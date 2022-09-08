    Registration
    Forgot your password?
      Registration
        English
        Russian Spanish
        WinOptionGame
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Programs and indicators
        /
        The most accurate MT4 indicators

        The most accurate MT4 indicators for binary options

        Meta Trader 4 logo Indicators used when trading binary options in the MetaTrader4 terminal can be divided into two types: classic and self-written. The first ones, for example, include MACD and Stochastic , the principle and features of which are discussed in numerous articles: the best indicators without redrawing, indicators for binary options on a short-term time frame, and others. Classic indicators are built into most trading platforms (including MT4, which can be downloaded from our website or the website of brokers Alpari or Grand Capital ) and live charts . Such tools provide traders with fairly accurate signals for binary options and Forex .

        However, not only classical indicators can be useful in binary options trading. Self-written instruments also, under certain conditions, provide over 80% of profitable transactions.

        Binarium

        The most accurate indicators for binary options in MT4

        The number of self-written indicators is constantly updated with new developments. The effectiveness of such technical tools is tested over time. The most successful ones, which provide up to 70-80% of profitable operations, are gradually included in the arsenal of traders, while others are “weeded out.” It is the first ones that will be discussed below.

        1. FDM_Entry_Arrows_with_Alerts

        This indicator belongs to the universal technical tools supported by the MT4 platform. It is suitable for different trading strategies. In particular, the indicator gives fairly accurate forecasts both on the minute chart and in the longer term. At first, traders had to pay for this tool, but now it is available for free. Based on testing results, the indicator provides up to 75% of profitable trades.

        The second important advantage of FDM is the absence of redrawing. That is, if a signal appears on the chart, it will not disappear over time.

        Graph FDM_Entry_Arrows_with_Alerts

        As shown in the screenshot, the indicator notifies you of the appearance of a profitable position with arrows (up - buy an asset, down - sell). FDM, unlike other instruments, often gives signals, allowing the trader to conduct active trading. On average, up to 15 arrows appear on the chart every hour.

        Download the FDM_Entry_Arrows_with_Alerts indicator

        Download

        Binarium

        2. WPRSI_Signal

        This indicator is suitable for trading turbo options or other assets with a time frame of 5 or 15 minutes. Compared to the previous tool, WPRSI_Signal gives signals less often: on average, up to 5 arrows appear during the day. However, during periods of increased activity of traders and a volatile market, the number of profitable transactions increases approximately 2 times.

        WPRSI_Signal chart

        WPRSI_Signal is a simple indicator that clearly shows the direction of change in the current trend. An order to buy an option should be placed if an arrow pointing upward appears on the chart. Accordingly, an arrow pointing down is a signal to sell the asset.

        Download the WPRSI_Signal indicator

        Download

        Binarium

        3. T3MA-Alarm

        The optimal tool for trading turbo options. T3MA-Alarm gives up to 60 signals daily, which is reminiscent of scalping, which provides high income to the trader by concluding many transactions.

        Graph T3MA-Alarm photo

        This indicator is one of the most accurate. As practice shows, novice traders using T3MA-Alarm in their strategy were able to increase their initial investment 10-fold.

        The above screenshot shows how often the indicator gives signals. But it is not recommended to constantly open trades as soon as the arrow appears. When working with scalping tactics, you should minimize risks. To do this, use the Martingale strategy together with T3MA-Alarm.

        Download the T3MA-Alarm indicator

        Download

        binarium

        4. Stopreversal

        Stopreversal is a trend indicator that indicates the moments of reversal of the current trend.

        Stopreversal chart photo

        If trading is carried out on short-term timeframes, before entering the market you need to change the standard value in the instrument settings to 0.01. Trading with Stopreversal comes down to the following: a sell order is placed after the downward arrow appears; to buy - up. This indicator gives signals relatively rarely. Moreover, the number of accurate ones is significantly greater than that of T3MA-Alarm. It is recommended to use Stopreversal in euro and British pound/dollar currency pairs.

        Download the Stopreversal indicator

        Download

        Binarium

        5. Bykovtrend

        This indicator is used on the minute chart when trading with currency pairs that include the euro, British pound or dollar. This choice is due to the high volatility of these assets.

        Bykovtrend chart example

        Download Bykovtrend indicator

        Download

        Binarium

        Conclusion

        The previously listed indicators demonstrated high efficiency during 2016. These tools are universal and can be useful both during sideways movement of the price chart and during periods of active growth or fall in quotes. Moreover, some of the above indicators are capable of giving accurate signals even after the release of important news.

        We do not recommend combining these tools with each other. Such combinations increase the likelihood of false signals.

        In addition to the universal and popular indicators discussed in the article, other indicators can be useful in binary options trading. We have collected the largest collection of indicators for binary options designed for use in MetaTrader4 , we invite you to download 1001 indicators for binary options for free:

