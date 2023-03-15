Best Binary Options Broker 2024

In this article we want to give you a review of the broker, which can be considered the best binary options broker in 2024. We will try to figure out why the Pocket Option broker is so good and why many consider it the best binary options broker today.

To begin with, we will analyze the most simple functions of the Pocket Option broker platform in 2024, after which we will move on to truly unique opportunities. So we advise you to read the article to the end, because a lot of interesting information awaits you.

In the article we will look at:

Why is the Pocket Option broker platform the best in 2024?

Let's look at the broker's website for its platform. The PocketOption broker platform at first glance has the usual appearance of a trading terminal of any of the binary options brokers, but in fact it includes a lot of hidden features and can truly be considered the best and most innovative in 2024.

Of course, the most important point about any binary options broker is its payout percentage per trade, and on PocketOption it is really high since 2020, and even on the initial profile it reaches 96%. And when you increase the profile level to the maximum, it can be up to 120% for each transaction. Moreover, in addition to even higher odds, increasing the level will add a lot of other bonuses to you.

For example, if you like to trade turbo options, then you can set not just a minute display of candles, but even set them to a 5-second display. That is, each candle on the chart will be equal to 5 seconds. In addition, you can customize the display of the chart type or even change the color of the candles, which usually only the MetaTrader4 terminal allows you to do.

Another of the 2024 features, usually only available in the MT4 terminal, is that you can add almost any binary options indicator to the chart for more accurate and faster chart analysis, as well as add auxiliary lines or even stretch the Fibonacci retracement grid. Almost none of the TOP binary options brokers have such functions, and in the case of Poketoption brokers this is indeed a serious advantage.

Here in the section, you can enable a very interesting feature called “social trading”. It shows the transactions of all traders with a given broker on this instrument at the moment. Agree, this is very convenient if, for example, according to your strategy you have a signal, but you still do not dare to enter into a trade and are hesitating. Someone opening a trade in your direction can just give you determination and still, hopefully, open a profitable trade.

But even if you do not have your own strategy for binary options , this function may be useful to you, since you can not only watch the transactions of other traders, but also copy them, while receiving additional bonuses from each such transaction. Each such transaction can be assessed based on the history of traders. Each trader's percentage of winning trades is shown, and you can only copy the trades of the most successful traders.

Market sentiment

Another handy tool is “market sentiment”. Yes, many brokers had a similar tool back in 2023, but in 2024 on PocketOption it works more informatively, along with other auxiliary elements. The "Market Sentiment" scale analyzes the transactions of all traders for the currency pair you have currently selected and shows in which direction the majority of traders open transactions.

Signals for binary options from Pocket Option

Of course, the best binary options platform in 2024 should have built-in trading signals. And Pocket Option has them! Signals are shown as arrows, and the more arrows the platform shows, the stronger the signal is considered. Often you can find really accurate signals here, but we would still recommend that you look for more accurate binary options signals on the Internet, or follow our free online binary options signals , or simply buy a subscription to our paid signals .

Social trading on Pocket Option

Social trading is a rather rare tool, even among the most famous TOP binary options brokers in 2024. Here we see the “social trading” we have already described, but here you can get to know each trader in more detail before you start copying his trades.

You can look at his statistics for the coming days and for the entire trading period, and the most important point will, of course, be the indicator of his profitable trades. Ideally, find a trader who has this indicator above 75%, and, strangely enough, there are such people on the platform. We also recommend that you pay attention to the minimum and maximum bets of the trader, because you must agree that if a trader trades in amounts of $5-10, then he can hardly be considered a serious and successful trader.

Pocket Option broker tournaments

The next feature of the best broker in our opinion is its tournaments. Yes, many brokers already offer their clients tournaments on their platform, but there are really a lot of them on the PocketOption broker platform. This allows both a beginner to take part in them by signing up for a free tournament, and more experienced traders by taking part in one of the major tournaments. You will find free tickets and promotional codes for tournaments on our website.

You can read the detailed conditions of each such tournament before it starts in the description. Moreover, as you can see, some tournaments are very short and you can get a prize after just an hour of trading. But in some you will have to successfully trade for as long as a whole month.

Pending transactions at the Pocket Option broker

So, let's move on, and the next, in our opinion, very useful function of the broker will be “deferred transactions”:

This function allows you to save a lot of time and enter trades as accurately as possible. Here you can select the trading instrument you need and set the exact time to open a trade. This can be useful if you trade on news or, for example, on paid signals for binary options from WinOptionSignals , where all signals are issued just in advance at a specific time.

And if you trade from levels, you don’t have to wait for the price to reach this level, but place a pending order, indicating the price value you need. And as soon as the asset reaches this level, the transaction will open automatically with the expiration you specified. At the same time, it is very important not to forget about money management and set the minimum transaction coefficient corresponding to it. So, if by the time the price reaches your level, the coefficient is lower than the specified one, then such a transaction will not be opened.

