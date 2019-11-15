Indicator for binary options One Minute Profit Signal

The One Minute Profit Signal indicator was created for turbo trading of binary options on the M1 time frame with an expiration of 60 seconds. The indicator was created specifically for scalping and gives 60-70% of trades with a positive outcome.

This indicator is more suitable for experienced traders, since using it, you need to react very quickly to emerging signals, and also understand which of them should be ignored.

The essence of the One Minute Profit Signal indicator

It is not 100% known what this indicator was based on, but most traders agree that the Bollinger Bands channel indicator was taken as a basis. If we add these two indicators to the chart, we get the following picture:

As you can see, signals appear when the price touches the upper and lower levels of the Bollinger Bands channel. If you spend time selecting the settings, you may be able to arrive at identical signals from both indicators.

Perhaps the idea behind the indicator in question was completely different, but no better explanation than this was found.

Characteristics of the One Minute Profit Signal indicator

Terminal: Metatrader 4 .

Time frame: M1.

Expiration: 60 seconds.

Types of options: Call/Put.

Indicators: One Minute Profit Signal.

Trading instruments: Any.

Trading hours: 9:00-17:00.

Recommended brokers: Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium .

Installing One Minute Profit Signal Indicator in MT4

Indicators are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. The settings are left unchanged.

At the end of the article you can download this indicator and a template for it.

Rules for trading using the One Minute Profit Signal indicator

As already mentioned, we use only M1 time frame and 1 minute expiration.

The rules for using the indicator are simply simple. When a green arrow appears, a Call option is opened; when a red arrow appears, a Put option is opened.

Examples of real trading using the One Minute Profit Signal indicator

For example, the GBP/JPY currency pair was taken, since it has quite high volatility. The broker through which the transactions were made is PocketOption .

Opening a Call Option

As soon as the buy signal appeared, we immediately opened a Call option with an expiration of 1 minute.

This transaction resulted in a profit of 90%.

Opening a Put option

As soon as the sell signal appeared, we immediately opened a Put option with an expiration of 1 minute.

This transaction resulted in a profit of 40% and the following result for two transactions:

Conclusion

Based on the data obtained, we can conclude that this indicator has the right to life and using it for trading binary options, you can make a profit.

But before you start real trading, we recommend testing it on a demo account, since this indicator has appeared on the Internet relatively recently and quite a few statistics have been collected on it.

And don’t forget the main rule of trading - only risk the amount that you are not afraid of losing. And we, in turn, wish you profits!

Download the One Minute Profit Signal template and indicator

Download

Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

See also:

Strategies for trading binary options

Useful articles about binary options

Live chart for binary options

Best Binary Options Brokers

Online signals for binary options