        Marvin indicator for binary options

        Marvin Non Repaint Buy Sell Signal Creator is used in trading both currency assets and binary options . During the formation of the next candle, signals from the indicator may temporarily disappear and then reappear. In this case, the arrows do not appear again after the bar closes. According to research results, the indicator helps to frequently make profitable trades.

        Example of a chart with the Marvin indicator

        You can use any time interval when working with Marvin. But the indicator shows the best results on timeframes M5 and higher. The expiration time of a binary option is three candles. Unlike many other indicators, Marvin allows for 24/7 trading.

        Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4 :

        Examples of trading using the indicator for binary options Marvin

        Due to the fact that signals from the instrument may temporarily disappear, it is recommended to open transactions to buy an option after the next candle appears.

        CALL signal on Marvin chart

        PUT signal on Marvin chart

        Like other technical tools, Marvin often gives false signals. Therefore, it is recommended to use several indicators when trading binary options.

        Download Marvin indicator

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        Binary

        Comments

        Ванек Ревякин
        Ванек Ревякин
        Использую Marvin 3 месяца, вхожу просто по сигналам, ничего не фильтрую этот индюк можно и так использовать но если заморочится и сделать для него фильтры или включить в систему торговую то результат будет еще лучше, я пока так торгую меня устраивает. Если кто-то знает чем можно фильтровать или с каким другим индикатором Marvin будет хорошо сочетаться, подскажите пожалуйста.
        18 March 2021
        Answer
        Григорий Туманов
        Григорий Туманов
        тесты кто-то проводил по нему? как результаты?
        так сам проведи, хитрый какой. потом всем расскажешь какие результаты)
        11 April 2020
        Answer
        Максим
        тесты кто-то проводил по нему? как результаты?
        23 February 2020
        Answer
        gamer
        на рисовалку вроде не похож...
        16 January 2020
        Answer
        Владимир
        Владимир
        Marvin - очень хороший индикатор, но как по мне он не совсем подходит для использования его как одиночного индикатора, много ложных сигналов
        22 March 2019
        Answer
        Aliso4ka
        Aliso4ka
        довольно хороший индикатор, не без недостатков конечно, но и плюсов достаточно!
        19 March 2019
        Answer
        Arsenyi_B
        Я тестил индикатор Marvin и очень доволен полученными результатами - больше 70% сделок закрыл в плюс. Отличный индюк!
        19 March 2019
        Answer
        Nolkrenst
        Nolkrenst
        Хотя данный индикатор иногда вырисовывает ложные сигналы, их можно просто фильтровать с помощью других индикаторов.А если использовать MARVIN в качестве одиночного индикатора, то нужно сравнивать его показатели на разных таймфреймах.
        13 March 2019
        Answer
        СеваХХХ
        Нормальный индюк, не перекрашивается и то хорошо!
        02 March 2019
        Answer
        TopTrade-161
        Да, индикатор точный и не перекрашивается. В этом его плюс. Однако есть и существенный минус – он не сообщает, где выходить из сделок.
        20 February 2019
        Answer
        Фил
        Очень простой индикатор, с которым справится даже начинающий неопытный трейдер. Помогает в определении момента перекупленности / перепроданности RSI.
        19 February 2019
        Answer
