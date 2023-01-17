Binary options broker Binarium

Binarium broker has been operating in the binary options market for over 10 years. During this time, the company has earned traders' trust thanks to three key advantages: a user-friendly trading platform, flexible expiration times, and high payout percentages. Furthermore, the low entry threshold (minimum deposit) makes the platform particularly attractive to beginners. Binarium official website

The Binarium trading platform has been operating since 2012 and has undergone several updates since then—for example, in 2017, a new version of the trading terminal and an updated website were launched. Today, the broker's functionality is not limited to standard binary options trading tools. Clients have access to advanced chart settings, a range of technical indicators, and the ability to trade binary options on the over-the-counter (OTC) market .

Key Features of the Binarium Broker

Broker websites binarium.com, binarium.market, binarium.global Supported languages Ukrainian, English, Russian and others (16 languages) Minimum deposit $5 (may vary depending on the payment system used) Minimum transaction amount 1 dollar (or equivalent amount in your account currency) Maximum percentage of payout per transaction In normal mode - up to 92%, in NFX mode - up to 10,000% Trading assets Depends on the account type: Start - 67

Standard - 76

Business - 92

Premium - 113

VIP - 121 Asset classes Indices, currency pairs, metals, stocks, and cryptocurrencies Account currency UAH, USD, EUR, BTC, LTC Methods of account replenishment Bank cards, e-wallets, cryptocurrencies Withdrawal of funds Minimum $5 or equivalent in your account currency Demo account Eat Tournaments No Education Eat Mobile application Android Contacting support 24/7 support

The History of Binarium: From a Startup to a Leader in the Binary Options Market

Binarium broker has been operating since 2012, an impressive period for the binary options market. During this time, the company has come a long way and attracted a significant audience: over 51,000 active traders, and its mobile app has been downloaded by over 500,000 users worldwide.

Initially, the company focused on Russian-speaking audiences and the CIS market. As the project developed, new features and language versions were added to the trading terminal. Currently, the Binarium website supports 16 languages, demonstrating the business's expansion into international markets.

The company's main technological achievement was its own trading terminal with a simple and intuitive interface, which integrates charts, tools, and indicators from the popular TradingView platform .

In 2025, the Binarium broker introduced a number of innovations:

The company's improved cryptocurrency quotation algorithm is a response to growing interest in digital assets that can be traded on weekends and holidays.

is a response to growing interest in digital assets that can be traded on weekends and holidays. Unique trading modes have been introduced – the platform now features "NFX" and "Tradeback" modes, positioned as unique to the binary options market and aimed at increasing profitability or partially refunding funds from unprofitable trades.

The company's key strategy is to offer a low entry threshold—the minimum deposit is $5—which attracts a wide audience without significant starting capital. Traders have access to a wide selection of over 100 assets, including currency pairs , stocks, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies , and 24/7 over-the- counter (OTC) instruments at Binarium .

The company actively supports novice users by investing in educational content: video tutorials, webinars, articles, and training programs aimed at mitigating the risks associated with inexperience. Additionally, it launched a social trading service (Copy Trading), allowing less experienced users to automatically copy the strategies of successful traders. To build a community and facilitate efficient communication, the company is developing social media channels and providing 24/7 support.

Thus, in terms of broker development, Binarium has evolved from a simple binary options trading platform to a comprehensive ecosystem. The company has introduced educational tools, social trading (copy trading), modern account funding methods, including cryptocurrency, and unique trading modes.

Licensing and regulation

The broker Binarium is registered in the islands of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and operates under local jurisdiction. However, this fact doesn't deter many traders. The reasons why a significant number of brokers register in offshore zones are largely due to regulatory peculiarities in a number of countries, including Russia. This factor alone is not a direct indicator of poor service quality.

At the same time, the lack of a Russian license is a concern for some users searching for a reliable broker. When reviewing forums and blogs discussing the platform's earning potential, you'll find opinions that the service allows for profits and allows clients to withdraw funds.

Binarium User Agreement

On the official website, the document is called the "Client Agreement." It outlines the basic terms of working with the broker: the rights and obligations of the parties, the company's area of ​​responsibility, guarantees, and procedures for dealing with technical failures and force majeure.

Before registering and depositing funds, we recommend carefully reviewing this document. It describes the key rules for working with the broker: how disputes are resolved, under what conditions an account may be blocked, and in what cases the brokerage company disclaims liability.