        • !_EA_Vegas_1hr
        • #MTF Forex freedom Bar;
        • #MTF_HULL_TREND;
        • #MTF_LSMA_in_Color_3;
        • #MTF_MacD-2 line;
        • #MTF_MovingAverage;
        • #MTF_Psar;
        • #MTF_RSI;
        • #MTF_Supertrend;
        • #MTF_Supertrend_On_Price;
        • #MTF_SuperTrendBar;
        • #MTF_Support and Resistance (Barry);
        • [i]AltrTrend;
        • [i] Firebird(8AUG05);
        • [i] Firebird;
        • [i] StepMA_Stoch_v1;
        • [i]2MA_DivergenceTrader_Ron_MT4_v04;
        • [i]2RSIXover;
        • [i]2RSIXover_v03;
        • [i]4PMA_1_[1].Psars.Rgrssn.STD.V3;
        • [i]AO_MFI_MA_Ron_01;
        • [i]Firebird;
        • [i]OBVmod;
        • [i]RSI_MACD_MA_Ron_01;
        • [i]SilverTrend_Ron_MT4_v02;
        • [i]test_histo2;
        • [i]test_histo3;
        • [INDI]_SDX-ZoneBreakout-Lud-Z1-v2;
        • [INDI]_SDX-ZoneBreakout-Lud-Z2-v2;
        • ^Dyn_AllLevels;
        • ^Dyn_Pivot;
        • ^Dyn_Range;
        • ^Dyn_Range2;
        • ^Pivot_AllLevels;
        • ^Pivot_PP;
        • ^Pivot_ResSup;
        • ^Pivot_ResSup2;
        • _i_EF_distance;
        • _MA_Crossover_Alert_;
        • _MTF_MovingAverage;
        • _MTF_Supertrend;
        • _MTF_Supertrend_On_Price;
        • _TDTLModifiedBR;
        • 2CCI_ZeroCross_Alert;
        • 3 MA Cross w_Alert v2;
        • 3 MA Cross w_Alert;
        • 3c_JRSX_H;
        • 3D Oscilator;
        • 3Line_Break(08SEP05);
        • 3Line_Break(23SEP05);
        • 3Line_Break;
        • 3shadeopen;
        • 4 Period 7 MA Fibo Relational SR Indicator;
        • 4 Period MA w.Regr.STD;
        • 4 Period MA;
        • 4_Period_MA_Psars_V1;
        • 4_Trendline_v3;
        • 4_Trendline_v3-MKS;
        • 4hVegasMetaTrader4hChart;
        • 4hVegasMetaTrader4hCTD;
        • 4hVegasMetaTraderWeeklyChart;
        • 4hVegasMetaTraderWeeklyIndicator;
        • 4hVegasMetaTraderWeeklyIndicator-V11;
        • 4MAs Trend;
        • 4Period_RSI_Arrows;
        • 4PMA;
        • 4PMA.Psars.Rgrssn.STD.V1;
        • 4PMA.Psars.Rgrssn.STD.V2;
        • 4PMA[1].Psars.Rgrssn.STD.V3;
        • 4PMA[1].RSI.Rgrssn.STD.V1c;
        • 4PMA_1_[1].Psars.Rgrssn.STD.V3;
        • 4PMA-4XTRAFFIC-RSI;
        • 4XTraffic_RSI_v1a;
        • 4XTraffic_RSI_v1b;
        • 5 bar reversal v0[1][1].5;
        • 5 bar reversal v1[real][1].5;
        • 5 day breakout;
        • 5_34_5;
        • 5min_rsi_qual_02IND;
        • 10Min_01;
        • 10Min_011a;
        • 5383-lbr-1000-pips-one-week-ki_signals1_h1-low_3-10-18_optimized;
        • Accelerator_LSMA;
        • Accelerator_LSMA_v2;
        • Accelerator_LSMA1;
        • ACD_PV;
        • adaptosctry;
        • ADX Crossing w_Alerts;
        • ADX Crossing;
        • ADX CrossingAlertEmail;
        • adx.lucki;
        • adx;
        • ADXDMI;
        • adxdon;
        • AFStar;
        • Alert_MA;
        • alligator;
        • AltrTrend;
        • AltrTrend_Signal_v2_2;
        • AMA&AMA sig;
        • AMA;
        • AO_MFI_MA_Ron_01;
        • Aroon Horn;
        • Aroon_Horn2;
        • ArrayTest;
        • Ascbars;
        • ASCTrend;
        • ASCTrend_Sound.mq4;
        • ASCTrend1;
        • ASCTrend1sig_noSound;
        • ASCTrendK;
        • ASCTrendK2;
        • Ask_Shadow;
        • ATR Channels;
        • ATR Levels;
        • ATR ratio;
        • AutoDayFibs;
        • Average Range;
        • Average Size Bar;
        • Avg Daily Range;
        • Bands;
        • Bands1;
        • BandsLSMA;
        • BB - HL;
        • BBands Stops;
        • Bbands_Stop_v1;
        • BbandWidthRatio;
        • bbhisto;
        • bbsqueeze;
        • BbwithFractdev;
        • b-clock modified LA Silver;
        • Blines_Profi_en;
        • Blines_Profi_v1;
        • Blines_Profi_v11;
        • Bollinger Bands %b;
        • Bollinger Bands;
        • BrainTrend1;
        • BrainTrend1Sig;
        • BrainTrend1Stop;
        • BrainTrend1StopLine C;
        • BrainTrend1StopLine;
        • BrainTrend2;
        • BrainTrend2-convert Help;
        • BrainTrend2Sig;
        • BrainTrend2Stop;
        • BrainTrend2StopLine;
        • BrainTrendALP;
        • BrainTrendALP1Sig;
        • BrainTrendALP2;
        • breakout;
        • BT1;
        • BT2Sig;
        • BTtrendTrigger
        • BULLS-BEARS-4XTRAFFIC2
        • BullsBearsEyes(28AUG05)
        • BullsBearsEyes
        • BullsBearsEyes1
        • BunnygirlCrossandDailyOpen10
        • BunnygirlCrossandDailyOpen
        • BykovTrend_Sig
        • cam_H1_H5_Historical
        • cam_L1_L5_Historical
        • Camarilla
        • camarilladt7v1
        • camarilladt7v11
        • camarilladtHistorical_V4
        • Camarilla-MT04-Ind_MBB
        • CatFX50
        • CatFX50_lastver
        • CatFX50b
