Cryptocurrency Guide: From Zero to Crypto Expert

This is not just another review, but a complete guide to cryptocurrencies for beginners in the field of digital finance. We've written this tutorial specifically for beginners to help them understand the basic concepts of cryptocurrency . Here you will find answers to many questions: from the essence of digital financial assets and the operation of blockchain technology to choosing a reliable exchange , registering an account and basic terms. We will not only tell you where to buy and sell cryptocurrency, but also share the secrets of its safe storage, risk management and online cryptocurrency news . Ready to learn more about cryptocurrency turnover? Then let's get started.

What is important for a beginner to understand about cryptocurrencies?

< Want to know what cryptocurrencies are and why they are so interesting? Cryptocurrency in simple terms is the same money, only on the Internet. They are independent of banks and states, which makes them absolutely unique. Thanks to them, you can make purchases and transfer money online while maintaining your anonymity and security.

Cryptocurrencies offer new opportunities for investment, creating applications and games. They also provide transparency and fast financial transactions.

Blockchain technology is based on decentralized data storage and a chain of blocks, each of which is protected by cryptographic methods that ensure their integrity and security, which eliminates the possibility of forgery. Blockchain allows data to be managed without intermediaries, which makes this technology very attractive for use in various fields such as finance, logistics, healthcare, real estate, digital rights and even government services.

Cryptocurrencies undoubtedly have a number of advantages, but their disadvantages also need to be considered. Their high volatility and anonymity can lead to significant losses and use for criminal purposes. Security concerns and limited acceptance as a means of payment in stores also reduce their attractiveness in the eyes of potential users.

Basic terms and concepts

Note: Private keys are unique secret codes used to access cryptocurrency funds and sign transactions.

How blockchain works in simple words

Blockchain is a database that contains a specific chain of blocks with information about cryptocurrency transactions. Moreover, each new such block has its own unique code, called a hash. It not only “signs” the current block of information, confirming its reliability, but also refers to the previous block, which ensures the continuity and authenticity of the data. In such a structure it is simply impossible to fake anything, because any change in information in one block will cause changes in subsequent blocks. This will be immediately noticed by all network participants, and data fraud will not go unnoticed. Therefore, guaranteeing the immutability of information recorded in blocks is the main advantage of this technology.

How public and private keys work

Public and private keys are key components of cryptographic systems used in cryptocurrencies and blockchain networks. A public key is a publicly accessible address to which cryptocurrency can be sent. In turn, a private key, on the contrary, is a secret code that is used to sign transactions and access digital assets.

At the same time, the security of the blockchain network and transactions depend on the storage and use of private keys. If such a key falls into the hands of a stranger, this may lead to loss of funds. Private keys are used mainly for electronically signing financial transactions and identifying the owner of assets. To ensure security, it is recommended that you store these keys in a secure location, not in online services - such as hardware wallets - and avoid transmitting them over untrusted networks.

What are crypto exchanges

Cryptocurrency exchanges allow you to exchange one digital currency for another, or even for regular money, such as US dollars or euros. Let's look at how this works using the Binance exchange as an example. After registering your account on this site, which we will discuss in detail in the “Registration on the Exchange” section, you need to top up your account, after which trading operations with digital assets will become available. There are many cryptocurrency pairs on the Binance exchange (read about what they are below). For example, you can exchange Bitcoin for Ethereum or vice versa. Simply select the desired pair and place a buy or sell order, indicating the desired volume and price.

What are cryptocurrency pairs

When we go to cryptocurrency exchanges, we often see signs like “BTC/USD” or “ETH/BTC”. These are cryptocurrency pairs. They are combinations of two different symbols. This format helps traders understand which cryptocurrencies they are buying and selling, as well as in what units their value is measured. For example, the BTC/USD pair means trading Bitcoin for US dollars.

When analyzing cryptocurrency pairs, traders monitor changes in the price of one cryptocurrency in relation to another. Understanding cryptocurrency pairs is important to determine the optimal times to buy and sell assets. For example, if a trader expects the price of Bitcoin to rise against the US dollar, he can open a buy position in the BTC/USD pair to take advantage of this movement.

