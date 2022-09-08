Binary options strategy FX Nuke

The FX Nuke binary options strategy was originally intended for trading on the Forex market, but given the fact that it generates simple and understandable signals, it can also be used for binary options.

Among the advantages of the strategy, we can highlight three templates from the author, which are designed for intraday trading, scalping and swing trading, which makes the FX Nuke Trading System universal and suitable for absolutely any type of traders.

Also, initially the FX Nuke strategy was paid and cost about $30, but you can download it for free from our website.

Characteristics of the FX Nuke strategy

Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .

Time frame: M1-D1.

Expiration: Intraday trading – 20 candles, scalping – 3 candles, swing trading – 200 candles.

Types of options: Call/Put.

Indicators: FX Nuke, cpm (there are 6 indicators in the strategy, 2 for each type of trading).

Trading instruments: any.

Trading hours: 8:00-18:00.

Installing FX Nuke Strategy Indicators in MT4

Indicators are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

MetaTrader 4 instructions for installing indicators:

There are only two indicators in the strategy, and these are the FX Nuke indicator and the cpm indicator. The FX Nuke indicator has only alert settings:

This makes its use convenient, since in the same scalping mode quite a lot of signals can appear and it will be difficult to follow them on your own, so alerts will appear during trading:

The cpm indicator has no settings.

The essence and rules of trading using the FX Nuke strategy

Like any strategy or indicator, FX Nuke Trading System is no exception and implies the ability to determine the trend in the market , since the signals of this trading system can appear both with and against the trend. Also in addition to defining a trend, it is worth learning the differences between a bullish and bearish trend , as well as the phases of a trend .

The FX Nuke Trading System, as mentioned earlier, has three modes for different types of binary options trading, which are divided into:

Day trading. Scalping. Swing trading.

Intraday trading involves purchasing options with an expiration date of no more than 24 hours, since in this type of trading transactions are not carried over to the next day. Most often, expiration does not exceed two hours and the number of transactions can be up to five per day.

Scalping is short transactions, the expiration of which does not last longer than five minutes. If a trader adheres to this style of trading, then a lot of transactions can be made per day (from twenty, and often more).

Swing trading can also be called medium-term trading and it all depends on the selected time frame. So on M5 a transaction can last about three to five hours, while on H1 expiration can reach two to three days.

Now, having understood the types of trading, you can understand how each of the templates in the FX Nuke strategy differs:

As you can see in the image above, the intraday trading pattern (first chart) and the scalping pattern (second chart) although similar to each other, still have some small differences in signals, while the swing trading pattern (third chart) has completely different signals.

Note: You can tell which template is being used by the name in the upper right corner.

In addition to the main FX Nuke indicator, the strategy also has a currency strength panel:

These panels present the eight main currencies on which most currency pairs are based. The essence of such a panel is to see which currency is currently leading the growth, and this information should be taken into account when making transactions based on signals from the strategy.

If we talk about the rules of trading using the FX Nuke Trading System, then initially you should always pay attention to the strength of currencies in order to understand which options in which direction it makes sense to buy now, and only then you just have to wait for the signal from the FX Nuke indicator. Therefore, to buy a Call option you need to:

The main currency was strong. The indicator line has changed color to blue (there is an alert).

And to buy a Put option you need to:

The main currency was weak. The indicator line has changed color to red (there is an alert).

Next, let's look at examples of possible transactions to make it clearer when and what options are worth buying.

Examples of trading using the FX Nuke strategy

Since the trading rules for all templates remain the same and only expiration changes, we will consider examples using only one template, but we will use different currency pairs so that we can see how to correctly use the currency strength panel.

Opening a Call Option

In this example, we have a strong base currency (since it is at the beginning of the currency pair) and a weak secondary one, so we should only consider Call options and as soon as the signal appears, we should enter the trade:

Please note that expiration is used here at twenty candles, since the template is used for intraday trading. For other patterns, the rule for buying an option would not change, but the expiration would be the one that matches the pattern.

Opening a Put option

The opposite situation is with the purchase of a Put option, since our base currency is weak and the secondary currency is strong, and therefore only Put options should be considered:

Conclusion

As a result, I would like to note that the FX Nuke binary options strategy does not have the most complex rules, but it has effective signals that can be used both for turbo options and for longer transactions along the trend.

What you should never forget about is the rules of money management and risk management , since they allow you to make a profit even when the strategy gives many false or unprofitable signals. And also do not forget to test strategies and indicators on a demo account.

Also, for profitable trading in the future, it is important to choose a trusted broker, who can be found in our rating of binary options brokers .

Download indicators and template for the FX Nuke strategy