        • CCI
        • CCI_Woodies[i]
        • CCI_Woodies
        • CCM2
        • CCM3
        • Chaikin'sVolatility
        • ChandelierExit
        • CHF_CORR_EUR
        • CleonHeikenAshi
        • CoeffofLine
        • CoeffofLine_true
        • CoeffofLine_true1
        • CoeffofLine_true2
        • CoeffofLine_v1
        • CoeffoLine_Hist
        • CoeffoLine_Hist1
        • CoeffoLine_Hist2
        • ColoredWoodie
        • ColoredWoodiesCCI
        • continuation
        • Correl[i]_1
        • Correl[i]_11
        • Critical Points
        • CriticalPoints1
        • Critical_Points
        • Critical_PointsV2
        • D_RSI
        • DarmaPivots
        • DarmaSystemIndicator(beta)
        • dayHL
        • DayImplus1.1
        • DayImplus1[1].1
        • DayImpuls
        • DayImpuls_T3_v3
        • DayImpuls1
        • DayImpulse2DD
        • DayImpulseOverlay
        • DeMarkerPivots
        • DFCNext
        • DFCNext1
        • DigitalMACD
        • DigitalPCCIfilter
        • Digital_CCI_Woodies
        • Digits_comment
        • Din_fibo_high
        • DinapoliTargets
        • DinapoliTargetsAlerts_Log
        • Divergence
        • DivergenceWiseman1
        • DivergenceWiseman_1
        • DMICE
        • doji_arrows
        • DonchianChannels-Generalizedversion
        • DonchianChannels-Generalizedversion1
        • DPO
        • DT-RFTL(23SEP05)
        • DT-RFTL
        • DT-RSI-Sig
        • DT-ZigZag
        • DT-ZigZag-Lauer
        • DUR
        • DynamicZoneRSI(01SEP05)
        • DynamicZoneRSI
        • DynamicZoneRSI1(02SEP05)
        • DynamicZoneRSI1
        • DynamicZoneRSI2
        • DynamoStochastic
        • Easy_iCustom_and_Alerts
        • ElliottWave Oscillator
        • ElliottWaveOscillator34
        • Elliott_Wave_Oscillator
        • EMACROSSOVERSIGNAL
        • EMA_5_10_34_Signal
        • EMA_levels
        • EMA_Trend_Indicator
        • EMABands_v1
        • EMA-Crossover_Signal
        • EMAOsMA
        • EMAPredictive2
        • Ergodic Oscillator
        • ErgodicSignals
        • Ergodic
        • EVWMA
        • ew1
        • exoticwave
        • FAMA
        • FAMAMrPip
        • FATL
        • FATLs
        • Fib_Pivots_02
        • fibocalc
        • fibocalc[1]
        • fibocalc_V3
        • fibocalc_V31
        • fibocalc1
        • FiboRetracement3
        • Firebird[i]
        • Firebird[i]1
        • Fisher_exit
        • Fisher_org_v12
        • Fisher_Yur4ik_2
        • FlatTrendRSI
        • FlatTrend
        • Flat
        • FlatTrendSMCmodified
        • FlatTrendV2
        • FlatTrendV3
        • FlatTrendV21
        • FlatTrendV31
        • FlatTrendwMACD
        • FlatTrend
        • FlatTrend_SMC_modified
        • FlatTrend_w_MACD
        • FlatTrend1
        • Float
        • forecastosc-30M
        • ForexFreeway_2
        • ForexFreeway_2-RSX
        • ForexFreeway_21
        • ForexOFFTrendv1.01
        • ForexOFFTrend(4AUG05)
        • ForexOFFTrend(23SEP05)
        • ForexOFFTrend
        • ForexOffTrend_Alert
        • ForexOFFTrend1(23SEP05)
        • ForexOFFTrend1
        • ForexOFFTrend2
        • ForexOFFTrend3
        • ForexOFFTrend4(2)
        • ForexOFFTrend4
        • ForexOFFTrendCustom
        • FractalAMA_MBK
        • FractalChannel_v1
        • Freeway-All
        • Freeway-All1
        • FruityPebbles1.1
        • FruityPebbles11.1
        • FTLM_hist
        • FTLM_KG_hist
        • FTLM_STLM
        • FTLM-STLM
        • Full_Bar_w_Spread_Shadow
        • FXFish
        • FXSniper'sChandelier
        • FX_FISHMod
        • FX_FISHMod1
        • FX_FISHMod2
        • FX_FISH-mod
        • Fx10Setup
        • fxnewsbolttun
        • FxOverEasy
        • GannZigZag
        • GentorCCI
        • GentorCCI1
        • GentorCCI2
        • GMMALong
        • GMMAShort
        • Good_Macddarkscreen
        • Good_Macd
        • Good_Macd1
        • GridBuilder
        • HeartBeat
        • HedgeTest
        • HeikenAshiBG
        • HeikenAshi(05SEP05)
        • HeikenAshi(23SEP05)
        • HeikenAshi
        • HeikenAshi____
        • Heiken_Ashi
        • Heiken_Ashi_Mod(03SEP05)
        • Heiken_Ashi_Mod
        • Hi_Low_Indicator
        • HiFast_LoSlowLoFast_HiSlowLSMADiverge
        • High_Lowv2(ZigZag)(08SEP05)
        • High_Lowv2(ZigZag)(23SEP05)
        • High_Lowv2(ZigZag)
        • High_Lowv2(ZigZag)1(23SEP05)
        • High_Lowv2(ZigZag)1
        • High_Lowv2(ZigZag)2
        • High_Lowv2(ZigZag)3
        • HighsLowsSignalAlert
        • HiLoActivator
        • Hi-Lo
        • HiLoBandsBug
        • Hist_StepMA_Stoch_KV1_Ex_02
        • Hist_StepMA_Stoch_KV1_Ex_03
        • H.L.
        • H.M.A.
        • HMA_Color
        • HMA_Color_v02