The most popular cryptocurrencies 2024

Note: A smart contract is a software code that independently fulfills the terms of a transaction on the blockchain, ensuring its secure and transparent execution without the participation of intermediaries.

Bitcoin: the most famous cryptocurrency

Bitcoin (BTC) is not just a buzzword, but a digital currency that has revolutionized finance. Created in 2009 by the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto , it became the first and most famous cryptocurrency. Bitcoins can be mined by solving complex problems on special computers, or purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges, and then used for investment or as a means of payment. It has gained popularity due to its unique properties such as decentralization, irrevocable transactions, limited supply (maximum 21 million coins). International transfers in Bitcoin are made very quickly, and investments, although they carry high risks due to the speed of price fluctuations, are still considered highly profitable (potentially).

Ethereum: Development of Decentralized Applications

Ethereum is both a cryptocurrency and an entire platform for creating decentralized applications (dApps). The flexibility of smart contracts opens up new opportunities in finance, gaming and social media, spurring innovation and inspiring younger generations to create their own products. Ethereum contributes to the development of both technology and society as a whole.

Tether: the most stable cryptocurrency

Note: A token is a digital asset that runs on a blockchain and represents a unit of value or right within a specific project or ecosystem.

Tether (USDT) is a cryptocurrency pegged to the US dollar. Each USDT token is worth approximately one US dollar. It was created by Tether Limited and is used on cryptocurrency exchanges as a replacement for real dollars.

Tether's benefits include reliability, liquidity, and ease of use in trading and investing, but there are also risks associated with reserve transparency and regulation. Despite this, the project has good prospects, especially given the growing interest in stable cryptocurrencies, as well as improved transparency and regulation in this area.

Binance Coin: cryptocurrency of the Binance exchange

Note: DeFi is a financial service running on the blockchain without intermediaries, providing access through decentralized applications (without central control).

Binance Coin (BNB) is a cryptocurrency of the Binance exchange ecosystem that provides discounts on commissions, participation in lotteries and other services. This currency operates on the Binance Chain blockchain ecosystem, which allows traders to conduct transactions quickly and inexpensively. BNB is important for those who trade on the Binance exchange because this coin not only helps you save money, but also gives you access to certain features such as voting for changes to the platform, participating in promotions, and receiving discounts on exchange services. Development prospects include integration with DeFi, improved technology, and expansion of the entire Binance ecosystem.

Dogecoin: a joke turned popular coin

In 2013, developers Bill Marcus and Jackson Palmer, as a parody of the increasingly popular digital currencies, decided to launch their own cryptocurrency. They created Dogecoin (DOGE) because they liked the Shih Tzu dog meme that was very popular on the Internet at the time. Their idea attracted investors, and they started buying this coin. Unlike Bitcoin, Dogecoin has no supply limit. The only limitation is that a certain number of new coins can be mined every year: approximately 5 billion 256 million per year.

Dogecoin is great for exchanging other cryptocurrencies, as well as for small purchases, small donations, or fundraising for charities. This cryptocurrency is quite popular and is traded on many exchanges.

Choosing a reliable exchange

Note: An order on an exchange is an order that a user places to buy or sell cryptocurrency at a certain price and volume.

Before choosing a reliable exchange, it is important to understand what it is.

An exchange is an online cryptocurrency trading platform where users can buy, sell and exchange cryptocurrencies. It is believed that you can earn good money this way. And yet, while expecting high incomes, one cannot forget about the risks. In cryptocurrency trading, the already financially risky profession of a trader is complicated by the additional risks of hacker attacks on the exchange and increased market volatility. And this is all without even mentioning the risks of making rash investment and speculative decisions.

When choosing a reliable cryptocurrency exchange, it is important to pay attention to key security criteria. Be sure to check the licenses and regulation of the exchange. It is also important to study the reputation and reviews of other users.

Note: Two-factor authentication (2FA) is a security method that uses two different methods to confirm the user’s identity (for example, email and SMS).

Additional security measures such as two-factor authentication and cold storage are key to protecting your funds.

The importance of trading costs should also be noted.

High commissions are not a sign of the reliability of the exchange. But they can significantly reduce your potential income. It is important that the exchange has low commissions, but at the same time a sufficiently large trading volume. If there are too few buyers and sellers, this will inevitably affect the ability to trade at minimal costs.

