strategies .

At the time of writing the review, the broker did not hold any contests. At the same time, industry leaders such as Pocket Option and Quotex regularly organize such events. In addition, the Pocket Option broker has a market with various bonuses - from increased odds to a cashback system.

Educational programs

The company's website has an "Education" section, which contains educational materials on Forex trading. However, in our opinion, this is not enough to fully master the profession of a trader. Additional information can be found on the official YouTube channel of Capitalcore.

It is worth admitting that training materials designed in a blog format look much more convenient and attractive. For example, this is how training programs are presented by brokers Quotex and Pocket Option.

Customer support work

Capitalcore broker customer support service operates 24/7 and is available through various communication channels:

by phone

by email

via online chat on the website

via the feedback form

via the ticket system in the user's personal account

Capitalcore user reviews

Reviews of the Capitalcore broker are mostly positive, which rightly raises doubts. There are no ideal companies that would not have a single complaint from users. No matter how hard the team tries, there will always be dissatisfied people. However, in the case of the Capitalcore broker, only positive reviews prevail on the Internet.

Here's what users say about this broker:

Considering the above, it is highly likely that all these reviews are fake and not trustworthy.

Pros and cons of a broker

✔️ Advantages ❌ Disadvantages 24/7 access to the trading platform Some clients complain about unstable operation of the trading platform in certain countries 24/7 customer support – the broker is always ready to help There have been cases of delays in withdrawal of funds after receiving a deposit bonus Advanced indicators similar to those used in the TradingView platform Lack of licenses from reputable international regulators Account replenishment without commissions via PayPal payment system and using cryptocurrencies No competitions for traders

Conclusion: Is Capitalcore Worth Trading?

Binary options broker Capitalcore has started its activity relatively recently and has not yet earned recognition among traders. Despite a large number of positive reviews on the network, the extremely low number of subscribers and video views on the official YouTube channel of this company is alarming. Additionally alarming is the fact that this broker is completely absent from popular social networks - Facebook, Instagram and X, although icons with them without links to the profile are present on the pages of its website.

Therefore, based on the available data, we cannot recommend this broker to our readers. And we advise you to choose one of the leading companies in our rating of reliable binary options brokers . Today, the best binary options broker is Pocket Option - it is definitely the leader in reviews not only from traders, but also from market experts.

