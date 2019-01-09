    Registration
        Strategy for binary options Rebel Binary Options System

        Rebel Binary Options System is a strategy for binary options designed for trading on M1 and M5 with the simultaneous opening of three transactions with different expiration dates (1-2-3 candles). The author of the strategy claims that you can achieve more than 75% profitable trades if you follow the rules of the strategy. Recommended trading time is the New York session ( trading session time ).

        Rebel chart example

        Characteristics of the Rebel binary options strategy

        Platform: Metatrader4.

        Asset: any currency pair (the author recommends: EURUSD, AUDUSD, EURJPY, USDJPY and GBPUSD).

        Trading time: New York session.

        Timeframe: M1 and M5.

        Duration: 60 + 90 + 180 seconds for M1, 5 + 10 + 15 minutes for M5.

        Recommended broker: Alpari , Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium .

        Trading rules for the binary options strategy Rebel Binary Options System

        Strategy signals for buying a CALL option:

        The yellow arrow is pointing upward (pre-signal). At the same time, the price broke or touched the 100.0 Fibonacci level (point 1 on the chart).

        The red line of the STR Conf indicator crosses the blue line from bottom to top (point 2 on the chart):

        CALL signal on the Rebel chart

        We open three trades simultaneously with expirations of 60, 90 and 180 seconds when trading on m1 and for 5, 10 and 15 minutes when trading on m5:

        Trades on the Rebel chart

        Rebel's winning trades

        Strategy signal to buy a PUT option:

        A yellow arrow pointing down appears (pre-signal). At the same time, the price broke or touched the 0.0 Fibonacci level (point 1 on the chart).

        The red line of the STR Conf indicator crosses the blue line from top to bottom (point 2 on the chart):

        PUT signal on Rebel chart

        We open three trades simultaneously with expirations of 60, 90 and 180 seconds when trading on m1 and for 5, 10 and 15 minutes when trading on m5:

        Transactions on the PUT signal photo

        Winning trades on the PUT signal

        The short-term binary options trading strategy Rebel is not without a small drawback - the yellow arrow can be recolored (since it is a preliminary signal), but this is perfectly corrected by the filter in the form of the STR Conf indicator. Thanks to the filtering of strategy signals with the additional STR Conf indicator, the strategy can be very profitable despite redrawn signals.

        Download the Rebel strategy template and indicators

        Download

        Despite the fact that the strategy has proven itself very well in short-term binary options trading, we recommend trying it first on a demo account.

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        75%, не так уж и мало...
        05 September 2023
        Answer
        Аксёнов
        С этой стратегией я занял 4 место в турнире по бинарным как-то раз, так что он может дать профита не мало, но не всегда)
        11 March 2020
        Answer
        Sultan
        Sultan
        Ребел это же бунтарь? бунтарская система?))
        да, типа потому что совершаешь напролом кучу сделок. круто когда получается сразу 3 сделки вот так взять подряд)
        22 February 2020
        Answer
        Карим Оганесян
        Ребел это же бунтарь? бунтарская система?))
        05 January 2020
        Answer
        Чао_Мао
        Чао_Мао
        Я и не знал, что можно так просто все делать. Посоветую своим знакомым.
        13 March 2019
        Answer
        Viktor
        Viktor
        Все ТС обкатываю на демке, но не все доходят до реала) Эту тоже обкатал понравилась
        27 February 2019
        Answer
        Санек)
        Санек)
        Очень хорошая прибыльная стратегия, рекомендую!
        22 February 2019
        Answer
        Wold
        Wold
        Я торговал по этой стратегии. Ставил на таймфрейм М1, а опционы покупал сроком на 5 минут. Довольно не плохая стратегия.
        14 February 2019
        Answer
        Серж
        Протестировал, норм. Главное не пропустить момент и 100% поднимитесь. На м5 норм по времени, сигналы всегда четко приходят.
        31 January 2019
        Answer
        SancheZzz
        Заметил такую тенденцию, что чем выше таймфрейм, тем ниже прибыльность. Может это только у меня.
        16 January 2019
        Answer
        Олег Петров
        Пробовал стратегию у разных брокеров с таймфреймами 1-2-3 и 1-2-5. В обоих случаях 78% выигрышных позиций. Безусловно, у новичков процент будет ниже.
        11 January 2019
        Answer