Before opening an account with an exchange, make sure it has the cryptocurrency pairs you need available, as not all exchanges support trading of the same assets.

Now let's take a quick look at the most popular cryptocurrency exchanges so you can evaluate their advantages and disadvantages:

Binance is one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in terms of trading volume and variety of cryptocurrency pairs. It offers low fees, a wide range of available assets and a high level of security, including two-factor authentication and insurance. However, some users may find its interface difficult.

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange that specializes in trading derivatives (financial instruments whose price depends on another asset), with low commissions and high order execution speed. Offers a wide selection of cryptocurrency pairs and a high level of security, including protection against hacking. For young traders interested in cryptocurrency derivatives, Bybit could be an attractive platform.

Coinbase is a popular exchange for new traders, known for its simple functionality and high level of security. It offers a wide selection of cryptocurrencies, convenient deposit and withdrawal methods, but fees can be high, especially when using bank transfers.

Kraken is known for its reliable reputation and wide selection of cryptocurrency pairs. It also offers low fees and a variety of deposit/withdrawal options, but users often complain about slow customer support and an unintuitive interface.

OKX is an exchange with a wide selection of cryptocurrency pairs and advanced trading features. It has faced problems in the past, such as attacks by hackers, which may raise concerns about the security of funds. For beginners, we recommend paying attention to the simplicity of the interface (unlike the Binance exchange), the availability of support and commissions, as well as a wide selection of trading instruments.

Registration on the exchange

Once you have decided on an exchange to trade, the next step is to open an account. Let's look at all the necessary steps using the example of the popular Binance exchange. Other cryptocurrency exchanges may have slight differences, but the overall account opening process will be similar.

To register on Binance, visit their official website and select the "Registration" section.

After you enter your email and create a password, you will need to confirm your email address. Just find a letter from the exchange in your mailbox and follow the link. Then you will need to verify and provide the necessary documents, taking a photo with them. After this, your account will be ready for trading.

To get the maximum discount on Binance exchange fees, you can use our promo code. We recommend learning more about special offers in our article about bonuses and discounts for Binance .

Open an account on Binance

Please note that identity verification is very important for the security of your account not only in online services, but also on cryptocurrency exchanges. To successfully pass it, you must provide a passport or driver's license, and also take a selfie with it. Additionally, to protect your account, it is recommended to use two-factor authentication, complex passwords, change them periodically, and be careful with your own personal data.

Profitable purchase of cryptocurrency

Note: A stop loss order is an order to close a trading position at a certain price to limit losses.

Topping up your balance on a cryptocurrency exchange is an important step to start trading or investing. But how to choose the optimal method of depositing funds so that it is convenient, fast and safe?

In this section of the cryptocurrency guide, we will look at the main options for replenishing an exchange account. Every situation is different, but knowing the different options can help you choose the method that works best for you.

How to top up your account on the exchange

You can top up your account on the exchange in different ways, depending on the preferences and capabilities of a particular trader. One of the most common methods is bank transfer. Cryptocurrency deposit is another popular option for replenishing your balance. With its help, the user will be able to transfer cryptocurrency from a crypto wallet to his account on the exchange.

In addition to these popular methods, you can use payment systems such as PayPal, Advcash, Payeer, Skrill or credit cards. Some exchanges, such as Binance, Bitfinex, Kraken and Coinbase, even allow you to top up your balance using cryptocurrency machines. Through these devices, you can not only deposit money into your exchange account, but also buy and sell cryptocurrency for cash.

The optimal method is one that you understand well, where the commission is acceptable, the timing of crediting to the account is adequate, and the security of payments is confirmed by reviews of other users and regulatory authorities.

How to choose a cryptocurrency to buy

Note: A technology stack is a group of tools and technologies used to create and operate programs.

When choosing a cryptocurrency for investment, consider several important points. First, study the main characteristics of the project you are going to invest in: its goals, technology stack, development team and possible partnerships. Second, analyze the market capitalization (how much the cryptocurrency is worth in cash at current prices) and trading volume of the token to gauge its popularity among investors.

