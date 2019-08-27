    Registration
        Binary options strategy Bronze Grail

        The Bronze Grail strategy can quickly become of interest because it is based on only two simple trading indicators for MT4 and according to the statements of the author of the strategy, it has 83% ITM for 2018 for 16 currency pairs. This is very, very good! Let's take a closer look at the Bronze Grail strategy.

        Terminal with Bronze Grail template

        Characteristics of the Bronze Grail binary options strategy

        Indicators included in the Bronze Grail strategy

        The undoubted advantage of this strategy is the absence of a large number of indicators, which is sometimes observed in some trading systems. This makes the system easy to perceive and analyze trading signals. The Bronze Grail consists of only 2 indicators:

        1. Color (2; 1).
        2. Momentum Pinboll (3; 1) with channel: 48-52.

        Rules for trading by strategy

        Call signal to buy:

        1. Current (signal) candlestick red or doji*.
        2. The color of the current candle is red.
        3. Pinball crossed the red channel line down and closed inside the channel (limited by the red and green lines 48-52).

        After all these conditions are met and the current candle is closed, we make a purchase of the Call option after a slight pullback - until the end of the candle:

        Call signal Bronze Grail

        The option validity period (expiration) is 30 minutes or until the candle closes (can be controlled by the timer in the upper right corner of the chart).

        PUT sell signal:

        1. The current (signal) candle is green or doji*.
        2. The color of the current candle is green.
        3. Pinboll crossed the green channel line upward and closed inside the channel (limited by the red and green lines 48-52).

        After all these conditions are met and the current candle is closed, we buy a Put option after a slight pullback - until the end of the candle:

        Put signal Bronze Grail

        Validity period (expiration) - 30 minutes or until the candle closes (can be controlled by the timer in the upper right corner of the chart).

        Restrictions

        1. Don't enter unless there is a pullback.
        2. Do not enter if the MA is yellow on the current (signal) candle.
        3. Do not enter the release period of important economic news .
        4. Before trading on a real account, be sure to test this strategy on a demo account.

        * A Doji is a candle formation that has a small body and long tails. It looks like this:

        Candle formation

        Download the Bronze Grail strategy template and indicators

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

        Алексей Алексеев
        Алексей Алексеев
        Грааль для нее - это громкое название, но пойдет)
        так видимо поэтому грааль то бронзовый ахаха)))
        14 February 2020
        Answer
        Виктор
        Виктор
        Грааль для нее - это громкое название, но пойдет)
        21 January 2020
        Answer
        Камелот
        Камелот
        протестил на истории, все супер!!
        07 September 2019
        Answer
        Ленчик
        не грааль конечно, нужно использовать с умом, но показывает хорошие результаты)
        05 September 2019
        Answer
        Олег
        Пользуюсь стратегией уже несколько месяцев. Торгую на 30-минутном графике. Плюсы – высокая точность. Минус – мало сигналов.
        27 August 2019
        Answer
        Юра
        Попробовал стратегию и она мне понравилась. За три недели из 54 опционов на 10 валютных парах 48 были прибыльными. Рекомендую!
        27 August 2019
        Answer