Achievements. Market. Purchases. Lottery and crystal mining

Well, now let’s move on to the most unusual thing on the broker’s platform and find out why PocketOption can be considered the best platform for trading binary options in 2024. And this is the section with “Achievements”. Here you will find a number of pleasant bonuses that will allow you to significantly increase your profits from binary options trading.

Achievements

In the “Achievements” themselves you can track the progress of your account. With each new transaction, your experience will grow, and with each new level, the trading conditions for you will become even better. For each new level you will receive additional bonuses and crystals. Moreover, for each such crystal you can buy yourself more bonuses, or even exchange them for real money.

In addition, there are three types of awards on the platform: bronze, silver and gold. Each section has its own list of rewards, upon fulfilling the conditions of which you will receive additional experience and crystals to your account. Some of them are very simple, some require a lot of time and experience.

Market section. Promo codes

The “Market” section allows you to make transactions with earned crystals. Here you can use them to buy bonuses for your deposit and improve trading conditions on the platform. Each such promo code purchased can be used for any account replenishment, while with other brokers the bonus is usually given only for the first deposit.

On our website there is a list of free promotional codes for the Pocket Option broker . You can activate several promotional codes without spending crystals on them. And what is very important, the deposit bonus at the PocketOption broker does not limit your withdrawal of funds, and you can withdraw your money from your account at any time.

Balance bonus

The “Bonus to Balance” section allows you to exchange earned crystals for real money in your account. You can immediately withdraw this money from your account or continue trading with it without any restrictions.

Risk-free transactions

Of course, you can’t add bonuses to your deposit balance alone and you need to be able to trade profitably on your own, but in any strategy, even the most accurate one, there are negative trades. The “No Risk” section allows you to buy insurance for several of your transactions using crystals. If one of your trades closes against you, you can cancel it and receive the full amount back to your account. Moreover, the more your account is upgraded, the more money you can return back to your account. Our website also has promotional codes for canceling a losing trade of $10, you can get them absolutely free by requesting them through your personal account.

Cashback

The “Cashback” function will allow you to return up to 10% of the funds you lost, although the maximum return amount is limited to only $500 per month, which may seem like a very small amount to experienced traders during active trading, but in combination with other bonuses, it is certainly not worth giving up this function .

Boosters

The “Boosters” section is the section where you should start your purchases in the market and trading on the broker’s platform. Here you can buy the first booster even without crystals.

Purchasing any of these boosters will allow you to gain experience faster, and as a result, receive more crystals during active trading. We recommend that everyone start shopping with this feature.

Prolongators

The “Prolongators” section allows you to increase the duration of boosters. But it will only be useful if you buy “boosters” of a higher level. Otherwise, it will be easier for you to just buy another regular booster pack for $10 than to renew it for $25.

Crystals and mining

The broker's crystals section will allow you not only to buy the missing crystals for real money, but will also give you the opportunity to activate “crystal mining”. Crystal mining allows you to obtain pieces of crystals from copying the trades of other traders. Therefore, if you are actively using social trading, this feature can be very useful for you.

Chests

The “Chests” section is very expensive, but it allows you to get several benefits at once. So, for example, by purchasing one of the chests and opening it, you will receive benefits corresponding to the specified level and will be able to activate them on the platform at any time.

VIP tickets and Bots

The “VIP tickets” section is another section for participation in binary options tournaments. Here you can buy a ticket to one of the upcoming paid tournaments of the PocketOption broker in 2024.

But the MT4 bots section is absolutely useless in our opinion, since we believe that they are all of very low quality. Of course, you can watch all the videos about these bots yourself, maybe you will like one of them.

On our website, by the way, you can also find a trading robot/bot for Pocket Option , it is also FREE, but unlike the robots presented on the broker’s platform, it allows you not only to trade on other people’s signals, but also to customize the robot for your own strategy for free .

Shopping and crystal lottery

You can find all your purchases in the “Purchases” section and activate them there. The crystal lottery may please those who like to trade on the weekend using OTC quotes. If you actively trade over the weekend, you can win free crystals, up to the rarest ones.

Forex trading with the broker Pocket Option

Another advantage of the Pocket Option broker is that it allows its clients to trade the Forex market through the Metatrader5 terminal directly from its website.

Therefore, if you decide to switch from binary options to Forex, you will not have to look for a new broker, because the MetaTrader5 terminal will always be at hand. This is, of course, very convenient and brings the broker to the top of broker ratings.

Conclusion

The PocketOption broker is really very good, and with all its additional features, applying for the best binary options broker 2024 is very justified, it will give you the opportunity to make money on binary options and will help you if you encounter difficulties.

We hope our review was useful to you and you were able to choose the best broker for trading in 2024, but if you still want to compare the broker with a list of other brokers, you can look at our rating of the TOP binary options brokers . Don’t forget to share your opinion about the broker in the comments to this article. Happy trading!

