        Choosing a binary options trading strategy

        Choosing a strategy for trading binary options

        Considering binary options to be a regular game of chance is completely wrong. Quotes on the stock exchange do not move chaotically, but obey certain rules. By carefully studying the chart of a particular asset, we will discover some patterns of price fluctuations.

        Traders who prefer Forex know that they can predict the behavior of the quote chart using technical or fundamental analysis . Because this is real money, they have to learn about numerous tools and their uses, read the news, and compare data to form a complete picture.

        Fundamental Data

        fundamental analysis You can make good money by trading on news. Knowing how the market usually reacts to this or that statistic, you are almost guaranteed to close the deal with a profit. A lot of news comes out during the day on various assets; having a fast Internet and being able to analyze the situation at lightning speed, a trader will receive a significant percentage of deposit growth.

        Fundamental analysis helps predict the value of an asset if important events occur in politics or economics that should trigger the next action down the chain. For example, this applies to large-scale financial crises or long-term military conflicts. During such a period, it is good to buy medium-term contracts. But before you trade in this way, you must clearly foresee the whole picture in advance, otherwise you will end up with continuous losses.

        Technical analysis

        technical analysis This type of analysis is somewhat simpler, but it is news factors that can sometimes turn the main trend in a completely different direction in a short period of time. If you do not take this into account, the loss of the deposit will be as likely as possible, so the basics of fundamental analysis are no less important. The best way to trade Forex profitably is to combine two types of analysis.

        Binary options also require a comprehensive approach. The choice of strategy depends on your preferred expiration time. If it is quite long (a week or more), rely on both indicator signals and fundamental analysis data. When buying short-term options, it is better to keep an eye on one thing.

        If you like to operate with time frames that do not exceed several days, it is best to use technical analysis. It is also most suitable for turbo options.

        What exactly to focus on is up to each trader. To do this, you need to try all the functionality offered by the broker, understand several strategies suitable for a particular time period and trading session. The work style and psychological characteristics of the investor himself play an important role when choosing the most convenient trading system for him.

        To make money successfully, always stay up to date with the main news of the financial world, even if you use exclusively technical analysis. Sometimes, knowing that some ambiguous event is expected, it is better to hold off on buying a contract until the market becomes more stable and the trend is clear and sustainable.

        Comments

        Руслан
        Руслан
        Я думаю, что выбор стратегии для бинарных опционов зависит от многих факторов, таких как тип актива, рыночная волатильность и срок исполнения опциона.
        Руслан, согласен, что это важные факторы, но я также считаю, что уровень риска и потенциальная прибыль также играют важную роль при выборе стратегии.
        Option Bull, да, это правда. Например, если я выбираю стратегию с длинным сроком исполнения, я могу заработать больше, но также рискую потерять больше, если что-то пойдет не так.
        20 April 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Я думаю, что выбор стратегии для бинарных опционов зависит от многих факторов, таких как тип актива, рыночная волатильность и срок исполнения опциона.
        Руслан, согласен, что это важные факторы, но я также считаю, что уровень риска и потенциальная прибыль также играют важную роль при выборе стратегии.
        20 April 2023
        Answer
        -
        20 April 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Я думаю, что выбор стратегии для бинарных опционов зависит от многих факторов, таких как тип актива, рыночная волатильность и срок исполнения опциона.
        20 April 2023
        Answer
        Винчик
        начинаю изучать бинарные опционы подскажите какую стратегию или индикатор использовать???
        06 February 2020
        Answer
        Виктор
        Виктор
        Подходить надо ко всему с умом, можно и фундаментальную стратегию брать, главное понять принцип и использовать мани-менеджмент!
        29 January 2020
        Answer
        Ирина Александрова
        Ирина Александрова
        Я вообще взяла первую попавшуюся стратегию из интернета и думала начну зарабатывать, но конечно же слила. она была кстати техническая, но в любом случае начала надо изучить все и тренироваться на демо, при чем как можно дольше))
        01 December 2019
        Answer
        Олеся
        Я изучала всегда технический,а фундаментального не касалась даже. и для новичков стратегию надо выбирать техническую и учиться на ней, при чем на демо
        12 November 2019
        Answer
        Артур Беглый
        Артур Беглый
        Фундаментальный анализ это вообще сложная штука, а для БО так и еще тяжело подгадать время экспирации. технический надо изучать
        26 October 2019
        Answer
        Саша
        Не всегда так, я когда начинал, то взял просто стратегию в интернете и начал торговать по ней, а уже потом со временем дошло понимание рынка
        08 May 2018
        Answer
        Олег
        Если не разобраться с функциями технического анализа, да и вообще принципов функционирования рынка никакая стратегия не поможет
        08 May 2018
        Answer
        Rbrt Mart
        Rbrt Mart
        По моему личному мнению, чтобы заработать: 1). Нужно накатывать опыт на учебном счету 2). Нужно пользоваться не одним-двумя индикаторами, а начинать с 3-4, и в песочнице (на учебном счету) анализирвать всё, находить закономерность, пробовать и обкатывать .... строить статегию 3). Нужно относится к этому не как к игре, а как к работе или хобби... делать всё на холодную голову 4). Нужно вкладывать не всё, что имеешь, а то, что потерять не жалко 5). Нужно грамотно управлять капиталом (мани менеджмент), что поможет свести риски к минимуму. Есть работающий инструмент для управления капиталом (мани менеджмента) Этот инструмент позволяет до сотой доли рассчитать шкалу увеличения, рассчитать всё оперативно и не слить свои деньги. Можно рассчитать всё, вплоть до нужной вам суммы выгрыша при возврате средств. Порог неудачных сделок (порог количества следующих друг за другом неудачных сделок) зависит от суммы запланированного дохода, процентной ставки по данной котировке и суммы вашего депозита. Уменьшаете аппетит (т.е. уменьшаете запланированный доход) - увеличиваете порог и шансы на 100 % возврат средств + запланированный вами доход. Удачи.
        30 January 2018
        Answer
        Александра
        Александра
        Статья просто про общие позиции,дальше для себя нужно решать самому.
        04 November 2017
        Answer
        Артем
        Очень полезно,спасибо
        17 October 2017
        Answer
        Максим
        Максим
        Только совокупность видов анализа, и микс нескольких стратегий приносит мне прибыль. На своем веку что только не пробовал, пока не нашел оптимальный вариант для себя.
        27 January 2017
        Answer
        Антон
        Антон
        Статья обо всем сразу, а как мне выбрать стратегию?
        14 December 2016
        Answer
        Андрей
        Андрей
        я уже выбрал стратегию - я торгую по сигналам WinOptionSignals ))))
        03 October 2016
        Answer
        Рома
        Рома
        Использую новости только для торговли от уровней, так сказать совмещаю)
        05 September 2016
        Answer
        Только тех.анализ, только скальпинг!
        05 September 2016
        Answer
