Strategy for binary options RSI Extreme Binary System

The RSI Extreme Binary System strategy differs from other similar developments in that it allows you to make a profit both during channel breakouts and trend rollbacks. This system is suitable for trading any currency pairs. At the same time, it is recommended to enter the market shortly before the opening of the European session and finish a few hours after the start of the American one. The timeframe must be set to M5, M15 or M30, and the expiration date of the binary option is 15, 45 or 75 minutes, respectively (3 candles).

What does the RSI Extreme Binary System strategy consist of?

This system is based on the work of several indicators:

RSI Extreme. This arrow indicator gives signals based on RSI indicators. Before starting work, the period of the latter must be adjusted in accordance with the selected timeframe: M5 - 21, M15 - 14, M30 - 11. TMA Band (Price Border). The indicator is based on the triangular moving average (TMA) and ATR. Using this tool, the direction of movement of the current trend and market volatility (or the width of the trend channel) are determined. Within the framework of the strategy under consideration, this indicator is used to determine trend reversal points. Zee Zee i. An indicator built on the basis of CCI , which is taken with a period of 34 and with standard overbought (-100) and oversold (+100) zones. i-Session. In this system, the indicator is used to display the time interval in which it is recommended to trade using this strategy.

How to make buy transactions (CALL option)

Within the framework of the strategy under consideration, it is recommended to purchase a Call option if the following conditions are simultaneously met:

the i-Session indicator colors the current part of the chart with a dark zone;

the price chart has at least touched (or broken through) the lower black line of the TMA indicator;

the RSI indicator has formed a green arrow pointing upward;

the CCI line is located in the oversold zone (below -100) or has just begun to move upward.

How to make sell trades (PUT option)

An order to buy a Put option should be placed when the opposite situation occurs:

the i-Session indicator also colors the current part of the chart with a dark zone;

the price chart has broken through or touched the upper black TMA line;

The RSI has formed a downward red arrow;

the CCI line is in the overbought zone (above +100) or has just begun to move down.

The built-in indicators do not beep by default. This can be corrected through the Price Border settings.

If during trading within the framework of this strategy a trader changes time frames, he must immediately change the corresponding period in the RSI settings.