A separate point is the procedure for dealing with force majeure events (technical failures, account access restrictions, and other emergency situations). In such cases, Binarium states that it will not compensate for losses incurred as a result of such circumstances. This is standard practice for most brokers, but it is important for users to understand the associated risks.

Language is also a factor to consider: the official version of the agreement is available only in English. This may make it difficult for some users to understand the terms.

According to the document's provisions, the brokerage company has the right to restrict access to the platform or completely block an account in the event of a violation of the rules. The following are listed as grounds for doing so:

Providing false information;

suspicions of fraud;

client's insolvency.

In cases of serious violations, a complete account block may occur. In some cases, withdrawals may remain available, but trading is prohibited.

The agreement also stipulates that Binarium is not liable for clients' trading losses. This means that the financial outcome of transactions depends entirely on the trader's decisions and the market situation.

While this document generally complies with standard industry practice, reviewing it before starting work allows traders to better understand potential risks and the terms of cooperation.

Trading conditions with Binarium

Trading conditions on the platform are regularly updated: the range of instruments is expanded, trade parameters are adjusted, and new features are added. The company positions this as an adaptation to the needs of both novice and experienced traders.

Users note the ease of getting started with Binarium as one of its key advantages. Registration takes just a few minutes, and access to a demo account is provided without verification. The demo account balance is $10,000 and is automatically restored each time you log in to the terminal.

Key trading parameters

There are 5 types of real accounts and a separate demo account.

Minimum deposit:

$5 or the equivalent amount in your account currency.

Minimum transaction amount:

1 dollar or the equivalent amount in your account currency.

Maximum transaction amount:

$100,000 or the equivalent in your account currency. The total amount and number of simultaneously open trades depends on your account type.

Option yield:

Depends on the asset and transaction terms. Can reach up to 92% of the investment amount.

Expiration dates:

short-term transactions with an expiration time of up to 5 minutes;

medium- and long-term transactions with expiration periods from 5 minutes to 3 months.

Types of options:

Turbo options above/below

Classic High/Low Options

Available assets and operating mode

The Binarium platform offers over 100 trading assets, including currency pairs, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies. Thanks to OTC quotes, trading is available 24/7 – across both OTC assets and cryptocurrencies and indices.

The terminal allows you to open up to 4 charts simultaneously, stores transaction history, and provides the ability to verify quotes with the supplier (request processing time is up to 3 business days).

Deposits and withdrawals

Bank cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrency wallets are supported. Available deposit and withdrawal methods may vary depending on your region. You can find them in the "Cashier" section of the trading terminal.

Standard withdrawal takes up to 24 hours (excluding processing time by the bank or payment system).

VIP accounts are offered accelerated withdrawals – up to 1 hour.

Additional services:

trading signals and trading room;

analytical materials;

joint trading with an analyst;

individual training;

free educational materials (video tutorials, strategies, teaching aids);

mobile application for Android;

24/7 support (5 days a week).

Overall, the terms and conditions are focused on low entry barriers and active support for novice users, while maintaining tools designed for more experienced traders.

Options for trading with Binarium

There are two types of binary options available to clients:

Turbo options are designed for short-term trading, with expiration times ranging from 1 to 5 minutes. The potential return on these digital contracts can reach 92% of the investment amount. However, the high transaction speed increases the impact of market noise: technical indicators are more likely to give false signals , making it difficult to predict price movements.

are designed for short-term trading, with expiration times ranging from 1 to 5 minutes. The potential return on these digital contracts can reach 92% of the investment amount. However, the high transaction speed increases the impact of market noise: technical indicators are more likely to give false signals , making it difficult to predict price movements. Classic options offer longer expiration periods—from 15 minutes to three months. This format is considered less dynamic and preferable for novice traders seeking to reduce short-term risk.

Regardless of the type of contract you choose, it is recommended to pre-test trading strategies on a demo account.

To select the appropriate mode in the terminal, use the corresponding buttons: “1–5 min” or “5+ min”.

Next, the user sets the expiration period – the time after which the transaction is automatically closed.

