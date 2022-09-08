    Registration
        Binary options strategy Mandrake System

        The Mandrake System binary options strategy is based on histogram indicators , which have several types of signals and allow you to buy options both based on the current movement and during reversals.

        The advantage of this strategy is that all indicators are compactly collected at the bottom of the chart, which allows you to more clearly see candlestick formations that can be used to further confirm the analysis of the strategy.

        Binary options strategy Mandrake System

        Characteristics of the strategy for binary options Mandrake System

        • Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .
        • Time frame: M1-H4.
        • Expiration: 3 candles or 5 candles.
        • Types of options: Call/Put.
        • Indicators: MA_Angle, Mandrake iTrend1, Mandrake RSI, Mandrake Stochastic.
        • Trading instruments: any.
        • Trading hours: 8:00-18:00.
        • Recommended brokers: Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium .

        Installing Mandrake System Binary Options Strategy Indicators in MT4

        Indicators are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

        MetaTrader 4 instructions for installing indicators:

        Since there are four types of indicators in the strategy, setting up each one can take a lot of time, and therefore the best option would be to install strategies using a template, which can be downloaded at the end of the article.

        The essence and rules of trading using the Mandrake System binary options strategy

        The Mandrake System strategy does not imply identifying a trend and working on it , since signals from indicators can be received both by movement and at the moment of a market reversal. Therefore, this strategy will be useful especially for beginners, since to buy options you will simply need to follow the signals without conducting additional analysis.

        But before you start trading, it’s worth understanding the principle of operation of the indicators that are included in this strategy, and first let’s look at the EMA Angle indicator:

        EMA Angle indicator in the Mandrake System strategy

        This histogram is painted in different colors, and at first it may seem that in this way the indicator generates signals for buying options, but this is not the case. In fact, the red and blue bars of the histogram signal that the current movement is approaching a climax and that a reversal is likely to follow.

        In the example below you can see that when the bars turn blue, this signals the possible end of an upward movement, and when they turn red, this signals the possible end of a downward movement:

        Examples of reversals in the Mandrake System strategy

        Of course, there are exceptions to this rule, for example, in moments of a strong trend and, as can be seen from the example, despite the blue bars, the upward movement still continued:

        Trending situations in the Mandrake System strategy

        If we talk about other indicators, their colors are standard and a change in color indicates that you need to buy a Call or Put option.

        The first type of signals according to the strategy for binary options Mandrake System

        As mentioned earlier, there can be two types of signals according to the Mandrake System strategy, but they are all based on the EMA Angle indicator.

        The first type of signals involves the indicator crossing the zero level, so to buy Call options you need to:

        1. The EMA Angle indicator crossed the zero level from bottom to top.
        2. The Mandrake iTrend1 indicator was blue.
        3. The Mandrake RSI indicator was blue or light blue.
        4. The Mandrake Stochastic indicator was blue or light blue.

        To purchase Put options you need to:

        1. The EMA Angle indicator crossed the zero level from top to bottom.
        2. The Mandrake iTrend1 indicator was red.
        3. The Mandrake RSI indicator was red or pink.
        4. The Mandrake Stochastic indicator was red or pink.

        The second type of signals according to the strategy for binary options Mandrake System

        The second type of signals is the simplest, but carries higher risks and is an aggressive trading option. To buy Call options using such signals you need to:

        1. The EMA Angle indicator changed the color of the histogram bars from red to gray.

        To purchase Put options you need to:

        1. The EMA Angle indicator changed the color of the histogram bars from blue to gray.

        In this case, you can ignore other indicators, but it is worth remembering that to trade using such signals, expiration should not exceed three candles.

        Examples of trading using the Mandrake System binary options strategy

        Let's look at examples of trading using the first and second types of signals on the M5 time frame and the EUR/JPY currency pair.

        Opening a Call Option

        The Call option could be purchased after the first type of signal appeared:

        Buying a Call using the Mandrake System strategy

        Please note that it is better to make a trade after the candle closes. In this case, profit would be brought by expiration of both three candles and five candles.

        Opening a Put option

        The Put option in this case could be bought based on the second type of signal, and note that the colors of the other indicators do not matter:

        Buying Put using the Mandrake System strategy

        And despite the fact that an expiration of even five candles could bring profit, a better option would be to buy an option with an expiration of up to three candles.

        Conclusion

        The Mandrake System binary options strategy, due to its simple trading rules, will be most useful for beginners, but it is worth using two types of rules in trading simultaneously only if you strictly follow the rules of money management and risk management . This approach will allow you to protect your capital as much as possible from losses, even during a long period of unprofitable transactions.

        Also important in trading is a trusted broker, who can be found in our rating of binary options brokers . We wish you profitable transactions!

        Download indicators and template for the Mandrake System strategy

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        Грановский
        На кой буй выкладывать все эт если архив(ы) не распаковывается и эт не единичный тут случай! И тем более присылать на мыло эту пустышку!
        я вообще не понимаю, откуда столько людей с кривыми архиваторами. сколько качаю с этого сайта архивы, никогда не было проблем.
        29 August 2020
        Answer
        Вячеслав
        Вячеслав
        На кой буй выкладывать все эт если архив(ы) не распаковывается и эт не единичный тут случай! И тем более присылать на мыло эту пустышку!
        Евгений Туменук, обнови архиватор, все рабочее
        29 August 2020
        Answer
        Евгений Туменук
        На кой буй выкладывать все эт если архив(ы) не распаковывается и эт не единичный тут случай! И тем более присылать на мыло эту пустышку!
        28 August 2020
        Answer
        CALL
        CALL
        Вот первый сигнал который на пересечении уровня 0 нормально себя показывает, а тот что второй так себе, торгуйте лучше первым типом, если кто будет конечно на реал переносить
        15 July 2020
        Answer
        Камень
        А мне кажется что на график какой-то сигнальный бы индикатор или уровни было бы не плохо присобачить...
        15 July 2020
        Answer
        Кирилл Радченко
        Кирилл Радченко
        Вот первый сигнал который на пересечении уровня 0 нормально себя показывает, а тот что второй так себе, торгуйте лучше первым типом, если кто будет конечно на реал переносить
        каждому надо простестировать и потом подумать какой больше вариант подойдет. мне вот второй нравится, он самый быстрый и простой. но есть минус - если тренд сильный, то цена на любых столбиках летит без остановки и не угадаешь когда конец
        15 July 2020
        Answer
