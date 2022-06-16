    Registration
    Forgot your password?
      Registration
        English
        Russian Spanish
        WinOptionGame
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Useful articles about binary options
        /
        The main reasons for blowing a deposit in binary options trading

        Blown deposits in binary options

        In the market, the majority of traders (about 90%) lose money, and this statistics can easily be applied not only to beginners in binary options trading, but also to experienced traders. Of course, if we talk about professionals, their losses are limited to short-term losses thanks to competent risk management and money management. And if their accounts do not make a profit, then at least they remain “with their own”. If we consider the trading of beginners, then most of them not only receive losses, but “lose” their entire deposit, and there are specific reasons for this.

        PO

        Losing your deposit on binary options - the main reasons

        There may be one or several reasons why the deposit is lost. But for beginners, most often there are at least three reasons from the list below:

        Attitude to trading as a way to get rich quick

        It is for this reason that most beginners come to trading. On the Internet you can find many articles, recommendations, reviews and videos about how you can earn thousands of dollars on the stock exchange in a day or in a few hours, just by clicking on the Call or Put buttons. But the reality is that without basic knowledge about trading and lack of understanding of the psychology of trading, 99% of beginners lose their deposit on binary options. Therefore, all novice traders should understand that the market is not a place where you can quickly and easily get rich, and the pursuit of profit will always only lead to losses.

        Lack of basic knowledge and experience

        moose at the market Knowledge in the market does not play a primary role, since trading consists of a complex of various skills, but a complete lack of understanding of this business also does not lead to anything good.

        Before starting trading on a real account, a beginner needs to read not only articles about binary options, but also at least a few books on trading, which will give an understanding of how the market works and what is needed in order to make a profit. You can also get training in binary options trading.

        After this, gaining experience is a must. The first and easiest experience can be gained by trading on a demo account. Such binary options trading will give:

        • the opportunity to master one or more trading platforms ;
        • understanding how markets move and what a trader can expect in real trading;
        • understanding what graphs are and how to analyze them;
        • understanding how indicators work and what other trading methods exist;
        • understanding what you should pay attention to and what knowledge you still need to gain.

        This approach will allow you to see the trader’s weaknesses without losing real money.

        Lack of trading strategy for binary options

        Unsystematic trading can also be considered a common reason for losing a deposit on binary options. The lack of a trading strategy always leads to the fact that all transactions are made randomly and the trader cannot explain why a Call option with an expiration of 5 minutes was bought here, and a Put option with an expiration of 3 hours was bought here.

        Therefore, it is important to understand what strategy will be used to trade, and for this it is worth deciding what trading style to use. Trade can be divided into:

        • Short-term (intraday trading, scalping).
        • Medium-term (swing trading).
        • Long-term (investment).

        The choice of trading style depends on the trader’s goals, but beginners should not start trading with scalping, since this approach requires experience, as well as strong resistance to stress due to the huge number of transactions.

        After choosing a style, you can decide on a strategy, which must be tested on a demo account and possibly modified. Also, if you understand how any indicators work, you can create your own strategy.

        Neglect of trading psychology and lack of a clear action plan

        strong market decline Most traders consider trading psychology to be useless and almost never pay attention to this rather important part of the foundation on which successful binary options trading is built.

        Speaking about specific moments of the influence of psychology on trading, we can note emotions, on which a lot depends not only in life, but also in trading. Also, psychological factors that prevent profitable trading include:

        • irresponsibility;
        • greed;
        • desire to recoup after receiving a loss;
        • anger at the market;
        • the desire to prove that one is right.

        These are the most common negative factors (although not all) that affect the loss of a deposit on binary options.

        We can discuss each of the reasons at length, but they are all caused by the lack of clear trading rules that should always be followed. If the trader adheres to clear rules, which, for example, imply always using an expiration of 5 or 10 candles in the trading system, and this approach is tested and verified, then there is no fear of losing the deposit on binary options, but as soon as the trader is overcome by greed and the desire for a quick making a profit, he will start using expiration in 1 candle, or even worse, in 30 seconds, and then in most cases a loss will be incurred or the entire deposit will be lost. Therefore, it is very important for every trader to have clear trading rules and always adhere to them, regardless of the circumstances on the market.

        Neglecting risks

        high risk in trading This point is one of the most important, although it is the last in this article.

        Due to the lack of knowledge and experience, beginners in binary options trading have the impression that the more money is used in one transaction, the greater the profit will be, and this is true, but, unfortunately, they do not take into account that with this approach the deposit can be to lose in just a few trades, and therefore risk and capital management are often neglected.