Trading accounts with Binarium broker: types and capabilities

The Binarium platform offers 5 types of trading accounts, each with a different minimum deposit and a range of additional features:

Start ($5 to $99). This entry-level account is designed for familiarizing yourself with the platform. Users gain access to the standard terminal functionality and basic technical analysis tools. 67 of 121 assets are available. No bonuses are provided, and access to the trading room is not available. Standard ($100 to $499). This plan includes bonuses and an expanded list of trading assets. Tradeback, a partial refund on losing trades, is also available. Business (from $500 to $1999). Provides access to a trading room where trading signals (up to 30 per day) are published, along with analytical materials and recommendations. Premium ($2,000 to $4,999). Includes access to the NFX mode with advertised increased returns on individual trades. Priority withdrawals are available. VIP (from $5,000). The highest account level with an expanded set of privileges. These accounts offer a range of advantages:

access to all 121 assets;

personal trading signals;

training from company analysts;

weekly refund of up to 15% of losses to the account;

Individual bonus conditions and manager support.

In some cases, the possibility of receiving a bonus available for withdrawal is stated, but the conditions for its accrual and use depend on the platform's internal rules.

Binarium broker sets limits on profit withdrawals depending on the type of trading account.

Start

no more than 1 application per day;

maximum withdrawal – $75 per day / $150 per week;

the limit for one application is $75;

Withdrawal request processing – up to 5 days.

Standard

up to 2 applications per day;

maximum withdrawal – $200 per day / $500 per week;

the limit for one application is $75;

Withdrawal request processing – up to 3 days.

Business

maximum withdrawal – $500 per day / $2000 per week;

the limit for one application is $150;

Withdrawal request processing – up to 2 days.

Premium

maximum withdrawal – $1,500 per day / $4,000 per week;

the limit for one application is $250;

Withdrawal request processing – up to 1 day.

VIP

maximum withdrawal – $15,000 per day / $100,000 per week;

there is no application limit;

Withdrawal request processing – up to 1 day.

Beginner traders may also be subject to a cumulative monthly limit (up to $1,000). As your account status increases, withdrawal restrictions become more relaxed.

The minimum withdrawal amount starts from $5 (or the equivalent in the account currency), but the actual threshold may depend on the chosen payment system.

Important nuances:

Binarium limits may differ from the limits of a specific payment system.

Banks and payment services have the right to charge their own fees.

The Binarium platform claims to have no fees for deposits and withdrawals, but third-party payment system fees are reimbursed by the client.

Conditions and limits may change in accordance with the broker's internal policies and payment provider rules.

A demo account is available to all users, regardless of the investment amount.

Registering a new account

According to real users, registration on this platform is quick and takes just a few minutes. To create an account, you need to provide an email address, create a password, and select the account currency.

The Binarium binary options platform supports transactions in Ukrainian hryvnia, euros, US dollars, and cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Litecoin.

You can also register and sign in using your Google account. If you choose this method, please verify the accuracy of your profile information in advance. Information (such as your first and last name) is automatically transferred to your platform account. If any discrepancies are found, customer support may temporarily restrict access to your personal account until the information is verified.

Current Binarium promo codes

The brokerage platform allows you to use current Binarium promo codes to receive a bonus when you top up your first deposit. These offers typically provide additional funds for trading.

Account verification at Binarium

Negative reviews of Binarium often raise the issue of withdrawals: users report delays or the inability to receive their funds. However, a detailed analysis of such situations often reveals that the restrictions are related to failure to complete the verification procedure.

Please note: verification is mandatory for withdrawals. This requirement is due to financial monitoring regulations and anti-fraud policies. As part of the process, clients must provide copies (scans or photographs) of documents confirming their identity and residential address.

Data verification is performed after registration and filling out the relevant information in your personal profile. Until this process is completed, withdrawals may be restricted.

Demo account from Binarium

After registration, users automatically gain access to a demo account. The demo mode is available without time limits and allows you to test trading strategies without the risk of losing real funds.

When trading binary options through the Binarium platform, a demo account serves two functions: it helps you practice trading approaches and familiarizes you with the terminal's interface, tools, and settings.

The availability of a training mode simplifies the transition to live trading, especially for beginner traders who need to first master the platform's functionality and basic operating principles.

Setting up a schedule

After completing registration and authorization, the user gains access to the trading terminal. According to reviews and platform overviews, the interface boasts an intuitive structure and logical layout.

This allows even novice traders to quickly master the terminal's basic functions, navigation, and the location of key instruments.

Despite the intuitive interface, some users still have trouble setting up the platform after their first login. This is largely due to the wide range of tools and features that, when used correctly, can speed up and simplify the trading process.

According to reviews, the key features of the Binarium terminal include:

adding assets to the quick access bar;

simultaneous display of up to four graphs;

a separate side menu with sections “Trade History”, “Cashier”, “Trading Room” and “Promotions”;

quick selection of timeframe and chart type;

connection of technical indicators and graphical tools;

scaling and centering the graph;

setting the transaction volume and expiration time;

display of the current profitability of the selected binary option.

