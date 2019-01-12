    Registration
        Mak Binary indicator for binary options

        The Mak Binary arrow indicator is well suited for trading so-called turbo options, the validity of which does not exceed 5 minutes. The indicator has a built-in tester that clearly helps you evaluate the WinRate for your chosen currency pair. It is very comfortable. The Mak Binary indicator never redraws or changes its readings. The indicator is designed in the form of signal arrows, which beginners love so much. Nothing extra.

        Mak Binary Indicator

        Characteristics of Mac Binar

        Platform: Metatrader4.

        Asset: any currency pair, as well as gold.

        Trading hours: around the clock.

        Timeframe: M5.

        Validity period: 1 candle (5 minutes).

        Recommended brokers: Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium .

        Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4 :

        Mak Binary Trading Rules

        The indicator has a built-in pre-signal that gives a warning on the current candle, after which you need to wait until the candle closes to receive the main signal. If an arrow appears after closing, then we buy the option in the direction indicated by the arrow.

        Below are some examples of indicator signals on different currency pairs:

        Example of indicator signals 1

        Example of indicator signals 2

        Example of indicator signals 3

        Example of indicator signals 4

        The indicator gives a small number of signals, so we recommend installing it on several currency pairs at once as follows:

        installing the indicator on currency pairs

        Mak Binary is a fairly accurate indicator for binary options, but definitely needs additional filters. Also, don’t forget to test this indicator on a demo account or take advantage of the risk-free day first.

        Download Mak Binary indicator

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        Binarium

        Comments

        Кабанчик
        уровни и норм
        да. так и сделал, получилось нормально, но надо тестировать
        21 April 2020
        Answer
        Иннокентий Смоктуновский
        Иннокентий Смоктуновский
        уровни и норм
        01 March 2020
        Answer
        Kristina
        Kristina
        как и все сигнальные индикаторы, необходимо тут отсеивать ложные сигналы чем-то
        15 February 2020
        Answer
        Сенегог
        Спасибо за индикатор, вин рейт выше 70. Это по М5.
        15 February 2019
        Answer
        user02
        user02
        У меня получилось сделать на м1 и м5 вин даже выше 60. Помогает болик как фильтр.
        31 January 2019
        Answer
        Treider_Pro86
        Попробовал индикатор на тайффрейме М1. Нареканий нет. Процент прибыльных позиций где-то 70%. Есть и ложные сигналы, поэтому внимательнее.
        16 January 2019
        Answer
        Mark999
        Среднестатистический индикатор. Если использовать с другими уже проверенными индикаторами, можно поднять хорошо денег.
        09 January 2019
        Answer