        • HMA_Color_v02b
        • HMA_Color_v03
        • HMA_Russian_Color
        • HMA_Russian_Color_sep
        • HMA_Russian_Color_sep1
        • HMA_v02
        • HMA_v03
        • HMA_v04
        • HMA_v05
        • HMA_v06
        • HMA_v07
        • HMAb
        • iTrend
        • i_DCG_Camarilla
        • i_DCG_ModStDev
        • i_Trend
        • I_XO_A_H
        • i4_DRF_v2
        • iAnchMom
        • iAvgVol
        • i-BigBarsFromH1
        • Ichimoku
        • Icho_Trend
        • Icho-Trend
        • ICWRv0.1.1beta5
        • ICWRv0
        • ICWR.a
        • i-DRProjections_v[1][1].0.1
        • iFirebird
        • i-Fractals-3172552-sig
        • i-Friday_Sig
        • iFXAnalyser
        • iFXAnalyser_H4
        • iFXAnalyser_H4-Open
        • iFXAnalyser_H4-Open1
        • iFXAnalyser_H41
        • iFXAnalyser_H42
        • iFXAnalyser_H43
        • iFXAnalyser1
        • iFXSI
        • i-GentorCCIM_v[1].0.2
        • i-GentorCCIM_v[1].1.0
        • i-GentorCCIM_v[1][1].0.2
        • i-GentorCCIM_v[1]1.0.2
        • i-GentorCCIM_v[1]1.1.0
        • i-GentorCCIM_v[1]2.0.2
        • i-GentorCCIM_v[1]2.1.0
        • i-GentorLSMA&EMA_v[1].0.2
        • i-GentorLSMA&EMA_v[1].1.0
        • i-GentorLSMA&EMA_v[1]
        • i-GentorLSMA&EMA_v[1][1].0.2
        • i-GentorLSMA&EMA_v[1]1.0.2
        • i-GentorLSMA&EMA_v[1]1.1.0
        • i-GentorLSMA&EMA_v[1]2.0.2
        • i-GentorLSMA&EMA_v[1]2.1.0
        • i-IntradayFibonacci
        • iMA_Fibs_Above
        • iMA_Fibs_Below
        • iMA_TrueFibs_Above
        • iMA_TrueFibs_Below
        • iMACross
        • INDInverse
        • INDInverse+EMA
        • INDInverseB
        • Ind_TD_DeMark_3_1_eng
        • Ind_TD_DeMark_3_1_LA_Mod_01_AIME
        • Ind_TD_DeMark_3_1_LA_Mod_03B_AIME
        • Ind_TD_DeMark_3_1_LA_Mod_03B_AIME1
        • Ind-Fractals-1(08SEP05)
        • Ind-Fractals-1(23SEP05)
        • Ind-Fractals-1
        • Ind-Fractals-11(23SEP05)
        • Ind-Fractals-11
        • Ind-SKB-1
        • Ind-TD-DeMark-3-1
        • Ind-TD-DeMark-3-1_eng
        • InstantTrendLine
        • InstantTrendLine1
        • InstantaneousTrend
        • InstantTrendLine
        • i-ParamonWorkTime
        • i-ParamonWorkTime1
        • i-Sessions
        • i-Sessions-02
        • Itendold
        • iTrendmod
        • ItrendOld
        • iTrend
        • iTrend1
        • J_TPO
        • J_TPO_Clean
        • J_TPO_OSC
        • J_TPO_Velocity
        • Jaimo-JMA
        • JCFBaux
        • JMA[i]
        • JMARSX
        • J.M.A.
        • JMA_CCI[i]
        • JMA_CCI
        • JMA_SL
        • JMA_StarLight
        • JMA_v2
        • JMASlope
        • JuiceLevelsAlertNew
        • Kalmanfilter
        • KAMARev
        • KAMARev1
        • KAMARev2
        • KAMARev3
        • Kaufman
        • Kaufman_Bands
        • Kaufman2
        • Kaufman3
        • KC
        • KeltnerChannels
        • Keltner_ATR_Bandmt4
        • Keltner_ATR_Band
        • Keltner_Channels
        • KhaosAssault2
        • KI_signals_v2
        • KI_signals1_H1+low_3-10-18_optimized
        • Kijun-Sen
        • Kijun-sen+
        • KijunTenkan+
        • KiS_Avg
        • LaguerreMinusDi
        • LaguerrePlusDi
        • LaguerreRSI
        • Laguerre
        • Laguerre_ROC
        • Laguerre1
        • LaguerreVolume
        • LeastSquareMA
        • LinearPriceBar
        • LinearRegressionLine
        • LinearRegressionLine1
        • LinearRegressionLine2
        • LinearRegression
        • Linear_Regression
        • Linear_Regression1
        • linreg
        • LiveChartsFibPivots
        • LSMAinColor
        • LSMAinColor3
        • LSMAinColor31
        • LSMA
        • LSMA_AppliedPrice
        • LSMA_AppliedPrice1
        • LSMA_Channel
        • LSMA_in_color_00a
        • LSMA_in_Color3
        • LSMA_Line
        • LSMA1
        • LSMA11
        • LSMA12
        • LWMA-Crossover_Signal
        • MAdots
        • MAinColor
        • MAinColor_wAppliedPrice
        • MA_ALERT
        • MA_Crossover_Alert
        • MA_Crossover_Alert3-34
        • MA_Crossover_Email_Alert
        • MA_Crossover_Email_Alert1
        • MA_Crossover_Signal
        • MA_Crossover_Signal[1]
        • MA_Crossover_Signal[1]1
        • MA_Crossover_Signal_VoiceAlert
        • MA_Crossover_Signal_VoiceAlert1
        • MA_Crossover_Signal_With_wav
        • MA_Crossover_Signal1
        • MA_Crossover_Signal2
        • MA_Crossover_Signal3
        • MA_Crossover_Signal4
        • MA_Crossover_Signal5
        • MA_Crossover_SignalAlert
        • Ma_Distance_From_Price
        • MA_Shift_Crossover_Alert
        • MA_TSI
        • MA-ATR
        • MACD+osMA
        • MACDASCTrend1sigAudible
        • MACDHist
        • MACD_Divergence
