        BOW Indicator for binary options

        The BOW indicator is based on the readings of several standard indicators such as Bollinger Bands, EMA and RSI . According to the developers, they have created a highly efficient algorithm that takes into account trend reversals, market fluctuations and spikes, so you can avoid unnecessary losses and get a highly profitable binary options trading tool. Let's take a closer look at the indicator...

        trading platform with BOW Indicator

        Characteristics of the BOW indicator

        Platform: Metatrader4.

        Asset: any currency pair.

        Trading hours: around the clock.

        Timeframe: M1.

        Expiration time: 3 minutes (or 5 minutes).

        Recommended broker: Alpari , Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium .

        Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4 :

        Trading rules using the BOW indicator

        The BOW indicator tracks price reversals and then confirms them in several ways. It also uses several filters to avoid false signals for binary options. When the indicator finds a change in the direction of the main trend, it checks this with the Stochastic oscillator at overbought and oversold levels. This helps confirm that there is a trend reversal. Once all conditions are met, the indicator draws a CALL or PUT arrow on the chart. According to the developers, you should take a trade as soon as you see the signal - without waiting for the candle to close. Pink and turquoise arrows indicate a stronger signal.

        CALL signal:

        CALL signal BOW Indicator

        PUT signal:

        PUT signal BOW Indicator

        Recommendations from the indicator developers

        Setup: In your broker's MT4 terminal, set the Bolinger Bands and RSI to default values.

        STEP 1: open 4 assets (those with the highest profitability of winnings), set the indicator on these assets on the minute chart

        STEP2: wait for the signal from the indicator.

        STEP 3: Do not place a trade immediately, wait at least 10-15 seconds and observe if the market continues to move in the direction indicated in the signal.

        STEP 4: the price is at the Bolinger Bands border, and the RSI is in the overbought/oversold zone, and there must be at least 3 candles of the same color.

        If all this happens, it means that a trend reversal will follow. Never rush, wait for all confirmations, even if it means you miss out on some good trades, there are a lot of signals and you should only try to catch the best ones.

        FINAL STEP: Set the expiration time to 3 minutes and open a trade according to the signal! (if your broker does not allow this expiration, you should switch to a 5 minute expiration).

        PS: Don't worry if you get more than one signal in a row on the same asset, it just means you should wait a little longer before taking a trade because the trend is still following the same path.

        Very important! Successful trading with the BOW indicator requires a broker that does not create delays when opening positions, such as Grand Capital .

        Download the BOW Indicator

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

        Looper
        Looper
        один из немногих нормальных индикаторов с сигналами
        19 March 2020
        Answer
        Нина Алексеева
        Нина Алексеева
        Удобно, что есть алерты, а то без них стрелочные индикаторы тяжелы в торговле
        13 February 2020
        Answer
        Дмиттрий
        Привет, Народ! Довольно не плохо отработал в вечернее время, семь входов, семь плюсов на паре EUR/CHF . Завтра посмотрю что будет с утра и днём, добвлю ещё на 5-6 пар, потом отпишусь. Единственное я бы порекомендовал в довесок к нему автоуровни, чтобы более чётче отбирать входы.
        11 December 2019
        Answer
        slowpock
        Мне нравится BOW индикатор, используя минутный график выигрываю процентов 80 своих сделок!
        10 February 2019
        Answer
        Konfucyi
        Konfucyi
        За все время протестировал целую кучу индикаторов, могу уверенно заявитть, что этот лучший. Спасибо.
        06 February 2019
        Answer
        Рамиль
        Неплохой индикатор, но ничего особенного в нем я не вижу. Можно сказать, классика жанра.
        06 February 2019
        Answer
        Илья Новиков
        Илья Новиков
        Торгую с BOW индикатором на демке. Пока все идет гладко, сделок в плюс около 60-70%. Пора переходить на реал!
        02 February 2019
        Answer
        Нафаня:)
        Ничего не нашел на него в интернете, поэтому решил протестировать сам для начала на одной паре.
        27 January 2019
        Answer
        Толя
        Проверял BOW на разных активах и таймфреймах.У меня успешных сделок где-то 30%.
        23 January 2019
        Answer
        Santa
        Santa
        Результат тестирования индикатора хороший, у меня коэффициент выигрыша около 80%.
        19 January 2019
        Answer
        Альфия
        Отличный индикатор! Спасибо!
        18 January 2019
        Answer
        Petr_Osipov
        Я попробовал BOW. Это один из лучших индикаторов. Дополнительных фильтров и индикаторов не требует.
        16 January 2019
        Answer
        Денис К.
        Да, очень крутой индикатор. Пока протестил всего сутки на одной паре. Похоже, он не перекрашивается.
        14 January 2019
        Answer