Available markets:

The Binarium platform offers trading in the following asset categories:

currency pairs;

cryptocurrencies;

indices;

metals;

stock.

At the top of the screen are buttons that allow you to select the number of charts displayed simultaneously. You can customize their layout to suit your preferences by tapping the split-screen icon.

As of 2026, user reviews note the ease of use of this trading terminal. Specifically, the platform supports four chart display options: candlestick , bar, line, and area charts.

Graphical tools and indicators

The Binarium terminal interface features a dedicated button (located in the lower left corner of the screen) that provides access to graphical tools. These include:

curved and arbitrary lines;

ellipse;

intersection tools;

horizontal lines;

Fibonacci levels and lines;

rays and other marking elements.

Users also note the wide range of built-in technical indicators in their reviews. This allows for comprehensive technical analysis directly within the terminal, without the need for third-party platforms such as MetaTrader 4 .

The following indicators are available for analysis:

The selection and configuration of indicators is carried out through the same toolbar: the user can add the desired indicator to the chart and set its display parameters.

Risk-free trading on Binarium

A risk-free trade is a tool whereby, in the event of an unfavorable outcome, the trader is compensated for the investment amount under pre-agreed terms. In the event of a positive outcome, the profit is credited as usual.

The Binarium platform provides two types of risk-free transactions:

Real – the payment is credited to the main trading account;

– the payment is credited to the main trading account; Bonus – accrual is made to a separate bonus account and may be accompanied by conditions for working off.

Typically, access to such trades is granted by funding your account using a special promo code. The terms of accrual and use depend on the brokerage platform's current rules.

Information about available risk-free trades is displayed in the trading terminal – above the “Up” position opening button.

Tradeback on Binarium

Tradeback is a partial reimbursement of losses on a trader's real investments. If the total losses exceed the profit during a settlement period, Binarium compensates 5 to 15% of the incurred losses. The loss is defined as the difference between the total amount of real funds lost from the deposit and the profit earned for the selected period.

The platform's settlement period is one week, and tradeback accrual occurs on Tuesdays from 00:00 to 12:00 GMT+0. The rebate amount depends on the account type: 5% for Standard, 10% for Business, 12.5% ​​for Premium, and 15% for VIP.

Accrual can occur either as bonus funds to a special bonus account (for Standard, Business and Premium), or as real money to the main account (for VIP).

The tradeback service can be disabled and re-enabled at any time via the "Cancel Tradeback" section in your personal account. This will suspend the accrual of tradeback, and any tradeback already accrued for the current billing period will be cancelled. Once the accrual is re-enabled, any losses incurred during the deactivation period will not be taken into account.

NFX Trading Mode

NFX mode is a special type of trading in which the asset's return is calculated separately for each trade. The profit percentage is influenced by factors such as the number of active traders and the asset's current market volatility. In this mode, returns can fluctuate widely—from 10% to 10,000%—enabling potentially high profits with successful predictions.

Trading room

The Binarium Trading Room is a private chat room for platform clients where participants discuss trading strategies, market analysis methods, and the current market situation.

Within this format, users can share experiences, receive additional clarification on the terminal's operation, and discuss practical aspects of trading. According to reviews, the chat also provides recommendations and examples of how to use the platform's functionality, which are not always described in detail in the official instructions.

This tool allows you to monitor the trading activity of an analyst and other experienced traders with the ability to copy their trades.

A trading signal is a recommendation indicating which asset, at what time and in what direction a trade should be opened.

Each signal is assigned a strength rating, represented by one to three triangles. The more triangles, the greater the confidence in the signal.

The platform offers two trading room formats: Business and VIP.

Business is a general chat for traders where trading signals are published (up to 30 per day) and current market situations are discussed.

The VIP room is focused on personalized support. Clients are assigned a personal manager who provides feedback on signals and trading advice.

There are several ways to access the trading room:

top up your account with an amount corresponding to the required room type;

Take advantage of special offers or promo codes that are periodically distributed through newsletters.

Access terms may vary depending on current programs and the broker's internal policies.

To access the Business trading room, you need to top up your account with $500, and for the VIP room - with $5,000.

Funding your trading account at Binarium

Unlike many other brokers, Binarium is focused on simplifying binary options trading. This is evident, in particular, in the intuitive trading terminal interface.

