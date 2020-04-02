The Power LDTI binary options indicator is a crossover indicator that includes two different indicators. This indicator can be used both on small time frames and on large ones. This indicator is suitable for beginners, since there is only one rule for opening a transaction using this indicator, but the efficiency is at a fairly high level.

Also, the uniqueness of this indicator is that it can be used on two different expirations.

Characteristics of the indicator for binary options Power LDTI

Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .

Time frame: M1-H1.

Expiration: 1 candle or 3 candles.

Types of options: Call/Put.

Indicators: SFX LDTI.

Trading instruments: all currency pairs.

Trading hours: 9:00-17:00.

Installing the Power LDTI Indicator in MT4

The indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

We leave the indicator settings as default.

To avoid setting up the chart yourself, at the end of the article you can download the indicator and template.

Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4:

Trading rules using the Power LDTI indicator

As already mentioned, the rules for opening transactions using this indicator are as simple as possible. And the first thing I want to talk about is expirations. When working with this indicator, both expiration of one candle from the current time frame and expiration of three candles perform well. It all depends on the trend and volatility, as well as the preferences of the trader. For fans of turbo options, expiration in one candle is perfect, and three candles will be a more conservative option, especially if the time frame exceeds H1.

I would also like to note that it is extremely undesirable to make flat trades using this indicator for binary options, since most of them will be false. The best option would be to trade with the trend, so you need to understand what a trend is and how to determine it .

Example of flat signals:

As you can see, there are a lot of signals in a flat and all of them are most often unprofitable.

And now about the rules for opening a transaction. To open a Call option you need to:

The purple line crossed the blue one from bottom to top.

To open a Put option you need to:

The purple line crossed the blue one from top to bottom.

Examples of trading using the Power LDTI indicator

To make it clearer, let's look at options for opening trades on the chart with different expirations.

For example, let’s take the M1 chart with expiration, a wound to one and three candles.

Currency pair - AUD/USD.

Opening a Call Option

Example for transactions with expiration in three candles:

Expiration equal to one candle:

Opening a Put option

The same goes for reverse trades with expiration in three candles:

Expiration equal to one candle:

Conclusion

This indicator for binary options can bring good income if you follow some simple rules, one of which is to work only on an active market.

Despite this, it is important to always adhere to the rules of money management and compliance with risks , since there are no indicators and strategies for binary options that will always bring profit in any market.

