Strategy for binary options Binary Options Trend Detector

The Binary Options Trend Detector trading strategy was created specifically for binary options . This strategy has many profitable signals, and this is explained by the fact that it is based on trend indicators for binary options , which are programmed to notify the trader in advance when a new trend is emerging. And as you may remember, the basic rule of any trader is to trade only with the trend.

The advantage of these indicators is that they are not redrawn.

By applying this strategy wisely, you can start making consistent profits by trading binary options.

The essence of the Binary Options Trend Detector strategy

As already mentioned, this strategy uses only trend indicators. When they all start showing the same signals, we can say with maximum probability that the trend is changing. Therefore, the essence of the strategy is simple - indicate when a new trend began.

Characteristics of the Binary Options Trend Detector strategy

Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .

Time frame: M1.

Expiration: M10-15.

Types of options: Call/Put.

Indicators: Bbands Stop, Auto Trend Forecaster, Trend Wave.

Trading instruments: Any.

Trading hours: 9:00-17:00.

Trading hours: 9:00-17:00.

Characteristics of indicators of the Binary Options Trend Detector strategy

In addition to the trend, the Bbands Stop indicator shows possible support and resistance levels. A cluster of dots at the same price level means a strong support or resistance level. This makes the indicator universal.

The Auto Trend Forecaster indicator shows the local trend.

The Trend Wave indicator shows when a micro-reversal begins. It gives a lot of signals, including false ones, so it should never be used without confirmation from other indicators.

Installing indicators for the Binary Options Trend Detector strategy

Indicators are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. The settings are left unchanged.

At the end of the article you can download indicators and a template for this strategy.

Rules for trading using the Binary Options Trend Detector strategy

After testing on different time frames, it was found that analysis for this strategy is best carried out on M1, and expiration is used on M15-60 due to the sensitivity of the indicators. We used M30 expiration and it showed the best results.

As with all trend strategies, we will be interested in the European and American trading sessions .

To enter, we need to wait for the same signal from all three indicators, namely: the price must cross the Bbands Stop indicator from bottom to top for buying or from top to bottom to sell, Auto Trend Forecaster should be green for buying and red for selling, and a green circle should appear on Trend Wave indicator for buying, and red for selling.

Do not forget that the best and most accurate results can only be obtained by trading with the trend.

Examples of trading using the Binary Options Trend Detector strategy

For example, we take the standard currency pair EUR/USD and, as discussed above, the M1 time frame.

Opening a CALL option

In the figure we see that all three buy signals have been generated. Accordingly, the trend is up, which means you can buy a CALL option.

We skip opposite signals from the Trend Wave indicator, since there are no confirmations from other indicators.

As a result, with a 30-minute expiration, we would get a profit.

Opening a PUT option

In the figure we see that all three sell signals have been generated. Accordingly, the trend is down, which means you can buy a PUT option.

As a result, with a 30-minute expiration, we would also receive a profit.

Conclusion

Even with a small number of tests and this trading strategy is not very widespread, you can already see that if used correctly, it can show excellent results. Scalpers may not be particularly interested in this strategy, but for those who do not like to be at the computer all the time, it is ideal.

Don’t forget that our main friend in trading is the trend. By maintaining emotional calm and following the rules, you will definitely achieve success, which is what we wish for you!

