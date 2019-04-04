    Registration
        Indicator for binary options Forex Pips Striker Indicator v2

        Forex Pips Striker Indicator v2 is a relatively new indicator that does not redraw. According to the developer, this technical tool provides up to 76% of successful transactions with binary options . This indicator is also suitable for Forex trading . The principle of operation of the tool is that it signals the moment of change in price direction after reaching local minimums and maximums. ZigZag operates in a similar vein. The indicator is based on Parabolic SAR with two different periods. A signal appears on the chart when a built-in instrument with a longer period is triggered.

        Forex Pips Striker Indicator v2 chart

        General characteristics for the indicator

        When working with the indicator, you should adhere to several general recommendations:

        1. Trading platform - MetaTrader4.
        2. Assets are any pairs of currencies.
        3. Trading time is during any session.
        4. Timeframe - M5 and M15 are recommended, but any is suitable.
        5. Expiration period is 3 candles, or 15 minutes (if M5 is selected) or 45 minutes (M15).
        6. Best brokers - Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium , Binary.com , WordForex

        The recommendations given are not mandatory. But if these requirements are met, the effectiveness of the indicator increases.

        Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4 :

        Rules for trading with the Forex Pips Striker Indicator v2

        This indicator does not redraw and gives accurate signals without lag. The optimal moment to enter the market is displayed on the chart as an arrow. This tool is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

        Despite the statements of the developer, this tool is not recommended for constant use in trading only when the arrows appear. You should enter the market based on the signals of this indicator when the price chart has crossed or touched the boundaries of the channel.

        Signals Forex Pips Striker Indicator v2

        Based on the above recommendations, it turns out that it is necessary to open a transaction if an up or down arrow appears at the same time and the line breaks through the price channel. You should buy Call options when the following situation occurs:

        Call signal Forex Pips Striker

        It is recommended to open transactions to buy Put options in the following situation:

        Put signal Forex Pips Striker

        To understand the features of the indicator, several real examples are given below.

        Forex Pips Striker indicator

        Example chart with Forex Pips Striker

        Forex Pips Striker example of work

        Chart with Forex Pips Striker indicator

        The main advantage of Forex Pips Striker Indicator v2 is that it does not redraw and is suitable for both Forex and binary options trading. When working with this indicator, it is recommended to check emerging signals with other technical tools.

        Download Forex Pips Striker Indicator v2

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        No deposit bonus

        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Обычный внутриканальный индюк.
        24 July 2023
        Answer
        Алексей Ветров
        Алексей Ветров
        Как называется канальный индикатор?
        Название этого индикатора в статье же указано, Forex Pips Striker Indicator v2. Или что вы имеете ввиду? Если вы про классификацию, по типу как осцилляторы или индикаторы уровней то он относится к канальным индикаторам)
        07 March 2021
        Answer
        ВАСИЛИЙ
        Как называется канальный индикатор?
        30 June 2020
        Answer
        pavel
        сам канал на графике не отображается.подскажите пожалуйста кто сталкивался.
        12 April 2020
        Answer
        Олег
        Олег
        Хороший индикатор
        08 June 2019
        Answer
        Алексей
        Алексей
        Я торгую на коротких таймфреймах и для меня важно, что этот индюк никогда не опаздывает
        02 June 2019
        Answer
        Роман
        Мне нравится Pips Striker. Это простой в использовании и многофункциональный инструмент
        29 May 2019
        Answer
        Злобин_$
        Злобин_$
        Очень прост в применении, подойдет как новичкам, так и опытным трейдерам, нет никаких запутывающих моментов
        27 May 2019
        Answer
        Vlad
        Vlad
        Этот индикатор при тестировании хорошо себя показал, винрейт около 85%))
        26 May 2019
        Answer
        Жданов
        Жданов
        Очень хороший индикатор, ITM от 80%. Результатом доволен!
        21 May 2019
        Answer
        Тимур
        неплохой индюк
        19 May 2019
        Answer
        lourenz
        Нормальный индикатор, не перерисовывается и дает довольно точные сигналы
        16 May 2019
        Answer
        Сергей
        Сергей
        Потестировал его, лучший результат 100 прибыльных и 40 минусовых
        04 May 2019
        Answer
        Zuzas
        Zuzas
        лучше всего себя показывает на 5-минутном графике с истечением в 15 минут
        20 April 2019
        Answer
        Роберт
        Роберт
        Хороший индикатор, у меня от 80 до 90% ITM
        14 April 2019
        Answer
        Vaindom
        Vaindom
        Попробовал индикатор на разных ценовых каналах. 90% ITM я смог добиться только на 5-минутном графике с истечением в 15 минут.
        09 April 2019
        Answer
        Rcaielia
        На дневном графике и 4-часовом индикатор дает очень мало сигналов.
        06 April 2019
        Answer