        • MACD_Signal_v2
        • MACD+OsMA
        • MACD-2
        • MACD-2_MTF
        • MACDcorrect
        • MACDdtLSMA
        • MACDOsMA
        • MACrossIndicator
        • MaksiGen_KaHaJI_CkaJIneP
        • MaksiGen_Range_Move
        • marketprofile
        • marketprofile1
        • market_profile
        • MBKAstrend3times
        • MBKAstrend3times1
        • Michelangelo
        • Michelangelo28nov05
        • MIndex(30AUG05)
        • MIndex
        • Momentum
        • MovingAverages
        • MovingAverages_onTF
        • MPOverlay
        • mqcodes
        • MRO2
        • MT4-Cams-Pivots
        • MTF_MACD_inColor
        • MultiplePivotsV2
        • MurrayMathLinesF
        • MurrayMathLinesF2
        • Murray_Math_Line_X_eng
        • Murray_Math_Modified
        • Murray_Math_Modified1
        • Murray_Math_MT4_Period_VG
        • Murray_Math_MT4_VG
        • Murray_Math_MT4_VG_A
        • Murray_Math_MT4_VG1
        • Murray_Math_MT4_VG1b
        • Murray_Math_MT4_VG1b1
        • Murray_Math_MT4_VGb
        • nd1
        • nd1Sig
        • nd1Stop
        • nd1StopLine
        • nd2
        • nd2Sig
        • nd2Stop
        • nd2StopLine
        • NeuroProba
        • NINA
        • Nina_StepMA_1
        • NINA1
        • ning_heiken_ashi
        • NRTR1
        • NRTPilotAlert
        • NRTRRoshv2
        • NRTRWATR
        • NRTRWATR-hist
        • NRTRWithAlert
        • NRTR
        • NRTR_Pilot_2alert
        • NRTR_Pilot_alert(23SEP05)
        • NRTR_Pilot_alert
        • NRTR_Pilot_alert1
        • NRTR_Pilot911
        • Parabolic
        • Parabolic_Alert
        • Paramon_Scalp
        • pastregressiondeviated
        • past_regression_deviated
        • PatternAlert
        • PatternRecognition
        • Pattern
        • PCCI
        • PDF
        • Percent BollingerBands
        • PerkyAsctrend1
        • PerkyAsctrend11
        • pfe2
        • Pivot(MidnighttoMidnight)_V2
        • PivotLinesTimezone
        • PivotLines
        • PivotLines_RDs
        • PivotRange
        • Pivot(23JUL05)
        • Pivot
        • Pivot_Backtest
        • Pivot1
        • Pivot2
        • Pivot-2
        • PivotCustom_4TimeFrames
        • PivotCustomTime
        • PivotCustomTime____
        • PivotPoints-MT04-Indicator
        • PivotsByMoStAsHaR15
        • PivotsCustom
        • PivotsDaily
        • Pivots
        • PrevDay_HiLo_kelvin
        • PrevDayAndFloatingPivot
        • PrevDay-HiLo-kelvin
        • PriceChannel
        • PriceChannel_Stop_v1
        • Pro4xPivotLines
        • Range
        • RAVIFXFisher
        • RAVIFXFisher2
        • RBCI
        • RBCI_hist
        • RBCI2
        • RD-BT2Stop
        • RD-Combo
        • RD-forecastosc-15M
        • RD-ForecastOsc
        • RD-ForecastOscOld
        • RD-PivotLines_J
        • RD-PivotLines01
        • RD-PivotLines
        • RD-PivotLinesOld
        • Regression_Channel_V2
        • Renko_v1
        • Renko_v11
        • RFTL
        • RPoint
        • RSI
        • RSI_MACD_MA_Ron_01
        • RSI-3TF
        • rsier1m
        • rsier1m1
        • rsier1m2
        • RSIFilter_v1
        • RSTL
        • rsx
        • RSX_CD
        • RSX_MTF
        • rvmFractalsLevel
        • rvmGann_sv2
        • rvmGann_sv8_n
        • sIndicator[i]
        • s
        • sa#MTEI_Supertrend
        • sa#MTEI_Supertrend1
        • SATL
        • SATLs
        • sb#MTF_MTEI_Supertrend_Histo
        • sb#MTF_MTEI_Supertrend_Histo1
        • sc#MTF_MTEI_Supertrend_On_Price
        • sc#MTF_MTEI_Supertrend_On_Price1
        • SchaffTrendCycle
        • SchaffTrend
        • SDX-TzBreaktout
        • SDX-ZoneBreakout
        • SDX-ZoneBreakout2
        • SDX-ZoneBreakout-Lud-Z1-v2
        • SDX-ZoneBreakout-Lud-Z1-v21
        • SDX-ZoneBreakout-Lud-Z2
        • SDX-ZoneBreakout-Lud-Z2-v2
        • SDX-ZoneBreakout-Lud-Z2-v21
        • ShadeNY07_13GMT
        • ShadeNY
        • ShadeNY_v5
        • ShadeNY1
        • SHIChannel
        • SHIChannel11-#mt
        • SHIChannel11
        • ShiChannels
        • SHI_Channel
        • shi_channel_talking
        • shi_channel_talking1
        • SHI_Channel_true
        • SHI_Mod_vLine
        • SHI_SilverTrendColourBars
        • SHI_SilverTrendSig
        • SHI_SilverTrendSig1
        • Silver-channels
        • Silver-channels+
        • SilverTrend
        • SilverTrend_SignalWithAlertv3(28JUL05)
        • SilverTrend_SignalWithAlertv3
        • SilverTrend_Signal
        • SilverTrend_Signal1
        • SilverTrendSignal
        • sinTrend
        • six_ind_v31
        • SMA-Crossover_Signal
        • SMI
        • SMMA-Crossover_Signal
        • SnapShotI
        • StandardDeviationChannels
        • Standard_Deviation_Channels
        • STARCBands
