The PaRaTOM indicator for binary options is a paid signal indicator that is tied to a trading account and therefore can only be obtained through a $40 purchase. Because of this, you can find many sites on the network that offer the PaRaTOM indicator to download for free, but not as an indicator, but as a trading system for binary options , which includes Moving Averages , Parabolic SAR and the TRTOM indicator.

The PaRaTOM indicator and this trading system is a trend-signal one, but, unfortunately, it has one main drawback, which we will discuss further.

Characteristics of the indicator for binary options PaRaTOM

Installing the PaRaTOM binary options indicator in MT4

The indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

MetaTrader 4 instructions for installing indicators:

Review and settings of the PaRaTOM indicator for binary options

Let's look at this trading system and the PaRaTOM indicator, and then move on to its problems.

As the authors of articles from the network advise, the PaRaTOM indicator and this trading system should be used together with the following indicators:

Moving Averages; Parabolic SAR; Trtom.

Moving Averages, as you know, are a trend indicator that do not give signals by themselves, but show the current price direction well.

The parabolic is also a trend indicator and its signals are not highly accurate, so it is often used together with other indicators, as in this case.

Trtom (“PaRaTOM indicator”) is a signal indicator and gives signals for buying binary options in the form of arrows.

In addition, the PaRaTOM indicator is used together with trend indicators, which means you should definitely understand what it is:

We will not consider the settings of the basic indicators that are available in the MetaTrader 4 terminal, but the settings of the PaRaTOM and Trtom indicators are worth comparing. The original indicator settings look like this:

And these are the settings of the Trtom indicator:

As you can see, the PaRaTOM indicator contains many more settings, and they include not only signal settings, but also settings for the Parabolic indicator, which is “built into” the PaRaTOM indicator.

You can also compare the signals of the original version of the PaRaTOM indicator and the Trtom indicator. The PaRaTOM indicator signals look like this:

On the chart of the original PaRaTOM indicator you can see that the signals come either single or 2 signals in a row of the same color. This happens because in the PaRaTOM settings you can set the appearance of signals for working on Martingale . And if the first signal brought a loss, then the second will most likely bring profit.

The Trtom indicator signals look like this:

And here you can see that there can be more than 2 signals in a row, and also all of them appear only at a price reversal. We have already seen the indicator settings, and if you change the period value to “2”, there will be more signals. If you increase the value to “8”, then there will be fewer signals, but during a flat you can still observe a large accumulation of arrows, which does not happen when using the PaRaTOM indicator:

As a result, we can conclude that these are completely different indicators.

The main problem of the Trtom indicator in binary options trading

The Trtom indicator could be used without problems in binary options trading and replace the PaRaTOM indicator with it, thereby making it free, if not for one “but” - this indicator redraws signals. And this problem makes it inapplicable in trading.

To begin with, you can look at the chart with the indicator signals and see again that they are all built only on reversals or on those candles after which a reverse candle appears. Please note that even with a large concentration of signals, you still won’t find a single unprofitable one:

And to be completely sure, you can test this indicator and see that it actually redraws the signals:

With so many signals, of course, there will be many that will definitely fall on the reversal.

Conclusion

As a result, you can see that thanks to testing the system indicators

PaRaTOM, which can be downloaded for free on the Internet, we saw that the main indicator redraws the signals. And I would like to say that regardless of what the indicator looks like or what its creators promise, it is always necessary to test it, if possible. For testing, you can use a standard MT4 terminal tester or a demo account . And if the tests carried out do not reveal that the indicators are “drawing”, they can be transferred to a real account.

If you decide to trade new indicators or strategies on a real account, then always remember the rules of money management and risk management , and also trade only through reliable brokers, which can be found in our rating of binary options brokers .

PaRaTOM indicator free download

