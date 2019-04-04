Indicator for binary options Forex Pips Striker Indicator v2

Forex Pips Striker Indicator v2 is a relatively new indicator that does not redraw. According to the developer, this technical tool provides up to 76% of successful transactions with binary options . This indicator is also suitable for Forex trading . The principle of operation of the tool is that it signals the moment of change in price direction after reaching local minimums and maximums. ZigZag operates in a similar vein. The indicator is based on Parabolic SAR with two different periods. A signal appears on the chart when a built-in instrument with a longer period is triggered.

General characteristics for the indicator

When working with the indicator, you should adhere to several general recommendations:

Trading platform - MetaTrader4. Assets are any pairs of currencies. Trading time is during any session. Timeframe - M5 and M15 are recommended, but any is suitable. Expiration period is 3 candles, or 15 minutes (if M5 is selected) or 45 minutes (M15). Best brokers - Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium , Binary.com , WordForex

The recommendations given are not mandatory. But if these requirements are met, the effectiveness of the indicator increases.

Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4 :

Rules for trading with the Forex Pips Striker Indicator v2

This indicator does not redraw and gives accurate signals without lag. The optimal moment to enter the market is displayed on the chart as an arrow. This tool is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

Despite the statements of the developer, this tool is not recommended for constant use in trading only when the arrows appear. You should enter the market based on the signals of this indicator when the price chart has crossed or touched the boundaries of the channel.

Based on the above recommendations, it turns out that it is necessary to open a transaction if an up or down arrow appears at the same time and the line breaks through the price channel. You should buy Call options when the following situation occurs:

It is recommended to open transactions to buy Put options in the following situation:

To understand the features of the indicator, several real examples are given below.

The main advantage of Forex Pips Striker Indicator v2 is that it does not redraw and is suitable for both Forex and binary options trading. When working with this indicator, it is recommended to check emerging signals with other technical tools.

Download Forex Pips Striker Indicator v2

Download

Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article.