        • STARCBands1
        • StepChoppy_v1
        • StepChoppy_v1[1].2
        • StepChoppy_v1[1].2a
        • StepChoppy_v1[1].3
        • StepChoppy_v1[1][1].2
        • StepChoppyBars_v1
        • StepChoppyBars_v1[1].1
        • StepMA_Stoch_v1
        • StepMA_v7
        • StepMA_v7a
        • StepRSI_v5.2
        • StepRSI_v5[1].2
        • StepSto_v1
        • STLM_hist
        • STLMs
        • StocasticsOnPriceChart
        • StocasticsOnPriceChart1
        • StocasticsOnPriceChartExtreme
        • Stochastic
        • StocRSI2
        • Stopreversal
        • Stop_reversal
        • Stop_reversal_bluestops
        • Stop_reversal_mod
        • Stop_reversal_mod1
        • stopreversal
        • StrangeIndicator
        • Super_Trend
        • SuperSR6
        • SupertrendAudibleAlert
        • Supertrend
        • Supertrend1
        • SuperWoodieCCI
        • SuperWoodieCCI1
        • SuperWoodieCCI2
        • SuperWoodieCCI3
        • SupportandResistance(Barry)
        • SupportandResistance
        • SupportResistance
        • Support_Resistance
        • Swing_Point
        • T3Bands
        • T3Bands[1]
        • T3CCI
        • T3MACO
        • T3RSI
        • T3Taotra
        • T3TRIX(ROCofT6)
        • T3TRIX(ROCofT6)1
        • T3-Trix
        • T3
        • t3_adx_+di_-di_burst
        • t3_Aroon_Horn
        • t3_Aroon_Horn_Osc
        • T3_DPO-v1
        • T3_iAnchMom
        • T3_iAnchMom_hist
        • T3_iAnchMom_hst
        • t3_Moving_Volume_Average
        • T3_RSI
        • T3_TCF
        • Taf
        • TDSequential
        • TD_Sequential
        • TDI
        • TDI-2
        • TDpoints&lines
        • TDTLModifiedBR
        • TDTLModifiedBR1
        • testlast100
        • test_5close_up
        • test_volume
        • Test2guns
        • TestWilliam36HistogramWalert
        • The20'sIndicator[i]
        • ThreeDayRollingPivot
        • ThreeLineBreak
        • Three_Color
        • Tick_on_Chart
        • time1
        • TMA
        • TodayTrendlast
        • TodayTrend
        • TodayTrend_ruduga
        • TradingHours
        • TradingHours
        • TrendBands
        • TrendSMCv2
        • TrendTrigger(Bars)
        • TrendTriggerModified(6AUG05)
        • TrendTriggerModified
        • Trend(23SEP05)
        • Trend
        • Trend_CF
        • Trend1
        • TrendContinuation
        • TrendContinuation1
        • TrendContinuation2
        • trendline
        • TrendManager
        • TrendManagerOpen2seperatewindow
        • TrendManagerOpen2seperatewindow1
        • TrendManagerOpen2seperatewindow2
        • TrendManagerOpen2
        • TrendPower
        • TrendScalpIndc_PP
        • TrendscalpIndic
        • Trendsignal
        • TriangularMA
        • triangulatMA
        • Triggerlines
        • Triggerlines1
        • Triggerlines2
        • TSD_PP_MACD_FORCE_Ind_v1
        • TSD_PP_MACD_FORCE_Ind_v11
        • TSISignals
        • TSI
        • TSI-Osc(4AUG05)
        • TSI-Osc
        • TTF-triggerfactor
        • TTF(3AUG05)
        • TTF(4AUG05)
        • TTF(6AUG05)
        • TTF
        • TTF_hist
        • TTF_look-ahead
        • TTF_TR
        • TTF+-+MW
        • TTM
        • ttm-trend
        • tunnel
        • Ultimate Oscillator
        • Up_Down
        • Up_Down1
        • UROVNI-MT4(27JUL05)
        • UROVNI-MT4
        • VarMovAvg
        • Vegas
        • Vegas[1]
        • Vegas1HR
        • VerticalLine
        • Volatility.Pivot
        • VolumewithcustomMA
        • volumeMA
        • VSI
        • VT&B
        • VT&B1
        • VT&Bv6
        • VTB
        • VTS_VG_TS
        • VTS_VG_TS_setka
        • Waterfall[i]
        • WCCI
        • WCCI1
        • WCCI2
        • WcciChart
        • WcciPaternsSep
        • WcciPaterns
        • WcciPaterns1
        • WcciPatterns
        • WeeklyPivot
        • WeeklyPivot1
        • WeeklyPivotOnly[1]
        • WeightedWCCI
        • WeightedCCI
        • WeightedCCI1
        • WeightedCCI2
        • wellxAMA
        • William36HistogramWallerTest
        • Wiseman1
        • wlxBWACsig
        • wlxBWWiseMan-1
        • wlxBWWiseMan-2
        • wlxFractals
        • WoodiesCCI
        • WoodiesCCI1
        • WoodiesCCI2
        • WPRfast
        • WPRslow
        • WSOWROTrend
        • X_profile
        • XO
        • ZeroLagMACD
        • ZeroLagStoch
        • Zerolagstochs
        • Zerolagstochs_B
        • ZeroLagStochsSignals
        • Zig_Zag_Breakout
        • Zig_Zag_Breakout1
        • ZigZagPointer
        • ZigZag(11AUG05)
        • ZigZag
        • ZigZag_Fibo_v1beta
        • ZigZag_Fibo_v2beta
        • ZigZag1
        • ZigZagFirst
        • ZUP_v14
        • ZZMTFXOA
        • ZZSRTLIndicator
        • BT2Stop