To top up your account, simply click the "Top up" button located in the upper right corner of the screen.

Similarly, you can top up your account through your personal account : go to the "Cashier" section, then select "Top up your account" and follow the platform instructions.

According to user reviews, one of Binarium's strengths is its variety of balance replenishment options.

The following methods are supported:

Bank cards: Visa, Mastercard;

Visa, Mastercard; Electronic payment systems: Skypay, Piastrix Wallet;

Skypay, Piastrix Wallet; Cryptocurrency transfers: Binance Pay to Tether, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ripple, Ethereum, TRON, USDC, Toncoin, Solana, Binance Coin, Hamster Kombat, Dogecoin.

The minimum deposit amount is $5. Upon first deposit, clients receive a bonus, the terms of which depend on the platform's rules.

Bonuses from Binarium

Binarium, like most binary options brokers, offers clients various bonuses aimed at attracting and retaining users.

Risk-free trades allow you to trade without losing funds in the event of an unsuccessful outcome. In such a trade, the investment is not deducted from the main balance, and the profit from a successful transaction is credited to the bonus account. To withdraw bonus funds, you must meet the wagering requirements set by the platform.

Trade insurance for VIP and Premium accounts : Users can insure up to three trades. If any trade is unprofitable, the broker will refund the deposited amount only for those trades. Trades that end in profit are accounted for separately, with the profit credited to the account along with the investment.

Welcome bonus : when you make your first deposit, the bonus amount can reach 100% of the transfer amount.

Broker quotes

Asset quotes on the Binarium binary options platform are provided by a third-party company, Leverate, a well-known provider of technology solutions and liquidity in the online trading industry.

If necessary, users can request a quote reconciliation from customer support. This reconciliation is performed jointly with the liquidity provider, adding transparency to the price formation process.

It's important to note that quotes may differ from those of other brokers. This is due to the fact that different companies work with different liquidity providers. According to traders, such discrepancies do not have a critical impact on the final financial result of a trade—profit or loss is determined within the terms of the specific platform.

Mobile application

The Binarium binary options platform is available for both desktop and mobile users. A dedicated Android app is available for smartphones and tablets, allowing trading regardless of location.

There are no significant differences between the mobile and desktop versions of the terminal. Both applications support the same set of tools, trading functions, and account management options.

The mobile app is available for download on Google Play . After installation, users can log in using their personal account credentials, without having to register again.

Trading training from binary options broker Binarium

In 2026, real reviews of Binarium often note the availability of free educational materials aimed at both beginners and more experienced traders. The platform provides the knowledge base necessary for getting started with digital contracts.

The main training sections include:

Answers to frequently asked questions – basic explanations of the terminal's operation and trading conditions.

– basic explanations of the terminal's operation and trading conditions. 20 trading strategies – materials are divided by difficulty level, allowing you to gradually improve your skills.

– materials are divided by difficulty level, allowing you to gradually improve your skills. Market analytics and trading signals are additional tools for decision making.

are additional tools for decision making. Live chat for traders – an opportunity to share experiences.

– an opportunity to share experiences. Trading sessions and economic calendar – information about market opening hours and important events.

The thematic sections of the site deserve special attention:

Terminology – explanation of key concepts: types of transactions, expiration dates, quotes and pricing.

– explanation of key concepts: types of transactions, expiration dates, quotes and pricing. Account – conditions for depositing and withdrawing funds, minimum transaction amounts.

– conditions for depositing and withdrawing funds, minimum transaction amounts. Bonuses – description of loyalty programs, transaction insurance, and other incentives.

– description of loyalty programs, transaction insurance, and other incentives. Assets and Quotes – information about available instruments, trading hours and price history.

Thanks to the extensive training materials available on the Binarium website, mastering the platform becomes significantly easier, and entering trading becomes more understandable and structured for both beginners and experienced users.

Withdrawing funds from Binarium

According to the platform's regulations, users can submit withdrawal requests ranging from $75 to $15,000 (or the equivalent in another currency at the current exchange rate). If a larger withdrawal is needed, traders have the right to submit multiple requests, subject to the current restrictions:

for a basic account – no more than two applications per day;

for other types of accounts – up to five applications per day.

Binarium reviews often raise questions about the reliability of payouts. According to comments from long-term clients, they have not experienced significant delays in withdrawals.

According to the user agreement, the standard processing time for applications is up to three business days. For Business account holders, withdrawals are processed faster—within 24 hours.

Funds are transferred to the same payment details from which the balance was replenished.