In turn, analysis of price charts will help not only determine the optimal moment to buy, but also assess the potential for possible growth. Follow the news about your project and the cryptocurrency market in general to keep abreast of all the latest developments. To reduce risks, we advise you to diversify your investment portfolio with different projects and not invest all your funds in one - even the most outstanding one, as you think.

Choosing a cryptocurrency network when buying or selling

In order to safely and inexpensively carry out transactions with cryptocurrencies, it is necessary to decide on which network (through which digital infrastructure) we will do this. The choice of such a “mediator” is important. Because the speed, cost of our transfers and the amount of commissions will depend on it.

For example, let’s compare the networks of the Binance cryptocurrency exchange. On its own blockchain network, Binance Chain (BNB), the average fee is approximately 0.000375 BNB per transaction, while on the exchange's smart contract network, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), the average fee is approximately 0.001 BNB. Although these figures are indicative, and largely depend on current market conditions and the load on the networks themselves, the difference in commission is more than double (2.7 to be exact).

If you think that this only applies to Binance exchange networks, this is not so. For example, the average commission for a transfer on the Ethereum network can literally range from a few units to tens of dollars, depending on the network load. Therefore, be careful when making transactions, and always ask about the transfer fee before making it.

Stages of buying cryptocurrency

Buying cryptocurrency is not at all difficult. First you need to create an account on the selected exchange and complete the verification process by providing the necessary documents. After successfully completing this procedure, you can choose a cryptocurrency and payment method. To make a purchase, enter the letter code of the required cryptocurrency, its price and quantity, and complete the transaction.

After completing the transaction, you can transfer cryptocurrency assets to your wallet or leave them on the exchange. Once again, be sure to enable two-factor authentication and create a strong password that you don’t use anywhere else when dealing with financial apps.

Secure cryptocurrency storage

Note: A cold wallet is a way to store cryptocurrency offline; it is not connected to the internet, providing a higher level of security.

Now let's talk about where you can store digital money. The first thing we'll think about is the wallet. Every crypto investor knows that you can’t go anywhere without a wallet. Therefore, it’s time for our cryptocurrency guide to talk about creating and choosing a wallet for properly storing digital assets.

What is a wallet and how to create one

Of course, there are no wallets or purses for storing digital currencies , but there are software or hardware devices that can store, send and receive cryptocurrency. The main types of wallets include “cold” (offline) wallets, which store digital money without an Internet connection, providing a higher level of security, and hot (online) wallets, connected to the World Wide Web, providing convenient access to cryptocurrency for trading and transfers. Online wallets are accessible through a web browser, and hardware wallets are accessible through special devices for storing private keys. The latter are much more reliable.

Creating a wallet is not difficult, but the procedure itself will depend on its type. For example, for online wallets you will need to register on the website of the company that provides it, and for hardware wallets, also called “cold” ones, you will need a special device for storing private keys.

In the first case, all responsibility for the safety of funds rests solely with you. No one except you is interested in creating a strong password for your wallet, containing letters of different case, numbers and symbols. In addition, there will be no one to monitor the activation of two-factor authentication.

Hardware wallets do not have these disadvantages, because... The manufacturing company was initially concerned about the safety of its clients’ funds. This is actually what people pay for when they buy their devices. Due to the fact that private keys are physically stored on such devices locally without an Internet connection, the level of protection here is considered very reliable. Potential attackers simply do not have access to them. We recommend storing large amounts exclusively in hardware “cold” wallets.

Regardless of what wallet you use, pay attention to its security. To do this, make backup copies of them and store private keys in a safe place. We also recommend using two-factor authentication and other security methods wherever possible to prevent others from gaining access to your wallet.

Choosing a wallet for cryptocurrencies

First, think about why you need a wallet in the first place. If you need it for long-term storage of large amounts, a cold hardware wallet will be the most suitable option due to its high level of security. We recommend paying attention to the Ledger Nano X, ELLIPAL Titan and Trezor Model T models. For everyday use, “hot” or web wallets are more suitable, but remember the risks associated with storing private keys in an online environment. Software wallets such as Trustee Wallet and Metamask offer a balance between convenience and security, although they require additional precautions such as regular updates and the use of strong passwords.