        To avoid large and quick losses, you should definitely study the basics of money management and risk management, since thanks to their competent implementation, even the most unprofitable trading system will help you not lose your entire deposit on binary options due to clear rules and restrictions when making transactions. In short, the risk per transaction should never exceed 2-3% of the entire deposit.

        How not to lose your deposit on binary options?

        If you summarize all the information described above, you can get the following list of rules, adhering to which you will be able to save and not lose your deposit on binary options:

        1. Trading is not a way to get rich quick, but an opportunity to start earning additional income.
        2. To successfully trade binary options, you must obtain at least basic knowledge and trading experience.
        3. Profitable trading involves using a proven binary options strategy.
        4. It is important to take emotions out of trading by following a clear plan and rules.
        5. Proper trading involves competent risk and capital management.

        Conclusion

        As it now becomes clear, losing a deposit depends on many factors, but most often these are emotions, lack of trading rules and neglect of risks. Therefore, it is worth excluding greed, haste and the pursuit of profit, since trading is a business that requires a serious approach and does not tolerate irresponsible attitudes.

        PO

        See also:

        Current bonuses and promotional codes

        Technical analysis in binary options trading

        Binary options trading platforms

        Pros and cons of trading binary options

        Estimate:
        (5 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Full Monty
        Full Monty
        unfortunately, each trader needs to blow at least one deposit personally to have these insights carved into mental patterns
        10 September 2024
        Answer
        Сергей
        Сергей
        Трейдинг - это ЖИЗНЬ!
        Владимир, ДА! И это работа, и призвание, и мастерство и относится к нему нужно серьёзно и ответственно. Поэтому и примеров мало удачных и толковых трейдеров, потому что большинство относится поверхностно и вообще не знаю даже основ торговли бо и вообще что такое рынок и как устроен. Большинство особенно молодёжь относится как к игровым автоматам. Нажал на кнопку и всё - или ЕСТЬ или НЕТ. Поэтому столько и отзывов в сети типа - развод, мошенники, казино ) С таким же успехом не соблюдая правил движения на дороге, можно и в аварии обвинять кого угодно, только не себя )))
        20 March 2024
        Answer
        Владимир
        Владимир
        ... В этом жизнь трейдинга в этом красота его это даже в фильмах показано
        Сергей, ну в принципе есть зерно ЖИВОЕ в вашем комментарии) Точно подмечено, иногда даже депозит можно слить эффектно с эмоцией и потом всё отбить собравшись мозгами и волей. И ТАКИ ДА таких примеров в истории трейдинга есть масса, и все герои этих историй - ВЫДАЮЩИЕСЯ личности... Трейдинг - это ЖИЗНЬ!
        20 March 2024
        Answer
        Сергей
        Сергей
        ОЧЕНЬ ВАЖНА ЭМОЦИоНАЛЬНАЯ подготовка
        Сергей, Эмоции не всегда ведут к убыткам..
        Владимир, согласен здоровое должно быть начало во всём и баланс и эмоции тоже должны быть контролируемые они помогают поддержать драйв интерес , потому что безоэмоциональная торговля - это просто ну роботизм какой-то,))) А где кайф от победы кайф от хорошего профита??? Кай от удачной сделки которая долго готовилась и была проанализирована точно.... В этом жизнь трейдинга в этом красота его это даже в фильмах показано
        20 March 2024
        Answer
        Владимир
        Владимир
        ОЧЕНЬ ВАЖНА ЭМОЦИоНАЛЬНАЯ подготовка - Трейдинг может быть эмоционально напряженным, поэтому важно научиться контролировать свои эмоции
        Сергей, Эмоции не всегда ведут к убыткам. Иногда они помогают получить увеличить прибыль, однако тогда это обычно связано с неоправданными рисками, что не является признаком профессионализма.
        20 March 2024
        Answer
        Сергей
        Сергей
        ОЧЕНЬ ВАЖНА ЭМОЦИоНАЛЬНАЯ подготовка - Трейдинг может быть эмоционально напряженным, поэтому важно научиться контролировать свои эмоции. Эмоциональные реакции могут привести к необдуманным решениям и потере денег. НУЖНО Постарайться оставаться спокойным и рациональным во время торговли.
        20 March 2024
        Answer
        Владимир
        Владимир
        Создание торгового плана — это важный шаг для любого трейдера, стремящегося к успеху на финансовых рынках. Иначе это просто баловство и как любое баловство, это обязательно приведет к проблемам, на дороге это опасно в управлении авто, а в торговле это потеря денег, уход в депрессию, неуверенность и в итоге неуважение себя как личности....
        20 March 2024
        Answer
        ЗАНУДА я
        ЗАНУДА я
        Все из за спешки и необдуманных решений.