         

        1001 indicators in MT4 for binary options

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        Binarium

        See also:

        Free online signals for binary options

        Live chart for binary options

        Economic calendar for binary options

        Martingale calculator

        Estimate:
        (5 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Костя
        Костя
        Хорошая подборка! Спасибо!!!
        27 May 2023
        Answer
        Игорь Зиньчук
        Настолько длинный список индикаторов, попробуй найди самый точный для торговли бинарными опционами, особенно вот так сразу, я даже опешил немного, честно говоря.
        05 July 2021
        Answer
        Леша
        Леша
        Индикатор для турбо опционов и других активов WPRSL-Signal насколько он точный в процессе торговли?
        Олег Белан, Сначала этот индикатор реже выдает сигналы и лучше работает на таймфрейме до 15 минут. По крайней мере у меня так вышло, поэтому, пишу как есть.
        29 June 2021
        Answer
        Олег Белан
        Олег Белан
        Индикатор для турбо опционов и других активов WPRSL-Signal насколько он точный в процессе торговли?
        23 June 2021
        Answer
        Как показывает опыт, даже самые точные индикаторы бинарных опционов не могут стать гарантией того, чтоне будет убытков. Можно только посоветовать хотя бы 30 дней торговать на демо счете и после этого, переходить на реальный счет. Торговля бинарными опцтонами это такой вид деятельности, где исключить риск просто невозможно, даже для опытного трейдера.
        17 June 2021
        Answer
        Дмитрий
        Дмитрий
        Если освоить самые точные индикаторы для торговли бинарными опционами, то это станет плюсом для торговли, если не с самого начала, то в будущем это точно. Главное подобрать верную стратегию и правильно распределить капитал.
        14 June 2021
        Answer
        Игорь
        Игорь
        Ну вот зачем этот длиннющий список самых точных индикаторов бинарных опционов, если просто невозможно скачать индикаторы отдельно?. Очень надеюсь, что разработчики сайта исправят эту проблему. Более менее на сайте все хорошо и информации интересной много, но вот решил обратить внимание на этот нюанс.
        Никита, я тоже, честно говоря задаю себе этот вопрос. Было бы круто, если бы самые точные индикаторы можна было скачать проще. Можно конечно попробовать написать запрос в техническую поддержку.
        11 June 2021
        Answer
        Никита
        Никита
        Ну вот зачем этот длиннющий список самых точных индикаторов бинарных опционов, если просто невозможно скачать индикаторы отдельно?. Очень надеюсь, что разработчики сайта исправят эту проблему. Более менее на сайте все хорошо и информации интересной много, но вот решил обратить внимание на этот нюанс.
        10 June 2021
        Answer
        SaneK
        SaneK
        Судя по описанию, индикатор WPRSL Signal довольно простой в использовании, вот его и попробую для торговли по тренду. Надеюсь, легко разберусь с настройками. Если честно, пока торговал на демо счете, то сделки были в плюс, а на реальном - больше в минус захожу. Хорошо, хоть не очень большие суммы потратил.
        Советую вам вообще не торговать на реальном счету пока хотя бы месяц вы не будете уходить в минус на демо счету, можно пробовать самые разные индикаторы и стратегии, главное что бы торговля была хотя бы в без убыток, а потом уже и прибыль будет. И не воспринимайте сигналы индикатора как 100% сигнал на котором можно открыть сделку на 100% от депозита, так вообще нельзя делать, нужно сопоставлять множество факторов и только потом открывать сделку, а сигналы индикаторов использовать лишь как подтверждение.
        08 June 2021
        Answer
        Игорь Зиньчук
        Судя по описанию, индикатор WPRSL Signal довольно простой в использовании, вот его и попробую для торговли по тренду. Надеюсь, легко разберусь с настройками. Если честно, пока торговал на демо счете, то сделки были в плюс, а на реальном - больше в минус захожу. Хорошо, хоть не очень большие суммы потратил.
        08 June 2021
        Answer
        Мирон
        Мирон
        как скачать отдельно индикаторы?
        Юра, я так понимаю, что функция отдельного скачивания для каждого из самых точных индикаторов для MT 4 не предусмотрена в списке на сайте. Возможно, разработчики исправят это в будущем.
        Ольга, Меня тоже просто поражает этот огромный список самых точных индикаторов для бинарных опциононов. Неужели кто то из трейдеров решиться скачать на свой девайс весь список одним архивом?.
        07 June 2021
        Answer
        Геннадий Третьякевич
        Геннадий Третьякевич
        как скачать отдельно индикаторы?
        Юра, я так понимаю, что функция отдельного скачивания для каждого из самых точных индикаторов для MT 4 не предусмотрена в списке на сайте. Возможно, разработчики исправят это в будущем.
        Первые 5 индикаторов можно скачать отдельно нажав на кнопку скачать, а вот все остальные придется поискать в интернете, могу выделить [i] StepMA_Stoch_v1; как дополнительный индикатор для скрещения его со стрелочным, у меня не плохо получается
        05 June 2021
        Answer
        Ольга
        как скачать отдельно индикаторы?