In addition, it is important to pay attention to the reputation and reviews of the chosen wallet, as well as check its functionality and compatibility with the desired cryptocurrencies. Regardless of the wallet type you choose, do not forget about security measures: always back up your private keys, use two-factor authentication and avoid connecting to untrusted networks.

Is it safe to store cryptocurrency on an exchange?

Storing cryptocurrencies on an exchange has its pros and cons. On the one hand, it is convenient and provides quick access to your own funds for trading. But on the other hand, there is a risk of hacking and complete loss of all assets. Of course, exchanges take security measures, but incidents are still possible. Don't forget this. Therefore, when choosing an exchange to store cryptocurrency, it is important to consider not only its reputation, but also its security history.

Selling cryptocurrency online

In general, selling cryptocurrency is not a difficult task. But determining the best time to sell it is not trivial. But even here, using a combination of technical and fundamental analysis you can achieve good results.

How to sell crypto profitably

If the purpose of selling is to make money on the difference in rates, then one of the approaches is to use technical analysis to determine the most profitable moment to sell. It involves studying charts and indicators such as moving averages and MACD . Fundamental analysis is also important. It is necessary to monitor news that may affect the price of your crypto asset. Well, we must not forget about risk management, of course.

Stages of selling crypto on the exchange

Selling cryptocurrency on an exchange is quite simple. Select an asset, indicate the quantity to sell, and make sure you have enough of it on your balance sheet. When creating a sales request, indicate the letter code of the cryptocurrency, its quantity and the desired price. You can also sell at the current market price, for which you will need to use the appropriate type of exchange order. Be sure to take into account the current market situation and choose the optimal, from your point of view, time and price for the transaction.

After placing a sell order, check its execution in your exchange account. After a successful trading operation, you will be able to withdraw the funds received or reinvest them again.

How to withdraw money from the exchange

Withdrawing funds from a cryptocurrency exchange is no more complicated than withdrawing from a bank account. Choose the appropriate withdrawal method, taking into account its availability on a specific exchange and fees. Check withdrawal limits. Then fill out a withdrawal request, indicate the amount and details of the recipient's wallet.

Please note that in order to withdraw large amounts, verification of your exchange account may be required. Please remember that transfer processing time may vary depending on network congestion. Be sure to study the withdrawal conditions of your exchange and regularly check information about its commissions and limits.

Cryptocurrency protection

Note: Social engineering is a method of manipulating people in order to obtain confidential information or persuade them to take certain actions.

Recently, you can often hear about cyber attacks and attempts to hack yet another exchange. Fraudsters do not sleep and are constantly improving all sorts of schemes to deceive users, which requires them to take a careful approach to ensuring the security of their own account. Therefore, in this section of our guide to cryptocurrencies, we will look at the main ways to protect cryptocurrency and recommendations for preventing possible cyber threats.

How to protect your account from hacking

First of all, create complex and unique passwords for your account. Of course, you already know that you should never give them to anyone. Be sure to enable two-factor authentication (2FA) to add an extra layer of security. Additional notifications about logging into an account and suspicious activity on it have never harmed anyone except hackers trying to hack these accounts.

Be alert to suspicious activity and regularly check your account for unauthorized activity. Key threats include phishing, malware, SMS attacks and social engineering. Be vigilant and never provide your personal information or account access at the request of third parties, especially through unreliable sources: social networks or correspondence on forums. Increase your awareness of current scams by reading our site to protect your accounts from hacking.

How to create a strong password

Creating a strong password cannot be overemphasized. When creating it, we recommend using special password generators. It must consist of a combination of mixed-case characters, numbers and special characters, making it difficult to crack. It is recommended to choose a password that is at least 22 characters long. In addition, we recommend updating your passwords regularly, at least once a quarter.

Risks when trading cryptocurrency

Note: Portfolio diversification is the distribution of investments between different types of assets to reduce the risk of losses.

Successful cryptocurrency trading requires not only understanding the market, but also competent risk management. The concept of risk includes not only financial losses, but also the emotional stress associated with uncertainty. So let's look at the basic principles of managing this uncertainty and learn how to minimize losses in cryptocurrency trading, increasing the likelihood of successful trades. And for those who want to delve deeper into this topic, a selection of articles on modern methods of risk and capital management is available on our website:

Risk management in cryptocurrency trading

Note: Leverage is the ability to invest more money than you have using borrowed funds.