        Трейдер БО, дадададаа))) спешка нигде себя не оправдывала) ни в чём а в трйдинге я понял особенно ....
        20 March 2024
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        Все из за спешки и необдуманных решений.
        Трейдер БО, Где-то прочитал, что иногда надо сделать паузу и ничего не делать. Дать реализоваться ситуации.
        Артур, Сесть на руки и ничего не давать им делать!!!)))))
        20 March 2024
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Все из за спешки и необдуманных решений.
        Трейдер БО, Где-то прочитал, что иногда надо сделать паузу и ничего не делать. Дать реализоваться ситуации.
        20 March 2024
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Все из за спешки и необдуманных решений.
        20 March 2024
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Спасибо за материал! Очень полезная информация для новичков)
        Option Bull, согласен, мне эта статья очень помогла в начале пути.
        29 November 2022
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Спасибо за материал! Очень полезная информация для новичков)
        29 November 2022
        Answer
        Вячеслав
        Вячеслав
        ИСТИНА! Трейдинг – это не способ быстрого обогащения, а возможность начать получать дополнительный доход. Все приходят за быстрыми деньгами и быстро) всё теряют...
        Алексей, эмоции, от них зависит очень-очень многое и в жизни, и в трейдинге. ОСОБЕННО - желание отыграться после получения убытка!
        Олег Т., вот-вот а в глубине души у таких трейдеров не желание отыграться, а всё-таки - жадность, злость на рынок м желание доказать свою правоту! Это корни всех траблов...
        17 June 2022
        Answer
        Олег Т.
        Олег Т.
        ИСТИНА! Трейдинг – это не способ быстрого обогащения, а возможность начать получать дополнительный доход. Все приходят за быстрыми деньгами и быстро) всё теряют...
        Алексей, эмоции, от них зависит очень-очень многое и в жизни, и в трейдинге. ОСОБЕННО - желание отыграться после получения убытка!
        17 June 2022
        Answer
        Алексей
        Алексей
        ИСТИНА! Трейдинг – это не способ быстрого обогащения, а возможность начать получать дополнительный доход. Все приходят за быстрыми деньгами и быстро) всё теряют...
        17 June 2022
        Answer
        Костя
        Костя
        Ну вот точно сказано в статье - Правильный трейдинг подразумевает грамотное управление рисками и капиталом. Ключевое слово ГРАМОТНО!
        17 June 2022
        Answer
        Maxim
        Maxim
        Как показал мой горький опыт - слив первого депозита, это обычное дело для начинающего трейдера. Хочу сказать, что если начинаете торговлю бинарными опционами, то инвестируйте не очень крупные суммы денег, а еще лучше торгуйте виртуальной валютой на демо счете, а когда опыта будет больше, то переходите на реальный счет.
        15 June 2021
        Answer
        Давид
        Давид
        Отличная статья, и дополнить нечего)
        Согласен, статья не плохая, информативная, но для удачной торговли важен четкий план действий и спокойствие в мыслях, потому что если в процессе торговли будешь думать о проблемах в офисе или личных проблемах, то не сможешь торговать успешно и эффективно.
        Profi Trader, Думаю, что для того, чтобы не потерять депозита необходимо во время торговли контролировать свое эмоциональное состояние и даже если первые сделки убыточные, то подавлять в себе желание быстро вернуть деньги отигравшись.
        14 June 2021
        Answer
        Profi Trader
        Profi Trader
        Отличная статья, и дополнить нечего)
        Согласен, статья не плохая, информативная, но для удачной торговли важен четкий план действий и спокойствие в мыслях, потому что если в процессе торговли будешь думать о проблемах в офисе или личных проблемах, то не сможешь торговать успешно и эффективно.
        08 April 2021
        Answer
        Our website uses cookies and similar technologies to ensure that you get the best experience by providing personalized information, remembering marketing and product preferences, and helping you get the right information.
        Start trading
        AD
        Quick registration!

        Thank you for registering on our website. Now you have access to free distribution of signals, strategies and indicators from our website, and you can also leave a comment under any article on our website

        An email has been sent to you with a link to confirm your registration and activate your account.

        * If you use GMAIL mail for registration, then the letter will most likely end up in spam , check the spam folder and click the NOT SPAM button to receive notifications in the future or use another mail for registration.

        ** if within 5 minutes the letter has not arrived at your other email address, also check your spam folder or write to us in support [email protected]

        If you have any questions, you can contact our support team:

        You can also read our FAQ

        Happy trading with us!