        Юра, я так понимаю, что функция отдельного скачивания для каждого из самых точных индикаторов для MT 4 не предусмотрена в списке на сайте. Возможно, разработчики исправят это в будущем.
        05 June 2021
        Answer
        Паша
        Паша
        Не знаю, как кому, а мне больше всего нравиться, что на этом сайте можно скачать самые точные индикаторы для бинарных опционов MT 4 бесплатно. Самое главное, что можно быть уверенным в том, что после скачивания на компе не будет вирусов или еще каких "сюрпризов", как это часто бывает в Интернете.
        Maxim, Здесь такой большой список этих самых точных индикаторов бинарных опционов, что меня "терзают смутные сомнения", как говорил классик, что кто либо из трейдеров будет тестировать те, которые в конце списка. Хотя это лишь мое личное мнение.
        Давид, да и не нужно тестировать все самые точные индикаторы для бинарных опционов, думаю вполне достаточно тестировать первые 5 -7 индикаторов. На все вам точно времени не хватит, особенно если вы занимаетесь еще чем то, а не только торговлей бинарными опционами.
        04 June 2021
        Answer
        Давид
        Давид
        Не знаю, как кому, а мне больше всего нравиться, что на этом сайте можно скачать самые точные индикаторы для бинарных опционов MT 4 бесплатно. Самое главное, что можно быть уверенным в том, что после скачивания на компе не будет вирусов или еще каких "сюрпризов", как это часто бывает в Интернете.
        Maxim, Здесь такой большой список этих самых точных индикаторов бинарных опционов, что меня "терзают смутные сомнения", как говорил классик, что кто либо из трейдеров будет тестировать те, которые в конце списка. Хотя это лишь мое личное мнение.
        03 June 2021
        Answer
        Maxim
        Maxim
        Не знаю, как кому, а мне больше всего нравиться, что на этом сайте можно скачать самые точные индикаторы для бинарных опционов MT 4 бесплатно. Самое главное, что можно быть уверенным в том, что после скачивания на компе не будет вирусов или еще каких "сюрпризов", как это часто бывает в Интернете.
        03 June 2021
        Answer
        alexey
        alexey
        Что можете сказать об индикаторе Forex freedom bar?, он простой в использовании или не очень?
        Влад, что-то я не вижу этого индикатора в списке, значит индикатор малоизвестен, самому стало интересно хорош он или нет. А из списка индикаторов которые в этой статье, первые 5 можно тестировать и выбирать какой больше понравится, можно даже попробовать торговую систему на каком-то сделать. Есть тут кстати говоря кто соединил уже что-то и получилась хорошая система торговая?
        Александр Синица, Да, я тоже думаю, что тестировать первые 5 самых точных индикаторов это не плохое решение, но все равно лучше тестировать сначала на демо счете, чем на реальном. Скорее всего, на первом этапе будут убыточные сделки. От это не застрахованы даже опытные трейдеры. Главное не паниковать и контролировать свои эмоции.
        01 June 2021
        Answer
        Александр Синица
        Александр Синица
        Что можете сказать об индикаторе Forex freedom bar?, он простой в использовании или не очень?
        Влад, что-то я не вижу этого индикатора в списке, значит индикатор малоизвестен, самому стало интересно хорош он или нет. А из списка индикаторов которые в этой статье, первые 5 можно тестировать и выбирать какой больше понравится, можно даже попробовать торговую систему на каком-то сделать. Есть тут кстати говоря кто соединил уже что-то и получилась хорошая система торговая?
        30 May 2021
        Answer
        Влад
        Влад
        Что можете сказать об индикаторе Forex freedom bar?, он простой в использовании или не очень?
        29 May 2021
        Answer
        Сергей Лобанов
        Сергей Лобанов
        В принципе, не плохая статья и список самых точных индикаторов МТ 4 для бинарных опционов очень большой. Мне как начинающему трейдеру, сознаюсь честно, сложно выбрать, так что жду Ваших советов.
        Игорь Зиньчук, я бы посоветовал тестировать 4 -5 самых точных индикаторов для MT 4. Сам планирую поступить подобным образом, хоть и не уверен на 100 % в эффективности такого подхода.
        29 May 2021
        Answer
        Our website uses cookies and similar technologies to ensure that you get the best experience by providing personalized information, remembering marketing and product preferences, and helping you get the right information.
        Start trading
        AD
        Quick registration!

        Thank you for registering on our website. Now you have access to free distribution of signals, strategies and indicators from our website, and you can also leave a comment under any article on our website

        An email has been sent to you with a link to confirm your registration and activate your account.

        * If you use GMAIL mail for registration, then the letter will most likely end up in spam , check the spam folder and click the NOT SPAM button to receive notifications in the future or use another mail for registration.

        ** if within 5 minutes the letter has not arrived at your other email address, also check your spam folder or write to us in support [email protected]

        If you have any questions, you can contact our support team:

        You can also read our FAQ

        Happy trading with us!