Reliable risk management methods in cryptocurrency trading include:

portfolio diversification;

setting limits on the size of transactions;

use of stop loss orders.

To understand how this works in practice, let's look at a specific example.

Let's say you have 1000 USDT in your Binance exchange account. You decide to use 10x leverage for trading. This means you can open a trade up to 10,000 USDT (1000 USDT * 10).

Let's say you wanted to buy Bitcoin (BTC) using this leverage. You open a position for 10,000 USDT, purchasing bitcoins for this amount. If the price of Bitcoin rises after opening a trade, your profit will be many times greater than if you bought Bitcoin with only your initial 1000 USDT (without leverage). However, if the price of BTC starts to decline, your loss will also increase manifold.

It is important to remember that using leverage increases not only potential profits, but also potential losses. Therefore, it is important to manage risk and, when using leverage, always set protective stop-loss orders to reduce possible losses.

In addition, when predicting the future value of a digital asset, it is important to take into account the dynamics of changes in cryptocurrency prices . Of course all this is important. But don't forget about emotions. The ability to maintain emotional balance helps traders avoid spontaneous and rash decisions that can lead to unpredictable consequences.

How to properly diversify your portfolio

Note: A cryptocurrency ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund) is a fund that is traded on an exchange based on the price of a certain crypto asset or index, providing investors with access to the cryptocurrency market without the need for direct purchases of digital assets.

To successfully invest in cryptocurrencies, it is important to be able to diversify your portfolio. We advise you to distribute funds between different digital assets, tokens and projects, taking into account their current market capitalization, development prospects and risk level.

There are infinitely many options for how you can distribute risks through diversification. Let us consider, as an example (but not as investment advice!), an example of the distribution of investments in different cryptocurrencies according to their purpose.

So, for broader risk diversification, you can distribute one part of your funds to the purchase of coins from blockchain platforms such as Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) or Solana (SOL), which provide infrastructure for the development and launch of decentralized applications (DApps), and the second – for the purchase of DeFi projects – Uniswap (UNI) and Aave (AAVE).

Thus, investing in different sectors of the cryptocurrency industry will help reduce risks. It is also worth looking towards investment instruments such as Bitcoin ETF .

Where to start learning about cryptocurrencies on your own?

Resources for Learning Cryptocurrency

For those who want to deepen their knowledge of cryptocurrencies, there are many useful resources. You can start with the CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko websites. This is a convenient place to monitor prices and market capitalization . Investopedia and Coinbase Learn are recommended resources for learning the basics of blockchain and crypto projects. You can watch analytics and reviews on YouTube channels, and study technical analysis and investment strategies using materials from the Binance exchange. Don't forget about podcasts and social media for discussions and advice from experts. These resources will not only help you expand your knowledge about cryptocurrencies, but also help you become a successful participant in this market.

Cryptocurrency news online

To keep up to date with cryptocurrency news, you should use a wide variety of resources. Start with news sites and blogs such as CoinDesk, CoinTelegraph and CryptoSlate, which regularly publish the latest industry news. Subscribing to their newsletters will also help you stay up to date. In addition, to quickly receive the latest news, you can follow the official accounts of a variety of cryptocurrency projects or famous personalities on social networks.

Mobile apps like Blockfolio and CoinStats also provide up-to-date information on cryptocurrency prices and market capitalization. Don't forget about news aggregators like Flipboard or Feedly, which can help you gather information from multiple sources in one place. However, no matter what source you use, it is always important to check its reliability, especially if we are talking about technical market analysts or some kind of insider information. Whenever possible, try to always stick to trusted and reputable sources.

Conclusion

In this beginner's guide to cryptocurrencies, we've covered all the basic terms as well as all the common crypto beginner questions related to buying, selling, and trading. This is a simple tutorial on digital financial assets - from the very basic fundamentals to useful tips for safe and effective trading. Each section aims to explain a specific topic: from explaining the concept of cryptocurrencies and their role in the modern financial world to the principles of diversifying investment portfolios in cryptocurrency.

This basic knowledge will be quite enough for a successful start in the cryptocurrency market. Bookmark and share with friends.