The platform doesn't charge its own withdrawal fee. However, in some Binarium reviews, users note that the amount deposited into their wallet may be slightly less than the requested withdrawal amount—sometimes the difference can reach several percent.

Typically, this is not due to the broker's terms and conditions, but to the commission charged by the payment system or bank through which the transfer is processed. The amount charged depends on the selected withdrawal method and the internal fees of the relevant service.

Complaints about the broker

The majority of negative reviews are related to the mobile app's performance. Some users report occasional freezing or errors upon launch.

At the same time, the broker's support team responds promptly to such inquiries and takes steps to resolve technical issues. Users can leave their feedback or describe the problem in the relevant section of the website.

Help Desk

Binarium's support team is available Monday through Friday from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Customers report that their specialists respond quickly to inquiries and strive to resolve any issues promptly.

To receive a response, we recommend using the online chat. The chat button is located in the lower left corner of the trading terminal interface and on the official Binarium website.

Support is provided in Russian, making communication easier for Russian-speaking users.

Pros and cons of the Binarium trading platform

Many users choose Binarium for the following reasons:

Pros:

a wide range of underlying assets;

trading signals and analytics from experienced traders;

the ability to copy the leading analyst's trades;

prompt work of the support service;

several types of trading accounts;

support for various currencies;

minimum deposit from 5 dollars;

convenient access to the economic calendar and trading session schedule;

bonus programs and promotions;

protection of user data;

free educational materials;

fast withdrawal of funds (in some cases – from one hour);

support for ten interface languages.

The trading terminal features an intuitive interface. The mobile version of the platform replicates the design and functionality of the desktop version, making it equally user-friendly across devices.

Cons:

lack of access to the trading room with advanced signals for Start and Standard account holders;

restrictions on trading conditions for entry-level account types;

possible differences in quotes from data provided in third-party services such as MetaTrader 4 or TradingView.

Differences in quotes may be due to differences in liquidity providers, data formats, calculation algorithms and time zones.

What are the reviews of Binarium online?

Most negative comments about Binarium are unsupported by concrete evidence: users often leave angry reviews without screenshots or supporting documents. At the same time, real clients note that the broker is reliable and honors its payment obligations.

Some complaints relate to non-compliance with the platform's rules. For example, according to the user agreement, withdrawal requests can take up to 24 hours to process. In reviews, some clients claim their funds arrived within an hour, while others claim it took a full day. Both scenarios are consistent with the platform's terms, as the stated timeframe is the maximum.

Another common type of negative comment concerns the loss of deposits. Such accusations are often based on a lack of understanding of binary options and trading strategies. Users, having made a mistake when opening a trade, sometimes perceive the loss of funds as a rip-off by the broker.

To reduce risks and understand the platform's operating principles, we recommend completing training and practicing strategies on a demo account. This will allow you to better understand the specifics of digital contracts and assess potential trading risks.

Conclusion

In 2026, binary options broker Binarium launched a platform with a user-friendly interface and a wide range of tools and functionality. The platform boasts an extensive database of free educational materials, which will be useful for both beginners and experienced traders.

Binary options broker Binarium offers clients access to trading signals, analytics, and tools for tracking successful traders, as well as a variety of account types and deposit methods.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Is it possible to withdraw bonus accruals?

Bonus funds can be transferred to a real account only after the platform's conditions are met: the trader must complete trades totaling 40 times the bonus amount.

How do I log into my personal account?

To log in, simply enter your username and password, or log in through one of the suggested social networks by clicking on the corresponding icon.

How to contact technical support?

In addition to the online chat available in your profile or trading terminal, clients can contact support via email, phone, or Telegram.

What is the minimum withdrawal amount?

The minimum withdrawal amount from a brokerage account is $5 or the equivalent in your account currency. However, this amount may vary depending on the payment system you choose.

Is it necessary to undergo verification immediately after registration?

Verification is optional for the user, but becomes mandatory when submitting a withdrawal request.

How to copy trades and receive trading signals?

To start copying trades from experienced traders, go to the "Copytrading" section in the trading terminal. There, select the trader whose trades you want to copy. Information about suitable leaders can be obtained directly from traders, analysts, platform partners, or Binarium managers. They can customize the subscription and copying conditions.

Are cryptocurrency transfers available?

Binarium supports deposits in Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ripple, Ethereum, TRON, USDC, Toncoin, Solana, Binance Coin, Hamster Kombat, Dogecoin.

